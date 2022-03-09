(KMAland) -- Sometimes, my friends, I know what I’m talking about.
Yesterday, in my tournament trail blog, I wrote: “I feel like this game might steal the show in Des Moines. This game will be awesome.” I was talking about Winterset/Marion, and it turned out to be the best game of the tournament.
There was scoring, there was excitement and there was an overtime. Winterset/Marion is the best game of the tournament so far (with Bellevue/Grand View Christian as a close second due to the unfortunate finish). Let’s see what today looks like.
6. Class 4A State Quarterfinal – Ames (20-3) vs. Burlington (17-7): These two programs meet for the first time in the Bound era, and it’s expected to be a shrine for the Ames Little Cyclones and their star senior class. Burlington, though, has won seven straight, including handing Pleasant Valley their first loss in their substate final. BCMoore line – Ames by 25.46.
5. Class 1A State Semifinal – Grand View Christian (25-0) vs. Lake Mills (25-1): Maaaan, wouldn’t you have loved to see this as Bellevue vs. Lake Mills? Bellevue would have had a real shot to win this game and play for the championship with a 15-12 record. Anyway, Lake Mills had a real struggle to score in their quarterfinal, but their defense was outstanding (as it has been all year). Grand View Christian is a different animal, scoring an average of 83.3 points per game (1st in 1A). This is the first meeting between the two programs. BCMoore line – Grand View Christian by 13.61.
4. Class 4A State Quarterfinal – Cedar Falls (20-2) vs. Cedar Rapids Prarie (17-6): Plenty of history between these two programs, including two games already this season. The two split those games with Prairie winning on January 4th and Cedar Falls winning on January 28th. Both games were decided by single digits. Cedar Falls leads the all-time series during the Bound era, 14-4. Cedar Falls, by the way, hasn’t lost since that January 4th defeat at the hands of Prairie. BCMoore line – Cedar Falls by 3.56.
3. Class 4A State Quarterfinal – Cedar Rapids Kennedy (20-3) vs. Waukee Northwest (20-4): KMAland’s Class 4A team is Waukee Northwest. In case you didn’t pay attention to UFR or our website yesterday, Elk Horn-Kimballton legend Brett Watson is the head coach for Waukee Northwest in their first year as a school. Pryce Sandfort averages 27.2 points per game. Pretty good. This is the first time these two programs have met. BCMoore line – Waukee Northwest by 3.50.
2. Class 4A State Quarterfinal – Ankeny (19-4) vs. Johnston (19-3): Two CIML teams meet for the first time this season and since February 14th, 2020. Ankeny holds the Bound-era advantage in the series, but it’s only 14-9. Ankeny has won five of the last seven and 12 of the last 15. These two teams have two of the top six scoring offenses in Class 4A. Should be fun. BCMoore line – Johnston by 3.15.
1. Class 1A State Semifinal – North Linn (25-1) vs. Remsen St. Mary’s (25-0): Yep, this is going to be real, real nice. This marks the No. 2 offense (North Linn averages 80.5 PPG) against the No. 2 defense (34.0 PPG allowed). North Linn, of course, can also play some mad defense – just in a little bit of a different way. The Lynx allow just 35.0 PPG – fifth in 1A. It’s the first time the two programs have played during the Bound era. BCMoore line – North Linn by 3.01.
I already mentioned the great Winterset/Marion game, but here’s a full look at what happened in Des Moines yesterday.
-Rock Valley 75 Jesup 61: Rock Valley handles their business and held Jesup’s “high-flying offense” (that’s what I called it yesterday) 13.5 points per game under their average. They also covered the 13.21.
-Central DeWitt 67 Decorah 59: UPSET! I did predict yesterday that Central DeWitt would cover the 12.99, and I had a feeling they also might win. Guess what? They did. That’s what happens when you play a full season of 4A basketball and then come down to 3A for the tournament.
-Dallas Center-Grimes 65 Carroll 45: It was only a three-point game earlier this year, but DC-G was ready for all of it. They roll to the win and cover the 12.71.
-Monticello 46 Mid-Prairie 43: KMAland’s remaining Class 2A team gets bounced, losing their first game of the season in their first game at state. Unfortunate that Daren Lambert (Denison grad) and his team had to match up with a conference rival at state. You go to state to stay away from that, but thems the breaks, huh? This was an UPSET.
-Winterset 81 Marion 77 (OT): What a fun game. Winterset didn’t cover the 8.70, but I already told you that probably wasn’t going to happen.
-Davenport Assumption 69 Humboldt 65: Humboldt controlled this game throughout, but Assumption – despite losing two starters – came back in a miracle finish to conclude the day in Des Moines. And, worthy of note in this blog, Assumption covered their 3.41.
Overall Straight Up: 205-42
Overall ATS: 107-140
