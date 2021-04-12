(KMAland) -- The high school competition is coming back to the Drake Relays on Thursday, April 29th. That’s coming up, and there are four days to still get your times down, your throws farther and your jumps higher or longer. The cutoff is 11:59 PM on Thursday. And just a note: If a meet goes to midnight, we got problems.
Here’s a rundown of where things stand for KMAland girls and boys:
Girls 100: The top 32 in the state are in, and we already know Norwalk sophomore Claire Farrell will be there. She met the Blue Standard with a blazing 12.29 on Tuesday, March 30th. As for the area, Glidden-Ralston sophomore Vanessa Koehler posted a 12.86 on March 29th at South Central Calhoun and currently ranks 14th. Mount Ayr’s Adalyn Reynolds has run exactly once, and her 13.09 currently ranks 30th. Historically, the cutoff goes somewhere between 12.78 and 12.84, so it’d be worth it for both KMAland girls to go a little lower sometime this week.
Boys 100: The 10.80 Blue Standard has not been met yet, leaving a free-for-all for the 32 spots here. Sid Schaaf of Treynor has the top time in the area at 11.20, and it ranks 24th at the moment in the state. Aidan Hall’s 11.28 is 36th and .04 off the current cutoff. Historical cutoff times have been between 11.07 and 11.20.
Girls 400: Only the top 16 get in here, and five girls across the state have already automatically qualified. KMAland does not have anybody within the top 16 at the moment with Underwood’s Aliyah Humphrey ranking 24th with a 1:01.14. The cutoff time at the moment is 59.80 and was 59.78 in 2019.
Boys 400: There hasn’t been a Blue Standard yet in the state (49.00). Schaaf’s 50.59 leads the area and is 10th in the state. Brayden Wollan of Underwood has run once, posted a 50.89 and it’s hanging on at No. 15. Treynor’s Todd Pedersen is No. 21 at the moment with his 51.02. The cutoff in 2019 was 50.73. Right now, it’s 50.90.
Girls 800: The top 16 are in here, too, and nobody has met that 2:16 Blue Standard just yet. Sioux City East’s Kaia Downs is in good shape with a 2:19.66 this past weekend, ranking her fifth in the state. Tri-Center’s Peyton Pogge has a 2:25.33 that ranks her 27th in the state. The current cutoff is 2:22.56, and it usually goes a little lower with 2:19.08 (2016) the fastest time and 2:20.48 (2018) the “slowest” among the last four Relays.
Boys 800: Two half-milers in the state have met the Blue Standard of 1:56.30. We don’t have anybody in the top 16 at the moment, but Craig Alan Becker of Atlantic is a threat. He ranks 23rd in the state at 2:01.26. The current cutoff is 2:00.47, but it’s historically come down between 1:57.67 and 1:59.38.
Girls 1500: The Drake Relays will welcome the top 21 1500 runners in the state. The Blue Standard has been met by four runners in the state this season, and Emma Hughes’ 4:56.44 from Friday in Red Oak ranks 17th. This year’s cutoff is 4:58.79 with historical cutoffs falling somewhere between 4:54.11 and 4:58.14. Hughes looks to be in good shape here.
Boys 1600: The Blue Standard of 4:24.00 has been met by four runners, including a ridiculous 4:15.03 by ADM’s Nate Mueller. Impressive. Sioux City North’s Will Lohr (4:25.15) and Gabe Nash (4:27.25) are 9th and 10th, respectively, and teammate Jaysen Bouwers (4:32.63) is 18th. The current cutoff is 4:34.32 while historically it’s been between 4:28.99 and 4:30.03.
Girls 3000: This is also the top 21 times, and there have already been seven runenrs in the state that met the Blue Standard of 10:30.00. KMAland runners have some work to do with the cutoff sitting at 10:49.51 and the best time is from Mayson Hartley of Clarinda, who ran an 11:27.10 at Red Oak on Friday. Historically, we’ve seen cutoffs between 10:35ish and 10:47ish. That might be tough to touch at this point.
Boys 3200: Mueller crushed the Blue Standard of 9:35.00 with his 9:13.86. Four others have also reached the standard and are automatically in. Bouwers has the best time among KMAland conference athletes, ranking 14th with a 9:45.71. Lohr has as 9:47.59 in 19th. The current cutoff is 9:49.82 with the historical cutoff ranging between 9:46.35 and 9:49.57. You might keep an eye on LC freshman Ethan Eichhorn, who has run a 10:05.61.
Girls 100 hurdles: The top 32 will be in here. There have been four automatic qualifiers, including – and this is amazing – THREE from Waukee. And, get this, they have a fourth in the top 11. Yeesh. As for the area, Marissa Ausdemore of Glenwood has the top time of 17.00, ranking 44th in the state. The cutoff at the moment is 16.65 and has historically been much lower (between 15.85 and 16.05). So, we might see that coming down very soon.
Boys 110 hurdles: Cedar Rapids Kennedy’s Drew Bartels is in with a 14.35, breaking past the Blue Standard of 14.60. Schaaf is No. 20 with a 15.43 while Connor McKee of CAM is not far off the current cutoff of 15.64 (he has a 15.68). Shenandoah’s Carter Backus (15.78), Glenwood’s Tyler Boldra (15.79), Treynor’s Noah James (15.82) and Glenwood’s Anthony Driscoll (15.84) are worth monitoring this week. Historically, the cutoff has been between 15.16 and 15.36.
Girls 400 hurdles: The top 16 times in the state will run this event, and we’ve seen just one girl (guess what – she’s from Waukee!) meet the Blue Standard of 1:05.50. Glenwood’s Abby Hughes ran a 1:08.52 on Friday in Red Oak and is ranked 13th. Holly Hoepner of AHSTW is right behind her with a 1:08.83. Those two are in at the moment, but the cutoff has historically been between 1:05.64 and 1:07.90. They may need to get the time down just a bit this week.
Boys 400 hurdles: We haven’t seen a Blue Standard met here just yet. It’s 54.50 and only two have touched 54. The third-fastest time in the state is Schaaf’s 55.61 while McKee’s 56.11 is sixth. Gavin Smith of Audubon is seventh at 56.13, and Noah James of Treynor has run a 56.21 to rank ninth. Collin Mullenix is outside the cutoff at the moment. He has a 58.05 to his name with the cutoff at 57.49 right now. Historically, we’ve seen the cutoff range between 54.55 (!) and 55.74.
Girls 4x100: All right, we can throw historical cutoffs out the window here. They have cut the number of qualifiers significantly with only the top 48 times making it in. Eight teams across the state have met the Blue Standard of 50.40. Sioux City East has a 51.67 that ranks them 25th and should be in good shape to get in. Lewis Central is borderline right now with a 52.74 ranking them 40th. Glenwood’s 52.79 is tied for 41st while Nodaway Valley (53.05) and Clarinda (53.19) are on the outside looking in at the moment in 55th and 58th, respectively. All four of those last teams mentioned will be tracking their own times and everybody else’s in the state the rest of this week.
Boys 4x100: There are four teams in the state already qualified via the Blue Standard of 43.40. That leaves another 44 up for grabs. Treynor’s 44.95 ranks 40th while Red Oak’s 45.18 lands them at 48th – or the current cutoff position. Watch for Glenwood (45.34), Harlan (45.48), Underwood (45.50) and Clarinda (45.55) this week.
Girls 4x200: The top 24 times will get in here, and Waukee and Ames have already met the Blue Standard of 1:44.20. Sioux City East’s 1:49.35 is 22nd at the moment, but the historical cutoff times have been somewhere between a high 1:46 and a low 1:48. The current cutoff is 1:49.60. Lewis Central and Glenwood had competitive times of 1:50.40 and 1:50.53 to rank 30th and 32nd, respectively.
Boys 4x200: Three teams are in, having met the Blue Standard of 1:29.50. Treynor’s 1:31.60 seems to be in pretty good shape, too. It ranks 13th in the state at the moment and the cutoff has been between 1:30.81 and 1:32.05 in the past. It currently sits at 1:32.67, which has Glenwood on the outside looking in with their 1:32.77 and at No. 25. Harlan’s 1:33.02 is also close.
Girls 4x400: The top 24 will be in this event, too. Four schools have met the Blue Standard of 4:03.00 while Harlan is No. 13 in the state with a 4:11.48. That seems to be safe with 4:15.60 the current cutoff. But…historically we’ve seen it as low as 4:07.84 and has high as 4:11.40. Hmmm…could be an interesting follow this week.
Boys 4x400: Only Cedar Falls has eclipsed the 3:23.00 Blue Standard. Treynor’s 3:28.07 is No. 8 and should be good to go. Underwood has a 3:33.52 that is just .05 off the current cutoff. Harlan’s 3:34.93 will also need to come down. The historical cutoff times have been between 3:26.65 and 3:29.30.
Girls 4x800: Three teams are in having met the 9:36.00 Blue Standard. There will be 13 other teams trying to join them, and Harlan probably has the best shot. They’re No. 20 in the state right now with a 10:08.03 with a current cutoff of 10:01.40. We’ve seen the cutoff go as low as 9:41.02 and as high as 9:52.27 in the last four Drake Relays events.
Boys 4x800: The top 16 times are going in with three teams, including Sioux City North, meeting the Blue Standard of 8:05. The cutoff is 8:27.09 right now, and Underwood’s 8:40.32 needs to come down. The good news is those times have been coming down quite a bit each time they run it. Historically, we’ve seen the 4x800 cutoff range from 8:10.15 in 2016 and 8:16.40 in 2017.
Girls shuttle hurdle: If you were guessing Waukee has put together a pretty good shuttle team then you win. They have a 1:02.53 right now. That’s almost 3.5 seconds faster than the Blue Standard (1:06.00) and over five seconds better than the second-best time in the state. Anyway, the top 16 times are allowed in. At the moment, Nodaway Valley’s 1:12.01 is 24th with a cutoff time of 1:11.06. Historical cutoff times have been between 1:07.82 and 1:09.26.
Boys shuttle hurdle: Cedar Rapids Kennedy put up a 58.99 to qualify below the Blue Standard of 59.70. It’s going to be difficult to get an area team in, but Glenwood appears to have the best shot. Their 1:05.69 is 27th in the state. The cutoff, though, is 1:04.18 and has historically been 59.06 to 1:01.19. CAM has a 1:06.40 and Audubon posted a 1:06.56 to rank 31st and 34th, respectively.
Girls sprint medley: The top 24 are allowed in, and nobody has met the Blue Standard of 1:49.00 just yet. Glenwood’s 1:53.72 ranks 19th at the moment, and that appears to be the best chance for a KMAland team to get in. Cutoffs in the last four years have ranged from 1:51.78 to 1:52.76. The current cutoff is 1:54.70.
Boys distance medley: Cedar Falls is in with their state-best 3:30.82. That leaves 23 open spots. Sioux City North’s 3:40.12 from this past Saturday is 12th in the state. Atlantic’s 3:44.02 from April 1st is 18th. Red Oak’s 3:47.76 is just narrowly out at the moment with the cutoff at 3:47.25. Treynor has a 3:49.25 in 34th, and Harlan has run a 3:51.87 in 47th. The historical cutoff times have been between 3:37.60 and 3:39.95, so we will probably see that cutoff time come down over the next several days.
Girls high jump: Four have met the Blue Standard of 5-05.00 in the state. With 24 spots available, Bishop Heelan Catholic’s Taylor Jochum, Glidden-Ralston’s Vanessa Koehler, Cadence Douglas of Lenox, Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Addy Mosier and Sioux City East’s Kyley Vondrak are all tied for 15th with a leap of 5-02.00. That was the cutoff jump in 2019 while 5-03.00 was the cutoff the three previous Relays. CAM’s Jade Jackson is one inch off that 5-02.00 cutoff.
Boys high jump: The state’s top high jumper is Treynor’s James, who has a 6-09.00 jump to meet the Blue Standard. We know he is going to be there. Only two others have gone over the 6-07.00 standard. Clarinda’s Isaac Jones looks to be in good shape with a leap of 6-04.00 to rank in a tie for 10th. Riverside’s Brogan Allensworth is tied for 18th (6-03.00), and Riley Backus of Shenandoah and Sidney’s Matthew Benedict are tied for 20th at 6-02.00. The cutoff has consistently been right around 6-04.
Girls long jump: One girl is already in. Kylee Sallee of Hudson jumped 17-10.50 to beat the Blue Standard by a half-inch. LeMars junior Lilly McNaughton ranks fourth in the state with a jump of 17-02.00. Lewis Central’s Maddie Bergman has a 16-09.00 to her name, and she pulled that at the 9/10 Ram Relays back on March 27th. I’m assuming that counts. LeMars freshman Stella Hector is currently 18th at 16-07.00. Madison Fry’s 16-03.75 is a bit off the current cutoff of 16-06.25. Historically, the cutoff has been just under or over 17.
Boys long jump: Six long jumpers have met the Blue Standard of 22-04. Heelan’s Aiden Kuehl ranks ninth with his 22-00.50, and Michael Shull of Clarinda is right outside the top 24 at the moment. Shull has a jump of 21-05.50 with the cutoff sitting at 21-06.00. Just one half-inch! He should get some chances to better that this week, including tonight in Shenandoah. The historical cutoff has been between 21-03.50 and 21-08.25. Seems to be a good year for long jumping.
Girls shot put: Zoe Rus of Underwood narrowly missed the Blue Standard on Friday in Denison, throwing 41-11.50 to miss the cutoff by a half-inch. Two girls have reached that point so she’s No. 3 in the state. She’s not alone in the upper echelon of the state, though, from KMAland. We actually can tout three of the top six throws and four in the top 12. Molly Venteicher of CAM, Creston’s Kelsey Fields and Kenzie Schon of Kuemper Catholic rank No. 5, 6 and 12 in the state. Sara Morales is 26th and just outside the top 24 with a throw of 37-10.00. The cutoff right now is 38-03.00 and has historically been between 38-04.50 and 39-00.
Boys shot put: I don’t know if the guys can live up to the girls shot putters in the area, but there are some serious contenders here, too. LeMars junior Brandon VanderSluis is third in the state at 54-04.00. That’s a little shy of the 57-00.00 standard, but he’s getting in. Woodbine’s Layne Pryor (53-05.25) is No. 8, Hunter Dey of Lewis Central (52-00.00) is No. 13 and Heelan’s Caden LaFleur (50-08.50) is 18th. Watch for Clarinda’s Logan Green this week. He’s 29th with a throw of 48-08.00. The cutoff now is 49-06.00 and historically has been between 52-01.50 and 52-10.
Girls discus: Only one girl in the state has met the discus Blue Standard of 136-00. Kelsey Fields is also in the mix here with the 11th best throw of the year (119-03.50). Underwood’s Haylee Seidler is not far behind with a 119-02.00 toss to rank 12th. Stella Umphreys’ 111-08.00 is 31st right now with a cutoff of 116-04.00. Historically, 121-01 has been the lowest cutoff with 123-07 the longest we’ve seen in the last four years.
Boys discus: The Blue Standard throw of 171-00 has not been touched yet this year, but Pryor was just one inch off of it. He leads the state at the moment by more than two feet, so he’s in pretty good shape. LaFleur (152-02.00) and VanderSluis (152-00.00) are 16th and 17th, respectively, at the moment. Tre Melby of Logan-Magnolia could also be a threat. His 143-04 is a little over four feet off the cutoff of 147-07.00. Historically, we’ve seen the cutoff fall between 153-06 and 158-03.
There it is. With four days to go, KMAland has a bit of work to do, but they’ve definitely already done plenty.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.