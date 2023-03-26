(KMAland) -- Earlier this week, superstar content king Trevor Maeder did an interview and wrote a story about Twin Cedars’ Rylee Dunkin.
The crux of the story was that Dunkin finally chose just one sport in making the decision to play softball at Upper Iowa. For me, though, my favorite part of the story centered around her unending desire to compete. You see, Dunkin is a six-sport athlete.
During the fall, Dunkin duals in cross country and volleyball. In the winter, she plays basketball. During the spring, she focuses on track. And in the summer, it’s softball. Of course, softball may as well be a dual sport because you know Twin Cedars isn’t waiting until summer to get rolling. They’re the defending state champs of Class 1A after all. Those are the state-sponsored sports that Dunkin competes in, but she is also involved in trapshooting.
“People call me the Energizer Bunny,” Dunkin said. “No matter where I’m playing, I’m going to bring that same energy. I’ll play, be myself and be super competitive.”
When it comes down to it, Dunkin cannot get enough of competition, and she is the inspiration behind a new Sunday Salute during the course of the spring where I will honor the dual-sporters and multi-sporters.
There are probably a lot of reasons people like Dunkin choose to be active nearly every single day of the year. One of them just goes back to that yearning for competition. The true competitor wants to battle for something with nearly everything they do. Sports, pick-up games, hobbies, board games. Whatever it is. They want to compete.
There’s also the fact that a lot of these small schools in KMAland need athletes to be out for a lot of different sports. If one person randomly decides not to go out for a sport, that actively hurts that specific program and the athletics program as a whole. That’s why I always tell people if you can do it, you should.
You don’t have to be the star or even a starting player in every single sport to be out. Every extra body can help a program grow and develop. Practice players are as important as any other person. And if you’re someone that is active in a number of other sports, that level of competitive experience can be a big boon for your team. If you’re thinking about going out, you should go out. If you’ve been out before, you should go out. If you can do it, do it.
There are probably a lot of other reasons people like Dunkin do what they do, but another one of the reasons is because of the people around her. The coaches, the athletic department and the family around her are paramount in things like this. Coaches working together, the athletic department putting together a plan for Dunkin to be able to compete in all of these sports and the family for supporting her in everything she wants to do. It’s all important.
So, in the coming weeks, I’ll be writing about many other multi- and dual-sport athletes that have similar stories to Dunkin. But I will also need your help. I can see a lot, but I can’t see it all. Shoot me your nominations for upcoming Sunday Salutes to the email below.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.