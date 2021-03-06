(KMAland) -- Nodaway Valley and Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton had their seasons come to a finish on Saturday. However, when it comes to the story-telling aspect of the season, these two take the cake.
Here’s Nodaway Valley. They’d never been to the state tournament in school history, and they opened the year with the goal to bring that drought to an end. Then they did, and then they won a game at the state tournament. To add to it, the starting five included three seniors that have put a lot of blood, sweat and tears into all kinds of athletics during their careers.
And here’s Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton. They open the season with just eight players. Then, they lose the lone senior on the team to a knee injury. Tatum Grubbs played a bit down the stretch, but she was unable to make the difference that she usually made when healthy. Regardless, they advance to state and also win a game thanks to a monster fourth quarter from Tatum’s sister, Quinn.
Two great stories and two great teams that have nothing to feel bad about on this day. Or ever. They’ll be remembered forever.
With that said, let’s take a look at the complete rundown from Friday’s action.
PREDICTION: Waukee by 10.25 over Johnston
RESULT: Waukee was downright scary in dominating their way to the state championship. The shooting performance was just completely insane in a 28-point victory.
DIFFERENCE: 17.75
PREDICTION: Newell-Fonda by 21.77 over Montezuma
RESULT: Oh, Newell-Fonda. You are just one scary beast of a team. The Mustangs rolled on to a 39-point win here.
DIFFERENCE: 17.23
PREDICTION: Dike-New Hartford by 14.20 over West Branch
RESULT: Dike-New Hartford didn’t have the slow start nor did they feel the push like they did against Treynor in the opening round. This was a 10-point win for the Wolverines.
DIFFERENCE: 4.20
PREDICTION: Maquoketa Valley by 4.13 over Nodaway Valley
RESULT: You probably know the result already. We had it live on the air, we talked extensively about it on my show and I even mentioned it to open the blog. Maquoketa Valley survived with a two-point win.
DIFFERENCE: 2.13
PREDICTION: Bishop Garrigan by 23.41 over Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton
RESULT: Bishop Garrigan didn’t quite get to the spread, giving KMAland yet another covered spread. In the end, though, I’m sure they’re OK with a 22-point win.
DIFFERENCE: 1.41
We are down to the final day of the girls basketball season. Let’s take a gander at the final four state championships.
4. Dike-New Hartford (25-0) vs. Maquoketa Valley (25-0) — Girls Class 2A State Championship
Dike-New Hartford came into the tournament as a heavy favorite to win the whole thing. They have not quite reached their predicted spreads in each of their first two games, so I think there is plenty up for grabs here. It’s not the runaway BCMoore’s system seem to think it is, in my opinion. However, I would favor them. BCMoore line: Dike-New Hartford by 11.98.
3. Ballard (23-1) vs. Glenwood (21-3) — Girls Class 4A State Championship
A true contrast in styles. Glenwood wants to get after it, they want to push the pace and they want to play a fun and exciting style. Ballard would like to do the complete opposite. They don’t care if it looks good, and it really doesn’t. That said, I would be very surprised if the winning team in this game scores in the 30s. Hear it on FM 99.1! BCMoore line: Glenwood by 5.02.
2. Bishop Garrigan (25-1) vs. Newell-Fonda (25-1) — Girls Class 1A State Championship
It’s a three-match. These two met in December, and it was all Garrigan (66-45). However, Newell-Fonda still maintains the bragging rights of winning in last year’s state championship game, 65-63. Can it even dream of living up to last year’s classic final? We’re fixing to find out. BCMoore line: Bishop Garrigan by 1.28.
1. Unity Christian (24-2) vs. West Lyon (24-1) — Girls Class 3A State Championship
Unity Christian has been very impressive in winning their first two state games by 28 and 16 while West Lyon opened plenty of eyes by holding undefeated, high-scoring Cherokee to just 39 points. They also won their first state game by 22 and held West Burlington to 30. Now, they meet yet another high-scoring team. Unity averages 64.4 points per game. They might not get there, but 55 might do it. BCMoore line: Unity Christian by .04.
Enjoy the hoops, wherever you are!
