(KMAland) -- Who wants to win a state championship? There are three more girls games left in the season to preview.
IOWA GIRLS STATE CHAMPIONSHIPS
Class 4A: No. 4 Dallas Center-Grimes (22-3) vs. No. 1 North Polk (23-2)
What’s it gonna be? Dallas Center-Grimes is No. 1 by the pollsters, and it’s because of that 61-52 win back on November 22nd. However, the computers believe in North Polk with all their heart. I believe in North Polk, too, most of the time. The Bell family from Denison makes me just want to root them on. Dallas Center-Grimes has won 8 of the 10 meetings during the Bound era.
BCMoore Prediction (Not My Prediction): 5.62
Class 2A: No. 3 Dike-New Hartford (25-1) vs. No. 1 Central Lyon (24-0)
Reeeeeeamatch! Remember when Dike-New Hartford won last year’s state championship against Central Lyon by 7. It was a great game, and I have to say the world has been yearning for more of it. Here it is!
BCMoore Prediction (Not My Prediction): Central Lyon by 4.92
Class 1A: No. 1 Bishop Garrigan (25-1) vs. No. 2 Newell-Fonda (24-2)
One of the single greatest showdowns in Iowa high school girls basketball history. That’s what this is. Newell-Fonda is a well-oiled machine while Audi Crooks is the immovable force for Garrigan. It’s as good of a girls matchup as you’re ever going to see. Newell-Fonda has won six of the seven times they have played, including in December 2021 and in the championship in 2021. Garirgains’’s lone win came in December 2020.
BCMoore Prediction (Not My Prediction): Garrigan by 8.86.
