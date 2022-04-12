(KMAland) -- Wooooweee! The schedule-wiper that Mother Nature gave us last week was made up for last night with 80+ events in KMAland.
There weren’t exactly a ton of track meets, but there are a ton of new top-fives. Today’s blog is devoted to those…
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
I have updated the KMAland Girls Track & Field Leaderboard, and there are 35 new top-fives after last night’s track action. Here they are:
100: It all starts here in the 100, where Riverside’s Veronica Andrusyshyn ran a 12.86 to move to No. 2 on the list. They were running fast in Treynor, by the way. There are 20 of these from that meet.
200: Riverside’s Izzy Bluml (27.10) and Maddie Bergman of Lewis Central (27.13) are ranked No. 3 and 4, respectively.
400: Logan-Magnolia’s Courtney Sporrer decided to show her speed in the quarter with a 1:01.84, ranking No. 5 in the area.
800: Big night in the half-mile! Atlantic’s Ava Rush (2:24.09), Audubon’s Hannah Thygesen (2:27.52), Mayson Hartley of Clarinda (2:29.00) and Courtney Sporrer of Logan-Magnolia (2:32.01) are now Nos. 2 through 5 in the area. They’re all still chasing that 2:22.52 from Kaia Bieker of Harlan.
1500: The top four times in the area went down last night. Courtney Sporrer (5:13.06), Denison-Schleswig’s Lola Mendlik (5:14.91), Logan-Magnolia’s Madison Sporrer (5:15.90) and Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley (5:17.67) all rank in that order after last night’s events. Big ups to those that got a chance to the Sporrers and Hartley all in the same race.
3000: Madison Sporrer takes over the top spot after posting an 11:20.83 at the Treynor meet. Clarinda’s Hartley is now No. 3 after an 11:31.08, and Audubon freshman Stefi Beisswenger put down an 11:46.85 to rank No. 5.
100 hurdles: Also in Treynor last night, Clara Teigland continued to push her time lower and lower. She is the first KMAlander to go under 16 seconds this season, posting the top time in the area (15.96). Riverside’s Andrusyshyn is No. 5 with a 16.66 last evening.
400 hurdles: Atlantic’s Chloe Mullenix is inching closer to that Drake Relays Blue Standard. She went 1:08.67 to move to No. 2 in KMAland (behind Abby Hughes of Glenwood, who ran a Blue Standard time of 1:06.48 over the weekend). Tri-Center’s Quincey Schneckloth bettered her time this season with a 1:10.84 and is No. 4. And get this, Schneckloth drove to Treynor after playing a full soccer match! That, my friends, is why Quincey's face heads today's blog. I love dual-sporters. Treynor’s Carissa Spanier is also into the top five thanks to her 1:11.42 last night.
4x200: Lewis Central’s 4x200 meter relay team put down a 1:51.76 to move to No. 5 on the season.
4x400: Underwood’s foursome ran a 4:18.25 to rank No. 2 while Riverside’s 4:19.78 is No. 4.
Shuttle hurdle relay: Teigland also helped her Treynor shuttle team to a win last night with a time of 1:11.01. That’s No. 2 in KMAland. Wayne posted a 1:12.20 at Creston to rank No. 3.
800 medley relay: A new No. 1 time from the Audubon group that posted a 1:54.90. Underwood’s 1:55.20 is No. 3 while Riverside’s 1:55.22 is No. 4.
1600 medley relay: Riverside’s 4:32.35 ranks No. 2 while Atlantic moved in at No. 5 with a 4:36.44.
Long jump: Lewis Central’s Maddie Bergman jumped a little bit further last night with a 16-05.75. She’s No. 4 in KMAland.
Discus: A big day for Wayne’s Emily Jones, who finished with a 117-02 toss and is No. 3.
Shot put: Lewis Central’s Kierra Schmiedling is still No. 5 in the shot put, but she did it with a better throw of 37-06.50.
Pole vault: Worth County’s Eva Engel and Stanberry’s Katlyn James rank in a tie for No. 4 with a pole vault of 8-06.00.
Javelin throw: Platte Valley’s Maggie Collins continues to improve her javelin throw and did so last night with a toss of 110-03 to rank No. 3 in KMAland.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
The boys outdid the girls by just a little bit last night. There are 41 new top-fives!
100: CAM’s Lane Spieker finally got a full track meet out there, and he took advantage of it. Spieker ran an 11.26 in Lenox and is No. 4 in the straight-ahead race.
200: Spieker was even better in the 200, running to a win in 23.07. That is the new No. 2 time in KMAland.
400: A big night for the quarter-milers. The top five was nearly completely reset. Mount Ayr’s Ryce Reynolds just keeps on going lower, posting a 50.23 to maintain his lead in the race. Kuemper’s Michael Pottebaum ran a 51.14 (No. 2), Shenandoah’s Alex Razee sprinted to a 52.00 (No. 4) and Red Oak’s Jack Kling is back in with a 52.16 (No. 5).
800: Nodaway Valley, Missouri’s Riley Blay just keeps on keeping on. Last night, he decided to give the half-mile a run, and he broke the school record and moved to No. 1 in KMAland with a time of 2:00.03. Stanberry’s Tyler Schwebach was also in that race and had a 2:03.89 to rank No. 4.
110 meter hurdles: The top two times remained, but the next three are new. Johnathan Weaver of Lenox (15.36), Audubon’s Gavin Smith (15.40) and CAM’s Jack Follmann (15.49) are now 3-4-5.
300 meter hurdles: Worth County’s Jace Cousatte had a strong showing last night, bettering his 300 hurdles time to 42.75. He’s No. 3 in KMAland.
400 meter hurdles: Once again, the top two times stay the same, but the next three are new. Shenandoah’s Brody Cullin, Glenwood’s Tyler Boldra and CAM’s Jack Follmann are those next three with times of 58.28, 58.41 and 58.76, respectively, last night.
4x100: There’s a new leader in the clubhouse, and it’s Underwood, which ran a 44.37 last evening. Glenwood’s 45.15 is No. 5.
4x200: Clarinda takes over the top spot with a 1:32.90 in Shenandoah. Treynor was also in that race, and they are No. 2 with a 1:33.28.
4x800: Glenwood was also in Shenandoah last night, and their 4x800 foursome ran an 8:49.61 to rank No. 5.
Shuttle hurdle: A new No. 1 in the SHR, and it’s Lenox, which skipped past Underwood with their 1:02.63. Glenwood (1:04.22) and Audubon (1:04.24) also ran well last night and are Nos. 3 and 4, respectively.
800 medley: Another strong showing from Shenandoah in this event, which – I believe – broke their school record for the second time this season with a 1:37.19. That’s the No. 2 time in KMAland.
1600 medley: Underwood takes over the top spot with their 3:40.63. Glenwood ran a 3:50.36 to rank No. 3, and Denison-Schleswig had a 3:51.23 to rank No. 5.
High jump: BIG night for the jumpers. Clarinda’s Isaac Jones is going to the Drake Relays, meeting the Blue Standard (and then some) with his 6-08.00 jump in Shenandoah. That’s, of course, the No. 1 jump in KMAland this year. Three others went 6-04.00 last evening to tie for second: Matthew Benedict of Sidney, Marshall Knapp of Southwest Valley and Jack Roberts of Stanton.
Long jump: Tadyn Brown of Clarinda had a good night of jumping in Shenandoah, too. He finished the evening with a best leap of 21-01.75 and is No. 3 in KMAland.
Shot put: Stanberry’s Austin Colvin just continues to go further and further. He had a 52-05.75 toss and continues to hold down No. 1 in the area. Clarinda’s Logan Green jumped into the top five at No. 5 with a throw of 50-03.00.
Discus: Shenandoah’s Tyler Laughlin had a terrific sling of 152-01 to rank No. 3 in the area. Kuemper Catholic’s Evan Adams is new to the list at No. 5 with a throw of 146-03 last night at Southeast Valley.
Pole vault: Tony Osburn of Mound City went even higher last night with a vault of 12-00.25 to stick at No. 1. Worth County’s Aydan Gladstone matched his own PR this year with an 11-06.00. That’s No. 2 in KMAland. And finally, Mound City’s William Rother jumped into a three-way tie at No. 4 with his 11-00.00 vault.
Javelin throw: Give it up for Alex Rinehart of Worth County, who is still No. 1 in this event, but he lengthened his lead with a throw of 150-11.25. Northeast Nodaway’s Dawson Vore is the new No. 5 with a toss of 127-03.75.
That’s 76 new top-five track times, jumps or throws from last evening. Let’s see what tonight brings, and it better not be a bunch of thunderstorms!
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.