(KMAland) -- The first massive Tuesday of the spring season came and went. There were 63 total events between baseball, golf, soccer, tennis, track and field and maybe some tiddlywinks went on, too. It’s hard to say. Regardless, here’s a quick Wednesday wrap just in case you missed it.
The Hawkeye Ten South in Glenwood
It was a chilly night for track, but don’t tell that to the studs that ran, threw and jumped all over Glenwood last night. Speaking of, Clarinda’s Jerzee Knight was outstanding in her 2023 outdoor debut with a win in the high jump, long jump and 200 meter dash. Her long jump ended up breaking the school record (17-04.00)! I’m telling you, there’s something about that Glenwood long jump station. Knight also ran for the winning distance medley. More in Glenwood…
•Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley claimed the 1500 and 3000 and got a pretty good push from Glenwood’s Madelyn Berglund in the latter. Hartley was on the distance medley winner, too.
•Glenwood’s Zoie Carda ran to a win in the 100 and also led off the winning 4x100 and 4x200 meter relays.
•Glenwood was outstanding in all of the relays really, as they won the 4x400, 4x800 and sprint medley, too.
•Another Glenwood Ram had a strong showing in the hurdles with Carlie Clemmer winning both the 100 and the 400 hurdles.
•Shenandoah’s Tyler Laughlin claimed both the shot put and the discus championship for the Mustangs. His discus throw of 154-05 was all kinds of impressive.
•Glenwood’s Bryant Keller ran to wins in the 800 and 1600, but Treyton Schaapherder of Clarinda was the winner in the 3200 with a great run of 9:58.63.
•Good day for Brody Cullin of Shenandoah, too. He won the 400 meter hurdles and anchored the sprint medley to a win.
•Clarinda’s Tadyn Brown won the 100 and led off the winning distance medley relay.
•Glenwood’s Anthony Driscoll-Lee took the 110 meter high hurdles and was the anchor for the championship shuttle hurdle relay unit.
•Another one for Clarinda, as Isaac Jones won both the high jump and the long jump in impressive fashion. He went 6-06.00 on the high and 22-06.50 on the long. Teammate Tadyn Brown ended up second in the long jump.
Hannah Wilson wows in Bedford
The Fremont-Mills superstar is off to a flying start to her season, claiming four golds in helping lead the Knights to a team win at Bedford on Tuesday night. Wilson won the 800, 1500 and 3000 and was also a member of the winning shuttle hurdle relay. Is there anything she can’t do? Also in Bedford…
•Nodaway Valley’s Annika Nelson won both the 100 and anchored the winning 4x100 to a win.
•Cortney Knutson won the 400 hurdles and was on two winnings relays for the Wayne Falcons.
•Cadence Douglas has a state championship and a state runner-up to her name in the high jump. Now, she also has a Bedford championship to start the 2023 season.
•Southwest Valley’s Emma Cooper matched the meet record with a long jump of 15-10.00 to win the event.
•On the boy’s side, it was Bedford edging past their Taylor County rival Lenox to win the team title. Garrison Motsinger had a big role with a win in the 200 and collected golds as a member of the winning 4x100 and 4x200 relays.
•Gabe Funk of Lenox swept the hurdle events.
•CAM’s Cale Maas played a role in three golds for the Cougars, winning the 400 and running for the victorious shuttle hurdle and 4x400 relays.
•Nodaway Valley’s Doug Berg won both the mile and the two-mile in Bedford.
•And a special shoutout to Bedford’s Eli Johnson on sweeping the wheelchair events with wins in the 100, 400 and shot put.
A few other quick girls track notes
The Conestoga and Falls City girls picked up other team championships last night. Here are a few other highlights of note:
•Denison-Schleswig’s Claire Miller ran three times and claimed the 60 meter hurdles at the South Dakota Dan Lennon Class B meet.
•Keep an eye on Atlantic freshman Jayci Reed, who has the last name for hurdling. And she also has the wins. She took another 100 hurdles championship in Earlham last night, running a 17.70.
•Ankeny Christian’s Anna Weathers won both the shot put and the discus last night at Colfax-Mingo.
•East Atchison was doing things again at the North Platte Invitational. Faith Anderson won the 300 hurdles and high jump and was on two winning relays while Tommi Martin won the 800 and ran for one winning relay. Grace Oswald and Elizabeth Schlueter were both on two winning relays for the Wolves.
•While Conestoga was the team champion at Auburn, Syracuse’s Jayden Meyer was outstanding with wins in the 200 and the triple jump. Kadyn Sisco also had three golds in taking the 800 and running for two winning relay groups.
•Falls City’s Ava Armbruster and RaeAnn Thompson were both two-time winners. Armbruster won the 1600 and pole vault while Thompson took the 100 and the long jump at their home meet.
•Another good night for Sterling’s Macy Richardson, who was the long jump and triple jump champion at the Turkey Creek Relays in Pawnee City.
Other boys track notes
Both Syracuse and Falls City claimed team championships last night. Here are some of the individual highlights outside of Glenwood and Bedford.
•Denison-Schleswig’s Leo Flores was the champion in the half-mile at the USD Class B Dan Lennon Meet.
•Mount Ayr’s Ryce Reynolds claimed two golds at Earlhlam, running to a win in the 400 hurdles and anchoring the 4x400 to a victory.
•What a strong night for IKM-Manning’s Caden Keller in Audubon. He was the mile and two-mile champ and also anchored the winning distance medley relay to a victory.
•Karson Elwood of Treynor had his hand in three golds. He was the 400 hurdles champ and ran for the winning 4x200 and 4x100.
•North Andrew’s Tanner Russo won two events at North Platte in picking up the 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles.
•Also in North Platte, East Atchson’s Jarrett Spinnato was a champ in both the 100 and the long jump.
•Syracuse’s Cy Petersen and Jase Vorhees led the Rockets’ team championship in Auburn with wins in the 400 and 1600, respectively. Petersen also ran for the winning 4x400 while Vorhees was on the victors 4x100.
•Johnson County Central had two athletes pick up two wins each. Brandon Speckmann won the 800 and was on the 4x800 champion while Hayden Huskey nabbed a win in the 3200 and was also on that 4x800.
•Cade Hosier of Elmwood-Murdock was doing Cade Hosier of Elmwood-Murdock things last night at Yutan. He won the long jump and the triple jump in helping the Knights to a third-place finish.
•Keith Adams was the big standout for Falls City in their home win. He took the 110 hurdles and the 300 hurdles. He was also on the winning 4x100.
Palmyra’s defending champ goes way low
Noah Carpenter of Palmyra was quite impressive last year on his way to winning a state championship. He put together a stretch of tournament wins in the final several weeks that had us all impressed. But did he ever shoot a 28 at a 9-hole dual? Nope. That’s what he did last night to open up his senior season. Unbelievable.
Also in boys golf, CAM’s Chase Jahde shot a 38 to lead the way for the Cougars in wins over AHSTW and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton, Ashland-Greenwood and Plattsmouth were 13th and 15th, respectively, at the Gretna Tournament and Elmwood-Murdock got a 35 from Drake Clements in what turned out to be a win for the Knights over Palmyra.
Bliley leads Platte Valley to another win
The Platte Valley (MO) program has been on some kind of roll of dominance this season. Last night, they picked up an 11-0 stuffing of St. Joseph Christian behind a pair of hits and five RBI from Memphis Bliley — the reigning, defending, undisputed KMAland Missouri Baseball Player of the Year. They are now 4-1 with a run differential of +40. That East Buchanan bunch that beat them, 4-2, on March 21st must be kind of something.
Also in KMAland baseball…
•Maryville had 17 hits in a 21-0 win over South Harrison, moving them to 3-1 on the year. They hit three home runs (Boston Hageman, Peyton McCollum and Adam Patton) and four doubles in the domination. Hageman also struck out 11 in five innings.
•Savannah also rolled to a 15-4 win over Lafayette, getting two hits and three RBI from Zayden Snapp.
•Falls City and Louisville-Weeping Water went to extra innings with Falls City snagging their first win of the season in a 5-2 victory. Jaxyn Strauss tripled among two hits, scored twice and drove in two, and he finished things out with 2 2/3 innings of shutout relief.
Harlan’s Izzy Stevens finds the net four times
The Harlan girls soccer team bounced back from an opening-night loss to take a 10-0 win over Creston on Tuesday night. Izzy Stevens led the way for the Cyclones, scoring four times to move her goal total for the season up to five in just two games.
Also in KMAland girls soccer…
•Tri-Center is 2-0 after a 3-1 win over Denison-Schleswig. They scored the final three goals of the game after the Monarchs struck first 20-something into the game.
•Jazmin Martinez Rangel is getting rave reviews after a strong performance for the AL senior in a 5-0 win over St. Albert. She had two goals and an assist. The Rockhurst recruit controlled the tempo, by all accounts, and might be worth a good watch all season.
•Kendra Berglund of Sergeant Bluff-Luton struck twice for unassisted goals, and the Warriors opened the season with a 3-0 win over MOC-Floyd Valley.
•Conestoga was impressive in a 6-0 win over Crete. Jameson Yost did her thing again with two goals on the night.
Riverside pushes past Atlantic to open season
A strong start to the year for Riverside, which knocked off a Hawkeye Ten Conference opponent in Atlantic, 3-1. Aiden Bell found the net twice to lead the way for the Bulldogs. Meanwhile, Kaeden Pleas was standing on his head in goal (do they use that expression in soccer?). He had 14 saves!
Other KMAland boys soccer from last night…
•Lewis Central fell victim to a controversial penalty-kick in a 1-0 loss to Indianola. There will be better days.
•Sioux City East was very impressive in their 4-1 win over Denison-Schleswig to open up their own season.
•No other KMAland teams picked up wins last night, but Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Conestoga were both 1-0 losers.
A bunch of domination in girls tennis
Count ‘em: There were four duals on Tuesday in KMAland girls tennis and all but one of them ended with a 9-0 victory. The other? It was 8-1.
The Lewis Central girls flexed their muscles in a win over Kuemper Catholic while St. Albert did the same to Thomas Jefferson and Ralston took down Nebraska City. Those were the 9-0s. The other was an 8-1 win for Sioux City North over LeMars.
More tennis domination on the boys side
The scores for the boys were 7-2, 8-1, 9-0, 8-1, 9-0, 9-0, 9-0 and 8-1. Let’s focus in on the closes one of them.
That 7-2 win came courtesy of Lewis Central, which moved to 2-0 with their win over Kuemper Catholic. The Titans won at 1, 3, 4, 5 and 6 singles and took the top two doubles spots. Christian Jensen, Drew White and Broedy Johnson all won twice each for the Titans.
Other winners in KMAland boys tennis…
•Denison-Schleswig over Cherokee with five players going 2-0.
•Bishop Heelan Catholic was 1-1 with a loss to Yankton and a win over Vermillionn.
•LeMars blanked Sioux City North, using nine different players to do it.
•Sergeant Bluff-Luton was a dominant 9-0 over Sioux City West.
•Maryville used 10 different players to win their MRC dual with Cameron.
•And Savannah got two-win nights from a quartet of boys in their 8-1 win over LeBlond.
The great thing about all of this
