(KMAland) -- We had another BIG night of track and field action in KMAland last night, and we had a solid number of times, throws and jumps enter the KMAland Track & Field Top 5 Leaderboard.
As we get deeper and deeper into the season, that number will be and is dwindling down a bit. Rather than the 85-100 or so top 5s, I’d expect more nights like last night. There were 48 total. But that doesn’t take away from what went down last night, because there were NINE new KMAland standards. Let’s take a look at those nine and the other 38 from last evening.
THE NINE!
1 – Tri-Center’s Peyton Pogge is starting to round into form. She ripped off a 4:56.59 1500 on Monday night, and then last night reached the top of the leaderboard in the 3000 with a dominant 10:59.09 in Earlham.
2 – Entering last night there were ZERO KMAland girls hurdlers that had dove down into the 16-second territory in the 100 hurdles. Now, there are two. I’ll tell you about the second one a little later, but this space is reserved for Nodaway Valley’s Maddax DeVault, who posted a 16.32 in Earlham.
3 – Speaking of DeVault, she is the anchor for the newly-crowned shuttle hurdle relay leader in KMAland. The Wolverines went 1:11.55 in Earlham to take over the top spot.
4 – It was some kind of night in Harlan last night, and Aidan Hall wowed the home crowd with a new KMAland-best 11.16 in the 100 meter dash.
5 – Brayden Wollan of Underwood is BACK. Boy, is he. He ripped off a 50.22 in Harlan to take over the top spot in the 400. We’re still waiting on that Wollan/Sid Schaaf showdown…
6 – Craig Alan Becker of Atlantic became the first half-miler in the area to go under two minutes with a 1:59.97 – also in Harlan.
7 – Treynor’s Noah James has the top spot in the high jump and now the top spot in the 110 meter high hurdles. James ran to a win in Harlan in 15.33.
8 – Wollan anchored the Underwood 4x100 meter relay to the top time in the area last night in Harlan – 44.38.
9 – And…we have a new leader in the triple jump. Auburn’s Daniel Frary posted a 46-08.50 to move to the top of the leaderboard by over three feet.
THE REST!
Please understand that I am not racing through this because it doesn’t mean anything to me. Actually, it’s because these times are so fast that I truly believe it deserves my speediest work. Also, I have two more stories to write within the next 45 minutes. Here we go…
THE GIRLS!
Adalyn Reynolds (10) of Mount Ayr is now locked in a tie for the fifth-fastest 100 meter dash time this season, posting a 13.08 in Earlham last night.
Jessica Meisinger (11) of Plattsmouth is into the top five in the 800 meter run, running a 2:28.69 at her home meet.
Speaking of Plattsmouth, Meisinger’s teammate Natalie Briggs (12) is now No. 4 in the 1600 meter run with a time of 5:50.72 last evening. In the 3000, J’Lyn Knutson (13) of Melcher-Dallas ran an 11:21.80 to rank No. 2 in the event.
I mentioned earlier that there are now two girls that have run in the 16s in the 100 meter hurdles in the area. The other is AHSTW’s Holly Hoepner (14), who raced to a 16.61 in Griswold. Also, Ilse Flores-Hernandez (15) of Maryville posted a 17.33 in the event for the second time this year. She’s still No. 5.
In the 300 meter hurdles, Laney Frahm (16) of Elmwood-Murdock ran a 51.58 in Yutan and Flores-Hernandez (17) ran a 53.50 in Cameron to move to second and fifth, respectively.
The Plattsmouth girls had two relays reach the top 5 last night, posting a 52.93 in the 4x100 (18) and a 10:24.92 in the 4x800 (19) to rank No. 3 and No. 2, respectively.
Also in the relays, Wayne ran a 1:13.20 (20) and Underwood posted a 1:13.67 (21) to move to No. 3 and 4, respectively, in the shuttle hurdle relay.
Nodaway Valley’s sprint medley relay (22) ran a 1:58.50 in Earlham to move into the No. 4 position on the season.
In field events, three Missourians and one Nebraskan found their way into the top five. Maryville’s Ashlyn Alexander (23) had a 119-07.25 in the discus throw to rank No. 2. Faith Anderson of East Atchison (24) jumped 5-05.00 in the high jump to also move to the No. 2 position.
Elsewhere, Worth County’s Alli Brown (25) had a javelin throw of 99-05.00 to rank third, and Plattsmouth’s Payton Haugaard (26) had a pole vault of 8-00.00 to rank No. 4.
THE BOYS!
We’ve got 22 more to hit…
Landon Poppa (27) of Mound City cruised to a 22.81 in the 200 meter dash and now ranks No. 2 on the leaderboard in the event.
Javin Stevenson (28) of Lamoni jumped into the top five in the 400 meter dash, posting a 52.26 at Central Decatur last night.
Mount Ayr’s Adler Shay (29) is now fifth in the 800 following his 2:07.39 at Earlham last evening.
Big ups to Plattsmouth’s Kaleb Wooten (30 & 31), who landed in the top five in two events. Wooten had a 4:44.90 to rank third in the 1600 and a 10:15.80 to rank fourth in the 3200.
Speaking of the two-mile, Treynor’s Cole Dooley (32) is now No. 2 in the event with a 10:04.21 at Harlan.
Ashland-Greenwood’s Evan Shepard (33 & 34) is another that moved into the top five in two events. He ran a 15.43 in the 110 high hurdles and went over the high jump bar at 6-04.00 to rank No. 3 and No. 4, respectively.
Auburn’s Connor Clark (35) is now third in the 300 meter hurdles. He ran a 43.59 in Plattsmouth last night.
While Underwood was putting down the fastest time in the 4x100, Lewis Central (36) ran a 44.93 in that very same race to rank third.
Mount Ayr’s 4x800 meter relay (37) made a leap of their own in running an 8:41.72 to rank No. 2 in the area.
Underwood’s shuttle hurdle relay (38) is also into the top five with a 1:07.86 in Harlan to rank No. 5.
The distance medley in Harlan was plenty fast last night. For the second straight evening, Red Oak (39) bettered their KMAland No. 2 time with a 3:45.55. Lewis Central (40) was second with a 3:45.81 to rank No. 3, and Underwood (41) took third with a 3:45.87 to rank No. 4.
In the field, Tre Melby (42) of Logan-Magnolia threw the shot put 51-04.25 to rank third while Austin Colvin (43) of Stanberry put up a 51-01.25 shot to rank fourth.
Mound City’s Poppa (44) is also into the top two in the high jump, as he went over a 6-04.25 bar last night in Rock Port. Also, Randall Aguilar (45) of Plattsmouth jumped 21-00.00 in the long jump. That ranks second.
Plattsmouth’s Kaleb Smith (46) had a strong night of his own with a 41-10.00 in the triple jump to move to the No. 4 position. Teammate Dakota Minshall (47) equaled the best pole vault of the season with a 13-00.00. Also, Nathan Adwell (48) of Worth County did it for a SECOND time in Rock Port.
There it is. Another 48 top 5 performances in KMAland last night. What will tomorrow bring? Probably a lot more.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.