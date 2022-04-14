(KMAland) -- It's a Thursday, and it's time to dive deep into every active sport in KMAland with some spring sports power rankings.
It's week three of the girls and boys team soccer rankings and week two for team golf, tennis and baseball and our All-KMAland track tease. Along with those regulars, we welcome individual golf and tennis rankings this week. Here we go:
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER POWER RANKINGS
1. Abraham Lincoln (4-3/1-2): The Lynx had another challenging week, and it ended up with losses to Skutt Catholic and WDM Valley. However, they were plenty dominant against the only KMAland conference school they played this week in Sioux City North. (LW: 1)
2. Lewis Central (5-2): The Titans also ran across Skutt (a 3-0 loss) before solid wins over Tri-Center and Omaha Mercy. The week ended last night with a tight loss in the Omaha Burke Tournament championship game against Omaha South. (LW: 2)
3. Bishop Heelan Catholic (2-3/1-2): Heelan dropped a pair of games at the TJ Invitational over the weekend, too, but they quickly bounced back with a dominant performance against TJ earlier this week. (LW: 3)
4. Glenwood (3-2/0-2): Like the others in this top four, they had a pair of difficult matchups at the TJ Invitational with losses to Urbandale and Dallas Center-Grimes. They’re slated for an interesting matchup with Atlantic tonight. (LW: 4)
5. Tri-Center (3-3/1-2): Guess what? Another tough couple matchups at the TJ Invite, as they lost to Lewis Central and Van Meter before a dominant in over Sergeant Bluff-Luton. (LW: 5)
6. Treynor (2-2-1/2-1): Treynor was one of the few teams in the area to win a game at the TJ Invite, knocking off Southeast Polk after falling to Dallas Center-Grimes. They also made quick work of Missouri Valley in a 9-0 win earlier in the week. (LW: 6)
7. Underwood (2-2-1/1-1): The Eagles split a pair of games in Council Bluffs on Saturday, beating Kuemper Catholic before a tough, tight loss to Spencer. A big showdown with Tri-Center looms on Monday. (LW: 7)
8. Thomas Jefferson (3-1/2-1): TJ ended up with a pair of wins on Saturday at their home tournament. They shutout Des Moines East and then won in a shootout with Urbandale. However, they followed that up with a 6-1 loss to Heelan. (LW: 8)
9. St. Albert (3-3/1-1): St. Albert’s only two games were Saturday at The Wick. They split those two, falling to South Sioux City and cruising to a win over AHSTW. (LW: 9)
10. Atlantic (3-0/0-0): The only team in the 10 that did not play at the TJ Invitational, and so they didn’t play at all since the last rankings. They’ll be back at it tonight in a litmus test meeting at home against Glenwood. (LW: 10)
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER POWER RANKINGS
1. Lewis Central (4-1/1-1): The Titans passed a big test with their 1-0 win over Glenwood in what was a battle between the two top-ranked teams in the state in 2A. LC’s loss this past week is one that should make them better, as they fell to Nebraska powerhouse Skutt Catholic. (LW: 1)
2. Glenwood (5-1/3-1): A hugely impressive week for the Rams that saw them go 3-0 at the ADM Invitational before taking the 1-0 coin-flip type loss to Lewis Central. (LW: 4)
3. Sioux City East (3-1/1-0): East won a thriller in penalty kicks earlier this week over Sioux City West. That was their only match of the week, but it was a big one. (LW: 2)
4. Sioux City North (2-0/1-0): They’re going on a one-game-per-week routine at the moment, and it’s about ready to amp up. Their only game this past week was a 2-0 victory over Abraham Lincoln. (LW: 3)
5. Treynor (5-1/2-0): Strong week for the Cardinals with wins over Missouri Valley and Riverside by a combined 22-0. You can’t ask for much more than that. (LW: 5)
6. Sioux City West (1-4/0-1): The penalty kicks game giveth and taketh away. Last week, the Wolverines were lauded for their PKs win over Denison-Schleswig. This past week, they took a tough 3-2 loss to East in the same manner. (LW: 6)
7. Denison-Schleswig (1-3/0-0): The Monarchs didn’t get a game in this past week, and they will be chilling until next week when they get St. Albert and Heelan in a three-day span. (LW: 7)
8. Bishop Heelan Catholic (2-0/1-0): Time to take the Heelan boys seriously? They have played just twice, but they’ve outscored AL and TJ 17-0 in those two wins. They’ll get some tough tests in the next week, but let’s give them some flowers in advance. (LW: NR)
9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-2/1-0): SBL played just one game in the last week, and it was a 5-0 win over LeMars. More big games to come. (LW: 8)
10. Creston (1-1/0-0): The Panthers have just been chilling on that 3-2 win over St. Albert for 10 days without a game. They’ve got a really fun matchup at Treynor scheduled for tonight. (LW: 9)
KMALAND GIRLS TENNIS POWER RANKINGS
1. Kuemper Catholic (6-2): The Knights had a solid third-place showing at a loaded Spencer Tournament on Saturday, and they followed that up with a highly impressive 8-1 win over Red Oak. Let’s move them into that top spot. (LW: NR)
2. Clarinda (2-0): Clarinda didn’t get any duals in this past week, so it is a little tough to move them off the top spot. However, Kuemper was so impressive that I had to make a quick re-evaluation. (LW: 1)
3. St. Albert (4-0): While they finished second in a team format (and without their No. 1 Landry Miller) at the Shenandoah Invitational on Saturday, they followed that up with a win over the Fillies on Tuesday. (LW: 3)
4. Shenandoah (1-1): The Fillies deserve some major props after winning their home tournament on Saturday. They followed that with dominance against Atlantic before the tight loss to St. Albert. (LW: NR)
5. Sioux City East (2-0): One dual this past week, and it was a 6-3 win over Bishop Heelan, which helped them maintain their favorite status in the MRC. (LW: 5)
6. Red Oak (2-1): The Tigers take a little tumble, but they can quickly work their way back up these rankings as they face more and more tests. (LW: 2)
7. Lewis Central (0-2): The Titans are clearly ready to play again after their 5-4 losses to Clarinda and Red Oak in the opening week of the season. They’ll get that chance this weekend at Atlantic. (LW: 5)
8. Abraham Lincoln (3-1): Hard to hold that opening night loss to St. Albert against them much longer given their dominance in the last three duals with Sioux City North, Sioux City West and Denison-Schleswig. (LW: NR)
9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-0): It’s a 2-0 start for the Warriors after they took a 6-3 win over Sioux City North earlier this week. (LW: NR)
10. LeMars (5-5): They were right behind Kuemper in Spencer this past weekend, claiming a fourth place finish. And their only straight dual loss to a KMAland team came to Sergeant Bluff-Luton on April 5th.
Ready for some individual rankings?
1. Jessica Sun, SR, Shenandoah (4-0): The defending KMAland Girls Tennis Player of the Year had to work for it on Saturday when she went deep into a battle with Glenwood’s Coryl Matheny in her first match of the year. She’s since handled business, including an 8-0 win over Landry Miller early his week.
2. Coryl Matheny, SR, Glenwood (5-1): Even in a loss to Sun, Matheny showed she’s here for real this year. She also has wins over Clarinda’s Mayson Hartley and Red Oak’s Merced Ramirez.
3. Landry Miller, JR, St. Albert (3-1): Miller lost to Sun in the Shenandoah dual, but she’s got a win over Jeena Carle and remains one of the most accomplished players in KMAland.
4. Samantha Tidgren, SR, Kuemper Catholic (1-0): Tidgren did not play at the Spencer Invitational on Saturday, but she opened her season with a dominant showing in an 8-2 win over Red Oak’s Ramirez.
5. Mayson Hartley, JR, Clarinda (1-1): Hartley opened the year with two tough tests against LC’s Lanee Olsen and Glenwood’s Coryl Matheny.
6. Jeena Carle, JR, Abraham Lincoln (4-1): Carle’s only loss came to Miller, but she’s handled her business otherwise.
KMALAND BOYS TENNIS POWER RANKINGS
1. Denison-Schleswig (3-0): They showed off their depth at the Boone Tournament, finishing with a third-place team showing. They followed with wins over Sioux City East and Bishop Heelan Catholic in a dual format. (LW: 1)
2. Abraham Lincoln (5-1): Any moves made by St. Albert is a good thing for AL, and the Falcons were big this past week. The Lynx still hold that 8-1 win over St. Albert, and they won 6-3 and 9-0 over two MRC rivals. (LW: 4)
3. Lewis Central (2-0): The Titans haven’t played since taking care of business in their first week of the season. (LW: 2)
4. Sioux City East (2-1): East has wins over North and West in city, and they battled admirably in a 6-3 loss to Denison-Schleswig. (LW: 3)
5. St. Albert (3-1): Here’s where a great week comes in for the Falcons, which swept the three doubles spots to beat Shenandoah (6-3) and swept Audubon for a 2-0 dual week. (LW: NR)
6. Shenandoah (1-1): The Mustangs took a tough L to St. Albert, but they’ll have chances to recoup whatever they lost as the season goes along. (LW: 5)
7. Clarinda (1-1): Clarinda hasn’t played a dual in 10 days after opening their season with a 5-4 loss to LC and a 5-4 win over Glenwood. (LW: NR)
8. Glenwood (3-1): Other than the loss to Clarinda, the Rams have been dominant with wins over SW Valley, Red Oak and Thomas Jefferson. (LW: NR)
9. LeMars (2-0): Two duals, two 9-0 wins over Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City West. Might they be an MRC team to watch this year? (LW: NR)
10. Bishop Heelan Catholic (3-1): While they lost 9-0 to Denison-Schleswig, there are going to be a lot of teams that meet that fate. They’ve handled business otherwise. (LW: NR)
Now for the individual rankings…
1. Colin Reis, SR, Denison-Schleswig (5-1): His only loss came this weekend at Boone, but he hasn’t lost to anyone in the area.
2. Chris Wailes, SO, Abraham Lincoln (5-1): Wailes’ only loss came against WDM Valley, and he has an impressive 8-3 win over Carter White of St. Albert.
3. Carter White, SR, St. Albert (3-1): The only loss was to Wailes, but he’s since bounced back for an impressive win over Andrew Lawrence of Shenandoah. Speaking of…
4. Andrew Lawrence, SO, Shenandoah (1-1): A state qualifier last year, Lawrence opened with a nice win over Atlantic’s Ethan Sturm before the defeat to White.
5. Nathan Brown, SR, Clarinda (2-0): Wins over No. 1s against Glenwood and Lewis Central is definitely impressive to open the year.
6. Matthew Ahlers, SR, LeMars (2-0): He hasn’t been tested yet this season, but those tests will come soon enough.
KMALAND GIRLS GOLF POWER RANKINGS
1. Treynor (1-0): The Cardinals are one dual into the season, and they were quite impressive with a 185 in a win over Underwood. (LW: NR)
2. Sioux City North (5-0): The Stars opened up the year with a strong showing against (pretty much) the rest of the city and ranks second among KMAland conference schools with a 202.00 combined adjusted average. (LW: NR)
3. Sidney (3-0): The Cowgirls haven’t played since last week, but they still have the solid 214.30 combined adjusted average that remains in the top five among KMAland conference schools. (LW: 1)
4. St. Albert (3-1): The Saintes haven’t seen the course in the last week, either. Their 200 and 213 continue to compare favorably with the rest of the area. (LW: 2)
5. Shenandoah (6-1): The Fillies were second at the seven-team Centerville Tournament earlier this week, finishing with a solid 429 at the 18-hole tournament. That makes for a 215.00 combined adjusted 9-hole average. (LW: NR)
6. LeMars (2-0): The Bulldogs are 2-0 on the season with wins over both Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Western Christian, posting a 218 and 208, respectively, in those victories. (LW: NR)
7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-2): The Warriors were second at the Floyd Invitational earlier this week before the loss to LeMars. Their 204.00 combined adjusted 9-hole average ranks third among KMAland conference schools, but we adhere to the head-to-head rule here at KMA. (LW: NR)
8. Sioux City East (1-2): The Black Raiders were third at the Floyd Invite — behind Sioux City North and Sergeant Bluff-Luton — earlier this week. They shot a solid 183 at the meet. (LW: NR)
9. Boyer Valley (7-1): One week after a second-place finish in the first Rolling Valley get-together of the year, the Bulldogs end up with the win at the second. They took to the Woodbine course much better than the Coon Rapids course, shooting 26 strokes better — a 197 compared with the 223. (LW: 5)
10. Atlantic (1-0): The Trojans have had just one dual this season, and they shot a 218 during a win over Denison-Schleswig. (LW: NR)
Let’s take a look at some individual rankings this week. Please note that these are all from Bound, so if statistics haven’t been inputted then those athletes are out of luck.
1. Kylie Powers, JR, IKM-Manning: Powers has already broke the school-record for low 9-hole score (38) this year, and she has a KMAland-best 40.20 combined adjusted average.
2. Maddie Lewis, SR, Treynor: Lewis is off to a fine start to her season, posting a 40 in her first 9-hole dual of the season.
3. Avery Beller, SR, Sioux City North: The Missouri River conference favorite and dual-sporter has a 38.00 9-hole average and a 43.00 combined adjusted average.
4. Brooklynn Currin, JR, Treynor: Currin and Lewis make for the best 1-2 punch in the area. Currin shot a 42 earlier this week and has a 43.00 CAAVG.
5. Danielle Hurt, SR, LeMars: Hurt has a 42 and a 43 in a pair of 9-hole duals and a 43.40 CAAVG.
6. Isabella Boyle, JR, Sioux City East: Boyle shot the same score on the same course as the girl behind her earlier this week. Still, she’s older so I’ll give her the edge in this very scientific top 10 ranking.
7. Cora Eckhoff, FR, Sergeant Bluff-Luton: Eckhoff shot a 41 in her only 9-hole event of the season earlier this week.
8. Maci Miller, SR, Boyer Valley: Miller won the Rolling Valley meet earlier this week and has a 47.70 CAAVG for the season.
9. Avery Dowling, JR, Sidney: A state qualifier a year ago, Dowling continues to shine on the links with a 48.45 CAAVG and a 9-hole low of 43.
10. Morgan McGargill, SR, Shenandoah: She was impressive earlier this week at the Centerville Tournament with a 97. Her combined adjusted average is 48.50.
KMALAND BOYS GOLF POWER RANKINGS
1. Treynor (6-0): The Cardinals opened the season this past Saturday with a 165 to win the 9-hole IKM-Manning Invitational and then took down Underwood with a 152. Their combined adjusted average of 166.30 leads all of KMAland at the moment. (LW: NR)
2. Kuemper Catholic (1-1): The Knights were right there on the road with one of the most successful golf programs in the state earlier this week (Webster City). And they still hold that terrific seven-stroke win over Atlantic. (LW: 1)
3. Lewis Central (3-0): The Titans have been active with wins over Clarinda, Denison-Schleswig and Harlan, and they had a terrific showing at the Bellevue East Invitational. Their combined adjusted average of 175.64 is fourth in KMAland. (LW: 4)
4. Atlantic (0-1): The Trojans shot a 168 in that loss to Kuemper Catholic last week. This week, they were the highest finishing team eligible for these rankings at the Shenandoah Invitational, finishing the day with a 170. (LW: 3)
5. Sidney (8-0): Sidney has been red hot. They won their triangular with Essex/Stanton and East Atchison and then took championships at the Dale Erickson Memorial and Shenandoah Tournament over a four-day period. The ‘Boys are on one. (LW: NR)
6. Glenwood (2-0): The Rams are unbeaten in duals with wins over Clarinda and Red Oak, posting a 154 and a 170, respectively. And then they shot a 173 to finish third in the Shenandoah large school division. (LW: 2)
7. Boyer Valley (14-1): The Bulldogs have won both of the Rolling Valley get-togethers this season, posting a 165 in the most recent event on Monday. They also finished second behind Treynor at the IKM-Manning Invitational on Saturday. (LW: NR)
8. CAM (16-3): CAM has been solid this year, including a pair of second-place finishes in the last week. They took second behind Sidney at their home Dale Erickson Memorial and then second against the RVC meet on Monday. (LW: NR)
9. Bedford (NA): The Bulldogs haven’t inputted statistics into Bound, but they deserve a call here. They were within three strokes of Fremont-Mills at the CAM Tournament on Saturday and then beat the Knights by seven strokes on Tuesday. Since seven is more than three, they’ll get the spot for now. (LW: NR)
10. Harlan (0-1): Harlan’s tight three-stroke loss to Lewis Central tells me they will be around all year. They also shot a 180 in Shenandoah and finished fourth in the large school division. (LW: NR)
Now for the individual rankings. Please note that these are all from Bound, so if statistics haven’t been inputted then those athletes are out of luck.
1. Ethan Konz, SO, Treynor: Konz is rocking early in the season with a championship on Saturday at IKM-Manning and the top medal during the win over Underwood. His 38.95 combined adjusted average leads KMAland.
2. Maverick Schwabe, SO, Kuemper Catholic: Schwabe shot a 40 and was the runner-up in the Webster City dual on Monday. He also had a 38 last week against Atlantic. That’s good for a 40.40 CAAVG — second in KMAland.
3. Braden Sneed, JR, Glenwood: Sneed’s 40.80 CAAVG is third in the area and took a seventh-place finish at the Shenandoah Tournament.
4. Lane Nelson, SR, Atlantic: Nelson shot a 40 at the Shenandoah Invitational on Tuesday and now has a 41.00 CAAVG.
5. Jordan Greenwood, SR, Lewis Central: Greenwood has continued to go low no matter the meet. He has a 38 in a 9-hole dual and posted a 77 at the Bellevue East Invitational.
6. Tyler Auen, SR, Kuemper Catholic: Auen shot a 37 to take the top medal in the Hawkeye Ten showdown with Atlantic before a 44 this past Monday against Webster City.
7. Ryan Konz, SR, Treynor: Konz has been right there along with Ethan Konz in leading the top-ranked Cardinals. He’s gone as low as 37 and has a 41.95 CAAVG.
8. Devin Melby, SO, Boyer Valley: Melby is 2 for 2 on Mondays with wins at both of the Rolling Valley meets so far this season. He also finished fifth at the IKM-Manning Invitational with a 42 on Saturday.
9. Chase Jahde, FR, CAM: Jahde started with back-to-back 42s to open the season, but he’s since turned it up a notch with a 78 and Dale Erickson championship on Saturday and a second-place finish with a 39 at the Rolling Valley meet on Monday.
10. Drew Bladt, JR, Harlan: Bladt showed his abilities with a 37 during the Harlan/LC dual before a 44 at the Shenandoah Tournament on Tuesday.
KMALAND GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Once again, we’ve got our All-KMAland Track & Field Team. Keep in mind, I can only use one girl one time to fill out this lineup. Here we go:
100: RaeAnn Thompson, Falls City (12.30)
200: Brooklynn Holtman, Maryville (26.20)
400: Addy Reynolds, Mount Ayr (59.49)
800: Kaia Bieker, Harlan (2:22.52)
1500: Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia (5:13.06)
1600: Danie Parriott, Conestoga (5:48.13)
3000: Madison Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia (11:20.83)
3200: Mayson Hartley, Clarinda (12:21.64)
100h: Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley (15.62)
300h: Macy Richardson, Sterling (47.18)
400h: Abby Hughes, Glenwood (1:06.48)
High jump: Haven Zimmerman, Conestoga (5-03.00)
Long jump: Kamdyn Stanley, Syracuse (17-02.50)
Triple jump: Kyla Davis, Palmyra (34-05.50)
Discus: Emily Jones, Wayne (132-09)
Shot put: Emily Baker, Bedford (39-05.00)
Pole vault: Kennedy Stanley, Syracuse (10-08.50)
Javelin throw: Lexi Craig, Stanberry (130-05)
Here’s what has changed since last week:
•Addy Reynolds bettered her 400 times from 1:00.94 down to 59.49.
•Courtney Sporrer ran a little over two seconds faster in the 1500, going from 5:15.17 to 5:13.06.
•Madison Sporrer also ran faster in the 3000 this past week with her time going from 11:25.89 to 11:20.83 in the 3000.
•DeVault maintains her spot in the 100 hurdles, going from 16.17 to 15.62.
•We have a new 400-hurdler with Abby Hughes popping off at the Sioux City Relays with a 1:06.48 to qualify for the Drake Relays. She replaces Abby LaSale of Abraham Lincoln.
•We also have a new triple jumper with Northwest Missouri State recruit Kyla Davis taking over for Madi Jones of Falls City. Davis posted a 34-05.50 jump earlier this week.
•And we have a new discus thrower. As you know, Wayne’s Emily Jones is on to the Drake Relays with a toss of 132-09. She replaces Rylee Jenkins of Rock Port.
•We also have a new shot putter with Emily Baker of Bedford supplanting Kenzie Schon of Kuemper Catholic.
KMALAND BOYS TRACK & FIELD
100: Jarrett Spinnato, East Atchison (10.95)
200: Brendan Monahan, St. Albert (22.23)
400: Michael Pottebaum, Kuemper Catholic (51.14)
800: Adler Shay, Mount Ayr (2:00.95)
1600: Connor Blackford, Maryville (4:32.13)
3200: Riley Blay, Nodaway Valley MO (9:21.90)
110h: Evan Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood (15.02)
300h: Jesus Flores-Hernandez, Maryville (42.25)
400h: Ryce Reynolds, Mount Ayr (54.21)
High jump: Isaac Jones, Clarinda (6-08.00)
Long jump: Beau Lee, Lourdes Central Catholic (22-04.25)
Triple jump: Keaton Stone, Maryville (43-09.25)
Shot put: Austin Colvin, Stanberry (52-05.75)
Discus: Brogan Nachtigal, Falls City Sacred Heart (162-00)
Pole vault: Tony Osburn, Mound City (13-00.00)
Javelin throw: James Herr, Nodaway Valley MO (160-01.50)
Here’s what has changed since last week:
•Jarrett Spinnato is the new 100 meter dash dude, taking over for Underwood’s Chase Ryan thanks to his 10.95.
•I decided to move Ryce Reynolds from the 400 to the 400 hurdles because he is downright dominating that event right now. Michael Pottebaum’s 400 time is closer to Reynolds than any of the 400 hurdlers.
•Mount Ayr’s Adler Shay bettered his time by nearly four seconds in moving from 2:04.42 to 2:00.95.
•Riley Blay of Nodaway Valley MO moved from the one mile to the two mile, knocking Ethan Eichhorn off the team for now. Connor Blackford of Maryville now has the top one-mile time of the season at the moment.
•Isaac Jones is still our high jumper, but he improved that jump by four inches in Shenandoah, clinching a spot at the Drake Relays.
•The new long jump guy is Beau Lee, who supplanted Elmwood-Murdock’s Cade Hosier. He is the only jumper to go over 22 feet this year.
•Austin Colvin of Stanberry takes over the shot put position for Hunter Deyo of Lewis Central.
•Tony Osburn of Mound City has bettered his pole vault from 11-07.00 all the way up to 13-00.00.
•And Nodaway Valley MO’s James Herr is the new javelin thrower, taking the spot of Worth County’s Alex Rinehart.
KMALAND BASEBALL POWER RANKINGS
My latest top five KMAland baseball teams…
1. Northeast Nodaway (9-0): The Bluejays are absolutely rolling. Their run differential is now a +91. That’s a +50 week, by the way. (LW: 3)
2. Platte Valley NE (9-5): They continue to play a challenging schedule, and this past week saw them take Ls at the hands of Bellevue West and Beatrice. (LW: 1)
3. Nebraska City (6-6): Solid week for the Pioneers, which rolled past Omaha North and shutout Platteview before falling to Beatrice in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament semifinals. (LW: 5)
4. Maryville (6-4): The Hounds were 2-1 this past week with wins on the road over Cameron and Lathrop (in 14 innings!) before a loss to Savannah. (LW: NR)
5. Plattsmouth (5-3): They’ve played just one game in the last week, and it was a tough 13-1 loss to Wahoo in the Trailblazer Conference Tournament. Still, they are plenty capable and will look to get right in finishing out the conference tournament the rest of this week. (LW: 4)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.