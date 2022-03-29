(KMAland) -- With the 24-part KMAland spring sports preview series out of the way, it’s time to take a quick look back at the winter sports season. Yes, it’s time for Part II of the KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Conference Cup for the 2021-22 calendar year.
This is the 10th year of the KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Conference Cup. Glenwood is the reigning champion and has won it four times in the last six years. And guess who was leading after the fall season? Well, it was Glenwood.
1. Glenwood (41 points)
2. Lewis Central (30 points)
3. Harlan (29 points)
4t. Clarinda (28 points)
4t. Kuemper Catholic (28 points)
6. St. Albert (24 points)
7. Atlantic (23 points)
8. Creston (18 points)
9. Red Oak (16 points)
10. Denison-Schleswig (15 points)
11. Shenandoah (12 points)
During the winter season, there are five sports that we track in the Hawkeye Ten. There is girls and boys basketball, wrestling and girls and boys bowling. Here we go.
GIRLS BASKETBALL
1. Glenwood (10-0): The Rams are the basketball champions of the league once again. We give them 11 points for this.
2. Harlan (8-2): Harlan is one of two teams that went 8-2, but they own the KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Cup tiebreaker (and the 10 points that comes with it) with their two head-to-head wins over…
3. Lewis Central (8-2): Lewis Central moves up one spot from last year’s finish, despite a much younger roster than they had a year ago. They get 9 points.
4. St. Albert (7-3): The Saintes were 4-6 in 2020-2021, and they finished in the No. 6 spot. This is a two-spot jump and 8 points.
5. Denison-Schleswig (6-4): Denison-Schleswig drops a couple pegs from No. 3, but they still post a winning record within the league. (7 points)
6. Creston (5-5): The Panthers had to replace a whole bunch of revolutionary-type players, and they were still able to put together a strong season at 5-5. (6 points)
7. Shenandoah (4-6): Shenandoah jumps up two spots from No. 9 last year to No. 7 this year. (5 points)
8. Atlantic (3-7): The Trojans and Kuemper Catholic were both 3-7, and they split their two games. The aggregate score, though, favors Atlantic. (4 points)
9. Kuemper Catholic (3-7): The Knights went 3-7 and were at No. 8 last year. This year, their 3-7 record gets them No. 9. (3 points)
10. Clarinda (1-9): Clarinda moves up one spot from No. 11 to No. 10. (2 points)
11. Red Oak (0-10): 1 point
BOYS BASKETBALL
1. Lewis Central (9-1): One final season for Dan Miller, and the Titans grab the top spot. They shared the conference championship with Harlan, but they did win by aggregate score in their two matchups. (11 points)
2. Harlan (9-1): The Cyclones beat Lewis Central by 2, but they lost by 10 and that allows for the Titans to jump up to the top spot. This was an improvement for Harlan, though, which finished No. 3 last season. (10 points)
3. Denison-Schleswig (7-3): Another strong year for the Monarchs, which improved from 5-5 and No. 7 to the No. 3 spot while also finishing out with another substate final trip. (9 points)
4. Kuemper Catholic (6-4): The Knights own the head-to-head over Red Oak, which also finished 6-4. (8 points)
5. Red Oak (6-4): The Tigers had an incredible season, advancing to the state tournament for the first time in a generation. (7 points)
6. Glenwood (4-6): Glenwood is one of four teams that went 4-6 in the conference, but they get the spot above the others here because they went 5-1 against the rest of that crew. (6 points)
7. Clarinda (4-6): Clarinda was 3-2 against the four-team group that went 4-6. (5 points)
8. Atlantic (4-6): The Trojans were 1-4 against the rest of this four-team group, but their losses were all to Clarinda and Glenwood and they beat St. Albert (4 points)
9. St. Albert (4-6): St. Albert did have a win over Glenwood, but they also lost to Glenwood, Clarinda and Atlantic last year. (3 points)
10. Creston (2-8): The Panthers end up with a pair of wins this year in the conference, but that had to be the toughest luck 2-8 I’ve seen in a bit. (2 points)
11. Shenandoah (0-10): 1 point
WRESTLING
For wrestling, we use both the dual standings and the traditional wrestling tournament standings to divvy out points. For example, if you finished first in the traditional tournament and second in the dual standings you would get 21 points for wrestling. Once we add all those points up, then the top scoring team gets the 11.
1. Atlantic: Not an easy deal here. Creston won the dual championship, and Atlantic won the traditional tournament. How do we decide who gets the 11? Well, the Trojans finished higher at state and qualified for the state duals, so with our own discretion we are going with Atlantic. (11 points)
2. Creston: The Panthers had a great season, but Atlantic just finished a little bit better. (10 points)
3. Glenwood: The Rams were third in both the dual standings and the traditional tournament. (9 points)
4. Clarinda: Clarinda was fourth in both. (8 points)
5. Harlan: With tiebreakers, Harlan ends up sixth in the dual team standings and then took a fifth at the traditional tournament. (7 points)
6. Lewis Central: The Titans took fifth thanks to tiebreakers in the dual team standings and then had a seventh-place finish at the Hawkeye Ten Tournament. (6 points)
7. Kuemper Catholic: Kuemper was seventh in the dual team standings and sixth in the traditional tournament. (5 points)
8. Red Oak: The Tigers end up eighth in both dual team standings and the traditional tournament. (4 points)
9. Shenandoah: Shenandoah comes out of 11th and up to 9th in both the dual standings and the traditional tournament. (3 points)
10. Denison-Schleswig: Denison-Schleswig goes 10th in both dual and tournament standings. (2 points)
11. St. Albert: The Falcons were 11th in both the dual and tournament standings. (1 point)
GIRLS BOWLING
With eight teams in the Hawkeye Ten Conference sponsoring bowling, I have an 11-10-8-6-4-3-2-1 system for the order from this year’s conference tournament.
1. Lewis Central (2827 pins): The future state champions were also the conference champions this year. (11 points)
2. Denison-Schleswig (2402 pins): The defending champions end up with a runner-up finish. (10 points)
3. Clarinda (2358 pins): Solid showing for the eventual state runner-up, which improved from 6th last year to 3rd this year. (8 points)
4. Harlan (2315 pins): Harlan was the runner-up last season and takes fourth this season. (6 points)
5. St. Albert (2279 pins): St. Albert took a slight drop from fourth to fifth. (4 points)
6. Shenandoah (2235 pins): The Fillies jump up one spot from seventh last year. (3 points)
7. Creston (2103 pins): Creston went fifth last year and drops to seventh this season. (2 points)
8. Red Oak (1754 pins): 1 point
BOYS BOWLING
Same story as the girls side.
1. St. Albert (3131 pins): The Falcons were the best team in the league all season – all the way up until the final day – and they get the top spot with the conference championship. (11 points)
2. Denison-Schleswig (3097 pins): The Monarchs claimed a state championship in Class 2A this season after finishing second at the Hawkeye Ten meet. (10 points)
3. Shenandoah (3084 pins): Three teams over 3,000 pins shows the league is pretty good. So does two state champions. The Mustangs claimed the 1A title, and that’s why I said “up until the final day” in the St. Albert section. (8 points)
4. Lewis Central (2935 pins): Lewis Central also had a fourth-place finish last season. (6 points)
5. Harlan (2555 pins): The Cyclones jump two spots from No. 7 to No. 5 this year. (4 points)
6. Clarinda (2507 pins): A second straight year in sixth for the Cardinals. (3 points)
7. Red Oak (2497 pins): Red Oak fell from No. 5 last season in the league. (2 points)
8. Creston (2097 pins): 1 point
LATEST STANDINGS
Using the fall points and adding them to the winter points, here’s a look at the latest team standings. Note: We now have to adopt PPS (or Points Per Sport) due to three schools not sponsoring bowling.
1. Glenwood (67 points, 7 sports) = 9.57 PPS
2. Lewis Central (73 points, 9 sports) = 8.11 PPS
3. Harlan (66 points, 9 sports) = 7.33 PPS
4. Kuemper Catholic (44 points, 7 sports) = 6.29 PPS
5t. Atlantic (42 points, 7 sports) & Clarinda (54 points, 9 sports) = 6.00 PPS
7. Denison-Schleswig (53 points, 9 sports) = 5.89 PPS
8. St. Albert (51 points, 9 sports) = 5.67 PPS
9. Creston (42 points, 9 sports) = 4.33 PPS
10. Shenandoah (32 points, 9 sports) = 3.56 PPS
11. Red Oak (31 points, 9 sports) = 3.44 PPS
The top three – in order – stays the same while Kuemper Catholic now owns the No. 4 spot on their own. Clarinda, though, remains in a tie with Atlantic at No. 5. The Trojans moved up from No. 7 while St. Albert dropped two spots to No. 8. Denison-Schleswig made the biggest jump (3 spots) from No. 10 to No. 7. Creston is down one to No. 9, Shenandoah moves up a spot to No. 10 and Red Oak is down two to No. 11.
The biggest movement is set to come here during the spring sports season with EIGHT sports ongoing. Off we go.
