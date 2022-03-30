(KMAland) -- Welcome to the spring.
The spring where 5,000 events are ongoing, weather plays a major role and Trevor and I get less sleep than we do during any other season.
There were nearly 40 events scheduled last night, and we have results and write-ups on a large majority of those. By the end of the day, we hope to have all of them. You can scan the Local Sports News Page for all of the results from Tuesday, or you can sit back and get my recap and review of the first big Tuesday night of the spring sports season in KMAland…
TRACK & FIELD
-The first Rod Smith Invitational in Woodbine went deep into the night, and there are no results to report at this time. But, let me just say, any event with the name of Rod Smith attached to it is a good idea. He is a living legend that has done so much for the Woodbine communities and high school athletics. It may very well go down as the longest track meet in KMAland history, but that’s fine with me because Coach Smith deserves that due.
-The other big co-ed meet in the area was in Bedford last night, and unfortunately they were not able to finish the whole thing thanks to Mother Nature. However, the Wayne girls and Lenox boys claimed the team championships.
For the Falcons, Northwest Missouri State recruit Reese Brown did her thing with a win in the 100 and also ran for the winning 4x200 team. I’m sure they had more planned for her, too, before the meet was wiped.
Lenox had just one win – their shuttle hurdle relay – but their depth was good enough to help them hold off CAM, which might have been the favorite if they were able to finish the meet. The Cougars got a double win from Lane Spieker in the 100 and the long jump.
-The Audubon Early Bird held their annual boys meet last night. Underwood continues to shine in the early going, focusing on individual events. Chase Ryan has been one of the early-season breakout stars, running to wins in the 100 and 200. Alex Ravlin (400), Scott Pearson (800), Thomas Huneke (shot put) and Easton Eledge (discus) also won individual events to highlight an eight-win day for the Eagles.
Another individual highlight worth pointing out is what Gavin Smith did in front of his home crowd. The Wheelers senior is in midseason form with wins in the 100 highs and the 400 lows while also anchoring the winning shuttle hurdle relay team.
-Earlham held an early bird co-ed that featured Mount Ayr from the area. The Reynolds siblings were the highlights for the Raiders/Raiderettes. Addy won the 200 while Ryce broke the school’s 400 hurdles record. I believe that was his first attempt at the race in competition. Pretty good. Ryce also ran anchor for the winning sprint medley.
-Impressive night for some studs out of NW Missouri at the Lathrop Invitational. Nodaway Valley’s Riley Blay was a three-time winner in the 800, 1600 and 3200 while Brooklynn Holtman of Maryville claimed the 200 and took second in the long jump and 100.
-North Andrew and South Holt were both at the North Platte Invitational. Both schools had one individual win each. Tanner Russo (North Andrew) won the boys 110 hurdles while Hayden Elifrits (South Holt) was the champion in the boys shot put.
-On to Nebraska, where the Syracuse girls and Falls City Sacred Heart won the biggest area meet at Auburn. The Rockets were led by the Stanleys (Kennedy and Kamdyn), who claimed four total golds. Kennedy won the 300 hurdles and the pole vault while Kamdyn took the 200 and the long jump. Jayden Meyer also won twice in the triple jump and the 400. Looks like Syracuse is loaded. Again.
On the boys side, Jake and James Froeschl were key for the Irish win. Jake won the 800, James won the 1600 and both were on the winning 4x800. Auburn’s Ryan Binder also had a huge night with wins in the 200, 400 and long jump. Conestoga’s Evan Svanda was also a two-time winner in the 100 and the pole vault.
One other note from Auburn: Conestoga’s Danie Parriott was her fantastic self in running to wins in the 1600 and 800 and anchored the winning 4x800 meter relay.
-Also in Nebraska, Falls City’s girls and boys won their home triangular meets. RaeAnn Thompson did what RaeAnn Thompson does in winning the 100 and 200 and also ran for the winning 4x100 meter relay. The boys had a trio of individuals grab double wins: Alex McKim in the 1600 and the 3200, Tate Wilcox in the 300 hurdles and triple jump and Jaden Nolte in the shot put and discus.
-And who could forget the Turkey Creek Relays in beautiful Friend, Nebraska? The Sterling Jets were on hand with the boys placing second and the girls taking third. Macy Richardson (triple jump), Lauren Harms (shot put) and Danielle Janssen (discus) won on the girls side while Andrew Harms (high jump) and Andrew Richardson (discus) won on the boys end.
GOLF
-Not a whole lot going on yesterday, but the CAM girls and boys teams were the standouts in Avoca. Reese Sndyer had a 57 to lead the Cougars in the girls meet (which actually only included two total golfers among three teams). Meanwhile, Chase Jahde won the top medal in the boys meet with a 42.
Two things: 1) Chase Jahde is a freshman. Nice debut. 2) You know all about the last name Jahde if you’ve followed golf over the last five years or so. Chase IS, in fact, the younger brother of Sammi. I believe Chase even had a mention in my KMAland’s Future feature with Sammi back in 2017.
-One other note from yesterday’s KMAland golf: Elmwood-Murdock’s Nate Lockman had a strong showing at the Syracuse Invitational, placing third with an 84.
SOCCER
-Tomorrow, I am dropping my first KMAland soccer rankings of the season, and there’s a good chance that two of last night’s winners will be the No. 1 teams…
-Abraham Lincoln’s girls and Lewis Central’s boys were both winners in dominant fashion. The Lynx beat St. Albert, 5-0, getting a pair of goals each from Hanna Schimmer and Abby Evers while the Titans took down Indianola, 3-0, behind goals from Colton Costello, Jonah Churchill and Boston Hensley. Savanna Vanderwerf and Adam Miller picked up the shutout wins.
-Also of note, Nodaway Valley/West Central Valley was a tight 2-1 winner over Logan-Magnolia in girls soccer. Bethany Speichinger had both goals for the Valley girls.
-Sioux City East was impressive in a 3-0 win over Denison-Schleswig, getting goals from Edwin Garibay, Faustino Gomez and Diego Alferez.
-The Maryville girls opened the season with a dominant 8-0 win over Lafayette. Kennedy Kurz, Arianne Skidmore and Braelyn Hannigan all scored two times apiece.
-And then there were three girls games that did not finish. Ralston was leading Plattsmouth 4-2 with six minutes left, Underwood and Treynor were tied 3-3 in overtime and MOC-Floyd Valley and Sergeant Bluff-Luton were preparing for a shootout when the game was called. No result, but a lot of soccer was played among those three matches without a complete result.
TENNIS
-Not a good weather night for tennis, but there were some impressive performances, particularly out of the city of Council Bluffs.
-St. Albert’s girls rolled to a 9-0 win over Thomas Jefferson while the Abraham Lincoln boys were also 9-0 victors over Harlan.
-Also, Glenwood boys opened the season with a solid 7-2 win over Southwest Valley. The Timberwolves won the No. 1 and 2 singles spots, but the Rams proved their depth and were able to handle business throughout the rest of the lineup.
BASEBALL
-What a win for Nebraska City. The Pioneers were down one in the sixth, so they scored two. Then they were down one in the seventh, so they scored one. Then it went goose eggs all the way up to the 14th when they were able to scratch two runs to eventually get the win.
Amazing performance from Zach Tesarek in relief. He threw 61 pitches in four innings, allowed just one hit, walked only two and had a pair of strikeouts. That followed what Hayden Coyle did for 5 2/3 innings. He struck out five, walked three and allowed just four hits while giving up only two unearned runs. Great, clutch relief pitching for the Pioneers in another big win.
-Also last night, Cole Medsker of South Holt struck out 12 in four shutout innings and added two hits at the plate as the Knights beat Penney, 14-0.
-Northeast Nodaway got a strong pitching performance from Dylan McIntyre and Auston Pride in a 4-1 win over North Platte. Lane Dack added three hits in the win.
-Platte Valley (MO) was a winner again last night, and it was behind a heroic performance from Memphis Billey, who threw seven innings and struck out 15 on the mound while adding a double, a triple and an RBI at the plate.
-Maryville also handled business against South Harrison, getting a two-hit combined shutout from Boston Hageman and Blake Katen.
There it is. Some 1,500 words on the first big Tuesday of the spring sports season. There will be more. Stay tuned.
