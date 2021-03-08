(KMAland) -- One final day of the girls basketball season on Saturday crowned four champions. One of those still has me a bit sick to my stomach. But enough about Unity Christian.
Actually, I have nothing against Unity Christian. Great team, great champs. Well deserved. As for that 4A championship, that one is still stinging a bit. Ballard played at their pace on Saturday afternoon, they kept the game close, they muddied it up completely. And then they hit some very big shots.
I don’t want to make a sweeping statement that Glenwood wins that game 8 out of 10 times, but it certainly feels a bit like that. Tip your cap to Ballard, though. They won the one they needed to win. Even if it’s still tough for many of us to stomach.
All right. Let’s take a look back to Saturday on the BCMoore scale and see how things played out.
PREDICTION: Bishop Garrigan by 1.28 over Newell-Fonda
RESULT: I wouldn’t bet against Newell-Fonda on any spread at the state tournament for the rest of time. The Mustangs won by 14 to avenge their lone loss from earlier this season. Did it seem to anybody else that Garrigan was not quite going up the mountain of improvement as they reached Des Moines? It was more of a plateau, and Newell-Fonda was the opposite.
DIFFERENCE: 15.28 (and wrong).
PREDICTION: Glenwood by 5.02 over Ballard
RESULT: Bleh. But again, a big tip of your cap to the Bombers.
DIFFERENCE: 7.02 (and wrong).
PREDICTION: Unity Christian by .04 over West Lyon
RESULT: Unity Christian strangled all the air out of the basketball and the West Lyon offense. It was a thoroughly dominant defensive performance in the fourth period to nab the state title by 17.
DIFFERENCE: 16.94
PREDICTION: Dike-New Hartford by 11.98 over Maquoketa Valley
RESULT: Dike-New Hartford was the heavy favorite in Class 2A from the beginning of the tournament, and they ended up on top with a five-point win over Maquoketa Valley. This was their closest game of the season. Their second closest was a six-point win over Denver. Their third? The eight-point quarterfinal win over Treynor.
DIFFERENCE: 6.98.
BCMoore ends up correctly prediction three of the five girls championships, but this not a particularly good Saturday. Let’s see how he does in the boys tournament. And what do you know, it starts today!
6. North Linn (25-0) vs. South Winneshiek (18-6) — Class 1A State Quarterfinal
This is a rinse and repeat thing for North Linn. They are once again the biggest favorites of the Class 1A state quarterfinal round, and they’ll look to put it on this South Winneshiek team making their first state trip. For goodness sakes, they’re outscoring their opponents by over 42 points per game. BCMoore line: North Linn by 24.52.
5. Boyden-Hull (24-0) vs. South Central Calhoun (19-5) — Class 2A State Quarterfinal
That Northwest Iowa defense of Boyden-Hull is holding opponents to just 48.2 points per game. Meanwhile, Tanner Te Slaa is putting in nearly half of that on his own (21.5 PPG). Did the Comets play their toughest opponent in the substate final? BCMoore line: Boyden-Hull by 16.38.
4. Lake Mills (25-0) vs. Montezuma (22-2) — Class 1A State Quarterfinal
Trevor Maeder remains up in arms over Montezuma’s low seed. Fact is, this 1A field is loaded. Big matchup here: Lake Mills defense (39.8 PPG allowed) vs. Trey Shearer of Montezuma (25.4 PPG on 57.4% shooting). Whoooooooo, this looks like fun. BCMoore line: Lake Mills by 10.28.
3. Grand View Christian (20-1) vs. Remsen St. Mary’s (22-3) — Class 1A State Quarterfinal
Grand View Christian narrowly survived St. Albert in their substate final. Could that be a bit of a wake-up call for them as they head into a very difficult quarterfinal. These two met in state semifinals in 2017 and 2018 right before the Thunder went on to win some ‘ships. BCMoore line: Grand View Christian by 9.46.
2. Easton Valley (22-0) vs. Martensdale-St. Marys (24-0) — Class 1A State Quarterfinal
Oh, an undefeated state quarterfinal battle in the 4/5 game? Yes, I’ll take it, thank you very much. Both teams have been dominant high-scoring and efficient teams, although MSTM has shown they can win in a low-scoring affair in their last two. I’m very much looking forward to this one on KMA-FM 99.1 at 12:00. BCMoore line: Easton Valley by 3.97.
1. Aplington-Parkersburg (21-3) vs. Van Meter (17-6) — Class 2A State Quarterfinal
Overlook this Van Meter team at your own peril. They’re absolutely tournament-tested and toughened despite the lack of experience in games like this. Getting past Panorama and Treynor by a combined five points could very well help the Bulldogs even more in this situation. Handling the A-P pressure will be key, of course, but this is a team that has the dudes to do it. Should be pretty great. BCMoore line: Aplington-Parkersburg by 1.58.
Enjoy the hoops, wherever you are.
