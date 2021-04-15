(KMAland) -- Before the spring season began, I attempted to map out a small top five teams and players in tennis and golf. I also had plans to get something up in soccer, but I ran out of time.
Now that we’ve made it halfway through April, I figure it’s time to deliver some updated – bigger – rankings. These should be a bit more accurate than the first version, which we will pay some mind. Over the next several Tuesdays and Thursday, I’ll drop updated rankings for KMAland golf, tennis and soccer. Today, it’s tennis.
Note: Teams and athletes considered for these rankings are those in the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa and Rolling Valley Conferences and Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson.
GIRLS TEAM TENNIS
1. St. Albert (3-0): The Saintes hold on the No. 1 spot isn’t tight, but I heavily considered three other teams for this spot. One of those teams was Abraham Lincoln, and St. Albert beat the Lynx 5-4 on April 6th. (Preseason Rank: 4)
2. Abraham Lincoln (2-1): Since the loss to St. Albert, the Lynx have been mighty impressive with dominant wins over Shenandoah (8-1) and Denison-Schleswig (7-2). (Preseason Rank: NR)
3. Red Oak (3-0): Red Oak has played a slightly tougher schedule than Clarinda (more on them in a bit) with wins over Creston, Kuemper and Audubon by a combined 20-7. (Preseason Rank: 3)
4. Kuemper Catholic (1-1): There’s a solid chance the Knights are the best dual team before it’s all said and done, but they lost to RedOak in a tight 5-4 battle earlier this week. They’ve also got a 6-3 win over Atlantic and had a strong second-place finish in Spencer this weekend. (Preseason Rank: 5)
5. Denison-Schleswig (2-1): The Monarchs won the Shenandoah Tournament, but that doesn’t necessarily factor completely in to the dual rankings since that was a tournament format. Other than the loss to AL, they’ve been dominant. More tough tests to come. (Preseason Rank: NR)
6. Clarinda (3-0): They’ve been one of the pleasant surprises of the early going, considering the lineup includes three freshmen and two sophomores. Yet, they’re plenty talented. It’ll be interesting to see how things unfold as the season progresses. (Preseason Rank: NR)
7. Creston (2-1): The Panthers aren’t too far off the top three, considering they battled respectfully against Red Oak to open the season. This is one of the more experienced rosters in the area with four seniors in the lineup. (Preseason Rank: 2)
8. Glenwood (2-0): The Rams could prove to be way too low here, but we don’t know a whole lot just yet with two dual wins over Sioux City East and Atlantic. (Preseason Rank: NR)
9. Lewis Central (1-1): The Titans have played just two duals, too, falling to Clarinda before a dominant win over Harlan. Frankly, these last four or five were pretty tough to organize. We’ll learn more in the coming weeks. (Preseason Rank: NR)
10. Atlantic (1-3): This is a tough-luck 1-3. It’s worth noting that they’ve been competitive in every dual with a 5-4 win over Shenandoah, 5-4 losses to Glenwood and Creston and a 6-3 defeat the hands of Kuemper. It’s a much improved Trojans team. (Preseason Rank: NR)
GIRLS INDIVIDUAL TENNIS
1. Landry Miller, Sophomore, St. Albert (4-1): Miller is ranked in the No. 1 spot over my No. 2 Jessica Sun for one simple, small reason. In 21 total games played, Miller holds the slight 16-15 edge over Sun. (Preseason Rank: NR)
2. Jessica Sun, Junior, Shenandoah (4-1): Huge, huge bounce back for Sun, who lost to Miller on Saturday and then came back to take an 8-4 win on Monday in the St. Albert/Shenandoah dual. She could easily find her way back to No. 1 as more results come in. (Preseason Rank: 1)
3. Maddie Frey, Senior, Creston (3-0): Frey has outscored her three opponents 24-1. Good players win, great players dominate. Frey is doing that. (Preseason Rank: 3)
4. Harper Snead, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (1-2): Snead has had the unfortunate task of opening the year with Miller and Sun before a nice win over Denison-Schleswig’s Paola Martinez. (Preseason Rank: 5)
5. Allison Narmi, Junior, St. Albert (5-0): The No. 2 singles champion at the Shenandoah Invitational, Narmi has outscored her opponents 46-8 so far this season. (Preseason Rank: 4)
6. Mayson Hartley, Sophomore, Clarinda (2-1): Hartley was competitive in an 8-5 loss to Sun and has handled business otherwise. (Preseason Rank: NR)
7. Rhenn Rolenc, Senior, Red Oak (3-0): Rolenc moved up from No. 2 after the team’s first meet and has won all three of her matches. Most importantly, she grabbed a 9-7 win over Kuemper’s Jordan Schwabe. (Preseason Rank: NR)
8. Jordan Schwabe, Junior, Kuemper Catholic (NA): I’m not quite certain what Schwabe’s record is, but I do know she won No. 2 singles at the Spencer Tournament over the weekend. However, she’s played No. 1 singles in duals and has a win over Atlantic No. 1 Tessa Grooms. (Preseason Rank: 2)
9. Tessa Grooms, Senior, Atlantic (1-3): Grooms’ lone win came recently over Glenwood’s Rylie Morgenstern, but she’s seen Frey, Sun and Schwabe in her other matchups. She was plenty competitive against Schwabe. (Preseason Rank: NR)
10. Taylor Cole, Sophomore, Clarinda (3-0): Cole has won 8-4, 8-4 and 8-1 in her three matches this season and has teamed with Hartley to put together one of the better doubles teams. (Preseason Rank: NR)
BOYS TEAM TENNIS
1. Abraham Lincoln (4-1): Their only loss came to WDM Valley, but they’ve won their other four duals by a combined score of 34-4. Their hold on No. 1 seems pretty strong. (Preseason Rank: 3)
2. Kuemper Catholic (2-0): The Knights edged past Atlantic for a 5-4 win to open the year, and that is one that should stand up pretty well throughout the year. They also swept Red Oak. (Preseason Rank: 1)
3. St. Albert (2-1): They’re one of the two area teams that were able to grab some points on Abraham Lincoln, and they’ve also been impressive in wins over Thomas Jefferson and Audubon. (Preseason Rank: 2)
4. Southwest Valley (3-0): Let’s go! Did anybody – outside of Corning and Villisca – see this one coming? I don’t know the answer to that, but the Timberwolves have run roughshod through the Hawkeye Ten with wins over Glenwood, Creston and Clarinda. (Preseason Rank: NR)
5. Shenandoah (2-1): The 7-2 loss to AL doesn’t look too bad, and they’ve been able to squeak enough wins to take down to pretty solid teams in Clarinda and Atlantic. (Preseason Rank: NR)
6. Denison-Schleswig (3-0): I had no clue where to put the Monarchs. They’ve outscored their opponents 24-0, but those opponents have scored one total point. We know for sure that they are very, very strong up top. The rest is yet to be decided. (Preseason Rank: 4)
7. Atlantic (2-2): The Trojans are two wins away from a 4-0 record. They lost 5-4 to both Kuemper and Shenandoah while also winning 6-3 over Atlantic and Glenwood. (Preseason Rank: 5)
8. Glenwood (2-2): They were a win away from beating Southwest Valley, competed with Atlantic, swept TJ and edged Clarinda. A solid enough start for the Rams. (Preseason Rank: NR)
9. Clarinda (1-3): The Cardinals could easily be 3-1 considering 5-4 defeats at the hands of Glenwood and Shenandoah. However, they also have a close win over Lewis Central, so they could be 0-4, too. (Preseason Rank: NR)
10. Lewis Central (2-1): The Titans are pretty close to a 3-0 record, given the 5-4 loss to Clarinda. Their other two duals saw a 9-0 win over TJ and a 6-3 triumph over Harlan. (Preseason Rank: NR)
BOYS INDIVIDUAL TENNIS
1. Dalton Pregon, Senior, Abraham Lincoln (4-1): Aside from a loss to a dude from WDM Valley, Pregon has handled business, including an impressive 8-4 win over Jeff Miller of St. Albert. (Preseason Rank: 2)
2. Colin Reis, Junior, Denison-Schleswig (3-0): He’s still never lost and has outscored his first three opponents by a 28-1 total. Yeesh. Pregon gets the nod – for now – based on his tougher slate. (Preseason Rank: 1)
3. Jeff Miller, Senior, St. Albert (2-1): Miller will be looking forward to some tough tests in his several times. He responded with dominant wins after the loss to Pregon. (Preseason Rank: 4)
4. Luke Hicks, Senior, Kuemper Catholic (2-0): Hicks has a pretty terrific win of his own, taking down 2019 state qualifier Grant Sturm (11-9) in a dual with Atlantic. (Preseason Rank: NR)
5. Grant Sturm, Senior, Atlantic (3-1): Other than the loss to Hicks, Sturm has won by a combined 30-11, and I wouldn’t call any of those opponents layups. (Preseason Rank: NR)
6. Carter White, Junior, St. Albert (3-0): White has outscored his three opponents 24-3 in the early going. Impressive stuff for the top No. 2 in the rankings. (Preseason Rank: NR)
7. Ethan Sturm, Junior, Atlantic (4-0): The younger Sturm has won all four of his matches by a combined score of 41-17, including a 10-6 win over Samuel Janssen of Kuemper. (Preseason Rank: NR)
8. Kade Hutchings, Senior, Southwest Valley (3-0): Like his Southwest Valley team, Hutching has been one of the surprises of the early season. He’s improved greatly from two years ago and has a 28-13 combined score in his favor in his matches. (Preseason Rank: NR)
9. Harrison Dahm, Junior, Denison-Schleswig (3-0): Much like his team and much like Reis, Dahm has been dominant against some we figured he would be dominant against. We also know he’s plenty talented from the success he saw as a freshman. (Preseason Rank: NR)
10. Gabe Fuller, Junior, Southwest Valley (3-0): More love for the Timberwolves with Fuller putting up a combined score of 28-11 in his three wins. (Preseason Rank: NR)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.