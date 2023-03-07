(KMAland) -- It’s time for the daily dive into the day in Iowa state basketball tournament play. Here’s how Tuesday looks:
CLASS 2A STATE QUARTERFINALS
No. 4 Roland-Story (24-1) vs. No. 20 Kuemper Catholic (18-6)
For the seventh consecutive quarterfinal, this is the first time these two teams have met during the Bound era. Roland-Story has won 14 straight and took their only L at the hands of Grand View Christian. They’ve got the No. 6 offense (71.4 PPG) and No. 6 defense (46.9 PPG) while Kuemper seems a bit underrated by the computers. It’s likely due to the fact that they had a rough stretch when DJ Vonnahme was out with injury. He’s back, and the Knights are as deep as ever. This is going to be fantastic. Follow @TrevMaeder96 on Twitter to keep updated.
BCMoore Prediction (Not My Prediction): Roland-Story by 9.01.
No. 1 Western Christian (20-3) vs. No. 7 Monticello (17-6)
Make it eight straight quarterfinals for an original matchup. Western Christian ranks No. 1 atop the BCMoore Rankings, but they are the No. 3 seed in the tournament. The Wolfpack played the No. 2 ranked schedule in all of 2A while posting the No. 15 scoring offense and No. 25 scoring defense. Monticello has won seven in a row and played a difficult schedule (6th) of their own. Watch for Iowa football recruit Preston Ries (23.4 PPG) in this one. And if you want to play a game at home, see if you can say Tate and Kaden VanRegenmorter 10 times fast.
BCMoore Prediction (Not My Prediction): Western Christian by 7.71.
CLASS 3A STATE QUARTERFINALS
No. 1 Bondurant-Farrar (23-0) vs. No. 31 Algona (17-7)
That’s nine in a row! Bondurant-Farrar and Algona square off for the first time during the Bound era later today. And what a season it has been for Bondurant-Farrar. They’re putting up 70 points per game (5th) and allowing just 53.4 (14th) while Algona ripped off eight in a row after a 9-7 start. The Bulldogs have the No. 6 scoring offense (69.5 PPG) and are No. 43 in defense (59.3 PPG). Some points figure to be scored today.
BCMoore Prediction (Not My Prediction): Bondurant-Farrar by 20.25.
No. 3 Newton (17-6) vs. No. 4 North Polk (19-5)
Guess what? This will be the 10th consecutive quarterfinal where we have an original matchup during the Bound era. Newton and North Polk seem like they should have linked up by now. Just on accident. But it hasn’t happened. These two teams looooove to defense. North Polk gives up just 48.3 PPG to rank 3rd in 3A while Newton gives up 49.6 and is 4th. Points may be very difficult to come by here.
BCMoore Prediction (Not My Prediction): Newton by 2.62.
No. 9 Marion (19-5) vs. No. 8 Bishop Heelan Catholic (18-6)
This is the 11th consecutive quarterfinal where the two teams have not met at any point during this wonderful thing we call the Bound era. Brayson Laube’s mother Ami is a Treynor alum, and he is averaging 22.5 point per game. Heelan will have to find a way to slow him down a bit if they’re going to win the game. Their length and defensive stinginess should come in handy for the Crusaders, which are a slight favorite.
BCMoore Prediction (Not My Prediction): Heelan by 1.02.
No. 2 Xavier (18-6) vs. No. 5 Des Moines Hoover (15-9)
All 12 of the state quarterfinals between 1A, 2A and 3A have original matchups. Xavier and Hoover have not played during the Bound era, just like the rest of the previous 15 quarterfinals I’ve previewed. This game is so interesting. Hoover has played the third-ranked schedule in the class while Xavier has played the fourth-ranked schedule. Hoover played nothing but 4A teams prior to their substate run while Xavier met just six 3A teams before their own. The winner might be a nice little sleeper pick to win the whole dang thing.
BCMoore Prediction (Not My Prediction): Xavier by 6.93.
