(KMAland) -- Hey, that was a fun time. The Martensdale-St. Marys boys basketball team won their first state tournament game in school history, but it was hardly easy.
Let’s be honest: Doing something for the first time is never easy. And if it is, what fun is that? The Blue Devils got behind by 11, trailed by 10 multiple times in the second half and then survived a serious mishap from the officiating crew that sent the game to overtime.
If you missed it, Martensdale-St. Marys was up two with 2.6 seconds left, Easton Valley threw a pass the full length of the court, got a pretty solid look, missed and then had one of their players fouled with a supposed no time left on the clock. Cayden Deardorff was the guy that was fouled. He was at the line ready to shoot and even had the ball. Then the officials somehow decided Kaleb Cornilsen was the guy that was fouled.
Problem is that Cornilsen – replays clearly showed – wasn’t even near the play. To his credit, he went to the line and made two free throws with no time on the clock and nobody in the lane to force overtime. However, that was a BRUTAL officiating error that really needs to see some form of action. We can’t have that stuff potentially deciding games.
Look, officiating is not an easy job. However, that was one that just cannot happen. If there were all kinds of bodies, including Cornilsen, all around the play then you could explain it away, but Cornilsen wasn’t even close to the play. Thankfully, the ball didn’t lie, and Martensdale-St. Marys is on to a state semifinal.
Speaking of, let’s take a look at all of yesterday’s games and how the BCMoore system fared.
PREDICTION: Lake Mills by 10.28 over Montezuma
RESULT: Rainbow found a pot of gold here, folks. This sure seemed like a stretch at the time, and it looked like a stretch almost immediately. Trey Shearer was not going to let his team lose by double digits. In fact, they won by 3 in overtime.
DIFFERENCE: 13.28 (and wrong)
PREDICTION: Easton Valley by 3.97 over Martensdale-St. Marys
RESULT: Yes, Martensdale-St. Marys was the ‘dog here, but the fact of the matter is, 3.97 is basically a coin flip. They went to overtime, and the Blue Devils won the coin flip by 6.
DIFFERENCE: 9.97 (and wrong)
PREDICTION: Aplington-Parkersburg by 1.58 over Van Meter
RESULT: Oh, boy. The supposed best game of the day did not turn out that way yesterday. Heck, it was actually the worst game of the day (based on the final score). Aplington-Parkersburg made some kind of statement here with a 27-point win.
DIFFERENCE: 25.42
PREDICTION: Boyden-Hull by 16.38 over South Central Calhoun
RESULT: South Central Calhoun got out to a great start, but it couldn’t last. Boyden-Hull is really stinkin’ good and won by 25.
DIFFERENCE: 8.62
PREDICTION: Grand View Christian by 9.46 over St. Mary’s, Remsen
RESULT: Grand View Christian and big Danny T are moving on to a state semifinal. When you have a dude that is dang near 7-foot, and he’s in Class 1A, that’s very difficult to deal with. But you know what? St. Albert found a way to nearly deal with it. I don’t know if enough has been said about their performance in that substate final. To the victor go the spoils, I suppose. Grand View Christian was comfortable throughout in this one, and it was made aesthetically close (5 points) due to a very poor day at the line for the Thunder.
DIFFERENCE: 4.46
PREDICTION: North Linn by 24.52 over South Winneshiek
RESULT: This was brutal, folks. The pace was actually pretty awesome in the first quarter, but slowly but surely the game was killed by media timeouts, scoreboard malfunctions and whatever the heck else could go wrong. When it finally came to an end nearly 1 hour and 45 minutes after tip, North Linn was a 25-point winner.
DIFFERENCE: .48
Six more games today in Des Moines. Let’s take a look at the final two Class 2A quarterfinals and the 3A matchups, ranking them on the BCMoore system.
6. Camanche (18-6) vs. Western Christian (19-5) – Boys Class 2A State Quarterfinal
Hey, two teams with similar records! Might be a good game! Welllllll, about that. Western Christian has played the toughest schedule in 2A and their losses are to Spencer, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Harrisburg (SD), Tea Area (SD) and Spirit Lake. They won’t have to play any of those teams to win another state championship since they already beat Spirit Lake in a substate final. These two teams met in a state semifinal in 2017. Western Christian won by…wait for it….50! BCMoore line: Western Christian by 19.72.
5. Ballard (23-1) vs. Clear Lake (22-2) – Boys Class 3A State Quarterfinal
Man, the Class 3A is full. Clear Lake is 22-2, and they’re the No. 8 seed in the bracket. That means they get this Bombers beast that ranks first in offense (72.4 PPG) and second in defense (42.9 PPG allowed) in 3A. That said, Ballard’s schedule is ranked 48th (out of 64) in 3A. Clear Lake’s is just a shade better (43rd). Ballard won in a substate final over Clear Lake last season, 65-56. BCMoore line: Ballard by 18.46.
4. Monticello (22-0) vs. Pella (22-2) – Boys Class 3A State Quarterfinal
The undefeated team is not the favorite here. However, it is a really fun little clash of the No. 2 offense (Pella) against the No. 1 defense (Monticello). The Panthers have allowed just 34.5 points per game this season while the Dutch are scoring at a 71.0-per game clip. Monticello, though, has done this against one of the easiest schedules in 3A (61st out of 64). Hmmm…. BCMoore line: Pella by 11.07.
3t. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (16-7) vs. Western Dubuque (18-4) – Boys Class 3A State Quarterfinal
Postseason time is Sergeant Bluff-Luton time. I’ve written that like a half-dozen times over the last several weeks, and it’s turned out to be true. The Warriors have been relying heavily on their No. 3 ranked defense of late, and they have really stiffened up in allowing just 29, 46 and 23 points during the postseason. Western Dubuque averages nearly 63 points per game, so they’ll be put to the test. But remember, postseason time is Sergeant Bluff-Luton time. BCMoore line: Western Dubuque by 7.15.
3t. Beckman Catholic (16-7) vs. Des Moines Christian (21-2) – Boys Class 2A State Quarterfinal
Beckman Catholic, according to the system, is the more tested team. They’ve played the No. 7 schedule in 2A while Des Moines Christian has played the 26th-ranked schedule. To be sure, neither program has waltzed through the season without playing some tough teams, and this should be a pretty outstanding game. By the way, this is the first time we’ve had two games with the same spread on a single day. BCMoore line: Des Moines Christian by 7.15.
1. Dallas Center-Grimes (20-3) vs. Davenport Assumption (18-6) – Boys Class 3A State Quarterfinal
Oh, man. This is going to be really good. There might not be a player at state – outside of our coverage area – that I enjoy more than Luke Rankin (13.0 PPG, 8.4 APG). But, you know, Texas commit Emarion Ellis is probably pretty solid himself (16.4 PPG). They’ve also got a Division I offensive lineman, Tyler Maro (6-foot-7), to deal with on the Assumption side. The Knights are so tested that they didn’t even play a 3A opponent until February. I don’t think anybody would be surprised if Assumption – the No. 5 seed – ran through this ridiculously tough 3A bracket and took the ship. But they’re not the favorite here. BCMoore line: Dallas Center-Grimes by 6.57.
Enjoy the hoops, wherever you are.
