(KMAland) -- Oh, the spring sports season. I’ve had plenty of things knock me on my behind before, but I’m not sure I’ve ever been hit as hard as the spring sports season hits. Last night, was one of those nights.
There were over 90 events in KMAland, and it didn’t matter how much I did, the pile just never really seemed to lessen. Eventually, all of the emails and texts were viewed, and the recaps were posted. You can see them now at our Local Sports News Page, and actually, I would recommend you do take a look at those.
Like them, share them, donate to our no-sleep fund. We stay up late and put in time and effort to do those in order to get them to our website in a timely manner. There’s nothing worse than doing that and then seeing people share the same story with the same result from a different avenue that posted it two to four days later. That's half-bleeping it. We don't half-bleep things 'round these here parts. So, stop promoting half-bleepers. Quite frankly, my loyal readers, it’s baloney.
Now, I’m going to trust that you’ve done all of the above, because I am here now to give you a cliff notes version of what all the locals are calling BIG Tuesday.
TRACK & FIELD
•The Fremont-Mills, Riverside, Griswold and East Atchison girls and Glenwood, Lewis Central, Riverside, Lenox and Albany boys all won team championships yesterday.
•In the world of girls track, there were at least two KMAlanders that won four golds each. St. Albert’s Carly McKeever and Fremont-Mills’ Hannah Wilson both won the maximum number of medals at their respective meets.
•There were several that won three medals last night, including Griswold’s Addison Adams, Whitney Pennock and Emma Mundorf, East Mills’ Emily Williams, Veronica Andrusyshyn of Riverside, St. Albert’s Lili Denton, Fremont-Mills’ Teagan Ewalt, Emily Madison, Ellie Switzer and Ella Thornton, Martensdale-St. Marys’ Brynnly German, Carolyn Amfahr and Ellie Baker, East Atchison’s Elizabeth Schuleter and Tommi Martin and Sterling’s Macy Richardson.
•There were only two boys that came back home with four golds, and they did it all in relays. Both Caeden David and Keigan Kitzman had four golds each for the Tigers in helping their team to a home meet championship.
•Trevor Maeder also checked out the Shenandoah Mustang Relays yesterday, and Anthony Driscoll-Lee of Glenwood was a four-timer. Andrew Smith of Glenwood was a three-time winner. Shenandoah's Titus Steng also swept the wheelchair events on Tuesday night.
•Just like on the girl’s side, there were plenty of boys that had three medals each. Jack Scrivner of Central Decatur, Moravia’s Jackson McDanel, Donald Bashor and Isaac Grundman of Lenox, CAM’s Cale Maas, Gavin Clayton, Sam Foreman and Jack Follmann, Missouri Valley’s Alexis Manzo, Mason Herman, Chris Dworak, Jacob Hoden, Mound City’s Keaton Zembles, East Atchison’s Jarrett Spinnato and Elmwood-Murdock’s Riley Wilson all won three golds.
•You can read and share these girls and boys track recaps linked here and here.
SOCCER
•Glenwood’s Nora Dougherty, Lewis Central’s Haylee Erickson and Bishop Heelan Catholic’s Jada Newberg all had hat tricks.
•Both Lewis Central’s Gracie Hays and Sioux City East’s Mallory Schroeder finished with two goals apiece.
•Big shoutout, too, to Izzy McNeal of Lewis Central on her hat trick of assists in her team’s win at the Omaha South Tournament over the hosts.
•There appeared to be some pretty fantastic boys soccer games on Tuesday night, but there weren’t a lot of reports coming in from area coaches. However….
•Caden Johnson of Glenwood scored three goals (per Twitter), and Jackson Saravia of Denison-Schleswig finished with two goals (per coach reporting).
•Nonetheless, pretty big wins for LeMars (over SBL), Sioux City West (over Sioux City East), Sioux City North (over AL) and Denison-Schleswig (over Lewis Central).
•Here are the links for the girls and boys soccer last night.
GOLF
Let’s dive deep into the weeds of the girls and boys golf world…
•The top five team 9-hole scores from yesterday’s girls golf:
1. Sioux City North (200)
2. IKM-Manning (203)
3. Lewis Central (204)
4. Atlantic (206)
5. Harlan & Wayne (209)
•The reigning KMAland Girls Golfer of the Year Kylie Powers of IKM-Manning led the area with a 9-hole score of 41 yesterday. The rest of the top 10:
2. Laila Petite, Sioux City North (42)
3. Brooklynn Currin, Treynor & Jaycee Chase, Sioux City West (43)
5. Timber Svendsen, Harlan (44)
6. Belle Berg, Atlantic; Sydney Thien, Lewis Central; Mackenzie Larson, Sioux City North (47)
9. Peyton Rhoads, Wayne (48)
10. Sam Richard, Abraham Lincoln (49)
•Along with Powers, Atlantic’s Berg, Harlan’s Svendsen, Tri-Center’s Lilly Thomas, Treynor’s Currin, Wayne’s Rhoades and Sioux City North’s Petite were medalists on Tuesday.
•It was a very big day for Denison-Schleswig’s Easton Emery, who claimed the Shenandoah Mustang Invitational on Tuesday. He shot a +4 74 to lead the field, holding off Sidney’s Hayden Thompson, who finished with a 75. Jacob Scott (77), Jack Dinsdale (78) and Dylan Groomer (79) also broke 80 for team champion Maryville. Others that were under 80: Atlantic’s Tristan Hayes (76) and Glenwood’s Braden Sneed (79).
•The top five boys golf team scores in 9-hole duals:
1. Wayne (161)
2. Treynor (162)
3. Missouri Valley (174)
4. AHSTW & Wayne (178)
•Boys medalists from Tuesday: Treynor’s Aaron Ehmke, AHSTW’s Nate Jorgensen and Nash Buckingham of Wayne.
•The top 10 scores on the boy’s side at 9-hole events:
1. Aaron Ehmke, Treynor & Nash Buckingham, Wayne (37)
3. Jackson Tennis, Missouri Valley & Tanner Streit, Mount Ayr (38)
5. Ethan Konz, Treynor (39)
6. Jace Tams, Treynor (40)
7. Dylan Graham, Mount Ayr; Drew Ehlen, Mount Ayr; Jaxson Greene, Mount Ayr (41)
10. Evan White, Missouri Valley (42)
•Your girls and boys golf links.
TENNIS
•Area girls winners from Tuesday: St. Albert, Clarinda, Red Oak, Atlantic, Lewis Central, Abraham Lincoln and Sioux City East.
•Winners at No. 1 singles: Landry Miller (St. Albert), Taylor Cole (Clarinda), Tessa Rolenc (Red Oak), Josselyn Wallis (Glenwood), Lanee Olsen (Lewis Central), Payton Wright (LeMars) and Jeena Carle (Abraham Lincoln).
•Winners at No. 2 singles: Georgie Bohnet (St. Albert), Mayson Hartley (Clarinda), Merced Ramirez (Red Oak), Keira Olsen (Atlantic), Oasis Opheim (Lewis Central), Ximena Munoz (Sioux City West) and Kylie Hansen (Abraham Lincoln).
•Winners at No. 3 singles: Lexi Narmi (St. Albert), Avery Walter (Clarinda), Grace Wingfield (Red Oak), Quincy Sorenson (Atlantic), Lexi Opheim (Lewis Central), Ava Adamson (Creston), Ellaina Pick (LeMars) and Ella Boes (Abraham Lincoln).
•Winners at No. 4 singles: Mari Valdivia (St. Albert), Riley Nothwehr (Clarinda), Kayden Wingfield (Red Oak), Jade Harter (Atlantic), Brooklyn Damgaard (Lewis Central), Trinity Brunsting (LeMars) and Tegan Tindall (Abraham Lincoln).
•Winners at No. 5 singles: Auri Trowbridge (Shenandoah), Brooke Brown (Clarinda), Danique Dobbe (Red Oak), Kate Hughes (Glenwood), Mallory Kjeldgaard (Lewis Central), Junie Roach (Sioux City West) and Zoey Beery (Denison-Schleswig).
•Winners at No. 6 singles: Gabi Jacobs (Shenandoah), Emma Stogdill (Clarinda), Josie Rengstorf (Red Oak), Josephine Sorenson (Atlantic), Lani Bergantzel (Lewis Central), Luisa Ortega (Sioux City West) and Olivia Meyer (Denison-Schleswig)
•Of all the KMAland girls tennis matches on Tuesday, here were the best/closest:
1. Keira Olsen of Atlantic downed Cora Pestel of Glenwood in a 9-8 tiebreak (7-4).
2. The No. 3 doubles match between Shenandoah’s Abigail Martin and Gabi Jacobs and St. Albert’s Mari Valdivia and Lily Barnes battled to a 9-7 score (Fillies win).
3. There were five 8-6 scores from Tuesday night, including a pair of No. 6 singles matchups. Josie Rengstorf of Red Oak beat Rachael Rynearson of Audubon while Clarke’s Marissa Bakley beat Creston’s Kolbey Bailey. Also in the Creston/Clarke dual, Clarke’s No. 1 doubles team of Maddy McCoy and Sasha Wurster beat Creston’s Caitlin Bruce and Josie Mahan, and Creston’s No. 2 doubles team of Ava Adamson and Wurster beat Clarke’s Keyanna Olson and Molly Sickels.
•Moving on to boys tennis. Your area winners from Tuesday were Shenandoah, Southwest Valley, Red Oak, Glenwood, Lewis Central, Sioux City East, LeMars and Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
•Winners at No. 1 singles: Andrew Lawrence (Shenandoah), Evan Timmerman (Southwest Valley), Max DeVries (Red Oak), Tyler Harger (Glenwood), Christian Jensen (Lewis Central), Carson Seuntjens (Denison-Schleswig), Michael Meis (LeMars) and Tyler Grote (Sergeant Bluff-Luton).
•Winners at No. 2 singles: Noah Narmi (St. Albert), Owen Paul (Southwest Valley), Brett Erickson (Red Oak), Kayden Anderson (Glenwood), Payton Fort (Lewis Central), Cole Ritchie (Sioux City East), Evan Pratt (LeMars) and Joe Wright (Sergeant Bluff-Luton).
•Winners at No. 3 singles: McCoy Daley (St. Albert), Slade Goodvin-Kinnaird (Southwest Valley), Braden Woods (Red Oak), Ben Batten (Glenwood), Drew White (Lewis Central), Wyatt Johnson (Denison-Schleswig), Caden Wurth (LeMars) and Nathan Myers (Sergeant Bluff-Luton).
•Winners at No. 4 singles: Teagan Brunk (Shenandoah), Logan Westlake (Southwest Valley), Jonah Wemhoff (Red Oak), Brody Taylor (Glenwood), Broedy Johnson (Lewis Central), Preston Dobbs (Sioux City East), Ian Penne (LeMars) and Brayton Ouellette (Sergeant Bluff-Luton).
•Winners at No. 5 singles: Seth Zwickel (Shenandoah), Parker Boswell (Southwest Valley), James Gass (Red Oak), Liam Hays (Glenwood), Colby Souther (Lewis Central), Jackson Johnson (Sioux City East), Devin DeVall (LeMars) and Braxton Van Meter (Sergeant Bluff-Luton).
•Winners at No. 6 singles: Drew Morelock (Shenandoah), Ian Smith (Clarinda), Griffin Eubank (Red Oak), Trice Buchanan (Glenwood), Bryson Jensen (Lewis Central), Nick Mickelson (Sioux City East), Joe Rasmussen (LeMars) and Dylan Janzen (Sergeant Bluff-Luton).
•Here are the best matches of the night in KMAland boys tennis:
1. The No. 1 doubles matchup between Estherville-Lincoln Central’s Kaleb Young and Brenden Lundgren and Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Tyler Grote and Nathan Myers was the highest scoring two-game difference. E-LC’s duo won 10-8. The Glenwood/Atlantic No. 3 doubles meeting was also 10-8 with Glenwood’s Liam hays and Trice Buchanan beating Atlantic’s Kinnick Juhl and Mike Hotze.
2. The No. 1 singles battle between Lewis Central’s Christian Jensen and Harlan’s Andrew Andersen also was quite the battle with Jensen winning 9-7.
3. And finally, Red Oak’s No. 4 singles player Jonah Wemhoff was an 8-6 winner over Audubon’s Connor Christensen.
•Linking up the girls and boys tennis.
BASEBALL
•Baseball winners from the area on Tuesday included Nodaway Valley, Northeast Nodaway, Maryville, Auburn, Falls City and Platte Valley (NE).
•Auburn’s Travon Shaw led the home run hitters on Tuesday night, bashing a pair of home runs in the Bulldogs win. Also, Grant McIntyre of Northeast Nodaway and Savannah’s Landon Noland hit home runs of their own.
•Chase Savage of Louisville-Weeping Water led the area with four hits in — get this — a 30-20 loss to Fairbury. Thirty to twenty!
•Others with three hits each: Cooper Snodderly of Nodaway Valley, Don Allen of Maryville and Alex Sorensen of Louisville-Weeping Water. Thirty to twenty!
•Platte Valley (NE) standout Cody Pluta had a KMAland-high five RBI last night in their win over Fort Calhoun. Auburn’s Shaw, North Nodaway’s Brice Trimble and Louisville-Weeping Water’s Gus McGill had four RBI each. Thirty to twenty!
•Others with three RBI: Snodderly, Northeast Nodaway’s Elias Alarcon and Camdain Frisch, Maryville’s Canon Creason, Falls City’s Blakley Sells and Wyatt Olberding and Louisville-Weeping Water’s savage, Nash Sorensen and Brennan DeMike. Thirty to twenty!
•Oh, you know Louisville-Weeping Water led the runs category, too, with Alex Sorensen scoring five times. C’mon. 30-20?
•On the mound, Gabe Villamonte of Plattsmouth threw all eight innings in an extra-inning loss and finished with seven strikeouts. Nebraska City’s Keston Holman led the area with eight strikeouts, and he did it in five innings. Alex Erickson of East Atchison had seven strikeouts in 3 2/3 innings.
•Here is your baseball link: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-baseball-4-11-nodaway-valley-ne-nodaway-maryville-auburn-falls-city-platte-valley-pick/article_a4d36f96-d8d2-11ed-8505-83652f3c3814.html
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.