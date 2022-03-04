(KMAland) -- One of the greatest gifts I’ve ever received came today. The BCMoore Rankings are updated! These matchups are now completely up-to-date, and I’m very excited to tell you about them.
At the same time, I’m feeling down and out about the Glenwood Rams having their season come to a finish. What a group that came through that school system over the last four years. A regional final, a state semifinal, a state runner-up and another state semifinal. That is one of the great four-year runs I’ve ever witnessed in my job, and their place is undoubtedly secure in KMAland and Glenwood history.
There’s no easy transition to this, but the games are going to continue today. So we must continue. Here’s a look at the four state semifinals and two state championships on tap for today in Des Moines.
6. Class 2A State Semifinal — Dike-New Hartford (23-2) vs. Panorama (25-1): Dike-New Hartford has been on top of Class 2A all season long, and they are two wins away from finishing it out that way. Interestingly enough, these two met in February 2019 in a regional final. D-NH won that by a 50-15 final. I think this will be a lot closer than that, but the Wolverines are the heavy favorite. BCMoore line — Dike-New Hartford by 16.10.
5. Class 1A State Semifinal — MMCRU (24-1) vs. Newell-Fonda (24-1): People need to realize how rare this Newell-Fonda team is. They are the No. 2 overall team in the state of Iowa in the BCMoore Rankings. Not No. 2 in 1A. No. 2 overall. They could contend in Class 5A. Unfortunately for Class 1A schools, they are not in 5A. Newell-Fonda beat MMCRU in their only matchup back in February 2014, 79-36. I’ve got a bet with TJ Young on this one, and it’s for more points than the computers say. BCMoore line — Newell-Fonda by 13.66.
4. Class 5A State Semifinal — Johnston (25-0) vs. Waterloo West (23-2): Johnston is the No. 1 team in 5A and the No. 1 team in the state per the BCMoore Rankings, and they would be at least seven-point favorites against everybody in the entire state. They are bigger favorites in this one — the first meeting between the two in the Bound era. BCMoore line — Johnston by 11.11.
3. Class 2A State Semifinal — Central Lyon (23-2) vs. Denver (24-2): The first meeting between these two comes in a state semifinal, and it sure seems like it’s going to be a good one. Denver didn’t hit their shots like they usually do in the quarterfinal against Underwood, and a big part of that was the Eagles defense. They’ll get more of that today, but it sure could go differently. They will definitely need to hit them if they’re going to win this. BCMoore line — Central Lyon by 5.03.
2. Class 1A State Semifinal — Bishop Garrigan (23-3) vs. North Linn (23-2): Oh boy. This is going to be really good. If I had to pick just one game to watch today, this would be the one. Garrigan wants another shot at Newell-Fonda. North Linn wants to take their own shot at Newell-Fonda. Audi Crooks is playing in this game, so you know it’s must watch. It’s the first meeting of the Bound era. BCMoore line — Bishop Garrigan by 4.42.
1. Class 3A State Championship — Ballard (23-3) vs. Estherville Lincoln Central (25-2): This is going to be really good, too, but I’m not sure it’s going to be the most watchable game on the slate. Ballard does what they do, and they do it really, really well. ELC was really impressive in their semifinal win over Unity Christian. They’ve also got a win this year over….gasp….Newell-Fonda. With that in mind, you might not be surprised when I show you this line. BCMoore line — ELC by 1.15.
Here’s a look back at yesterday…
-Johnston 64 Pleasant Valley 44: Yep, they’re that dang good. They can hit you from so many different spots, and they defend like crazy. The Dragons covered the 16.04 spread.
-Cedar Rapids Xavier 55 Dallas Center-Grimes 50 (3 OT): They sure made us wait for that Glenwood game, didn’t they? The underdog upstart that is Xavier gets the UPSET as 12.32 dogs. Pretty impressive work by Coach Tom Lilly.
-Waterloo West 58 West Des Moines Valley 48: Waterloo West continued their terrific run through the tournament and were able to cover the 6.03 spread along the way.
-Ballard 56 West Lyon 51: A little higher scoring than I would have imagined. I would have lost my pants on an under bet, but this turned out to be pretty solid. The Bombers, though, couldn’t quite cover the 5.49. Good job by the computers nearly pegging that one, though.
-Estherville-Lincoln Central 57 Unity Christian 44: This was impressive, and it showed just how good these computers are in evaluating the strength of teams. ELC was a 2.55 favorite, and I heard Trevor Maeder call it an upset. Not by the computers, Trev. Not by the computers.
-Bishop Heelan Catholic 68 Glenwood 51: UPSET. However, Glenwood was merely a 0.76 favorite. This could have gone either way. It’s a make or miss sport, right? Heelan made the shots. A lot of the shots.
So, the favorites go 4-2 straight up and 3-3 against the spread. Here are the total numbers:
Overall Straight Up: 188-38
Overall ATS: 94-133
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.