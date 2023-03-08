(KMAland) -- Hellllloooooo! It’s a beautiful Wednesday, and it’s even more beautiful than usual because we have six games in Des Moines to preview. Along with that, we’ve got coverage from four state tournament games between Des Moines and Lincoln.
I’ll be in Des Moines for West Harrison/Grand View Christian while Trevor Maeder and Nick Stavas are splitting coverage of Auburn/Wahoo, Ashland-Greenwood/Sidney and Johnson-Brock/Howells-Dodge. Here’s a look at the six games in Des Moines.
IOWA BOYS CLASS 4A STATE QUARTERFINALS
No. 3 Waukee (22-2) vs. No. 12 Ames (17-7)
This marks the 21st time the two programs have played, and it’s the first time since December 2021, when Ames — which would go on to win the state championship — was a winner. Waukee, though, does lead the series, 11-9, although that’s thanks in large part to a run of four of the last five. If you want a reason to get up early and drive to Des Moines for a 10:30 AM game, look no further than Iowa State signee and Denison native Omaha Biliew (22.0 PPG, 10.3 RPG).
BCMoore Prediction (Not My Prediction): Waukee by 14.98.
No. 2 Waukee Northwest (21-2) vs. No. 6 Ankeny Centennial (16-7)
At 12:15 PM, we get a look at Waukee Northwest and Ankeny Centennial for the third time since January 3rd. Waukee Northwest, which is coached by Elk Horn-Kimballton grad Brett Watson, won the two meetings this year by 14 and by 26. They also won last year’s two meetings by 22 both times. Can we get a good game out of these two? If nothing else, the high-scoring Pryce Sandfort (25.9 PPG, 11.2 RPG) will be worth a look or two.
BCMoore Prediction (Not My Prediction): Waukee Northwest by 10.42.
No. 1 Cedar Rapids Kennedy (22-0) vs. No. 13 Pleasant Valley (19-5)
This is only the second time these two programs have met, and it’s the first time since March 11th, 2015. Pleasant Valley won that state quarterfinal and then went on to lose in the state championship game to North Scott. Things have changed since, and Kennedy will be a major favorite to win their 23rd consecutive game.
BCMoore Prediction (Not My Prediction): Cedar Rapids Kennedy by 24.06.
No. 4 WDM Valley (18-5) vs. No. 8 Norwalk (20-3)
This is the only 4A quarterfinal that is an original during the Bound era. That’s a major switch from the first 12 games of the boys state tournament, as every single one of them was a unique matchup. Anyway, Valley and Norwalk meet for the first time in a state quarterfinal that could prove to be a grind. Norwalk’s defense ranks 5th (47.7 PPG allowed) while Valley’s is 8th (51.6 PPG). This game also features two coaches from KMAland with Clarinda’s BJ Windhorst leading Valley and Cumberland-Massena’s Aaron Pelzer manning the sideline for Norwalk.
BCMoore Prediction (Not My Prediction): WDM Valley by 10.03.
IOWA BOYS CLASS 1A STATE SEMIFINALS
No. 1 Grand View Christian (25-0) vs. No. 3 West Harrison (24-1)
Here we are. West Harrison has moved up a spot in the BCMoore Rankings after a masterful performance against Dunkerton on Monday. Grand View Christian maintains their hold on No. 1, and it’s pretty significant. But, ladies and gents, this is why they play the games. The Hawkeyes don’t seem to be intimidated, and I am amping myself (and my voice) up for a four-quarter showdown. As the kids say, let’s go! You can hear me on KMA-FM 99.1.
BCMoore Prediction (Not My Prediction): Grand View Christian by 16.64.
No. 2 North Linn (25-0) vs. No. 7 Remsen St. Mary’s (23-2)
A rematch from last year’s state semifinal, and Remsen St. Mary’s actually has more of their parts still intact. That hasn’t slowed North Linn down any, though, as they continue to do their thing with or without a Hilmer at point guard. Maybe it has something to do with the Hilmer on the sideline. Regardless, I expect this to be an absolute battle down to the end, too. Last year, North Linn won by 10, and they’re favored by more than that this year. I think it’ll be much closer.
BCMoore Prediction (Not My Prediction): North Linn by 12.28.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.