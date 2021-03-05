(KMAland) -- That was….pretty, pretty good.
Glenwood girls took down the champs last night. No, that wouldn’t be a word descriptive enough to describe the undressing they put on the two-time champions looking for a fourth in five seasons.
That was pure domination and a major statement for this Glenwood team that looks fierce, determined and all kinds of awesome as they get prepared to play for their first state championship on Saturday afternoon. One more. One. More.
Now, on to all of yesterday’s predictions, results and the differences in those.
PREDICTION: Cherokee by 8.38 over West Lyon
RESULT: Nope! This one was wrong, wrong, wrong, and it was a shocker. West Lyon handled the action, won the pace game and took a 13-point win. They allowed just 39 points for goodness sakes. Incredible.
DIFFERENCE: 21.38 (and wrong)
PREDICTION: Unity Christian by 3.08 over Clear Lake
RESULT: Unity Christian put it on ‘em. The defense was great, the offense was pretty decent, too and they’re into a state championship with a 16-point win.
DIFFERENCE: 12.92
PREDICTION: Johnston by 10.75 over Iowa City West
RESULT: They didn’t quite get there. This was closer than the system thought, but the winner was correct. The Dragons took it by five.
DIFFERENCE: 5.75
PREDICTION: Waukee by 15.38 over Ankeny Centennial
RESULT: Easy peasy. That’s not meant to demean Ankeny Centennial. Actually, it’s just an expression for Waukee reaching that spread in pretty good fashion with a 21-point win.
DIFFERENCE: 5.62
PREDICTION: Glenwood by 12.3 over North Scott
RESULT: Nailed it, dude. The Rams won by 12 here, and I don’t know the exact difference in spread. It appears I left off the second decimal point for some reason. My apologies to all of those that I hurt.
DIFFERENCE: .3-something
PREDICTION: Ballard by 5.99 over Dallas Center-Grimes
RESULT: Incredible work here, BC. Can I call you BC? I suppose we’ve reached that point in our relationship. Ballard won this game by six! Yes, the system was a mere .01 off of the spread. Amazing.
DIFFERENCE: .01
The system goes 5-1 with a big miss on Cherokee, but the rest of the stuff was pretty dang good. Let’s see how today goes.
5. Bishop Garrigan (24-1) vs. Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton (24-0) – Girls Class 1A State Semifinal
Garrigan was a very big favorite in their quarterfinal with Springville, and it turned out to be quite a ways off. Now, they’re big favorites again, and it’ll be interesting to see how the Spartans – also an underdog earlier this week – try to handle Audi Crooks. Crooks does have some help with Molly Joyce, but Springville paid no mind to the other three. That might be a game plan Coach Tom Petersen rolls with today. BCMoore line: 23.41.
4. Montezuma (23-1) vs. Newell-Fonda (24-1) – Girls Class 1A State Semifinal
Newell-Fonda was unbelievable in their quarterfinal win over Kingsley-Pierson. It’s almost like they were at home in that atmosphere. It helps when you go to state 65,000 straight years. Today, we might see more of the same. BCMoore line: Newell-Fonda by 21.77.
3. Dike-New Hartford (24-0) vs. West Branch (21-1) – Girls Class 2A State Semifinal
Dike-New Hartford was a 32-point favorite against Treynor earlier this week, but the Cardinals brought a serious fight. In the end, the Wolverines’ length along their zone proved too much. How will it look against West Branch’s high-scoring Sasha Koenig? We’re fixing to find out. BCMoore line: Dike-New Hartford by 14.20.
2. Johnston (18-1) vs. Waukee (12-1) – Girls Class 5A State Championship
The championship is on the line between two CIML teams that have already played twice this year. In fact, they handed each other their lone losses. Johnston won on January 8th, 51-45, while Waukee was a 58-40 victor in February. The rubber match is for everything. BCMoore line: Waukee by 10.25.
1. Maquoketa Valley (24-0) vs. Nodaway Valley (24-0) – Girls Class 2A State Semifinal
Go figure. The best game of the day is the one between two undefeated teams. And it’s one you can hear at 10 AM on KMA-FM 99.1 with the venerable Trevor Maeder. The Wolverines got out early in each of their last two wins. I’d like to see that happen again. Should be a doozy. BCMoore line: Maquoketa Valley by 4.13.
Enjoy the hoops, wherever you are!
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.