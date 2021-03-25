(KMAland) -- We are keeping it on the track with another spring sports preview today, as we take a look at the girls in the Western Iowa Conference.
PREVIOUS SPRING SPORTS PREVIEWS
Hawkeye Ten Conference Girls Track
Missouri River Conference Girls Soccer
Hawkeye Ten Conference Boys Track & Field
Missouri River Conference Boys Track & Field
Corner Conference Girls Track & Field
Hawkeye Ten Conference Boys Soccer
Pride of Iowa Conference Boys Track & Field
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE GIRLS TRACK & FIELD PREVIEW
The last we saw of the Western Iowa Conference girls in track & field, Treynor was busy nabbing a conference championship, shocking Logan-Magnolia in a battle that came down to the final few races. Let's take a peek at what this year could look like.
RETURNING STATE MEDALS
This is a really, really impressive group of 10 that have at least one medal to their name. Check it out:
-Cora Comer, Senior, AHSTW (1): She’s a name to know for a reason. Comer’s career looked destined for many, many medals when she took third in the 2A 100 as a freshman. Unfortunately, she was injured as a sophomore and COVID took her junior year. You can forget the “no rooting in the press box” rule. I’m all in on rooting for Comer.
-Holly Hoepner, Senior, AHSTW (1): Hoepner’s 2019 season was a huge breakthrough, and I’m looking forward to seeing what kind of progression has come since then. She was third in the 400 hurdles, seventh in the 100 hurdles and ran for the seventh place 4x400 team.
-Rachel Kinsella, Junior, Treynor (3): Only Maddax DeVault of Nodaway Valley has more medals in the junior class and in the area. Kinsella, though, has some nice gold medals, running for the state champion 4x400 and 4x200 relays in 2019. She was also on the 8th place distance medley relay.
-Peyton Pogge, Senior, Tri-Center (5): The medal leader for the area. It really stinks she didn’t get her junior year in because she was seriously dominant during the fall. Peyton’s medal count includes a 3rd and 5th in the 1500, a 3rd and 4th in the 300 and a 6th as a member of the distance medley relay team in 2019.
-Presley Pogge, Senior, Tri-Center (1): Peyton’s twin sister was also a member of a medal-grabbing relay team, as she ran for the fifth-place 4x400 squad in 2019.
-Zoe Rus, Senior, Underwood (1): Rus had a strong finish to her sophomore season in 2019, taking a sixth-place medal in the shot put.
-Haylee Seidler, Senior, Underwood (1): Another medal for an Underwood thrower, Seidler ended up with a seventh-place medal in the discus.
-Courtney Sporrer, Junior, Logan-Magnolia (1): Sporrer was a part of that 4x800 meter relay team that had a bit of a heartbreaking second-place finish in 2019. They were all back and ready to take that state championship the next year, but…stupid COVID! Sporrer should be primed for a big medal grab this spring.
-Hannah Thygesen, Junior, Audubon (1): Thygesen grabbed an individual state medal in her freshman year, ending up with an eighth-place finish in the 800.
-Talia Welsh, Senior, AHSTW (1): Welsh ran for the seventh-place 4x400 meter relay team in 2019.
RETURNING STATE QUALIFIERS
Again, these are individual state qualifiers from the 2019 meet.
-Alexa Ahrenholtz, Senior, IKM-Manning: Ahrenholtz was impressive in her sophomore year, finishing it out with qualifications in the 100 and high jump.
-Jaci Christensen, Junior, Audubon: Christensen was a shot put qualifier at the end of her freshman season.
-Kelly Clevenger, Junior, Riverside: Clevenger finished out her freshman season in 2019 with a state qualification in the 200 meters.
-Holly Hoepner, Senior, AHSTW: Hoepner was also a qualifier in the 100 meter hurdles.
-Peyton Pogge, Senior, Tri-Center: Pogge was in the 1500 and 3000 during her sophomore season.
-Zoe Rus, Senior, Underwood: See above.
-Haylee Seidler, Senior, Underwood: See above.
-Grace Slater, Junior, Audubon: Slater advanced to the state meet in her freshman season in the 3000.
-Courtney Sporrer, Junior, Logan-Magnolia: Sporrer was also a qualifier as an individual in the 3000 meters.
-Hannah Thygesen, Junior, Audubon: See above.
-Ashley Vanfossan, Senior, Underwood: Yet another in the throws for Underwood. Vanfossan was a qualifier in the shot put.
-Abigail Zaiger, Junior, Audubon: This is some class, huh? Zaiger was a qualifier in the 200 meter dash for the Wheelers.
EVENT-BY-EVENT INDIVIDUAL BREAKDOWN
100: Two of the top three finishers at the WIC meet are back. IKM-Manning’s Ahrenholtz was the runner-up while Audubon’s Zaiger took third. Welsh (6th) and Riverside’s Emily Brown (8th) are others that scored that could be back in this event. The wild card, though, is Comer, who ran a 13.43 in her one 100 race two years ago. Missouri Valley senior Allison May also had the fourth-fastest time in the event during the year.
200: Five of the top eight are returning, including Treynor runner-up Kinsella, who finished just ahead of Riversidee’s Clevenger and AHSTW’s Welsh. Riverside’s Izzy Bluml (6th) and Audubon’s Zaiger (7th) also finished in the top seven.
400: Three of the top four and six of the top eight finishers from the WIC meet in 2019 could be back. Kinsella was the runner-up, although third-place Thygesen returns the fastest time (1:03.07). Underwood’s Allie Witt, IKM-Manning’s Emma Beerman, Treynor’s Keelea Navara and Underwood’s Chloe Clawson were 4th, 6th, 7th and 8th, respectively. Also, Lo-Ma’s Sporrer had the sixth-fastest time during the course of the season.
800: The top three finishers here are gone from 2019, but the next three could be back in the race. The leader is Presley Pogge, who took fourth in the event two years ago. IKM-Manning’s Bianca Cadwell (5th) and Audubon’s Thygesen (6th) also scored in the event. It’s worth noting that Peyton Pogge has the top-returning time (2:27.74) from the season.
1500: We have our first defending champion in Peyton Pogge, who cruised to the victory ahead of the runner-up, Sporrer. Third and fourth are gone, but five through eight returns to the fold. That’s Slater, AHSTW’s Chloe Falkena and Jade Draman and Underwood’s Rachel Pinchot — in that order. Also of note, Treynor junior Carissa Spanier ran the seventh-fastest time in the event during the season.
3000: Pogge also ran to victory in this event, and it was by a ridiculous 34+ seconds. Sporrer took third in the race while Falkena was fifth, Slater was sixth and Pinchot ended up in eighth. Draman also netted the eighth-fastest time of the season.
100 hurdles: Only two of the top eight could return to the fold. The highest finisher at the WIC meet was Hoepner, who took third, while Audubon’s Katelyn Nielsen ended up with a sixth-place finish.
400 hurdles: Strong returning group here, including defending champion Hoepner, who was plenty dominant on her way to the win. Audubon’s Aleah Hermansen, Logan-Magnolia’s Marissa Brenden, AHSTW’s Claire Denning, Emilie Thompson of Logan-Magnolia and Treynor’s Spanier ran fourth through eighth, respectively.
Long jump: While the champ is gone, the other six individuals that participated in the WIC long jump in 2019 are back. Second-place Taylor Krueger of Underwood was second and also returns the longest jump (15-04.75). Meanwhile, Logan-Magnoia’s Bree Shafer, Underwood’s Ellie Hackett, AHSTW’s Claire Harris, Audubon’s Nielsen and Jessica Christensen of IKM-Manning followed from second through seventh.
High jump: There were only three that got over the opening height, and Ahrenholtz of IKM-Manning went on to the championship. Tri-Center’s Mollie Nelson and Lo-Ma’s Thompson were the other two, and they were second and third, respectively. Underwood senior Brianna Justsen and her sophomore teammate Krueger could figure into the mix, too. Both were in the top six jumps last year, but neither were in the event at the 2019 WIC event.
Shot put: The defending champion Rus is back in the fold. So is third-place finisher Lucy Thiel of Treynor. Underwood’s Vanfossan also placed seventh in 2019. Treynor’s Natalie Simpson is another that was in the top 10 two years ago during the season and returns a top three throw.
Discus: Treynor senior Stella Umphreys was the runner-up at the WIC two years ago. Underwood’s Seidler (5th) and AHSTW’s Kailey Jones are the only other two that finished within the top eight two years ago. Audubon’s Christensen, of course, is worth mentioning. She didn’t throw at the WIC meet, but she does have the second-longest returning throw (111-07.00). Zaiger also claimed the sixth-longest throw of the season.
A LOOK AT THE RELAYS
4x100: There were three teams that ran in the 55s two years ago: Treynor, Riverside and Tri-Center, in that order. The Cardinals could return their lead (Reese Rocheleau) and anchor (Kinsella) while the Bulldogs could bring back their lead (Bluml), their No. 2 (Brown) and their anchor (Clevenger). Tri-Center’s third-place team had just one freshman or sophomore on the team in third leg, Nelson.
4x200: Defending champion Tri-Center will not return any of the foursome that won the event two years ago. Riverside, though, took second behind three that could be back: Bluml, Brown and Clevenger. IKM-Manning ended up a close third and could return their second leg (Ahrenholtz) and anchor (Cadwell).
4x400: There’s not a lot that could potentially return among the top three relay teams. Defending champion Tri-Center led off with Presley Pogge while runner-up Treynor could return third leg Navara. Logan-Magnolia placed third with four girls that are all graduated. But it might be worth keeping an eye on AHSTW, which could return their top three legs in Hoepner, Welsh and Harris.
4x800: This was a great two-horse race between Lo-Ma and Underwood in 2019, but only two of the possible eight runners could return. They both ran for the Eagles, too, with Justsen and Taylor Nelson on the middle two legs. Third-place Tri-Center ran the Pogge sisters in their middle two legs, although they were about 16 seconds back of second.
Sprint medley: The defending champs could be the favorites to do it again. Hoepner, Cornejo and Welsh ran the first three legs, and they might be able to make it even better with the addition of Comer if they so choose. Tri-Center ran Nelson second on their runner-up, and Treynor could bring back their lead (Navara) and their anchor (Kinsella).
Distance medley: Different stories among the top three teams from 2019. Tri-Center was plenty dominant on their way to the win, and I’m sure their anchor (Peyton Pogge) had a bit to do with that success. They won by over three seconds, ahead of Treynor, which could return their first two legs in Livia White and Spanier. And then third-place Logan-Magnolia leaned heavy on their own anchor, Sporrer — their only returnee.
Shuttle hurdle: The 2019 champ Underwood says goodbye to their fearsome foursome of hurdlers that made such an everlasting mark. Runner-up Lo-Ma will have their final two legs back — Thompson and Courtney Ohl — and third-place Missouri Valley is also wiped out by graduation. Fourth-place Treynor was within two seconds of second and could bring back their lead (Rocheleau) and their third leg (White).
A LOOK BACK TO CROSS COUNTRY SEASON
We do have a little bit of an understanding when it comes to the freshman and sophomore groups as it pertains to distance running.
Pogge and Sporrer finished 1-2 at the WIC meet and are two of the elite distance runners in the state. After them there are a number of girls that are soccer players that may or may not be on the track. I know third-place finisher and state XC medalist Clara Teigland is sticking to soccer (because she told me), but I’m not clear on Underwood freshman Georgia Paulson. I know she is a very advanced soccer player, too, so we might not see her on the track. Further, AHSTW’s Julia Kock took fifth at the XC meet, but she also played soccer only in her sophomore year.
So, I guess what I’m saying is, Pogge and Sporrer should be pretty good. But you already knew that.
IN CONCLUSION
Treynor edged Logan-Magnolia by a mere five points in 2019 while AHSTW, Underwood and Tri-Center also racked up at least 86 points and finished in the top five. Those five should be pretty good again this year, but I’d also look for Audubon to also have a deep lineup with plenty of ways to score.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.