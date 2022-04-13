(KMAland) -- All right. Welcome back. Everybody good? It was a tough night of weather around the area, but some brave souls went out there and had a track meet (and golf, tennis, soccer, baseball, etc.) anyway. Some of those brave souls had a favorable forecast, though. Regardless, here’s the Tuesday rundown of track & field and golf…
GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
There were 21 new top-fives in KMAland last night on the girls side. Here’s the rundown:
100: In the same race, Maddax DeVault of Nodaway Valley and Addy Reynolds of Mount Ayr put up the Nos. 2 and 3 times in the area so far this season. DeVault ran a 12.59 and Reynolds posted a 12.76.
200: Palmyra’s Rylie Walter is in the top five at No. 5 with a 27.18 after her run yesterday in Yutan.
100 hurdles: It was a good night to get under 16. Yesterday, I mentioned how Clara Teigland of Treynor was the first KMAlander to go under 16 seconds in this event. Two more did it last night. DeVault is now No. 1 after running a 15.62 while Auburn’s Leah Grant is No. 2 with a 15.68.
300 hurdles: Grant swept her two hurdle events last evening in Plattsmouth, and she is now No. 3 after running a 51.00. East Atchison’s Elizabeth Schlueter ran well at Rock Port with a 51.83 to rank No. 5.
400 hurdles: A third event for DeVault in which she bettered her time and/or moved into the top five of an event. DeVault ran a 1:07.59 and is now No. 2 in KMAland.
4x400: Mount Ayr is into the top five (and right at No. 5) after last night’s 4:20.14.
4x800: The Plattsmouth 4x800 meter relay was good for a 10:41.39 last evening on their home track. It’s No. 4 in KMAland.
Triple jump: It was a pretty active top-five kind of night in the field events, and it starts here with Kyla Davis of Palmyra – a Northwest Missouri State signee – posting a 34-05.50. That’s now the No. 2 jump in KMAland.
Discus: It must have been a good night to throw at East Union. Wayne’s Emily Jones not only qualified for the Drake Relays with a Blue Standard throw, she also moved to No. 1 in KMAland. At the same meet, the runner-up – Mallory Behnken of CAM – went 124-09 to rank No. 2 in the area.
Shot put: Also last night in Afton, Bedford’s Emily Baker landed the top shot put of the season with a 39-05.00. Auburn’s Jaeleigh Darnell also had a fine night at Plattsmouth, going 39-03.50 to rank No. 2.
Pole Vault: Nobody was able to top Syracuse’s Kennedy Stanley, who has a pole vault of 10-08.50. However, five girls posted top five pole vaults. Worth County’s Eva Engel (09-00.00), Auburn’s Jerzie Maher (09-00.00), Stanberry’s Katlyn James (08-06.50), Mound City’s Ava Barnes (08-06.00) and Plattsmouth’s Payton Haugaard (08-06.00) all had top five vaults. Engel and Maher are tied for second, James is fourth and Barnes and Haugaard are tied for fifth.
Javelin throw: East Atchison’s Tommi Martin did something last night not many have been able to do the last couple years: She beat Lexi Craig of Stanberry in the javelin throw. Now, Craig didn’t necessarily have the best night of her life, but this is quite the feather in the cap of Martin, who now ranks No. 2 (behind Craig) her throw of 119-00.50.
BOYS TRACK & FIELD
There were 14 new top-fives yesterday in boys track and field. Here they are:
100: It was a heck of a night for sprinters with East Atchison’s Jarrett Spinnato becoming the first to go under 11 this year in the area. He posted a 10.95 in Rock Port and now ranks No. 1 in the area. Also, Ashland-Greenwood’s Nathan Upton had a solid run of 11.34 to rank No. 5.
200: Palmyra’s Bobby Buzby is into the mix after running a 23.20 at the Yutan meet last evening.
400: Auburn’s Ryan Binder had a strong showing in Plattsmouth with a 51.76, which ranks No. 4 in the area.
400 hurdles: A third 400 hurdles run for Ryce Reynolds of Mount Ayr and a third bettering of his time. How low can this dude go? Well, last night he went 54.21 and continues to hold the top time in the area.
Long jump: It was an incredible night for Lourdes Central Catholic’s Beau Lee, who won three events at the Lewiston Invitational. One of those was the long jump, where Lee now leads the area with his jump of 22-04.25.
Triple jump: Lee also won the triple jump and ranks No. 2 in the area now with a jump of 42-03.00.
Shot put: Falls City Sacred Heart’s Brogan Nachtigal also had a strong night at the Lewiston meet. He ended up with a shot put of 51-07.00, which ranks second behind Stanberry’s Austin Colvin (52-05.75).
Pole vault: Tony Osburn of Mound City just goes higher and higher. Last night in Rock Port, his 13-00.00 bettered his best pole vault of the season. He continues to hold down the top spot. Tied in fifth are Auburn’s Triston Perry and Mound City’s William Rother, who both equaled their best vault of the season last night at 11-00.00.
Javelin throw: Whooo…what a throw from James Herr of Nodaway Valley, who takes the top spot over with his 160-01.50 last night in Rock Port. Also in Rock Port, Worth County’s Tyler New had a javelin throw of 135-10 to rank No. 3.
GIRLS GOLF
Since I didn’t get to the golf yesterday, let’s combine last night with Monday night’s action.
The top three scores of the two-day period came from the Missouri River Conference with Sioux City North (176), Sergeant Bluff-Luton (180) and Sioux City East (183) all posting solid scores in the very same meet.
The non-MRC schools that broke 200 are Treynor (185) and Boyer Valley (197), and then there’s a big drop down to 217 – the score from Coon Rapids-Bayard and IKM-Manning. Atlantic posted a 218 on Monday while Logan-Magnolia had a 221 last evening.
The top individual score came from that MRC meet with Sioux City North’s Avery Beller posting a 37. I believe Beller followed that up by heading to a track meet later in the evening and had a strong showing. What did I say about dual-sporters? Love ‘em.
IKM-Manning’s Kylie Powers had the second-lowest score of the two-day period, finishing with a school-record 38 during a Wolves Western Iowa Conference win. Treynor’s Maddie Lewis had the third-lowest score with a 40 on Monday. The rest of the top 15 scores between Monday and Tuesday:
4. Isabella Boyle, Sioux City East; Breanna Delagarza, Sioux City West; Cora Eckhoff, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (41)
7. Brooklyn Currin, Treynor & Ireland Langan, Sioux City North (42)
9. Maci Miller, Boyer Valley (44)
10. Madison Hilts, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (45)
11. Emma Hart, Coon Rapids-Bayard (46)
12. Kali Collins, Logan-Magnolia; Kylie Hamer, Sioux City North; Morgan Pack, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Kelsi Skatges, Sergeant Bluff-Luton; Grace Smith, Sioux City East (47)
Also of note, Shenandoah had a strong 18-hole showing at Centerville on Tuesday. They finished second as a team with a 429, led by a terrific 97 from Morgan McGargill.
BOYS GOLF
Lots of strong 9-hole scores between Monday and Tuesday, and it helps that the Shenandoah Tournament was turned into a 9-hole. The top score of the two-day period, though, was from Treynor, which shot a 152 in an impressive win over Underwood on Monday.
The next two scores came from Maryville. The Spoofhounds shot a 164 during a 30-stroke win over Clarinda on Monday, and they kept the success rolling with a 165 in winning the Mustang Invitational yesterday in Shenandoah.
Boyer Valley also had a 165 at the Rolling Valley meet on Monday, and Lewis Central and Kuemper Catholic both posted 169s. Atlantic had a 170, and Harlan and Sidney put up 172s – the latter of those helping them win the Shenandoah Tournament. Glenwood had a strong 13, CAM shot a 178, Bedford had a 179 and Harlan and Underwood also posted a 180 each.
Individually, the top nine-hole score of the two-day period came from Treynor’s Ethan Konz, who finished with a 35 in their win over Underwood. Bradley Gebbie of Nodaway Valley (the Shenandoah champion), Harlan’s Drew Bladt and Treynor’s Ryan Konz all shot 37s. Here’s the rest of the top 15:
5. Trevin Cunningham, Maryville; Devin Melby, Boyer Valley; Jacob Scott, Maryville; Gabe Travis, Treynor (38)
9. Trevin Cunningham, Maryville; Jace Gubbels, Harlan; Chase Jahde, CAM; Cole Jorgenson, Sidney; Ethan Scott, Maryville; Jade Spangler, Shenandoah (39)
15. Kyle Beam, Sidney; Jordan Greenwood, Lewis Central; Payton Greenwood, Lewis Central; Lane Nelson, Atlantic; Maverick Schwabe, Kuemper Catholic; Braden Sneed, Glenwood (40)
As you’ll see, Trevin Cunningham had himself a pretty good little two days.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.