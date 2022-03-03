(KMAland) -- How fast does the tournament trail fly? Well, so fast that the BCMoore computers can’t seem to keep up. We are into state semifinals, and the computers are still stuck two rounds ago (in most cases). The good news is that you all have me. I can keep up. I’m used to this.
There are six state semifinals today to preview, but keep in mind with these spreads from the BCMoore Rankings, they are one or two data points behind. I wouldn’t imagine there would be too big of a change in these spreads, but it’s likely these numbers aren’t exactly 100% accurate. Here are the six games today.
6. Class 5A State Semifinal — Johnston (24-0) vs. Pleasant Valley (22-2): The first semifinal out of the gate, and Johnston is a big favorite. They were a big favorite last time out, too, but Dowling was able to keep it well under the spread. Pleasant Valley is coming off a solid five-point win over Iowa City High. This is the first time the two programs have met during the Bound era. BCMoore line — Johnston by 16.04.
5. Class 3A State Semifinal — Dallas Center-Grimes (21-3) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (18-6): A 5:00 start for this one. DCG has been suffocating all season in allowing just 33.1 points per game. This will obviously be a tough matchup, but Xavier’s top scorer is freshman Libby Fandel. I have some concerns with a freshman being your bell cow at the state tournament. But I’ve been dead wrong before. BCMoore line — DCG by 12.32.
4. Class 5A State Semifinal — Waterloo West (22-2) vs. WDM Valley (19-5): These two teams met last season with Valley coming away with a dominant 77-38 win. Who could have expected they would meet over a year later in a state semifinal? Just tell me — who?! Valley was an upset winner over Roosevelt in the quarterfinals while Waterloo West survived a push from Centennial. Should be a good one at 11:45. BCMoore line — Waterloo West by 6.03.
3. Class 3A State Semifinal — Ballard (22-3) vs. West Lyon (24-1): The 4A champs of last year are trying to run roughshod through the 3A division while continuing to play their…ummm…defensive brand of basketball. They won their quarterfinal 43-29 in typical Ballard fashion. How about West Lyon’s quarterfinal win? It was 38-23 over Roland-Story. Yikes. Could be a low-scoring contest. This is the first time the two have played in the Bound era. This starts at 3:15 for those that like defense. BCMoore line — Ballard by 5.49.
2. Class 3A State Semifinal — Estherville-Lincoln Central (24-2) vs. Unity Christian (24-1): This is the second matchup between the two since last February. Unity Christian won it then, 52-27, but they are the slight underdog in this one. Unity got all they could ask for and more from the No. 8 seed Assumption in the opening round while ELC was very impressive in a 15-point takedown of Sergeant Bluff-Luton. This tips at 1:30. BCMoore line — ELC by 2.55.
1. Class 4A State Semifinal — Bishop Heelan Catholic (22-2) vs. Glenwood (20-4): For the second consecutive state tournament game, Glenwood is the top game of the day. The Rams had a fun time against Bondurant-Farrar, trailing by 8 before leading by 17 before hanging on for a five-point win. Heelan pretty well rolled over Waverly-Shell Rock, but you shouldn’t have been shocked considering I told you in this very blog the No. 3 seed likely got the better matchup than the No. 2. This is the second time the two have played in the Bound era with Heelan winning by 40 back in February of 2018. A lot has changed since then. Hear Trevor and Brian tonight on KMA-FM 99.1 at 6:45. BCMoore line — Glenwood by 0.76.
We also had six games from yesterday that we must review. We must!
-Newell-Fonda 77 North Mahaska 44: I put it on Twitter, and I’ll put it here: I wouldn’t wish Newell-Fonda on my worst enemy. They cover the 25.14 with ease.
-Denver 58 Underwood 51: The line (17.45) was way too high, and Underwood had a game plan that could have easily led to a win. The Cyclones, though, got contributions from two places they maybe didn’t expect, and the Eagles couldn’t quite overcome it. Great performance from Underwood, though.
-Bishop Garrigan 77 Notre Dame 42: It’s funny. Garrigan saw Newell-Fonda won by 33 and decided they needed to win by 35. The line was 16.61, so that’s a cover.
-MMCRU 50 Exira/EHK 39: I thought the 14.57 was curiously high for these two, but the Royals are much improved from last year. They tried to figure out what they needed to be better at in order to advance in the state tournament, and they found out the answer was defense. They showed how much defense (and winning) means to them in a strong performance yesterday. The line, though, was not covered.
-Central Lyon 42 Cascade 40: This line was way too high. Cascade gave Central Lyon all they could ask for, too. Maybe the 2A field wasn’t that far spread out? Anyway, Central Lyon did not cover the 13.36, but they were awesome in the closing stages before finishing with a buzzer-beating win.
-North Linn 58 Springville 56: Tough matchup for the No. 3 seed, huh? North Linn was a 3.33 favorite, but they were an underdog in the seedings. Of course, the computers know better. The favorite won a thriller.
That makes for a 6-0 day from the favorites despite there being plenty of scares for those folks, which ends up 2-4 against the spread.
Overall Straight Up: 184-36
Overall ATS: 91-130
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.