(KMAland) -- The spring season is off and running, and we are already having a big day of postponements and cancellations with this horrific weather. I think I speak for all spring sports connoisseurs when I say: Knock it off, Mama Nature!
Thursdays this spring is going to be devoted to ranking some of the top teams and potentially individuals.
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER POWER RANKINGS
1. Abraham Lincoln (1-0): It appears the Lynx are the class of the area again this year, and they’re off to a rousing start with a 5-0 win over a solid St. Albert team.
2. Lewis Central (1-0): The Titans are supremely talented, too, and that AL/LC showdown figures to be another treat this year.
3. Bishop Heelan Catholic (0-0): They haven’t played yet, but this is a returning state qualifier with plenty of returning talent.
4. Glenwood (1-0): I had a very hot take that Glenwood would finish third in the Hawkeye Ten after writing the conference preview. I’ve already changed my mind after a 3-1 win over Sioux City West.
5. Treynor (0-0): Treynor was locked in an overtime battle with Underwood before the weather knocked the rest of the game out. We didn’t get a conclusion, which would have really helped me to rank these teams.
6. Tri-Center (1-0): The Trojans opened the year with a 3-1 win over Harlan earlier this week. They’ve added Quincey Schneckloth to the fun that is Marissa and Miranda Ring.
7. Underwood (0-0): Impressive performance against a Treynor team that brought back a lot of overall talent. Again, I sure would have loved a conclusion to help me here. Weather stinks.
8. Sioux City East (0-0): The Black Raiders have a lot of returning talent this season, although we haven’t seen it on display just yet.
9. St. Albert (0-1): The Saintes are still trying to find their way without Makenna Shepard for the first time in a while. A loss to AL certainly doesn’t disqualify them from having a great year.
10. Thomas Jefferson (0-0): Another team that has yet to play this season, but I am interested and intrigued on how this team will look this year with some defections via graduation and transfer.
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER POWER RANKINGS
1. Lewis Central (1-0): Supremely talented and plenty of pedigree within this program. The Titans were impressive in a 3-0 win over Indianola on Tuesday.
2. Sioux City East (1-0): Another impressive team from Tuesday, the Black Raiders took a 3-0 win over Denison-Schleswig. They’re scheduled to play my No. 1 tonight.
3. Sioux City North (0-0): They won a loaded Missouri River Conference last season and still return plenty from that team.
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (1-0): Great start for the Warriors, which took down MOC-Floyd Valley in their opening match on Tuesday.
5. Treynor (0-0): There is A LOT back from the Cardinals success last season. They will have to replace their leading scorer in Keaton Mann, but there weren’t too many players on this team that had trouble scoring a year ago.
6. Denison-Schleswig (0-1): A little drop where they may have been a couple days ago, but the Monarchs are still likely to be among the top teams in the Hawkeye Ten.
7. Glenwood (0-0): The Rams have yet to take the pitch this year, but they have one of the more dynamic players in the area in Caden Johnson leading a strong returning team.
8. Sioux City West (0-0): It’s hard to know a whole lot at this point without a lot of boys soccer being played to this point, but the Wolverines won 15 matches last season.
9. Creston (0-0): Aidan Anderson and the Panthers are another team that has yet to play this season, but they had a 12-win season a year ago.
10. St. Albert (0-0): The Falcons lost the Hawkeye Ten’s leading scorer, but they still have a solid core of returning talent. We’ll see what it looks like soon enough.
As the season goes along, we will see plenty of movement among these teams, and I’ll also look to include some golf and tennis team and individual rankings as it progresses. I need at least another week before I dive into that, though. For now, enjoy those soccer rankings.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.