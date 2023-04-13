KMA Seniors College Decisions 2023.jpg
Photo design by Kenny Larabee

(KMAland) -- Yesterday, KMA Sports dropped three more college decision stories. Haylie Santon of Abraham Lincoln talked about her decision to play soccer at Iowa Western, Shenandoah’s Emma Herr signed with Morningside to continue bowling and Emma Winder of Auburn is all set to take her volleyball talents to College of St. Mary.

Those were the 186th, 187th and 188th college decision stories that we’ve written for the Class of 2023. There are more to come with 196 names listed at this very page: https://www.kmaland.com/sports/kmaland-class-of-2023-college-decisions-196/article_0a9a6132-5c1e-11ec-915b-fb3a83b3af25.html

This became a bit of an obsession to me several years ago with the hopes of doing an interview/story with every single person on the list. So far, for various reasons, we haven’t quite reached that pinnacle. We are on the hunt to make it happen this year. And if it doesn’t, then we’re going to keep trying. 

What I need from you, faithful readers, is the continued support to just let us know who we are missing (if we are missing anyone). You can do so by emailing me at dmartin@kmamail.com, shooting me a text at 712-269-7938 or simply tag me on Twitter (@d2mart), Instagram (@KMASports1) or on Facebook (KMA Sports). And always, always, always remember the hashtag #move2023.

I’ll break this down further at a later date, but for now, here’s the full list we have at this moment:

Xavier Adamson, Lenox - Loras (Football) Story

Laura Anthofer, Coon Rapids-Bayard - Simpson (Swimming & Diving) Story

Makenna Askeland, Griswold - Simpson (Softball) Story

Olivia Baker, Essex - Buena Vista (Track) Story

Renner Bardsley, Glenwood - Central (Football) Story

Trenton Beck, Lenox - Tabor (Baseball) Story

Tymberlee Bentley, Red Oak - Buena Vista (Wrestling) Story

Doug Berg, Nodaway Valley - Simpson (Cross Country & Track) Story

Chandler Berry, Palmyra - Buena Vista (Cross Country & Track) Story

Jacob Birch, Harlan - Central (Football) Story

Deven Bovee, Thomas Jefferson - Briar Cliff (Football) Story

Barret Brandt, Syracuse - Concordia (Wrestling) Story

Kris Brekel, Palmyra - Dakota Wesleyan (Football) Story

Kylee Brown, Lewis Central - College of St. Mary's (Swimming) Story

Wade Brown, Abraham Lincoln - Briar Cliff (Football) Story

Wes Brown, Abraham Lincoln - Briar Cliff (Football) Story

Cheyanne Bruns, Twin Cedars - Hawkeye (Cross Country) Story

Sam Burmeister, Treynor - Cornell (Soccer) Story

Maddie Busch, Palmyra - Doane (Volleyball) Story

Jeena Carle, Abraham Lincoln - Midland (Tennis) Story

Faith Case, Abraham Lincoln - Graceland (Volleyball) Story

Emilee Caudill, East Atchison - Northwestern (Volleyball) Story

Jayda Chew, Murray - Southwestern (Softball & Volleyball) Story

Casey Clair, Lewis Central - Ellsworth (Baseball) Story

Josi Clark, Abraham Lincoln - College of St. Mary (Volleyball) Story

Lance Clayburg, Coon Rapids-Bayard - Grand View (Football)

Cameron Cline, Woodbine - Buena Vista (Football) Story

Jacquelyn Cline, North Nodaway - North Central Missouri (Basketball) Story

Kemper Cline, Albany - Upper Iowa (Football) Story

Taylor Cole, Clarinda - Morningside (Tennis) Story

Jaxson Cornett, Central Decatur - Ellsworth (Baseball) Story

Landon Couse, Red Oak - Simpson (Baseball) Story

Jon Craig, Falls City - Peru State (Football) Story

Claire Crilly, Underwood - Nebraska Wesleyan (Swimming) Story

Mason Crouse, East Mills - Morningside (Basketball) Story

Brad Curren, Harlan - Central (Basketball) Story

Brooklynn Currin, Treynor - Nebraska Wesleyan (Golf) Story

Carlee Curttright, Auburn - Peru State (Golf) Story

Caeden David, Lenox - Central (Football) Story

Lacie Davis, Coon Rapids-Bayard - Buena Vista (Volleyball) Story

Riley DeGonia, Creston - North Iowa Area (Wrestling & Cross Country) Story

Boston DeVault, Nodaway Valley - Central (Baseball) Story

Kayden Dirks, Treynor - Central (Football) Story

Nora Dougherty, Glenwood - Northern Colorado (Soccer) Story

Sam Dunn, Falls City Sacred Heart - Peru State (Baseball) Story

Rylee Dunkin, Twin Cedars - Upper Iowa (Softball) Story

Logyn Eckheart, Glenwood - North Dakota (Football) Story 

Megan Elam, Abraham Lincoln - Midland (Soccer) Story

Addison Erickson, Woodbine - Hastings (Basketball) Story

Koleson Evans, West Harrison - Buena Vista (Basketball) Story

Sage Evans, West Harrison - Morningside (Football) Story

Lucci Fidone, Lewis Central - Iowa Western (Football) Story

TJ Fitzpatrick, Plattsmouth - Midland (Football) Story

Ali Fletcher, Underwood - Morningside (Softball) Story

Payton Fort, Lewis Central - North Iowa Area (Baseball) Story

Mira Fosmer, Louisville - College of St. Mary (Cross Country & Track) Story

Jaixen Frost, Mount Ayr - Iowa (Baseball) Story

Keely Geise, Ashland-Greenwood - Bellevue (Softball) Story

Jenna Gessert, Harlan - Simpson (Cross Country & Track) Story

Christina Gilkerson, Falls City - Peru State (Golf) Story

Megan Gissler, Louisville - Augsburg (Softball) Story

Ava Goben, Wayne - Central (Cross Country & Track & Field) Story

Bobby Gross, Boyer Valley - Buena Vista (Football)

Isaac Grundman, Lenox - Midland (Football) Story

Macanna Guritz, Logan-Magnolia - Morningside (Softball) Story

Aidan Hall, Harlan - Iowa (Football) Story

Andrew Harms, Sterling - Doane (Track & Field) Story

Mayson Hartley, Clarinda - Northwest Missouri State (Cross Country & Track) Story

Alex Hatcher, Palmyra - Midland (Football)

Natalie Hedlund, East Atchison - Washburn (Volleyball) Story

Boston Hensley, Lewis Central - Wayne State (Football) Story

Blake Herold, Shenandoah - Kansas (Football) Story Story

Emma Herr, Shenandoah - Morningside (Bowling) Story

Jaxson Hildebrand, Denison-Schleswig - Northwestern (Football & Wrestling) Story

Jenna Hopp, Glenwood - South Dakota State (Basketball) Story

Abby Hoss, Lewis Central - College of St. Mary (Swimming) Story

Randy Howard, Bedford - Buena Vista (Track & Field) Story

Tyler Huey, Thomas Jefferson - Briar Cliff (Baseball) Story

Tate Hug, Auburn - Hastings (Football) Story

Jonathan Humpal, Lewis Central - Iowa Western (Football) Story

Kali Irlmeier, Audubon - Buena Vista (Softball & Trap Shooting) Story

Drew Iverson, Plattsmouth - Wichita State (Baseball) Story

Ally Johnson, Clarinda - Columbia (Bowling) Story

Caden Johnson, Glenwood - Iowa Western (Soccer) Story 

Gracy Johnson, Coon Rapids-Bayard - Concordia (Powerlifting) Story

Madi Jones, Falls City - Northern State (Softball) Story

Owen Junker, Lenox - Northwestern (Football) Story

Justice Kahler, Plattsmouth - Midland (Football) Story

Braylon Kammrad, Lewis Central - Northern Iowa (Football) Story

Blake Katen, Maryville - Butler Community College (Baseball) Story

Aiden Kennedy, Griswold - Cornell (Football) Story

Mason King, West Harrison - Morningside (Baseball) Story

Nathan King, Clarinda - Concordia (Track) Story

Quentin King, Bedford - Simpson (Football) Story

Brooks Kissinger, Ashland-Greenwood - Concordia (Basketball) Story

Keigan Kitzman, Lenox - Grand View (Football) Story

Jaydon Knight, Mount Ayr - Pittsburg State (Football) Story

Vanessa Koehler, Glidden-Ralston - North Iowa Area (Softball) Story

Kenzie Kvammen, Abraham Lincoln - Hastings (Soccer) Story

Ben Labrum, Shenandoah - Graceland (Football) Story

Sierra Lantz, Woodbine - Graceland (Softball) Story

Tyler Laughlin, Shenandoah - South Dakota (Track & Field) Story

Stephen Leinen, Harlan - Dordt (Football) Story

Colin Lillie, St. Albert - Northern Iowa (Cross Country & Track & Field) Story

Braydon Lincoln, Abraham Lincoln - Midland (Baseball) Story

Cooper Loe, Maryville - Northwest Missouri State (Football) Story

Carter Luke, Platte Valley - Graceland (Football) Story

Ady Lundquist, Southwest Valley - Sioux Falls (Wrestling) Story

Jaicob Madsen, AHSTW - Briar Cliff (Football) Story

Logan Manz, Lewis Central - Marshalltown (Baseball) Story

Jocelyn Marquis, Wayne - Wartburg (Track) Story

Emilee Marth, Nebraska City - Wayne State (Softball) Story

Aidan Martin, AHSTW - Midland (Football) Story

Joshua Martin, Stanton - Cornell (Football) Story

Jazmin Martinez Rangel, Abraham Lincoln - Rockhurst (Soccer) Story

Parker Matiyow, Lewis Central - Drake (Football) Story

Tate Mayberry, Glenwood - Central (Football) Story

Piper McGuire, Abraham Lincoln - Rockhurst (Soccer) Story

Dylan McIntyre, Northeast Nodaway - North Central Missouri (Baseball) Story

Ava McNeal, Lewis Central - Sioux Falls (Wrestling) Story

Alaina Meads, Glenwood - Bellevue (Soccer) Story

Emberlyn Medsker, King City - Peru State (Softball) Story

Trinity Minor, Thomas Jefferson - Iowa Western (Soccer) Story

Christopher Mohr, Kuemper Catholic - Morningside (Football) Story

Ty Morrison, Creston - Iowa Central (Football) Story

Chase Moss, King City - Benedictine (Football) Story

Mya Moss, Logan-Magnolia - Morningside (Basketball) Story

Ella Myler, Missouri Valley - Wayne State (Volleyball) Story

Micah Nally, Bedford - Simpson (Football) Story

Lucas Nielsen, Nebraska City - Doane (Basketball) Story

Bre Nolte, Southeast Warren - Iowa Central (Softball) Story

Aleesha Oden, Lewis Central - Wichita State (Bowling) Story

Mackenzie Olmstead-Mitchell, Riverside - Midland (Volleyball) Story

Bennett Olsen, Abraham Lincoln - Grand View (Bowling)

Addison Olson, Stanton - Simpson (Track & Field) Story

Jenna Pane, Thomas Jefferson - Midland (Soccer) Story

Doryn Paup, Creston - Simpson (Basketball) Story

Nik Peters, Sidney - Grand View (Football) Story

Anastyn Pettlon, Maryville - Northwest Missouri State (Basketball) Story

Avery Phillippi, Nodaway Valley - Clarke (Basketball) Story

Grace Pierce, Underwood - Kansas Wesleyan (Softball) Story

Braydon Pierson, Mount Ayr - Graceland (Football) Story

Emily Pomernackas, Abraham Lincoln - Bellevue (Basketball) Story

Gable Porter, Underwood - Virginia (Wrestling) Story

Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning - Wayne State (Golf) Story

Nevaeh Randall, Creston - Grand View (Softball) Story

Kisha Reed, Twin Cedars - Hawkeye (Softball) Story

Taylor Reed, Fremont-Mills - Midland (Football) Story

Wyatt Reisz, Logan-Magnolia - Colorado School of Mines (Wrestling) Story

Macy Richardson, Sterling - Minnesota (Softball) Story

Abbi Richter, Atlantic - Southwestern (Cross Country) Story

Walker Rife, West Harrison - Morningside (Football) Story

Lena Rosloniec, St. Albert - Midland (Basketball) Story

Alivia Ruble, Southeast Warren - Indian Hills (Softball) Story

Ava Rush, Atlantic - Iowa (Track) Story

Haylie Santon, Abraham Lincoln - Iowa Western (Soccer) Story

Derek Scheuring, Denison-Schleswig - Briar Cliff (Football) Story

Eric Schmidt, Martensdale-St. Marys - Simpson (Soccer) Story

Jaxon Schumacher, Treynor - Kirkwood (Baseball) Story

Robbie Siford, Abraham Lincoln - Bellevue (Cross Country) Story

Jackson Sklenar, Glidden-Ralston - Northwestern (Football) Story

Preston Slayman, Glenwood - Des Moines Area (Cross Country) Story

Clayton Smith, Abraham Lincoln - Mount Mercy (Baseball) Story

Spencer Smith, Central Decatur - William Penn (Baseball) Story

Brandon Speckmann, Johnson County Central - Peru State (Cross Country) Story

Jarrett Spinnato, East Atchison - Northwestern (Football) Story

Hannah Steinmetz, Lewis Central - College of St. Mary (Swimming) Story

Jenna Stephens, Stanton - Central (Basketball) Story

Kyle Sternberg, AHSTW - Buena Vista (Basketball) Story

Caden Stoecklein, Maryville - Grand View (Basketball) Story

Keaton Stone, Maryville - Central Missouri (Track & Field) Story

Kaden Street, Creston - Morningside (Wrestling) Story

Clara Teigland, Treynor - Air Force (Basketball) Story

RaeAnn Thompson, Falls City - Hastings (Track)

Sadie Thompson, Sidney - Southwestern (Softball) Story

Ty Thomson, Lewis Central - Iowa Lakes (Baseball) Story

Quincy Trent, Louisville - Concordia (Football) Story

Emory Trofholz, Conestoga - Hastings (Wrestling)

Kattie Troxel, Logan-Magnolia - College of St. Mary (Softball) Story

Paxten Van Houten, Fremont-Mills - Midland (Football) Story

Payten Van Houten, Fremont-Mills - Midland (Football) Story

Rylee Vierthaler, Maryville - Central Missouri (Basketball) Story

Jazmyne Villalobos, Abraham Lincoln - College of St. Mary (Basketball) Story

Elaina Vrchoticky, Harlan - Olivet Nazarene (Swimming) Story

Calvin Wallis, Logan-Magnolia - Morningside (Football) Story

Jessica Wertenberger, Falls City Sacred Heart - Hastings (Basketball) Story

Braden West, East Mills - Peru State (Basketball) Story

Lleyton West, Ashland-Greenwood - Doane (Football) Story

McKenna Wiechman, Griswold - Southwestern (Basketball) Story

Ashley Wilkins, Red Oak - Morningside (Bowling)

Emily Williams, East Mills - Simpson (Volleyball)

Jack Williams, Southeast Warren - Morningside (Football) Story

Drew Wilson, Abraham Lincoln - Briar Cliff (Football) Story

Emma Winder, Auburn - College of St. Mary (Volleyball) Story

Jameson Yost, Conestoga - Nebraska-Kearney (Soccer) Story

Haven Zimmerman, Conestoga - Nebraska-Kearney (Track & Field) Story

