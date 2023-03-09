(KMAland) -- The 1A state championship has been set while 2A, 3A and 4A are ready to do the same today. Weather be damned! Here’s a look:
BOYS STATE SEMIFINALS
Class 2A: No. 1 Central Lyon (22-1) vs. No. 5 Pella Christian (16-9)
Last year, Central Lyon won a 57-51 state semifinal thriller over this Pella Christian squad, and now they would sure like to do it again. The computers believe the game will not nearly be that close, but I guess that’s why they play the games. Central Lyon has two 20-point scorers in Zach Lutmer (20.8 PPG) and Andrew Austin (20.0), which seems good. To beat them, it starts with slowing one or both of those fellas down.
BCMoore Prediction (Not My Prediction): Central Lyon by 10.17.
Class 2A: No. 2 Western Christian (21-3) vs. No. 4 Roland-Story (25-1)
Roland-Story and Western Christian have never matched up on the hardwood. They will today, and the winner is going to be very, very happy. Western Christian had a huge second half in rolling past Monticello earlier this week while Roland-Story won a great battle with Kuemper Catholic. Western is a solid favorite, but the Norsemen sure have been impressive.
BCMoore Prediction (Not My Prediction): Western Christian by 8.49.
Class 3A: No. 1 Bondurant-Farrar (24-0) vs. No. 4 North Polk (20-5)
If this were the SEC, fans would be chanting “RRC” over and over and over again. Maybe someone is doing that somewhere. They’ve earned it, after all. Both of these schools are members of the Raccoon River Conference, and the ultimate bragging right is beating your conference rival in a state semifinal. The Bluejays won by seven in January and then again by 14 in February. They’ve also won 15 of the 20 times the two teams have played. What’s it mean? Jack squat! It comes down to one game.
BCMoore Prediction (Not My Prediction): Bondurant-Farrar by 7.59.
Class 3A: No. 2 Cedar Rapids Xavier (19-6) vs. No. 5 Bishop Heelan Catholic (19-6)
Didn’t these two just play. Of course, that was the girls, and it was an impressive rout for Heelan. Maybe the girls have cornered the boys at Xavier and told them they must seek revenge. Maybe not. It’s the first time these two programs have played during the Bound era, which is a surprise to me. But who the heck am I, anyway?
BCMoore Prediction (Not My Prediction): Xavier by 7.11.
Class 4A: No. 12 Pleasant Valley (20-5) vs. No. 4 WDM Valley (19-5)
Ahhhh the old Valley vs. Valley. It happened in March 2016, and Valley was the winner in a 50-48 grinder. That would be the West Des Moines version. The Pleasant one is coming off of one of the major upsets in tournament history, taking down undefeated and top-ranked Cedar Rapids Kennedy just yesterday. WDM, coached by the one and only KMA Sports Hall of Famer BJ Windhorst of Clarinda fame, took down Norwalk by 15 yesterday. I saw it with my own two eyes.
BCMoore Prediction (Not My Prediction): WDM Valley by 13.18
Class 4A: No. 1 Waukee Northwest (22-2) vs. No. 3 Waukee (24-2)
The battle of Waukee. The winner stays, the loser must leave the city forever. That may or may not be true, but it’s a fun thing to throw out there to hype the matchup. It even gets the 7:15 primetime slot despite being the first quarterfinals in 4A yesterday. Waukee Northwest leads the series 2-1, but they’ve split the two games this year. Northwest won a thriller by 2 in December before falling by 22 in January. This will be a lot of fun, and if you wondered about any rooting interest there are two pretty swell options. Waukee Northwest head coach Brett Watson is an Elk Horn-Kimballton alum while Waukee star Omaha Biliew grew up in Denison. Make your pick.
BCMoore Prediction (Not My Prediction): Waukee Northwest by 3.76
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.