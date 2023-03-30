(KMAland) -- The Major League Baseball season has arrived, my friendly readers.
There was a time in my life where I pounded out about 500 words on every single Royals game. I don’t know if I could do that again. Time is of the essence, after all, and I’ve calmed down a bit. Strange things happen when you win a World Series championship you only dreamed could be a possibility. Actually, I don’t even know if I dared dream such a thing.
With that said, baseball games that mean something begin today. Every single MLB team is in action, and I’m excited. Everyone has a chance….until that first pitch is thrown and reality sets in. Here’s how I see the divisions:
AMERICAN LEAGUE EAST
1. Toronto Blue Jays
2. New York Yankees*
3. Tampa Bay Rays*
4. Boston Red Sox
5. Baltimore Orioles
**Toronto has improved their defense with a few swift maneuvers that shouldn’t hurt the offense too much. Daulton Varsho and Kevin Kiermaier offer good to elite defense in the outfield, and it shifts George Springer around to right field. Chris Bassitt was another strong addition to the starting rotation, and Jose Berrios is due for a big bounce back.
The Yankees and Rays should grab two of the Wild Card spots, although either/or could also win the division. The Yankees retained Aaron Judge, added Carlos Rodon and made the call to start superstar prospect Anthony Volpe at short. Still, there are a lot of injury questions within the pitching staff. The Rays roster is filled with some “who?” thoughts from some folks, but you know they’re going to be solid from 1 through 40. They continually find guys that can step into the big leagues and make contributions that lead to wins. It would be great for them and my prediction if Tyler Glasnow didn’t let that oblique injury linger.
AMERICAN LEAGUE CENTRAL
1. Minnesota Twins
2. Cleveland Guardians
3. Chicago White Sox
4. Detroit Tigers
5. Kansas City Royals
**This isn’t as controversial a pick as I thought it might be before I looked at the FanGraphs projections. The Twins won the Carlos Correa…umm, sweepstakes? They also could benefit from the elimination of the shift with Joey Gallo entering the lineup. Byron Buxton is one of the most exciting and most talented players in the game when healthy. Problem is, he’s not healthy, ever. Their pitching is very solid and deep, too, with Pablo Lopez, Tyler Mahle, Joe Ryan, Sonny Gray and Kenta Maeda making for a group that may not have a No. 1 or 2 but five 3s are pretty good, right?
Can the Guardians do it again? They actually added some offense with the free agent signing of Josh Bell at first base, and they’ve locked up stud second baseman Andres Gimenez to continue to pair with Jose Ramirez and Amed Rosario for years to come. Oh, and their starting pitching is always awesome. I’m starting to regret my Twins pick.
Quick one on the Royals: I’m excited to see what kind of advances and improvements are made with the new coaching staff. If it’s significant then I could see….75 wins!
AMERICAN LEAGUE WEST
1. Houston Astros
2. Texas Rangers*
3. Seattle Mariners
4. Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim
5. Oakland Athletics
**This was the hardest division to pick, but the easiest champion to pick. The Houston Astros are still all kinds of awesome, even with Jose Altuve out for a bit with the broken thumb. They still have Jeremy Pena, Alex Bregman, Yordan Alvarez and Kyle Tucker and made an interesting add with Jose Abreu. Plus, that starting rotation is ridiculous. Framber Valdez, Cristian Javier, Luis Garcia, Jose Urquidy and prospect Hunter Brown, which is not to mention Lance McCullers Jr. when he gets healthy. Not many could let Justin Verlander walk and not feel it.
I took a chance on picking the Rangers to win the final AL Wild Card over what I figure will be an awesome race between them, the Mariners and the Angels. Throw in the Guardians and maybe even the White Sox, too. Red Sox, anyone? The Rangers are pretty stacked across their lineup and made major additions in their starting rotation with Jacob deGrom, Nathan Eovaldi and Andrew Heaney joining with Jon Gray and Martin Perez. They can even afford a short-term injury with that kind of depth.
I love the Mariners and want the Angels to succeed, too, but the Rangers have turned into a unit. The Mariners have a star in Julio Rodriguez, but I’m not all that convinced that some of last year’s stars can maintain for another year. The Angels have filled in plenty of holes, but there still is a bit of stars-and-scrubs roster construction here. They’re going to need a few players to play outside their minds and do it for 162 games.
NATIONAL LEAGUE EAST
1. Atlanta Braves
2. New York Mets*
3. Philadelphia Phillies*
4. Miami Marlins
5. Washington Nationals
**I think it’s almost assured that there are going to be three representatives from the National League East again this year, right? (Fast forward to September when one of the three are just trying to stay above .500.)
I would have been more than OK — and actually preferred it — picking someone other than the Braves. You don’t just let leaders like Freddie Freeman and Dansby Swanson walk in back-to-back years while failing to replace Swanson with a ML shortstop and not feel it. The only saving grace in that is that Alex Anthopolous is pretty good at admitting when he’s wrong and moving quick to course correct.
The fact is, the Braves are loaded with talent all across the roster, and they did add Sean Murphy to the mix. Matt Olson and Ronald Acuna Jr. have been trendy picks to win the National League MVP, and it makes sense. Olson has been the league’s best spring training hitter (yay!), and Acuna is another year removed and recovered from his knee injury in 2021. The rotation is a concern with two rookies starting in the first week of the season, and their closer — Raisel Iglesias — is on the IL to start the year. Still, they’ve won five NL East titles in a row for a reason.
Plus, I don’t think the Mets did enough or anything to fill the gaping power hole in their lineup. They tried with Carlos Correa, but we know how that turned out. They did swiftly replace Jacob deGrom, but how safe do we feel about Max Scherzer and Justin Verlander both staying healthy all year at their advanced age? Oh, and they already lost their closer — Edwin Diaz — for the season.
My questions with the Phillies are similar in that they will be without Bryce Harper for half the season. Signing Mr. America Trea Turner helps matters, but there do seem to be definite holes in the lineup. The rotation is very good for a short series with Aaron Nola, Zack Wheeler and Taijuan Walker bringing filthy stuff. The bullpen may or may not be shored up, as they did sign some wild cards like Craig Kimbrel and Matt Strahm and traded for Gregory Soto. Anyway, it would be pretty shocking if all three of the Braves, Mets and Phillies aren’t in the playoffs, but there are definitely some questions with all three of them. Not big questions. But sentences with question marks at the end of them.
NATIONAL LEAGUE CENTRAL
1. St. Louis Cardinals
2. Chicago Cubs
3. Milwaukee Brewers
4. Pittsburgh Pirates
5. Cincinnati Reds
**I think it’s time for a bit of a Brewers collapse. They’ve done ticked off their ace Corbin Burnes, and I don’t know if he makes it past the trade deadline in Milwaukee. They still have a solid pitching rotation and an interesting bullpen, but I can’t squint enough to find a good offense there. There are some serious issues offensively, and unless Christian Yelich is going to find his old form, they’re in trouble.
So, I will go ahead and take the other Contreras brother’s team to win the NL Central. Willson heads to St. Louis from Chicago, and I think this actually might be one of the most interesting aspects of the baseball season. Yadier Molina is a much different player and catcher than Contreras, who has struggled to command a pitching staff and call a game. There are ways to help with that, but it will be intriguing to follow how the Cardinals pitching staff looks this season versus last year.
All of that said, St. Louis still has Paul Goldschmidt, Nolan Arenado and NL Rookie of the Year candidate Jordan Walker. They’ll get a ton of innings out of Miles Mikolas and Adam Wainwright, too, and maybe Jack Flaherty can get it going again. The bullpen brings a bunch of fire, too. More than anything, they play in the NL Central, and there aren’t a lot of options.
The Cubs, by the way, might be interesting and fun to follow. They did a little fake-like-we’re-trying-win-thing in the offseason, betting on Dansby Swanson to duplicate his career-best offensive season from last year. Regardless, Swanson is a walking baseball dude and is one of the good guys in the sport. They also have Eric Hosmer, Nico Hoerner, Patrick Wisdom, Ian Happ, Cody Bellinger, Trey Mancini and Seiya Suzuki. A bunch of dudes that are fun to care about. The pitching staff is headlined by Jameson Taillon and Marcus Stroman, but the depth is questionable. And the bullpen probably starts to wither away when the fellas decide it’s time for another real estate investment.
NATIONAL LEAGUE WEST
1. San Diego Padres
2. Los Angeles Dodgers*
3. Arizona Diamondbacks
4. San Francisco Giants
5. Colorado Rockies
**Here we go! I love what the Padres have this year, and who wouldn’t? They have the scariest bunch of offensive dogs right in the middle of the lineup. I don’t know how it looks, but who the heck wants to face some form of Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts, Juan Soto and eventually Fernando Tatis Jr. right in a row? Even Nelson Cruz and Matt Carpenter bring the offense. Add in that they are pretty deep in the starting rotation and bullpen, and this is a terrifically built team.
Speaking of building, the Dodgers have avoided the losing thing for quite a bit now. However, they’ve let Corey Seager and Trea Turner walk in back-to-back years, gave the job to Gavin Lux and then watched on as he got injured and will miss the season. Brutal. Still, Freddie Freeman is there. So is Mookie Betts. And….some others. Seriously, it’s not that impressive, but I have to give the benefit of the doubt to that Dodgers front office, which might be saving up to pay Shohei Ohtani out the wazoo. The pitching still looks great, and the bullpen still seems deep as ever. So, I guess I’ll pick them to get to the playoffs again.
It won’t be easy, though. Arizona, with all of their young talent, might be ready to burst, and San Francisco still paid for several good players with the money they saved when Correa walked. However, the offense still bores me, and I’m not sure we’ll see Logan Webb from 2021 again. Then again, I might not know what the hell I’m even typing about at this point.
PLAYOFFS
Wild Card Round: Rangers over Twins, Rays over Yankees, Phillies over Cardinals, Mets over Dodgers
Divisional Round: Blue Jays over Rangers, Astros over Rays, Padres over Phillies, Braves over Mets
Championship Round: Blue Jays over Astros, Padres over Braves
World Series: Padres over Blue Jays
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.