(KMAland) -- Monday came and went. Tuesday has arrived, and you know what we call Tuesday ‘round here. Well, at least on the last two Tuesdays. Let’s make it a trio. It’s Thinking Tuesday!
Here are 23 things I’m thinking about today…
1. The NBA play-in games begin tonight with the 7s vs. the 8s. I was shocked to know (not shocked) the fellas at KMA didn’t quite know the format of the NBA play-in, so maybe you don’t know either. The 7s play the 8s, the 9s play the 10s and then the loser of the 7/8 plays the winner of 9/10. The winner of 7/8 is the 7 seed, the winner of the loser of 7/8 vs. the winner of 9/10 is the 8 seed. What could be so confusing about that?
2. The Lakers are in a play-in and hosting as a 7 seed for the second time in the past three seasons. They won a thriller against Golden State two years ago, went on to take a 2-1 series lead against the Suns and then Anthony Davis got hurt. They were going to win that series and then the next series and then the next series and wooooo! Anybody remember Howard Dean? Anyway, with AD hurt, the Suns were all annoying and weird, went on to win the series and then thankfully lost to the Bucks in the championship.
3. This time, the Lakers get the Timberwolves, who just got done punching all sorts of things in their play-in game to get to the 7/8 play-in. Rudy Gobert punched his teammate Kyle Anderson and got suspended for a game. Jaden McDaniels then punched a wall and broke his hand. They’re both out tonight. I almost wish Rudy was playing. AD gets some sort of special satisfaction in beating down Gobert, who many once believed was the best defensive player in the NBA. Now, without Rudy, they are completely switchable and can draw AD away from the basket on defense. This kind of style for one game could somehow find a way to muck things up enough to steal one.
4. The Hawks and the Heat play in the other play-in tonight while the Bulls play the Raptors and the Thunder play the Pelicans in the 9/10 matchups tomorrow. Then that 7/8 loser plays the 9/10 winner on Friday. Eventually, on Sunday, the playoffs get started.
5. I’ve been thinking about taking the Sixers to win the NBA championship, but there seem to be way too many things conspiring against it. James Harden is a playoff choke artist and so is his coach Doc Rivers. So, I can’t do it. Bucks over Suns (again) in 6.
6. The Tampa Bay Rays are now 10-0. They moved right on past those 2003 Royals and into 1966 Cleveland Indians, 1962 Pittsburgh Pirates and 1955 Brooklyn Dodgers territory. Per some quick research, the 1981 Oakland Athletics won their first 11 while the 1987 Milwaukee Brewers and 1982 Atlanta Braves won their first 13. The Rays finally had to play a close game last night. After winning all of their first nine by four or more, they took a 1-0 win over the Red Sox. Shane McClanahan gets the ball tonight when they go for 11-0 against the Red Sox.
7. The IHSAA and IGHSAU announced the sites for state qualifying track yesterday, and they did us all no favors. The closest site is at Southwest Valley (1A) while ACGC and Madrid could collect some 1A strays, too. In 2A, Central Decatur (94 miles) or OABCIG (115 miles) are the two most likely spots to land area teams. In 3A, Carroll (115), Nevada (175) and Pella (166) seem like the right fits. In 4A, Abraham Lincoln will likely have all of our area teams.
8. One thing that I knew but forgot about until talking with Glenwood boys tennis coach Grant Stivers is the change in the IHSAA team tennis format. No longer are they using the district tournaments to qualify teams for the tournament. They are doing like the IGHSAU and putting all squads in a tournament format. That makes waaaaay more sense than the previous version, and it’s a lot more fun this way.
9. Congratulations to Stephanie Soares on holding the moniker of the highest drafted women’s basketball player from an Iowa college or university…for one or two years.
10. The transfer portal is certainly a wild free-for-all in men’s basketball and football, but keep an eye on some of the movement in women’s basketball and wrestling. Louisville star Hailey Van Lith is in the portal and has a “no contact” on her name. That means the backchannels went to work, and she already knows where she’s going. I tend to think Iowa could do very, very well in the portal right about now. With Caitlin Clark coming back and a hole in the post, who wouldn’t want to go play with Clark and learn from Elk Horn-Kimballton alum Jan Jensen?
11. I’m thinking about my 8U practice last night and all that we got accomplished. It’s fun when the youngsters want to focus and get better. An hour and 15 can fly by when that happens. Don’t ask me about the opposite of that.
12. The Lenox and Kuemper boys and Lewis Central and Wayne girls were all team champions last night in the world of track. Riverside’s Elly Henderson and Carly Henderson and Murray’s Leksi Gannon were all four-time winners at their respective meets. There may have been more, but we’re still waiting on Creston and LeMars results.
13. Best girls tennis match of the night was either a 9-7 win for Red Oak’s Tessa Rolenc over Kuemper Catholic’s Sophie Rohe in No. 1 singles, the tiebreak win for Kuemper’s Sophie Tidgren and Brooke Rohe over Grace and Kayden Wingfield of Red Oak at No. 2 doubles or the tiebreak win for Creston’s Sarah Wurster over Southwest Valley’s Karissa Richey in No. 4 singles. I tend to lean towards the first of those given that No. 1 singles spot generally lends itself to good, solid tennis.
14. The best boys tennis match of the night comes down to Shenandoah’s Teagan Brunk beating Atlantic’s Kinnick Juhl in a tiebreak at No. 4 singles, Thomas Jefferson’s James Collins beating Keyton Francis of Harlan in a tiebreak of their own at No. 3 singles or Southwest Valley’s Parker Boswell snagging a tiebreak win over Ben Hill of Creston at No. 5 singles. Boswell and his doubles teammate Slate Goodvin-Kinnaird also won via tiebreak at No. 2 doubles over Braedon Rinner and Lucas Rushing.
15. Multi-goal scorers in girls soccer last night: Harlan’s Darbie Argotsinger (2), Tri-Center’s Brooke Daughenbaugh (2), Underwood’s Georgia Paulson (2), Missouri Valley’s Brooklyn Lange (2), Maryville’s Jalea Price (2) and the big one — Hannah Mogensen of Sioux City North (4!).
16. The boys side was a bit of a lighter night, but Treynor’s Sam Burmeister scored four goals and was the only multi-goal scorer of the evening in KMAland.
17. Addy Beiter led all KMAland girls golfers yesterday with a round of 40 while Atlantic’s Belle Berg was right behind her at the same dual with a 41. Addy Boell of Glidden-Ralston was next with a 43 in winning the Rolling Valley Monday meet. CAM’s Reese Snyder had a 45, Atlantic’s Abby Smith posted a 46 and Kuemper’s Elsa Tiefenthaler finished her night with a 47. Southwest Valley’s Miaya Fourez (50), Nodaway Valley’s Ashlyn Gutierrez (50), Exira/EHK’s Shay Burmeister (51), Atlantic’s Abby Muller (51) and Denison-Schleswig’s Tanna Petersen (51) also posted top 10 scores on the night.
18. A couple of Midland Empire Conference foes led the boys side yesterday with Maryville’s Jacob Scott and Savannah’s Zach Merritt both posting 36s at separate dual wins. CAM’s Seth Hensley was the Rolling Valley Monday champ yesterday with a 37, and Dylan Groomer of Maryville was the only other area player to shoot under a 40 with a 39. CAM’s Chase Jahde and Ben Nickols of Boyer Valley both had a 40, and Maryville’s Jack Dinsdale, James McCall of Clarinda, Lewis Central’s Tyler Reed, Harlan’s Jace Gubbels and Brayden Ernst and Mount Ayr’s Tanner Streit and Dylan Graham all finished with a 41.
19. In baseball last night, the big hero was Albany’s Jerrid Bunten, who hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the top of the ninth inning to lift the Warriors to the win. His teammate Daulton Worrell and Lane Larabee of Nodaway Valley both had three hits to lead the night. Others with two: Kadyn Strecker of Falls City, Bunten, Kemper Cline, Truman Runnels and Kole Emerson of Albany and Cade Bridges of Platte Valley (NE). The best pitching performance of the night came from Cline, who had four shutout innings in relief and struck out nine, giving the Warriors’ Bunten time to crack his go-ahead home run.
20. There’s plenty more happening tonight with Shenandoah hosting both a boys golf tournament and a boys track meet. There was a time that was a one-man job, but Trevor Maeder has enlisted Nick Stavas to the golf coverage tonight and he’s going to stick with the boys track. You’ll find full recaps from both later on tonight.
21. I watched with my face in my palm last night as the Rangers’ Andrew Heaney tied an American League record with nine consecutive strikeouts against the Royals. The good news is they only have to see Jacob deGrom tonight. Gulp.
22. Half the WWE roster couldn’t get to Seattle last night due to travel issues, but I would have been OK if only three showed up as long as Vince McMahon stayed away. He did, and it made for a much, much, MUCH better show than the one he had his hands in last week.
23. I think I’ve exhausted my thoughts. Let’s have ourselves a good Tuesday.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.