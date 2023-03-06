(KMAland) -- The boys state basketball tournament is here, and I've got six quarterfinal previews to open your day.
CLASS 1A STATE QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 Grand View Christian (24-0) vs. No. 12 New London (19-6)
The magnificent Blaise Porter and his New London team take a crack at the international beast that is Grand View Christian. They’ve scoured the globe for some of the top players, and it has led to plenty of success. It’s really a fun operation to observe, although not a fun operation to play. The Thunder are heavy, heavy favorites, as you might imagine. Yes, this is the first time the two programs have met.
BCMoore Prediction (Not My Prediction): Grand View Christian by 31.26.
No. 4 West Harrison (23-10 vs. No. 7 Dunkerton (24-1)
My oh my, how far have we come? West Harrison is favored in a state tournament game. I’m guessing they would have rather seen the No. 5 team entering the postseason, but WACO was eliminated early in district play. Instead, they get the No. 3 scoring offense (80.7 PPG) in 1A, led by the high-scoring Preston Gillespie (25.8 PPG) and stud point guard Casey Gardner. Of course, the Hawkeyes have their own set of studs up and down their lineup. This could be the best game of the day. This is also the first time these two teams have played. I’ve got this one on KMA-FM 99.1.
BCMoore Prediction (Not My Prediction): West Harrison by 4.22.
No. 2 North Linn (24-0) vs. No. 16 Madrid (22-2)
The undefeated defending state champs were No. 2 entering the season, and they are No. 2 as we enter the tournament. The Lynx have the largest margin of victory in Class 1A, carrying the No. 1 offense and No. 2 defense into Des Moines. Madrid has run off wins in 19 consecutive games, which is tied for the third-most among teams still living in 1A. North Linn, of course, is tied for first. This is the first time these two have played.
BCMoore Prediction (Not My Prediction): North Linn by 20.64.
No. 3 Gladbrook-Reinbeck (23-2) vs. No. 10 Remsen St. Mary’s (22-2)
Let’s get this out of the way: These two have never played. Now, Gladbrook-Reinbeck has a resumé that I would put up against anybody in 1A other than Grand View Christian. They have played a top 20 schedule with a top 5 offense and top 20 defense. Now, they get a team that has won 10 in a row and returned plenty from a final four bunch a year ago. This is a very, very tough 3/6 matchup.
BCMoore Prediction (Not My Prediction): Gladbrook-Reinbeck by 13.72.
CLASS 2A STATE QUARTERFINALS
No. 2 Central Lyon (21-1) vs. No. 22 Des Moines Christian (18-6)
Have they played? Nope! Central Lyon has the No. 1 offense in Class 2A, averaging 78 points per game while Des Moines Christian has the No. 3 defense (giving up an average of 44.0). Those kinds of numbers could make for a pretty fun little matchup in the 2A 1/8.
BCMoore Prediction (Not My Prediction): Central Lyon by 15.47.
No. 6 Pella Christian (15-9) vs. No. 16 MFL MarMac (24-1)
Looks like Monday is a First Meeting Monday. These two teams have also not played one another in the history of Bound. Pella Christian has faced the No. 1 schedule in the state in 2A. That should only have them prepared for facing off with an MFL team that has won 14 straight and is the only team in 2A with both a top 4 offense (75.7 PPG, 3rd) and defense (44.8 PPG, 4th).
BCMoore Prediction (Not My Prediction): Pella Christian by 6.72.
