(KMAland) -- Hey, hey, hey! That wasn’t too dang bad. In fact, it was almost perfect.
KMAland teams were 3-1 yesterday with Glenwood and Nodaway Valley’s girls moving to state semifinals and Abraham Lincoln finding their spot back in the 4A boys bracket. Unfortunately, we did have to say goodbye to a Harlan team that grew leaps and bounds over the last couple years. However, I think they definitely more than proved they belong at state with that performance yesterday. Not that anyone here was questioning that.
Anyway, we’ve got a little bit of a slower day today, but there are still two games of note. First, though, let’s review yesterday’s 17 games. (By the way, the picture of the TJ home floor is up because I just love the classic look. Really, really cool vibe.)
BOYS PREDICTION: WDM Valley by 7.39 over Dowling Catholic
RESULT: This was a little bit of a weird line to me, but whatever. Dowling ended up going out with a 10-point win and will play in Des Moines for a 17th time and third straight year.
DIFFERENCE: 17.39 (and wrong)
GIRLS PREDICTION: North Linn by 0.59 over Nodaway Valley
RESULT: This one was incorrect, my friends. Nodaway Valley pretty well controlled the game throughout. It was just a matter of holding on, and they did just that for the six-point victory. It was a fun one to call, frankly.
DIFFERENCE: 6.59
BOYS PREDICTION: Davenport Assumption by 1.83 over Mount Vernon
RESULT: The system was right. Assumption won. But they won by significantly more than it thought, rolling to a 24-point victory. Assumption joins their girls at state for their 18th appearance and first since 2013.
DIFFERENCE: 22.17
BOYS PREDICTION: Ames by 2.59 over Ankeny Centennial
RESULT: Ames has all kinds of power right now. They are the swing vote in the whole CIML disbanding thing, and they are playing some really good hoops at the moment. They won this one by 20 and are on to state for the 25th time in school history.
DIFFERENCE: 17.41
GIRLS PREDICTION: North Scott by .09 over Central DeWitt
RESUT: There I was getting pretty excited for one of the closest spreads I’ve ever seen on BCMoore, and then it was a dud. North Scott pulled away to win by 14.
DIFFERENCE: 13.91
BOYS PREDICTION: Clear Lake by 3.42 over Humboldt
RESULT: Believed to be one that might come down to the wire, Clear Lake handled business with a 16-point win. This is the school’s fifth state tournament and just their second since 1980.
DIFFERENCE: 12.58
BOYS PREDICTION: Waukee by 30.59 over Ankeny
RESULT: Waukee avenged their loss in last year’s state championship, although Ankeny still gets to keep it, with a 20-point domination. They’re on to their 11th state tournament and fourth straight.
DIFFERENCE: 10.59
GIRLS PREDICTION: Maquoketa Valley by 5.59 over Rock Valley
RESULT: This looked like a pretty good spread early on, but Maquoketa Valley pulled away with a big second half and won by 16.
DIFFERENCE: 10.41
BOYS PREDICTION: Johnston by 11.97 over Cedar Rapids Kennedy
RESULT: The Dragons got all the way wanted and more from Kennedy, escaping with a two-point overtime win. This is the 10th state tournament for Johnston and first since 2018.
DIFFERENCE: 9.97
BOYS PREDICTION: Dubuque Senior by 12.79 over North Scott
RESULT: A 22-point win for Senior means they are on their way to an 11th state tournament in school history after a one-year break last season.
DIFFFERENCE: 9.21
BOYS PREDICTION: Pleasant Valley by 2.49 over Iowa City Liberty
RESULT: Pleasant Valley locked down, went over 21 points and won this thing by 11. Up next is their sixth state tournament trip and first since 2016.
DIFFERENCE: 8.51
GIRLS PREDICTION: Unity Christian by 20.08 over Roland-Story
RESULT: Unity Christian rolled to a 28-point win here. They’re moving right on into a state semifinal.
DIFFERENCE: 7.92
GIRLS PREDICTION: Dallas Center-Grimes by 4.55 over Bondurant-Farrar
RESULT: Another win for the Mustangs, which pulled out an 11-point victory here.
DIFFERENCE: 6.45
BOYS PREDICTION: Cedar Falls by 22.94 over Cedar Rapids Washington
RESULT: Cedar Falls will play in their fourth straight and 14th overall state tournament thanks to their 29-point win over Washington on Tuesday.
DIFFERENCE: 6.06
GIRLS PREDICTION: Ballard by 15.59 over Harlan
RESULT: This one definitely felt a lot closer than the 11-point margin, but the score is the score. Ballard moves on.
DIFFERENCE: 4.59
BOYS PREDICTION: Abraham Lincoln by 11.67 over Southeast Polk
RESULT: You heard it with the man, the myth, the mouth — Ryan Matheny — last night. Abraham Lincoln used a big third quarter to clinch their 23rd state tournament, although just their second since 2001. It was a 15-point margin.
DIFFERENCE: 3.33
GIRLS PREDICTION: Glenwood by 20.21 over Wahlert Catholic
RESULT: I know there was some uneasiness felt on this one, but Glenwood was outstanding. Really, really impressive performance, and BCMoore’s system knows what’s up after the Rams won by 22.
DIFFERENCE: 1.79
Yesterday is history, today is a mystery. Here’s a look at the six games from the girls state tournament, ranked by BCMoore’s system.
6. Dike-New Hartford (23-0) vs. Treynor (20-4) — Girls Class 2A State Quarterfinal
Here you go. You want to shock the house. Here is your chance, Treynor. Dike-New Hartford isn’t just a volleyball school. They can absolutely play and are winning games by an average 34.7 margin. Both teams are stingy defensively with Treynor allowing just 32.3 and D-NH allowing 25.7. The offense, though, favors the Wolverines. At least for the year. You never know what can happen in a one-game scenario…. BCMoore line: Dike-New Hartford by 32.09.
5. Bishop Garrigan (23-1) vs. Springville (21-4) — Girls Class 1A State Quarterfinal
Last year’s state runner-up is on a mission, and they’re led by their stud sophomores — Audi Crooks (20.5 PPG, 10.3 RPG) and Molly Joyce (18.3 PPG). Springville keeps on putting out winners, but this is a tough matchup. For anyone. It’s a tough matchup for anyone. BCMoore line: Garrigan by 26.69.
4. Kingsley-Pierson (23-1) vs. Newell-Fonda (23-1) — Girls Class 1A State Quarterfinal
I would really like you to know that Kingsley-Pierson is a really good team. Like, really, really good. I want you to keep that in mind today no matter what the score is in this one. I figured there might be some semblance of a historical series between two schools that are situated just an hour apart. However, the only time they played was in February 2017 (a Kingsley-Pierson win by 1). BCMoore line: Newell-Fonda by 21.76.
3. Grundy Center (19-3) vs. West Branch (20-1) — Girls Class 2A State Quarterfinal
Honestly, the profiles are very similar, and this could be a sneaky good game. The difference in the two is that West Branch has a star in Sasha Koenig, who scores nearly 21 per game. The system does not share my optimism in a close game. BCMoore line: West Branch by 14.10.
2. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (23-0) vs. MMCU (21-2) — Girls Class 1A State Quarterfinal
I see this one being the game of the day in Des Moines. I could be wrong, and I have been before, but this has all the makings of some fun. Both teams are winning by nearly 30 points per game this year, MMCRU is here for the first time and led by a great junior class and Exira/EHK has seven girls on their team. I love their story, I love their fight and I love their moxie. Let’s get it. BCMoore line: MMCRU by 9.79.
1. Montezuma (22-1) vs. Saint Ansgar (22-1) — Girls Class 1A State Quarterfinal
And this is BCMoore’s game of the day. And it’s a reunion of sorts. While some of the faces are different, Saint Ansgar won a state quarterfinal by a 51-46 score over Montezuma just less than one year ago to the date. ‘Zuma has a new Wetering running the show, but they’re still very, very good. Could be a classic. BCMoore line: Montezuma by .18.
Enjoy the hoops, wherever you are.
