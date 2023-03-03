(KMAland) -- Six more games on the docket in Des Moines today, and I’m here to keep on keeping on with these previews. Onward with four semifinals and two state championships.
IOWA GIRLS STATE SEMIFINALS
Class 2A: No. 3 Dike-New Hartford (24-1) vs. No. 2 Sibley-Ocheyedan (22-3)
Ohhhhhh Nelly, this is going to be something. The two-time defending state champions are actually seen as an underdog by the computers, but I sure am leery about it. The champs are the champs until they’re not the champs. Sibley-Ocheyedan has played a challenging schedule, so they won’t be surprised by anything they see in this one. But it’s still the No. 1 offense and defense — and the two-time champs — in Class 2A we’re talking about here. This is the first time the two programs have played during the Bound era.
BCMoore Prediction (Not My Prediction): Sibley-Ocheyedan by 6.08.
Class 2A: No. 1 Central Lyon (23-0) vs. No. 7 Pocahontas Area (21-4)
Central Lyon is a big, big favorite in this one. They bring in the No. 5 offense and No. 9 defense against the No. 3 ranked schedule, and that’s why they’re the heavy favorite. Pokey is pretty good, too, of course. They’re No. 11 offensively, No. 14 defensively and No. 18 in schedule strength. This is also the first time the two teams have played during the Bound era.
BCMoore Prediction (Not My Prediction): Central Lyon by 21.03.
Class 1A: No. 1 Bishop Garrigan (24-1) vs. No. 6 Remsen St. Mary’s (24-1)
Let’s get on to Class 1A where we have yet another original matchup in a semifinal. Garrigan’s Audi Crooks did some nasty stuff (42 points, 14 rebounds) in her quarterfinal performance against Martensdale-St. Marys while Remsen St. Mary’s handed West Fork their first loss in their 16th straight win in their own quarterfinal. It’d be a big surprise if Garrigan isn’t a big winner, according to the computers.
BCMoore Prediction (Not My Prediction): Bishop Garrigan by 23.57.
Class 1A: No. 2 Newell-Fonda (23-2) vs. No. 3 North Linn (23-1)
Somehow these two teams have also not played one another. I’m happy they finally are because we are in for a treat. Newell-Fonda comes out as the slight favorite, but I think it could go either way. The two teams are No. 2 (Newell-Fonda) and No. 3 (North Linn) in offensive points per game while North Linn has the defensive edge (9th to 31st). However, those defensive numbers (and offensive numbers for that matter) aren't pace-adjusted.
BCMoore Prediction (Not My Prediction): Newell-Fonda by 7.27.
IOWA GIRLS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Class 5A: No. 3 Pleasant Valley (25-0) vs. No. 1 Johnston (24-1)
This is the second time the two programs have played and the second time the two programs have played on a March 3rd. Johnston and Pleasant Valley played in a state semifinal last year, and it was the Dragons rolling to a 64-44 win. This time, it’s for all the marbles! For Johnston, they are going for their third title in four years while Pleasant Valley is looking for their first championship.
BCMoore Prediction (Not My Prediction): Johnston by 6.28.
Class 3A: No. 4 Benton (23-3) vs. No. 2 Sioux Center (20-5)
Someone is getting their first state championship (Note: Van Horne did win a title in 1962). Benton and Sioux Center have never played, so they get to break that in with the Class 3A title on the line. It pits the No. 4 ranked offense (Sioux Center) against the No. 7 defense (Benton) in the class. Sounds like fun.
BCMoore Prediction (Not My Prediction): Sioux Center by 4.81.
