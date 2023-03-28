(KMAland) -- Tuesday is here. It’s a Tuesday that might just represent the turning of the tide as it pertains to the spring sports season. There are A LOT of activities on the schedule for tonight, and we hope we can bring every single result your way before you wake up tomorrow morning.
Anyway, that’s one thing I’m thinking about today. Here are 20 others:
1. Dave Wiebers is the new head football coach at Denison-Schleswig. From 1989 to 2009, Wiebers led one of the area’s winningest programs, compiling a 131-73 record with 10 state playoff appearances. And in those days, it was not easy to make the state playoffs. You had to either beat Harlan or lose to Harlan and avoid losing to anyone else. And Coach Wiebers’ teams beat Harlan more than anyone else. They beat them for the first time in 1992 and then again in 1993, 1994, 2000 and 2001. There was also three overtime losses, a 2-0 defeat in what was one of the greatest high school football games I’ve ever seen and a number of other one-score losses. It wasn’t a lot, but nobody was beating Harlan a lot during that era. You know what? Some things never change. Welcome back, Coach Wiebers.
2. Logan-Magnolia’s Grant Brix has his choice of schools. He already has 22 Division I offers, and he’s taking advantage of this interest by checking out nearly every school that has extended him an offer. Why wouldn’t he? Brix wants to see everything, learn everything and get to know everyone along the way. That way he can make a conscious decision. More and more we’ve been seeing national recruiting processes like these in the area. Max Duggan, Thomas Fidone, Grant Brix. The offers flooded in for all of them, and it tells me one thing: It doesn’t matter where the heck you’re from. If you’ve got it, they’ll find you.
3. I’m still thinking about the multi- and dual-sport athletes that I wrote about this past Sunday and will continue to write about in the coming Sundays. I’ve received several messages with nominations, but there have been some others with stories of kids deciding not to go out for certain sports. Only they know the reasons, but I really think they’re going to regret it years from now. That’s coming from someone that did that very same thing in his senior year. I’ve told the story before, but I will spare you the details. What you think is important at the time generally proves to be pretty irrelevant when you look back 20+ years. I still wince when I think about my stupid decision. Don’t be me, people. Don’t be me.
4. Monday baseball was filled with games with 13 area teams competing. South Holt, Platte Valley, Northeast Nodaway, North Andrew, Nebraska City and Plattsmouth were all winners while East Atchison, Rock Port, Nodaway Valley (MO), North Nodaway, Maryville, Albany and Auburn were also in action. I didn’t have to receive a single email or text about any of those games, yet the recap is full. I simply opened the GameChanger app and went to town. If you’re not using GameChanger this summer, what are you doing?
5. Abraham Lincoln and Lewis Central both opened their boys tennis seasons with dominant 9-0 wins over Harlan and Thomas Jefferson, respectively. It appears to me — based on familiar names and the fact that it was 9-0 — those two Council Bluffs schools are going to be deep and talented. It wasn’t just that it was 9-0, either. Lewis Central lost just 10 total games while Abraham Lincoln lost just 12.
6. Cassidy Cunningham is back at Tri-Center, and she’s fitting in quite nicely. She scored four goals and Rachel Hundtofte handed out four assists for the Trojans in their 5-0 season-opening win over Kuemper last night.
7. Treynor’s Claire Schrage started her season on the right note, too, with a hat trick in the Cardinals’ 7-0 win over Missouri Valley.
8. Creston track and field went to Bondurant-Farrar last night to open their outdoor season. Doryn Paup was involved in three top-three finishes on the girl’s side, but Brandon Briley (800) and Jaydan Pettegrew (400 hurdles) both picked up wins on the boy’s end of things.
9. I think Glenwood boys soccer is going to be pretty explosive this season. They showed a bit of that last night with a 5-1 win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton. The reigning KMAland Player of the Year Caden Johnson had two goals and one assist while Cameron King also posted that stat line in the dominant win.
10. Another hat trick last night came from Tri-Center’s Ethan Schneckloth, who found the net three times during a 4-0 win over Kuemper Catholic.
11. Big ups to the Auburn boys golf team. I talked with Coach Shawn Wehenkel last week about his Bulldogs after their season-opening performance in a triangular with a couple area schools. He was impressed with how they came out and shot pretty well. The surprise came from the fact that their team had just one player returning from last year. Hudson Emshoff and Maverick Binder went 1-2 at Auburn’s home tournament yesterday, and the Bulldogs went on to win the tournament by one single, solitary stroke over Johnson County Central. Emshoff won the tournament by seven strokes, shooting a 76.
12. The women’s Final Four is set, and one might say that it’s a bit more exciting than the men’s tournament. At least when it comes to recognizable teams and athletes. Last night, South Carolina held off Maryland while Virginia Tech took down Ohio State to join Iowa and LSU. That means it’ll be LSU/Virginia Tech and Iowa/South Carolina in the Final Four on Friday in Dallas. Iowa and South Carolina kind of developed a weird rivalry over social media last year when they threw out their heavily-biased TAKES and arguments on who should be the National Player of the Year. So, there’s a little history between these two teams. Personally, I would have a tough time seeing Iowa slow down the 36-0 Gamecocks, but I would hardly be surprised with anything Caitlin Clark does at this point.
13. According to Forbes, Shohei Ohtani is expected to make $65 million in salary and endorsements for the 2023 season. That’s a Major League Baseball-record. It includes $30 million for the contract agreement that he signed to avoid salary arbitration, so that means it’s $35 million in endorsements. Just wait until he signs his next contract, folks.
14. Connor McDavid reached 140 points for the season on Monday night. I’m not an NHL guy, but I am a history guy. McDavid is the first player to reach that mark since Mario Lemieux and Jaromir Jags BOTH did it in the 1995-96 season for the Pittsburgh Penguins. He’s the first Edmonton Oilers player to do it since Wayne Gretzky in 1987-88. He’s also just the seventh player in NHL history with 60 goals and 80 assists in a single season. There’s a reason they call him McJesus.
15. I was curious, so I looked up that 1995-96 Penguins team. They were 49-29-4 and lost in the conference finals to the famous Florida Panthers team that then went on to get their butts kicked in four straight by the Colorado Avalanche in the Stanley Cup Finals. That was just the third year of existence for the Panthers, which were known to play in a rat-infested arena. And then it became even more infested when the fans started throwing rats (fake and real) on to the ice following goals.
16. Hey, did you guys see that pass Luka Doncic made last night? Find it.
17. Sergio Romo returned to the San Francisco Giants last night to pitch one final inning before officially diving into the world of golf. According to a story I read, Romo had already moved on to golf, but the Giants asked if he wanted to throw one final inning. The 40-year-old received standing ovations all around. He was a key piece to the Giants success during his nine years with the club. It was great, it was emotional and it was a cool send-off. Except for the fact that the umpire handed him two clock violations, resulting in a pair of automatic balls.
18. The two leaders for the NBA MVP were supposed to meet last night when Philadelphia visited Denver. Instead, Joel Embiid did not play. Neither did James Harden. Nikola Jokic, though, finished with a triple-double, and now Embiid’s edge on Jokic in the MVP odds has become very, very slight.
19. Lamar Jackson has requested a trade from the Baltimore Ravens. Wouldn’t the Atlanta Falcons look pretty dang interesting with him as their quarterback?
20. A lot more interesting than this Aaron Rodgers saga. I know that.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.