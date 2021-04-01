(KMAland) -- A double shot of KMAland soccer with a second conference preview for today.
Here's a look at the Missouri River Conference boys.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE BOYS SOCCER PREVIEW
Bishop Heelan Catholic Crusaders — 2019 Record: 7-11 overall, 2-4 conference
Coach: Pat Herbst
A total of 19 juniors and seniors were contributors for Heelan two years ago. That means there are a lot of holes to fill and a lot of questions to be answered. Nathan Karnes (4 goals, 5 assists) was a rare freshman that contributed to the team, and he could be among the top players in the conference this year. Senior Jackson Van Holland is one of four goalkeepers that saw minutes two years ago, but he’s the lone returnee. Other seniors Anthony Courey and Brayden Pratt and juniors Daniel Rodriguez and Teddy Saltzman also saw time two years ago.
Council Bluffs, Abraham Lincoln Lynx — 2019 Record: 13-6 overall, 6-0 conference
Coach: Jamison Parkhill
The defending conference champions actually used a lot of sophomores in 2019. Now, they’re seniors, and that actually puts them in a great position to repeat. Spencer Hewitt (5 goals, 8 assists), Brayan Rivera (1 goal, 1 assist), Alex Stogdill (3 assists) and Brandon Toledo (5 goals, 2 assists) were all worth at least three points as sophomores. Malachi Noble also saw a little bit of time in goal during his sophomore season. Others that saw time include Kiernan Day, Noah Nielsen, Chase Riche and Mathew Watts. This is a group that should have the expectation of pulling the same trick they did in 2019.
Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson Yellow Jackets — 2019 Record: 6-13 overall, 1-5 conference
Coach: Carlos Silva
The Yellow Jackets are one of the big mysteries in the conference. They had just four contributors from the sophomore and freshman classes, as they leaned pretty hard on 2019 and 2020 senior classes. The top returnee, in terms of production, is junior Colton Costello, who finished his freshman year with four goals and one assist. Seniors Omar Escamilla Garcia (1 goal), Julio Infante and Angel Silva are a trio of others that saw time in 2019 and could be major contributors this year. The rest, though, is up in the air.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Warriors — 2019 Record: 11-5 overall, 4-2 conference
Coach: Aaron Witmer
The only potential returnee in the conference that received First Team All-MRC in 2019 belongs to this club. That’s Ty Shoulders, who posted 18 goals and four assists in a huge sophomore season. But he’s not alone in this year’s senior group. David Clausen had four goals and six assists, Brady Schaap and junior Carlos Rodriguez passed out a pair of assists and Blaise Schmidt and junior Tyler Schenkelberg scored one time apiece. Cale Clausen, Mikey Selig and Jacob Spreng are other seniors that contributed two years ago, and junior Henry Eckhoff also saw some time. They should be another MRC contender .
Sioux City East Black Raiders — 2019 Record: 4-9 overall, 3-3 conference
Coach: Mike Borrall
The Black Raiders played plenty of freshmen two years ago, including Tyson Helseth-Bryan (1 goal), Rodrigo Ochoa (1 goal, 2 assists), Jacob Schroeder (1 goal, 2 assists) and goalkeeper Carlos Gomez. The top returning producer, though, was then-sophomore Eduardo Ramirez (3 goals, 3 assists). Ramirez is joined as potential returnees in the senior class by Christian Mendoza and Javier Ruiz while Christian Buenestro, Jaxson Flattery and Emmanuel Moreno also saw time as freshmen. It’ll be intriguing to see what kind of progress is made with this year’s group that could be one year away from a real big jump.
Sioux City North Stars — 2019 Record: 10-10 overall, 3-3 conference
Coach: Ricky Azpeitia
Returning second-team All-MRC choice Saymon Hagos had a huge sophomore year with 11 goals and four assists to lead the Stars to a solid .500 season. Alana Magana added 2 goals and 10 assists as a sophomore, and classmate Amir Farrah finished out with 3 goals and two assists. Others like Issa Aman, Gadisa Bezuneh (1 goal), Hugo Garcia, Aman Hagos and Anthony Maeda could also contribute in their seniors season. Junior Kenneth Gonzalez saw a bit of time in goal two years ago, and classmates George Gilbertson, Abdisa Kumbi and Eduardo Moradel also contributed in various roles.
Sioux City West Wolverines — 2019 Record: 9-8 overall, 4-2 conference
Coach: Gary Fuentes
The only team in the conference with TWO returning All-Conference members from 2019. Their goalkeeper Cesar Vazquez played every last minute in goal two years ago on his way to a second team honor. In addition, junior Oscar Perez (1 goal, 4 assists) was the only freshman on the first or second team All-MRC. That’s a good start, but it’s not it either. Seniors Reymundo Gonzalez (2 goals, 2 assists) and Alex Tule (1 assist) and juniors Javier Chavez (2 goals) and Randy Esquivel (1 goal) also produced. Further, seniors Jose Martinez, Abe Ponce and Osbin Rogel and junior Jamie Perez contributed in some fashion.
HOT TAKE
This probably isn’t much of a hot take, but Abraham Lincoln seems to be the favorite to repeat as champions this year. They’re going to get a push or two, but the Lynx really could be working on a three-peat if not for last year’s cancellation.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton also looks to be really good while Sioux City North and Sioux City West also seem to be threats for the MRC this year. Of course, that doesn’t count anyone else out — or anyone mention in. There are a lot of unknowns in 2021, but the good news is that we’re about to know.
