(KMAland) -- Yesterday, KMA Sports dropped three more college decision stories. Haylie Santon of Abraham Lincoln talked about her decision to play soccer at Iowa Western, Shenandoah’s Emma Herr signed with Morningside to continue bowling and Emma Winder of Auburn is all set to take her volleyball talents to College of St. Mary.
Those were the 186th, 187th and 188th college decision stories that we’ve written for the Class of 2023. There are more to come with 196 names listed at this very page: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-class-of-2023-college-decisions-196/article_0a9a6132-5c1e-11ec-915b-fb3a83b3af25.html
This became a bit of an obsession to me several years ago with the hopes of doing an interview/story with every single person on the list. So far, for various reasons, we haven’t quite reached that pinnacle. We are on the hunt to make it happen this year. And if it doesn’t, then we’re going to keep trying.
What I need from you, faithful readers, is the continued support to just let us know who we are missing (if we are missing anyone). You can do so by emailing me at dmartin@kmamail.com, shooting me a text at 712-269-7938 or simply tag me on Twitter (@d2mart), Instagram (@KMASports1) or on Facebook (KMA Sports). And always, always, always remember the hashtag #move2023.
I’ll break this down further at a later date, but for now, here’s the full list we have at this moment:
Xavier Adamson, Lenox - Loras (Football) Story
Laura Anthofer, Coon Rapids-Bayard - Simpson (Swimming & Diving) Story
Makenna Askeland, Griswold - Simpson (Softball) Story
Olivia Baker, Essex - Buena Vista (Track) Story
Renner Bardsley, Glenwood - Central (Football) Story
Trenton Beck, Lenox - Tabor (Baseball) Story
Tymberlee Bentley, Red Oak - Buena Vista (Wrestling) Story
Doug Berg, Nodaway Valley - Simpson (Cross Country & Track) Story
Chandler Berry, Palmyra - Buena Vista (Cross Country & Track) Story
Jacob Birch, Harlan - Central (Football) Story
Deven Bovee, Thomas Jefferson - Briar Cliff (Football) Story
Barret Brandt, Syracuse - Concordia (Wrestling) Story
Kris Brekel, Palmyra - Dakota Wesleyan (Football) Story
Kylee Brown, Lewis Central - College of St. Mary's (Swimming) Story
Wade Brown, Abraham Lincoln - Briar Cliff (Football) Story
Wes Brown, Abraham Lincoln - Briar Cliff (Football) Story
Cheyanne Bruns, Twin Cedars - Hawkeye (Cross Country) Story
Sam Burmeister, Treynor - Cornell (Soccer) Story
Maddie Busch, Palmyra - Doane (Volleyball) Story
Jeena Carle, Abraham Lincoln - Midland (Tennis) Story
Faith Case, Abraham Lincoln - Graceland (Volleyball) Story
Emilee Caudill, East Atchison - Northwestern (Volleyball) Story
Jayda Chew, Murray - Southwestern (Softball & Volleyball) Story
Casey Clair, Lewis Central - Ellsworth (Baseball) Story
Josi Clark, Abraham Lincoln - College of St. Mary (Volleyball) Story
Lance Clayburg, Coon Rapids-Bayard - Grand View (Football)
Cameron Cline, Woodbine - Buena Vista (Football) Story
Jacquelyn Cline, North Nodaway - North Central Missouri (Basketball) Story
Kemper Cline, Albany - Upper Iowa (Football) Story
Taylor Cole, Clarinda - Morningside (Tennis) Story
Jaxson Cornett, Central Decatur - Ellsworth (Baseball) Story
Landon Couse, Red Oak - Simpson (Baseball) Story
Jon Craig, Falls City - Peru State (Football) Story
Claire Crilly, Underwood - Nebraska Wesleyan (Swimming) Story
Mason Crouse, East Mills - Morningside (Basketball) Story
Brad Curren, Harlan - Central (Basketball) Story
Brooklynn Currin, Treynor - Nebraska Wesleyan (Golf) Story
Carlee Curttright, Auburn - Peru State (Golf) Story
Caeden David, Lenox - Central (Football) Story
Lacie Davis, Coon Rapids-Bayard - Buena Vista (Volleyball) Story
Riley DeGonia, Creston - North Iowa Area (Wrestling & Cross Country) Story
Boston DeVault, Nodaway Valley - Central (Baseball) Story
Kayden Dirks, Treynor - Central (Football) Story
Nora Dougherty, Glenwood - Northern Colorado (Soccer) Story
Sam Dunn, Falls City Sacred Heart - Peru State (Baseball) Story
Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars - Upper Iowa (Softball) Story
Logyn Eckheart, Glenwood - North Dakota (Football) Story
Megan Elam, Abraham Lincoln - Midland (Soccer) Story
Addison Erickson, Woodbine - Hastings (Basketball) Story
Koleson Evans, West Harrison - Buena Vista (Basketball) Story
Sage Evans, West Harrison - Morningside (Football) Story
Lucci Fidone, Lewis Central - Iowa Western (Football) Story
TJ Fitzpatrick, Plattsmouth - Midland (Football) Story
Ali Fletcher, Underwood - Morningside (Softball) Story
Payton Fort, Lewis Central - North Iowa Area (Baseball) Story
Mira Fosmer, Louisville - College of St. Mary (Cross Country & Track) Story
Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr - Iowa (Baseball) Story
Keely Geise, Ashland-Greenwood - Bellevue (Softball) Story
Jenna Gessert, Harlan - Simpson (Cross Country & Track) Story
Christina Gilkerson, Falls City - Peru State (Golf) Story
Megan Gissler, Louisville - Augsburg (Softball) Story
Ava Goben, Wayne - Central (Cross Country & Track & Field) Story
Bobby Gross, Boyer Valley - Buena Vista (Football)
Isaac Grundman, Lenox - Midland (Football) Story
Macanna Guritz, Logan-Magnolia - Morningside (Softball) Story
Aidan Hall, Harlan - Iowa (Football) Story
Andrew Harms, Sterling - Doane (Track & Field) Story
Mayson Hartley, Clarinda - Northwest Missouri State (Cross Country & Track) Story
Alex Hatcher, Palmyra - Midland (Football)
Natalie Hedlund, East Atchison - Washburn (Volleyball) Story
Boston Hensley, Lewis Central - Wayne State (Football) Story
Blake Herold, Shenandoah - Kansas (Football) Story Story
Emma Herr, Shenandoah - Morningside (Bowling) Story
Jaxson Hildebrand, Denison-Schleswig - Northwestern (Football & Wrestling) Story
Jenna Hopp, Glenwood - South Dakota State (Basketball) Story
Abby Hoss, Lewis Central - College of St. Mary (Swimming) Story
Randy Howard, Bedford - Buena Vista (Track & Field) Story
Tyler Huey, Thomas Jefferson - Briar Cliff (Baseball) Story
Tate Hug, Auburn - Hastings (Football) Story
Jonathan Humpal, Lewis Central - Iowa Western (Football) Story
Kali Irlmeier, Audubon - Buena Vista (Softball & Trap Shooting) Story
Drew Iverson, Plattsmouth - Wichita State (Baseball) Story
Ally Johnson, Clarinda - Columbia (Bowling) Story
Caden Johnson, Glenwood - Iowa Western (Soccer) Story
Gracy Johnson, Coon Rapids-Bayard - Concordia (Powerlifting) Story
Madi Jones, Falls City - Northern State (Softball) Story
Owen Junker, Lenox - Northwestern (Football) Story
Justice Kahler, Plattsmouth - Midland (Football) Story
Braylon Kammrad, Lewis Central - Northern Iowa (Football) Story
Blake Katen, Maryville - Butler Community College (Baseball) Story
Aiden Kennedy, Griswold - Cornell (Football) Story
Mason King, West Harrison - Morningside (Baseball) Story
Nathan King, Clarinda - Concordia (Track) Story
Quentin King, Bedford - Simpson (Football) Story
Brooks Kissinger, Ashland-Greenwood - Concordia (Basketball) Story
Keigan Kitzman, Lenox - Grand View (Football) Story
Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr - Pittsburg State (Football) Story
Vanessa Koehler, Glidden-Ralston - North Iowa Area (Softball) Story
Kenzie Kvammen, Abraham Lincoln - Hastings (Soccer) Story
Ben Labrum, Shenandoah - Graceland (Football) Story
Sierra Lantz, Woodbine - Graceland (Softball) Story
Tyler Laughlin, Shenandoah - South Dakota (Track & Field) Story
Stephen Leinen, Harlan - Dordt (Football) Story
Colin Lillie, St. Albert - Northern Iowa (Cross Country & Track & Field) Story
Braydon Lincoln, Abraham Lincoln - Midland (Baseball) Story
Cooper Loe, Maryville - Northwest Missouri State (Football) Story
Carter Luke, Platte Valley - Graceland (Football) Story
Ady Lundquist, Southwest Valley - Sioux Falls (Wrestling) Story
Jaicob Madsen, AHSTW - Briar Cliff (Football) Story
Logan Manz, Lewis Central - Marshalltown (Baseball) Story
Jocelyn Marquis, Wayne - Wartburg (Track) Story
Emilee Marth, Nebraska City - Wayne State (Softball) Story
Aidan Martin, AHSTW - Midland (Football) Story
Joshua Martin, Stanton - Cornell (Football) Story
Jazmin Martinez Rangel, Abraham Lincoln - Rockhurst (Soccer) Story
Parker Matiyow, Lewis Central - Drake (Football) Story
Tate Mayberry, Glenwood - Central (Football) Story
Piper McGuire, Abraham Lincoln - Rockhurst (Soccer) Story
Dylan McIntyre, Northeast Nodaway - North Central Missouri (Baseball) Story
Ava McNeal, Lewis Central - Sioux Falls (Wrestling) Story
Alaina Meads, Glenwood - Bellevue (Soccer) Story
Emberlyn Medsker, King City - Peru State (Softball) Story
Trinity Minor, Thomas Jefferson - Iowa Western (Soccer) Story
Christopher Mohr, Kuemper Catholic - Morningside (Football) Story
Ty Morrison, Creston - Iowa Central (Football) Story
Chase Moss, King City - Benedictine (Football) Story
Mya Moss, Logan-Magnolia - Morningside (Basketball) Story
Ella Myler, Missouri Valley - Wayne State (Volleyball) Story
Micah Nally, Bedford - Simpson (Football) Story
Lucas Nielsen, Nebraska City - Doane (Basketball) Story
Bre Nolte, Southeast Warren - Iowa Central (Softball) Story
Aleesha Oden, Lewis Central - Wichita State (Bowling) Story
Mackenzie Olmstead-Mitchell, Riverside - Midland (Volleyball) Story
Bennett Olsen, Abraham Lincoln - Grand View (Bowling)
Addison Olson, Stanton - Simpson (Track & Field) Story
Jenna Pane, Thomas Jefferson - Midland (Soccer) Story
Doryn Paup, Creston - Simpson (Basketball) Story
Nik Peters, Sidney - Grand View (Football) Story
Anastyn Pettlon, Maryville - Northwest Missouri State (Basketball) Story
Avery Phillippi, Nodaway Valley - Clarke (Basketball) Story
Grace Pierce, Underwood - Kansas Wesleyan (Softball) Story
Braydon Pierson, Mount Ayr - Graceland (Football) Story
Emily Pomernackas, Abraham Lincoln - Bellevue (Basketball) Story
Gable Porter, Underwood - Virginia (Wrestling) Story
Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning - Wayne State (Golf) Story
Nevaeh Randall, Creston - Grand View (Softball) Story
Kisha Reed, Twin Cedars - Hawkeye (Softball) Story
Taylor Reed, Fremont-Mills - Midland (Football) Story
Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia - Colorado School of Mines (Wrestling) Story
Macy Richardson, Sterling - Minnesota (Softball) Story
Abbi Richter, Atlantic - Southwestern (Cross Country) Story
Walker Rife, West Harrison - Morningside (Football) Story
Lena Rosloniec, St. Albert - Midland (Basketball) Story
Alivia Ruble, Southeast Warren - Indian Hills (Softball) Story
Ava Rush, Atlantic - Iowa (Track) Story
Haylie Santon, Abraham Lincoln - Iowa Western (Soccer) Story
Derek Scheuring, Denison-Schleswig - Briar Cliff (Football) Story
Eric Schmidt, Martensdale-St. Marys - Simpson (Soccer) Story
Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor - Kirkwood (Baseball) Story
Robbie Siford, Abraham Lincoln - Bellevue (Cross Country) Story
Jackson Sklenar, Glidden-Ralston - Northwestern (Football) Story
Preston Slayman, Glenwood - Des Moines Area (Cross Country) Story
Clayton Smith, Abraham Lincoln - Mount Mercy (Baseball) Story
Spencer Smith, Central Decatur - William Penn (Baseball) Story
Brandon Speckmann, Johnson County Central - Peru State (Cross Country) Story
Jarrett Spinnato, East Atchison - Northwestern (Football) Story
Hannah Steinmetz, Lewis Central - College of St. Mary (Swimming) Story
Jenna Stephens, Stanton - Central (Basketball) Story
Kyle Sternberg, AHSTW - Buena Vista (Basketball) Story
Caden Stoecklein, Maryville - Grand View (Basketball) Story
Keaton Stone, Maryville - Central Missouri (Track & Field) Story
Kaden Street, Creston - Morningside (Wrestling) Story
Clara Teigland, Treynor - Air Force (Basketball) Story
RaeAnn Thompson, Falls City - Hastings (Track)
Sadie Thompson, Sidney - Southwestern (Softball) Story
Ty Thomson, Lewis Central - Iowa Lakes (Baseball) Story
Quincy Trent, Louisville - Concordia (Football) Story
Emory Trofholz, Conestoga - Hastings (Wrestling)
Kattie Troxel, Logan-Magnolia - College of St. Mary (Softball) Story
Paxten Van Houten, Fremont-Mills - Midland (Football) Story
Payten Van Houten, Fremont-Mills - Midland (Football) Story
Rylee Vierthaler, Maryville - Central Missouri (Basketball) Story
Jazmyne Villalobos, Abraham Lincoln - College of St. Mary (Basketball) Story
Elaina Vrchoticky, Harlan - Olivet Nazarene (Swimming) Story
Calvin Wallis, Logan-Magnolia - Morningside (Football) Story
Jessica Wertenberger, Falls City Sacred Heart - Hastings (Basketball) Story
Braden West, East Mills - Peru State (Basketball) Story
Lleyton West, Ashland-Greenwood - Doane (Football) Story
McKenna Wiechman, Griswold - Southwestern (Basketball) Story
Ashley Wilkins, Red Oak - Morningside (Bowling)
Emily Williams, East Mills - Simpson (Volleyball)
Jack Williams, Southeast Warren - Morningside (Football) Story
Drew Wilson, Abraham Lincoln - Briar Cliff (Football) Story
Emma Winder, Auburn - College of St. Mary (Volleyball) Story
Jameson Yost, Conestoga - Nebraska-Kearney (Soccer) Story
Haven Zimmerman, Conestoga - Nebraska-Kearney (Track & Field) Story