(KMAland) -- When the final chapter is written on the 2020-21 girls basketball season, it’s going to have a line or 10 about KMAland teams.
Five KMAland conference teams went to the state tournament and three of them advanced to semifinals. Meanwhile, all five of them covered the BCMoore spread. Glenwood covered a 20.21 spread, Harlan easily stayed within the 15.59 deficit, Nodaway Valley showed they shouldn’t have been an underdog, Treynor’s spread deficit wasn’t even close and Exira/EHK also proved to be the team that should have been favored.
I had some suspicion that this was a particularly strong year for KMAland, and it’s worth noting that some of the teams from the area that were beat by these teams could have also been at state. Underwood, Lenox, Denison-Schleswig and Stanton look pretty good by proxy. Let’s see how this terrific trio can do in their state semifinals. Based on recent results, I’m feeling optimistic.
On to yesterday’s results…
PREDICTION: MMCRU by 9.79 over Exira/EHK
RESULT: I was a little bit skeptical on MMCRU as the favorite, and I was a lot of bit skeptical about the 9.79 spread. I figured it would be a classic 4/5 battle that went down to the wire, and that’s what happened. Quinn Grubbs, in the end, was the difference with 12 of her 25 in the fourth period. She was incredible. What a performance in a five-point win.
DIFFERENCE: 14.79 (and wrong)
PREDICTION: Dike-New Hartford by 32.09 over Treynor
RESULT: The look of disdain in the eyes of Clara Teigland when I brought this spread up after the game was evident. This was clearly a talking point among the team heading into the meeting, and Joe Chapman and his staff did an incredible job preparing this team for the game. If they hit one or two shots more, they may have picked up one of the biggest upsets of the tournament trail. And I believe they’ll continue to look pretty good for this result as the tournament continues on.
DIFFERENCE: 24.09
PREDICTION: Bishop Garrigan by 26.69 over Springville
RESULT: This was also way off, and I think there were plenty of folks at Wells Fargo Arena yesterday that were with me in being shocked with how closely Springville played the beast that is Garrigan. Frankly, it’s kind of interesting, too, how Garrigan was everybody’s favorite team last year. I’m not sure the neutral folks in the crowd yesterday were rooting for them. It comes with the territory of being No. 1, I guess. In the end, they won by six.
DIFFERENCE: 20.69
PREDICTION: Newell-Fonda by 21.76 over Kingsley-Pierson
RESULT: I told you to keep in mind that Kingsley-Pierson is a really good team, even while Newell-Fonda was rolling along. The fact is, the Mustangs are incredible, and they can even make really good teams look pretty listless. That’s what happened yesterday in a 41-point(!) victory. Wow.
DIFFERENCE: 19.24
PREDICTION: Montezuma by .18 over Saint Ansgar
RESULT: The predicted best game of the day yesterday turned out to be….pretty close to the best game of the day. Exira/EHK’s win was by five, Garrigan won by six and Montezuma won this one by five. Take your pick between those three. They were all pretty good.
DIFFERENCE: 4.82
PREDICTION: West Branch by 14.10 over Grundy Center
RESULT: My computer was going up in smoke at the time, as I was trying to get my Treynor story posted. I didn’t see a single play that happened in this game, despite it being played right in front of me. Congrats to West Branch on the 16-point win. Also, congrats to BCMoore’s system for nearly nailing this spread.
DIFFERENCE: 1.90
That’s a 5-1 day for BCMoore, but those Dike-New Hartford and Bishop Garrigan spreads turned out to be pretty off. Let’s see what’s in store for the six semifinals today in Des Moines.
6. Ankeny Centennial (16-2) vs. Waukee (11-1) – Girls Class 5A State Semifinal
Waukee was a winner in early February by 10 points, and they’ve won the last three meetings between the two schools that sit some 23.9 miles apart. The Warriors are deep and talented and a big favorite here. BCMoore line: Waukee by 15.38.
5. Glenwood (20-3) vs. North Scott (16-3) – Girls Class 4A State Semifinal
The Rams played some beautifully balanced basketball on Tuesday, and in my opinion, they looked the best of the four remaining teams in 4A. Of course, this will be a new game with new matchups, and North Scott has had all kinds of success in Des Moines. It should be a good night to listen to Trevor and Brian on KMA-FM 99.1. BCMoore line: Glenwood by 12.3.
4. Iowa City West (14-3) vs. Johnston (17-1) – Girls Class 5A State Semifinal
Both teams got pushed in their quarterfinals and came out of it all the better. Iowa City West’s 12-game win streak gets a big test here, as Johnston tries to make sure the 5A ‘ship is an All-CIML kind of deal. BCMoore line: Johnston by 10.75.
3. Cherokee (23-0) vs. West Lyon (23-1) – Girls Class 3A State Semifinal
Cherokee trailed Assumption at halftime, but the Braves turned things up on their way to a 34-13 second half and a 20-point win. It’s kind of just how this team plays. They will wear on you and wear on you until you can’t take it anymore, and then off they go. West Lyon is allowing just 33.1 points per game and appears to want to play a bit of a slower pace. We’ll see what wins out. BCMoore line: Cherokee by 8.38.
2. Ballard (22-1) vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (21-2) – Girls Class 4A State Semifinal
Speaking of a slow pace….you might see one here. There will need to be a major change for DC-G from this past November when the Bombers rolled to a 52-23 win. Writing that sent a shiver up my spine. The system sees a closer result this time around. BCMoore line: Ballard by 5.99.
1. Clear Lake (19-1) vs. Unity Christian (23-2) – Girls Class 3A State Semifinal
And now we get a rematch seven years in the making. These two teams played on this very same day back in 2014 in a state quarterfinal. The Knights were dominant winners on that day, 60-35, but on this day BCMoore’s system believes it to be the best game. BCMoore line: Unity Christian by 3.08.
Enjoy the hoops, wherever you are.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.