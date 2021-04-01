(KMAland) -- The boys soccer season is about to get hot and heavy starting tonight. That means we have to hit a couple more previews in a short amount of time.
Today, it's the Western Iowa Conference preview.
PREVIOUS SPRING SPORTS PREVIEWS
Hawkeye Ten Conference Girls Track
Missouri River Conference Girls Soccer
Hawkeye Ten Conference Boys Track & Field
Missouri River Conference Boys Track & Field
Corner Conference Girls Track & Field
Hawkeye Ten Conference Boys Soccer
Pride of Iowa Conference Boys Track & Field
Western Iowa Conference Girls Track & Field
Rolling Valley Conference Boys Track & Field
Corner Conference Boys Track & Field
Missouri River Conference Girls Track & Field
Western Iowa Conference Boys Track & Field
Pride of Iowa Conference Girls Track & Field
Rolling Valley Conference Girls Track & Field
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE BOYS SOCCER PREVIEW
AHSTW Vikings — 2019 Record: 18-3 overall, 6-0 conference
Coach: James Johnson
AHSTW has won 45 matches and lost just six times in the last three seasons. The last of those, in 2019, was filled with seniors. They did, however, get major contributions from junior wizard Raydden Grobe, who had seven goals and assists. That was not an easy lineup to crack, so it shows just how good Grobe is. It also shows in the lack of others that got significant time on that roster. Kole Branan, Henry Luna, Jay Patel and Talon Stevens are all in the senior class and on the roster two years ago while Blake Tuma is a junior that figures to play a vital role.
Logan-Magnolia Panthers — 2019 Record: 3-14 overall, 1-5 conference
Coach: Trent Lally
If you’re looking for a team to make a sudden jump, this might be the one. They used a ton of freshman back in 2019, including Jacob Downey (4 assists, 2 goals), Baker Lally (3 goals, 3 assists) and Jackson Thomsen (3 goals), who combined for 23 total points as frosh. Others in the class that contributed included Ethan Burgar (1 assist), Kaleb Diggins (1 assist, 1 goal), Carter Edney (1 goal, 1 assist), Caleb Hiatt, Mitchell Rose (1 assist), Caden Waldron and Brody West (1 assist). Seniors Randen Bradshaw (1 goal, 2 assists) and full-time goalkeeper Cole Leonard also had contributions in their sophomore seasons.
Missouri Valley Big Reds — 2019 Record: 0-15 overall, 0-6 conference
Coach: Victor Contreraz
Like Logan-Magnolia, the Big Reds had a bunch of contributors in the freshman and sophomore classes in 2019. Both Cole Lange and Alex Murray are seniors that had some time in the net for Missouri Valley while freshman Alex Otterphol also played a bit of ‘keeper. Grant Meade (3 goals, 1 assist) was the team’s top scorer two years ago and could be back to do so again. Eric McIlnay (1 assist) and Tony Sargent are also int he senior class while Kadin Bonham, Collin Campbell, Blake Christensen, Parker Ferris, Tye Knudsen (1 goal), Connor Murray, Gage Clausen and Shane Sinclair all played as freshmen. It’ll be more than interesting to see what kind of moves are made by this suddenly veteran group.
Riverside Bulldogs — 2019 Record: 12-4 overall, 4-2 conference
Coach: Rick Ryun
The Bulldogs were primed for a huge 2020 season, and they should be in pretty good shape this year, too. Senior Brogan Allensworth is one of just three in the conference that earned All-Conference honors two years and are back. He scored six goals sand added two assists, but he’s not alone as it pertains to production. Junior Rhett Bentley scored four times, and senior Caden Manzer had two goals and three assists as a sophomore. Seniors Ethan Reicks (1 goal), Eli Ryun (1 goal, 1 assist), Wyatt Sparr, Conner Stevens and Drake Woods (1 goal) and juniors Mikey Casson (1 goal, 1 assist) and potential starting goalkeeper Austin Kremkoski are other could-be returnees that provided some form of contribution two years ago.
Treynor Cardinals — 2019 Record: 12-6 overall, 5-1 conference
Coach: Jason McIntosh
All-KMAland Elite member and All-WIC First Team choice Keaton Mann leads the way here. Mann had 19 assists and 14 goals in his sophomore season and is joined by juniors Thomas Schwartz (4 goals, 5 assists) and Owen Mieska (2 goals, 8 assists) as major contributors. There are several others that also saw roles in 2019 that could be big pieces this year. Seniors Duncan Clark (1 goal) and Ty Kline are joined by juniors Cade Carman, Quentin James, William Thompson and William Trabal. Also, Cole Dooley played as a freshman at Tri-Center and could add additional help.
Tri-Center Trojans — 2019 Record: 4-13 overall, 2-4 conference
Coach: Nevada Meis
Brecken Freeberg played the most minutes in goal for the Trojans two years ago, but he’s an athletic enough that you could see him move more into the goal-scoring role. He did have two of them in 2019. Fellow juniors Michael Denning, Ethan Flaharty, Ashton McDermott and Peyton Miles — another that played in goal — also saw time two years ago. Garret Gittins (3 goals, 2 assists) is their top goal scorer and in the senior class along with Brayden Ewoldt, Luke Hundtofte and Tristan Vorthamnn.
Underwood Eagles — 2019 Record: 7-11 overall, 3-3 conference
Coach: Eric Rodgers
The Eagles had a really, really big roster and many of them were freshman and sophomores in 2019. The group was topped by current junior Collin Brandt, who finished with five goals and eight assists to earn second team All-WIC. Fellow juniors Joey Anderson (5 goals, 2 assists) and Evan Honon (2 goals, 4 assists) also made key contributions as frosh. Senior Skyler Keller could be this year’s starting ‘keeper while classmates Jared Stark (1 goal, 1 assist) and Hayden Goehring (1 goal) could also see big roles. Other seniors Lukas Goodman, Jared Funk and Luke Martin and juniors Lennon Etter-Senecal, Mason Ogle (1 assist), Grason Rasmussen and Chase Ryan could see big roles this year, too.
HOT TAKE
If you’re looking for a favorite, I think you start with the three teams that are returning All-Conference players and, of course, the one that last won the conference. All four of AHSTW, Riverside, Treynor and Underwood have dudes that can absolutely score, and that’s the name of the game.
I would say that Riverside appears to potentially have a little more depth than the rest of the contenders, but that’s just a preliminary thought based on what we know. Of course, there is a lot that we don’t know. There’s the freshman and sophomore classes and the juniors and seniors we don’t know about that are set to make jumps. It will definitely be a fun thing to follow and figure out as the season progresses. Stay tuned, in other words.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.