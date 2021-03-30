(KMAland) -- The golf season is about to get into full swing (pun definitely intended), and so it’s time to get a look at the other half of the KMAland Iowa golf season. To the boys we go…
PREVIOUS SPRING SPORTS PREVIEWS
Hawkeye Ten Conference Girls Track
Missouri River Conference Girls Soccer
Hawkeye Ten Conference Boys Track & Field
Missouri River Conference Boys Track & Field
Corner Conference Girls Track & Field
Hawkeye Ten Conference Boys Soccer
Pride of Iowa Conference Boys Track & Field
Western Iowa Conference Girls Track & Field
Rolling Valley Conference Boys Track & Field
Corner Conference Boys Track & Field
Missouri River Conference Girls Track & Field
Western Iowa Conference Boys Track & Field
Pride of Iowa Conference Girls Track & Field
Rolling Valley Conference Girls Track & Field
2021 KMALAND BOYS GOLF PREVIEW
As I did in the girls preview, I am going to write a lot about the combined adjusted average that QuikStats puts out there. I don’t know the formula, but I don’t care. It allows for me to sort and search out all KMAland golfers.
Here is a list of 34 golfers – 25 seniors and 9 juniors – that had a CAAVG under 50 two years ago.
Ethan Arp, Senior, CAM: The Rolling Valley was hit pretty good with graduation the last two years, so Arp is as good a bet as any to take control. His 49.64 CAAVG is second among returning seniors in the league, and he’s gone as low as 39 in 9-hole rounds.
Cory Bantam, Junior, Woodbine: Bantam’s 48.15 CAAVG is the lowest average among returning Rolling Valley Conference players. He h ad a 42 9-hole low and posted an 87 for a low in 18-hole rounds.
Kyle Beam, Junior, Sidney: As it pertains to the junior and senior classes, Beam should challenge for the top spot in the Corner Conference. He had a 49.42 CAAVG during his freshman season, and that ranks as the second-lowest returning average in the Corner.
Parker Bekkerus, Senior, Denison-Schleswig: The Monarch ranks 9th among all seniors with a 45.72 CAAVG from his sophomore season. He can really go low, finishing with 9-hole low of 37. Bekkerus placed 25th in the Hawkeye Ten Conference in his sophomore season.
Tyler Brandt, Senior, IKM-Manning: Brandt joins a really good senior class in the Western Iowa Conference after a solid enough 49.76 CAAVG two years ago. That ranks among the top 25 returning KMAland seniors. An 18-hole low of 77 shows he is more than capable of a big season.
Colby Burg, Senior, Creston: The top-returning golfer in the area as it pertains to the combined/adjusted average stat. Burg had a 41.59 CAAVG during his sophomore season and took seventh in the Hawkeye Ten Tournament before qualifying for districts in a strong finish to the year.
Nick Carlson, Senior, Shenandoah: Carlson finished out his sophomore year with Shenandoah with a 49.61 CAAVG. He placed 46th at the Hawkeye Ten met and will look to continue his improvement this year after going as low as 45 in 9-hole meets and 93 in 18-hole meets.
Garrett Couse, Senior, Red Oak: Couse is a top 20 returning KMAland senior, and he showed his potential last year with a 9-hole low of 39. His 48.66 CAAVG also shows plenty of potential for his senior year.
Jacob Fetter, Senior, Logan-Magnolia: Fetter was consistent enough during his sophomore season, posting a 48.11 CAAVG that is among the top 17 returning seniors in the area. His lows for the year were 40 in 9s and 80 ins 18s.
Coby Fink, Senior, Underwood: The fourth-ranked senior in KMAland, Fink had a 42.71 CAAVG in his sophomore season. He was the WIC runner-up and took second after a six-hole playoff at the Shenandoah sectional.
Dawson Goss, Senior, Treynor: Goss’ 48.27 CAAVG ranks 18th among returning seniors in the area. He finished out his sophomore season with a 9-hole low of 42 and an 88 in 18-hole rounds.
Jordan Greenwood, Junior, Lewis Central: Greenwood had a 44.96 CAAVG, ranking second among all freshmen in the area. He shot an 85 at the Hawkeye Ten meet and placed 27th overall in a strong freshman season. The junior has significantly improved that average, by the way, posting a 40.95 CAAVG in limited meets this past fall.
Dominic Haynes, Senior, Tri-Center: Haynes is going to have a crowded room in the WIC when it comes to seniors, but he will definitely be in the mix after posting a 45.82 CAAVG as a sophomore. The Trojans were a district qualifier two years ago, and he is the top-returning dude from that bunch.
Wyatt Hough, Senior, Riverside: Riverside’s Hough had a solid sophomore season to finish with a 47.79 CAAVG. That is among the top 16 in the area, and a good handful of those are in the WIC. Hough had season-lows of 41 and 85 in 9- and 18-hole meets, respectively.
Ben Hughes, Senior, Glenwood: Hughes can shoot it from way downtown, and he can also handle the club pretty well. He figures to be among Glenwood’s top golfers this year after a 48.58 CAAVG during his sophomore year.
Brett Klusman, Senior, St. Albert: Don’t ever let anybody tell you golf skills don’t translate to baseball skills. Klusman shows that is not true, as he ranks sixth among returning KMAland seniors with a 43.85 CAAVG. The district qualifier went as low as 74 in 18-hole rounds and placed 21st in the Hawkeye Ten as a sophomore.
Joey Konz, Senior, Treynor: Konz narrowly missed a WIC medal in his sophomore season, putting an 80 on the board. He had a season-low of 38 in 9-hole meets and is fifth in the senior class with a 43.42 CAAVG from 2019.
Cooper Langfelt, Senior, Fremont-Mills: The Division II football recruit and double-double machine can also swing it on the golf course. Langfelt had 48.01 CAAVG two years ago and is the top-returning Corner Conference player.
Logan Lawrence, Junior, CAM: Lawrence returns the second-best CAAVG in the Rolling Valley Conference, finishing out his freshman season with a 48.67. He could undoubtedly find himself in the mix as the top golfer in the league.
Cooper Neal, Junior, Clarinda: The top-returning golfer on the Clarinda team, Neal was solid as a freshman with a 47.06 CAAVG. His 23rd-place finish at the Hawkeye Ten meet two years ago was the best for a freshman in the conference.
Drey Newell, Senior, Atlantic: Ranking 11th among returning seniors with a 46.05 CAAVG, Newell finished 31st in the Hawkeye Ten Conference in his senior season. The dude carries a lot of passion for golf and should be a big reason the Trojans are again among the top teams in the league.
Max Nielsen, Junior, IKM-Manning: The top-returning junior in the Western Iowa Conference, Nielsen had a 49.04 CAAVG two years ago. His lows in 9- and 18-hole rounds were 44 and 86, respectively.
Tyler Petersen, Senior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton: Pushed for years by the Carroll brothers this is Petersen’s team now. And it might be his conference. His 49.20 CAAVG is actually the best-returning score among Rolling Valley Conference seniors.
Ethan Pietig, Senior, Kuemper Catholic: Pietig is the No. 2 ranked senior in CAAVG, finishing his sophomore year with a 41.64. The Kuemper standout also narrowly missed a medal at the Hawkeye Ten meet, placing 13th with solid 81. He also got state tournament experience, finishing 20th overall.
Blake Polzin, Junior, Denison-Schleswig: Polzin is a top 3 junior in the area. He had a 45.97 in limited action – only 3 18-hole meets – but he performed when given the chance with a 45.97 CAAVG.
Kyler Rasmussen, Senior, IKM-Manning: An All-KMAland Team choice in his career, Rasmussen will not be a four-time Western Iowa Conference champion thanks to last year’s cancellation. However, he can go get his third this year after he finished with a 42.54 CAAVG in his sophomore season. That ranks 3rd among all returning seniors.
Ethan Reicks, Senior, Riverside: Reicks is another senior within a talented class in the Western Iowa Conference. He had a 47.74 CAAVG two years ago and finished the year with season-lows of 40 and 85 in 9- and 18-hole meets, respectively.
Jace Rose, Junior, Riverside: Another from Riverside. Rose is no one-trick pony. He can pin you, and he can put it…..in the pin. I’m terrible. Rose had a 49.96 CAAVG, ranking among the top two freshmen in the conference two years ago.
Carter Ruzek, Senior, Shenandoah: Ruzek’s 47.80 CAAVG is 13th among returning KMAland seniors. He had low rounds of 38 (9) and 91 (18) during that sophomore season.
Will Schenkelberg, Junior, Kuemper Catholic: Schenkelberg ranked 16th among freshman in 2019 with a 44.20 CAAVG. He’s also the top-returning junior in the area, posting a low of 38 in 9-hole meets and a 79 in 18-hole meets.
Eliot Shaw, Senior, St. Albert: Eliot was all over the self-isolation during the early stages of the pandemic last year. Hopefully, he was able to get a little golf in, too. During his sophomore year, Shaw had a 47.76 CAAVG, but he has just four meets recorded on QuikStats. Shaw shot an 87 and placed 33rd in the Hawkeye Ten that season.
Braden Smith, Senior, Atlantic: A name to know from Atlantic, Smith left a lasting impact at the end of his sophomore season and showed exactly what he can do. He shot a 74 and placed second in the Hawkeye Ten and finished the year with a 44.19 CAAVG. That average ranks 7th among returning seniors.
Cole Strider, Senior, Creston: Strider went as low as 37 in 9-hole rounds and had an 82 to his name in an 18-hole round during his sophomore season. His CAAVG of 46.10 ranks among the top 12 returning seniors in the area. He was 16th as a sophomore in the Hawkeye Ten.
Jack Tiefenthaler, Senior, Kuemper Catholic: Tiefenthaler is the second Knight among the top eight in CAAVG, as he finished his sophomore year with a 44.82. He also has state tournament experience, finishing tied for 39th.
PRESEASON RANKINGS
Here is how I would rank it to start the year:
INDIVIDUAL
1. Colby Burg, Creston
2. Jordan Greenwood, Lewis Central
3. Ethan Pietig, Kuemper Catholic
4. Kyler Rasmussen, IKM-Manning
5. Coby Fink, Underwood
TEAM
1. Kuemper Catholic
2. Atlantic
3. IKM-Manning
4. Lewis Central
5. Creston
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.