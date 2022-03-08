(KMAland) -- It’s not easy to win at state. It’s even harder to win at state when you get put on the same line as a Northwest Iowa team. I don’t know if you’ve heard, but they’re kind of good at basketball. And tall. Very tall most of the time.
With our KMAland conference teams eliminated from the dance, you might think I would ease up on this here tournament trail blog. You are crazy, though, if you thought that. Let’s get into the matchups today:
6. Class 2A State Quarterfinal – Jesup (19-5) vs. Rock Valley (19-5): Another NW Iowa team looking to advance on, but they’ll have to deal with a high-flying Jesup offense that averages 74.6 points per game (4th in 2A). My hunch is that the Rockets won’t be too surprised with anything they see, given they played the second-toughest schedule in 2A. This is the first time the two programs have played during the Bound era. BCMoore line – Rock Valley by 13.21.
5. Class 3A State Quarterfinal – Central DeWitt (18-6) vs. Decorah (22-1): The Decorah Vikings have been almost as outstanding as a weekend with Darin Svenson this year. They have the No. 1 offense (71.4 PPG) and No. 2 defense (46.9 PPG) in Class 3A, and they’ve won 21 straight. The only thing that gives me a little pause with this big spread is that their strength of schedule is 50th out of 64 in the class. Central DeWitt, meanwhile, played a 4A-heavy slate. Put a gun to my head in this first meeting during the Bound era, and I’m taking the Sabers to cover. BCMoore line – Decorah by 12.99.
4. Class 3A State Quarterfinal – Carroll (16-8) vs. Dallas Center-Grimes (19-5): The DC-G girls were the top seed in the 4A Tournament and couldn’t quite finish the deal. Can these Mustangs get it done? Well, I’m going to guess that playing a team that is very familiar with you in the opening game isn’t exactly what they would have picked. Carroll lost to DC-G earlier this year by 3 in overtime. It was only the third time in 14 tries DC-G claimed a victory over their former conference mates. BCMoore line – DC-G by 12.71.
3. Class 2A State Quarterfinal – Mid-Prairie (24-0) vs. Monticello (21-3): Another matchup where the teams are very familiar with one another. Both teams are in the River Valley Conference, although they are in different divisions. Mid-Prairie won the matchup in February, 65-50. It was just their second win over Monticello (in six tries) during the Bound era. Daren Lambert – Denison grad – is the head man for Mid-Prairie, which was 1-21 just seven years ago. BCMoore line – Mid-Prairie by 8.85.
2. Class 3A State Quarterfinal – Marion (19-5) vs. Winterset (19-5): I feel like this game might steal the show in Des Moines. The mascot game is tight, too – Wolves vs. Huskies. Winterset has the No. 5 offense (65.3 PPG) in Class 3A. Marion has had some guys moving in and out of the lineup this year, but it appears they are now completely healthy and scary. Mark it down. This game will be awesome (and it’s the first during the Bound era). BCMoore line – Winterset by 8.70.
1. Class 3A State Quarterfinal – Davenport Assumption (19-5) vs. Humboldt (21-3): The first meeting between these two programs during the Bound era. No surprise, really. Humboldt was an underdog on these pages in their last two wins over LeMars and Spencer. Assumption has all kinds of great talent from Iowa and Illinois, and they’ve won 10 straight. BCMoore line – Assumption by 3.41.
There were six games yesterday, too, in Des Moines. Here’s how it went down:
-Grand View Christian 64 Bellevue 63 (OT): Ugh. Tough finish to this one, especially since most of the state was probably rooting for one of the great Cinderella stories we’ve seen in quite some time. Bellevue was 9-12 coming into the postseason, and their last three wins were major upsets. They almost nabbed a fourth. And, just looking at the stats, it doesn’t appear they had some dude just recently get healthy. They just came together and got dang good. GVC was favored by 25.21.
-Central Lyon 68 Red Oak 34: Things just got away from Red Oak here. There were so many whistles and so many Tigers in foul trouble that it just kept building and building. A different game, a different day maybe they have a shot, but let’s also tip our cap to a very good Central Lyon team. They covered the 24.90.
-North Linn 89 North Mahaska 43: Anybody jazzed up for that North Linn/Grand View Christian championship game? Oh, both need to win one more game first? OK, I got you. Basketball can be weird, and things can happen, but that could be fun. North Linn covers the 21.59.
-Remsen St. Mary’s 70 West Harrison 52: West Harrison’s first state tournament appearance started in a hole. They were down by 18 after one, and then they just played even the rest of the way. They’ll be more prepared for the stage next year, and they are already thinking about it, listening to their interviews after the game. The Hawks were able to cover the 12.05.
-Lake Mills 39 Danville 22: Wow. That’s very low-scoring. Will the shot clock help that? I’m not convinced, but we’re going to find out soon enough. Lake Mills covers the 8.44.
-Pella Christian 69 Roland-Story 62: Looks like the computers nearly nailed this thing. Pella Christian was a 7.81 favorite, and they won by 7. Pretty heady stuff, BCMoore computers.
The favorites go a perfect 6-0, and they end up with a 4-2 record against the spread.
Overall Straight Up: 201-40
Overall ATS: 104-137
