(KMAland) -- The spring is the busiest time of year for one of Lewis Central’s busiest athletes. Gracie Hays — now a senior — has made an art form out of going from track to soccer to softball during these spring months. And Lewis Central athletics is all the better for it.
A typical day in the spring for Gracie might involve a track workout from 3 to 4, soccer from 4 to 5:30 and then softball from 5:30 to 7. It’s hardly easy, but Gracie and the Lewis Central coaches make it work.
“They are very understanding,” Hays told KMA Sports. “They work with me and help me rest when I do need that. Some days I will stay after to get in more reps if I miss a practice because of a game so that I can stay at the same level of my teammate and what they’re working on.”
Hays is also involved in volleyball, basketball, National Honor Society, Student Council and Five Star at Lewis Central. It’s hardly typical what she is doing at a large school, but she wouldn’t have it any other way.
“It’s a love for competition and a drive to succeed,” she admits. “I have amazing teammates who are a strong support base and coaches who push me to do the best I can. Sports have been my life ever since I was younger. The competition, friendships and memories they bring have made my high school career very enjoyable. I want to be involved, and the girls that I get a chance to play with are some of my best friends.”
As you have learned the last two weeks in my Sunday Salutes with Jenna Burdorf and Kyler Rieken, roles can vary for a multi-sport athlete. Regardless of the sport for Hays, she is right among the upper echelon of talent on any of the teams she competes on.
Hays was one of the top defensive specialists on the volleyball team, ranking second on the team in digs per set. She started every game in basketball and did many of the little things necessary for a team that shared the Hawkeye Ten Conference championship. Hays averaged 3.2 points, 3.4 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 2.3 steals per game.
You might say the spring is where she thrives the most. While providing depth in the open 400, Hays is a key member of the Titans top relays in the 4x100, 4x200, 4x400 and 800 medley. In soccer, she’s among the leading scorers with six goals and three assists through six games. And in softball, which is considered a summer sport but also takes up much of the spring, Hays hit .275/.365/.385 with seven doubles and a home run as a junior.
Again, it’s obviously very important to any team for these multi-sport athletes to be so active, but it just can’t get done without coaches working together.
“The coaches working together helps me a lot,” Hays said. “I will admit it’s difficult some days. Like this week, I had a soccer game three days this week and a track meet the other two. (Lewis Central track coach Ron Frascht) is very understanding if I leave to go to soccer practice. He knows that I will be running at practice and still getting a workout in. (Soccer coach Jesse Smith) is also very flexible if I am a couple minutes because I’m finishing a workout. I give a huge credit to them for allowing me to accomplish all that I have.”
I give a huge credit to them, to Lewis Central activities director Jim Dermody and any of the other admin and coaches that have stepped in to create a culture like the one they have at LC. Without them, these multi- and dual-sporters likely wouldn’t feel comfortable enough to even try it. And to do it at a bigger school, where they’re not really hurting for bodies, is a huge testament to building well-rounded athletes.
There are still smaller schools that can’t seem to get it figured out. Multi-sport and dual-sport athletes help foster success throughout an entire athletics program. While some coaches might feel it’s not beneficial to their individual sport, they have to take a look at the bigger picture.
Back to Gracie, being a dual-sport athlete can come at a bit of a cost for her. As you might imagine, there are times when she is wiped out from a strenuous week.
“There are definitely some tough spots where my body feels absolutely worn out,” she said. “One of the weeks this year, I had multiple soccer games, track meets and we started a new trimester, which I have almost full schedule of college classes. It was hard to juggle it at the time, and my body was really sore. In the end, though, it’s all worth it because it’s what I love to do, and I know as a senior, I won’t get the opportunity to do this again.”
Gracie doesn’t want to regret not doing one sport so she focus on another. She doesn’t want to lessen the load because she might miss out on the great things that are happening throughout Lewis Central athletics as a whole.
“My coaches, parents and teammates are some of my biggest supporters,” she said. “They are what help push me to keep going. My dad was always one who came to every practice and game and was outside working with me on days we didn’t have practice. They loved supporting me as much as I loved playing, and they led me and pushed me to do all that I can now because I won’t get that chance in the future.”
Gracie Hays. Add her to the list. The multi-sport and dual-sport athlete that successful athletic programs are built on. But remember, she wouldn’t be able to do it without the support and the teamwork from coaching staffs and within the administration. There are many parts and roles being played in helping an athlete like Hays reach her optimum level. And I’m saluting all of you today.
