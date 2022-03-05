(KMAland) -- The sun came up today. I didn’t know if it would after the end of the world/Newell-Fonda losing a state basketball tournament game. But here we are. Another three championships are on the line in Des Moines. You know the drill.
3. Class 1A State Championship — Bishop Garrigan (24-3) vs. MMCRU (25-1): MMCRU, you just beat Newell-Fonda. Look what you’ve won! It’s a matchup with Audi Crooks and Bishop Garrigan. Not the prize I would have picked, but if you can beat Newell-Fonda then you can beat anyone. Well, maybe not the 1995-96 Chicago Bulls, but pretty close to anyone. This is the first time the two programs have played during the Bound era. BCMoore line — Bishop Garrigan by 8.48.
2. Class 2A State Championship — Central Lyon (24-2) vs. Dike-New Hartford (24-2): It all comes down to this. Believed to be the top two teams in Class 2A all season long, Central Lyon and Dike-New Hartford meet for all the marbles. Yesterday proved the chasm between the top two teams in 2A an the rest of the field. Central Lyon routed Denver by 18, and Dike-New Hartford won by 44 over Panorama. Forty-four. That’s too much. This is meeting No. 1 in the Bound era. BCMoore line — Dike-New Hartford by 2.96.
1. Class 4A State Championship — Bishop Heelan Catholic (23-2) vs. Cedar Rapids Xavier (19-6): For the third straight year, the Class 4A state championship features a KMAland conference team. This is a rematch from February 28th, 2013, when Xavier won 68-57. Two nights later, that same Xavier team became the last team to beat Harlan for over two years. That was the fourth and last time Xavier won the ‘ship. Heelan has three state championships to their name, including just two years ago. BCMoore line — Heelan by 0.85.
Yesterday’s action recapped and rehashed…
-Dike-New Hartford 67 Panorama 23: Yes, this was a cover (times 2.5).
-MMCRU 66 Newell-Fonda 62: UPSET! Huge upset. MMCRU pays no mind to that 13.66 spread, and they knock off the three-time defending state champions. The folks in Ankeny (2002-05), Hampton (1926-33), Hansell (1940-51) and Mediapolis (1967-73) will not be joined anytime soon as programs that won four straight titles.
-Johnston 51 Waterloo West 31: The Dragons roll to the state championship, covering the 11.11 spread at the same time.
-Central Lyon 53 Denver 35: This was seen as a 5.03 spread, but it was more than that.
-Bishop Garrigan 74 North Linn 57: Uhhhhhh, that’s a scary, scary win from Garrigan. They can just taste that state championship. They covered the 4.42 spread with ease.
-Estherville-Lincoln Central 42 Ballard 30: ELC was the computer darling, and they kept on proving why with wins over Unity Christian and Ballard to finish out a championship run. Good on them. This was an easy cover, too.
The favorites were 5-1 and all five of those winners covered. The updated records…
Overall Straight Up: 193-39
Overall ATS: 99-134
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.