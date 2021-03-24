(KMAland) -- We took a spin on the random number generator to find out what it wants me to preview next, and it’s the turn of Pride of Iowa Conference boys track.
PREVIOUS SPRING SPORTS PREVIEWS
Hawkeye Ten Conference Girls Track
Missouri River Conference Girls Soccer
Hawkeye Ten Conference Boys Track & Field
Missouri River Conference Boys Track & Field
Corner Conference Girls Track & Field
Hawkeye Ten Conference Boys Soccer
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE BOYS TRACK & FIELD PREVIEW
The last time the Pride of Iowa Conference got together for a championship meet in Corning the Mount Ayr boys were absolutely dominant on their way to winning the league.
The Raiders racked up 209 points, and the difference between them and second (119 points) was way bigger than the difference between 2nd and 10th (63 points). It was complete dominance. But…let’s take a look-see at what 2021 could look like.
RETURNING STATE MEDALISTS
This is where we start our conference previews, and we find a nice group of five athletes that have at least one medal. They are…
-William Gillis, Junior, Central Decatur (1): Gillis was a part of that wild Class 1A 3200 two years ago when the finish was one lap short…and then it wasn’t. They ended up awarding medals to the finishers of 2800 meters and of 3200 meters. I’m not sure where Gillis fell, but he has himself a third-place medal.
-Dayton Jacobsen, Junior, Wayne (1): Jacobsen, like Gillis, made his mark during his freshman season, and he came away with a 7th-place medal in the long jump.
-Randy Jimenez, Senior, Southeast Warren (1): It’s a little surprising that Jimenez has just one medal to his name, but then you have to remember that he got it when he was a sophomore and was cheated of his junior year. He’s primed for a big season to add to his sixth-place medal from that wild 3200 in 2019.
-Seth Shelman, Senior, Mount Ayr (2): Shelman is one of two athletes from the POI boys that has two medals to his name. Shelman has a fourth-place medal from the sprint medley and a sixth from the 4x100 relays in 2019.
-Payton Weehler, Senior, Mount Ayr (2): And here’s the other with multiple medals. Weehler was a member of the 4x400 meter relay runner-up from 2019. He also ran for the fourth-place 4x200 meter relay in that very same year.
RETURNING STATE INDIVIDUAL QUALIFIERS
To be clear, these are from the 2019 state track meet, and they are only individual events. Mount Ayr qualified for every single relay, so it’s likely they still have some remnants of those. We’ll touch on those in a bit.
As for the individual qualifiers from 2019, the list is four long:
-Ben Breheny, Senior, Nodaway Valley: Breheny was another Nodaway Valley qualifier in the 3200 during his sophomore track season.
-William Gillis, Junior, Central Decatur: Gillis was in the 3200, but he was also a qualifier for the 1600 during his freshman campaign.
-Dayton Jacobsen, Junior, Wayne: Jacobsen, as mentioned above, qualified for the long jump (and medaled) in his freshman year.
-Randy Jimenez, Senior, Southeast Warren: See above.
A BREAKDOWN OF EACH INDIVIDUAL EVENT
With a look back at the POI meet from 2019 and a look at the year-long QuikStats/Varsity Bound numbers, here is how this year’s individual events could shake out.
100: Mount Ayr senior Seth Shelman is the top-returning finishers and the top-returning time, as he finished second at the POI meet and posted the second-fastest time of the year. East Union senior Caleb Comstock was also third and third in those two categories. Martensdale-St. Marys junior William Amfahr and Bedford senior Eli Morris are also back after placing fourth and fifth at the POI meet.
200: Only two of the top eight finishers in the 200 are returning, and they finished fifth and sixth. East Union’s Comstock and Lenox senior Brad Larson are the two returnees in the group.
400: Four of the top eight are back, including runner-up Weehler (Mount Ayr), who appears primed for a big finish to his high school career. The other three ran sixth, seventh and eighth and are all seniors: Mason Menefee of Nodaway Valley, Gage Barton of Southwest Valley and Logan Berndt of Wayne.
800: Only one of the top eight from the POI meet returns to the fold, and it’s Mount Ayr senior Trae Ehlen, who lost a tight battle with teammate and then-senior Nathan Hauge. There are some more names to watch, though, based on times. Bedford senior Josh Neihart had the fifth-fastest time throughout the year while Weehler had the seventh-fastest time and Mount Ayr junior Adler Shay had the eighth-fastest time. None of that trio, though, ran at the POI meet.
1600: Three of the top six at the POI meet are returning to the fold, and you’re pretty well aware of their names. Gillis (Central Decatur) took third in a loaded race while Nodaway Valley senior Toby Bower was fourth and Southeast Warren’s Jimenez ran sixth. Neihart (Bedford) and Breheny (Nodaway Valley) also had top seven times during the course of the year and deserve monitoring this year.
3200: Another strong field from 2019 figures to be very tough at the top again this year with the 2-3-4 finishers returning. Jimenez nabbed silver, Breheny was the bronze and Gillis ended up fourth. Bower also had a top eight time for the season, too.
110 hurdles: All of the top six finishers at the POI meet have graduated, and that leaves Lenox junior Johnathan Weaver as the top-returning finisher. Weaver was seventh at the meet, but it’s worth noting that Bedford’s Morris had the fourth-fastest time that season, although didn’t run at the conference meet.
400 hurdles: The top five are gone and only one of the top eight is back. That’s Mount Ayr senior Briar Knapp, who finished in sixth at the POI meet and returns the fastest time from two years ago. Bedford senior Garrett Green is the only other with a top eight time from 2019 (8th).
Discus: Bedford seniors Tanner Snethen and Dylan Swaney were sixth and seventh, respectively, and Martensdale-St. Marys junior Joel Kisling placed eighth in 2019. Lenox junior Devin Whipple might bear watching, too, as he had the ninth-longest throw in his freshman season (and finished ninth at the POI).
Shot put: This event was junior and senior heavy in 2019, but there are two returning scorers from the POI meet. Bedford’s Swaney and Lenox junior Hernan Castor placed seventh and eighth, respectively, and could be two to watch in this event this year.
High jump: Only one of the scoring jumpers from the 2019 POI meet is back, and it’s Central Decatur junior Matthew Boothe, who should enter the season as a favorite in this event. However, Lenox senior Keegan Christensen and Wayne’s Berndt had top eight jumps during the season.
Long jump: The defending champion and four others that scored in the top eight are back. Wayne’s Jacobsen was primed to make a run at four conference championship, but he will have to settle for a run at three in his career. Lenox’s Larson, Southeast Warren junior Cade Nelson and Mount Ayr’s Austin Cole (a junior) and Erik Trujillo (a senior) placed third, fourth, seventh and eighth, respectively. Further, Central Decatur senior TJ Fallis and Bedford’s Morris were right on the outer edges of that top eight during the year.
A LOOK AT THE RELAYS
You might remember, Mount Ayr was pretty, pretty good at these in 2019.
4x100: The Raiders won this event, but they do lose three of their four runners. The only returnee is their second leg, Shelman. Among the top four relay teams, only second-place Central Decatur has more than one returnee, and they’re lead leg Tyke Hullinger and third leg Haden Leymaster.
4x200: Wayne was the champion by a pretty solid amount, but they will return only their No. 2 leg, Jacobsen. Mount Ayr took second and brings back Trujillo (2nd leg) and Shelman (anchor). Martensdale-St. Marys finished third and could bring back their first two legs in Amfahr and senior Derek Kleve.
4x400: The Raiders ran pretty deep in quarter-milers back in 2019, and they probably had a few guys that they could have slotted in there and still won (they won by about 11 seconds). The only returnee from this particular group, though, is Weehler, who ran the lead leg. Runner-up Wayne brings back their lead leg, Grant King, and Martensdale-St. Marys took third with only their anchor (Kleve) coming back. Watch out for Bedford. Despite not necessarily factoring in the championship, they will bring back their third and fourth legs – Owen Lucas and Neihart.
4x800: This was a two-horse race between Mount Ayr and Nodaway Valley in 2019, and it was a good one with the Raiders winning by less than four seconds. The champs return their middle two legs in Shay and Ehlen while the Wolverines have just their third leg, Menefee, returning to the fold. Third-place Bedford does bring back three of their four legs in Neihart, Stephen Burn and Lucas, who ran 1-3-4.
Shuttle hurdle: You may have heard, Central Decatur has had a dynasty in the hurdles, and they were champions here and at state (their third consecutive state championship). The Cardinals, I’m sure, will try to put together another great group, but they will have to do it without any of the 2019 runners. Mount Ayr was pretty close in the POI race, losing by just .06, and they bring back just their third leg (Knapp). Bedford wasn’t too far behind, and they have their last two legs – Eli Morris and Garrett Green coming back.
Sprint medley: Mount Ayr was the winner here, too, and they were plenty dominant with a win by about 2.5 seconds. They could be pretty strong here again with Shelman and Weehler running the second 100 and the 200 for the 2019 champs. Wayne was the runner-up, but they have just Jacobsen (2nd leg) returning. Third-place Martensdale-St. Marys brings back their first two legs in Amfahr and Kleve.
Distance medley: The defending champ is….yeah, it’s Mount Ayr again. Cole, who ran the third leg, is the only returnee among the four that ran for the 2019 champs, though. Nodaway Valley, which was somewhat close in the race, will have a strong duo returning at the back end of the race with Tony Ayase and Bower coming back after running the 400 and 800. Southwest Valley took third and could have had all four back. However, per their roster, it appears the only returnee is Brendan Knapp, who ran the second 200.
IN CONCLUSION
Mount Ayr was so dominant two years ago, and it would be silly to jump out on a ledge and pick somebody else to win the POI. However, two years is a long time in the high school world. With graduation, improvements and the influx of two classes that we know nothing about, there could be some change.
Until someone proves otherwise, though, Mount Ayr has a machine rolling along and should be expected to be atop the league for years to come.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.