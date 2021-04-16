(KMAland) -- The weekend is near, the Drake Relays cutoff time is up and we’re learning more and more about the other spring sports teams by the night. The only thing that can slow us down is….rain…..and snow. Get it out of the forecast, you animals!
There might be a time where I stop doing this every time there’s a big night of track, but that day is not today. There were 68 new top 5s on the KMAland Track & Field Leaderboard last night. Let’s count them up and sort them by meet. Who had the fastest track? Well, it was…
Glenwood Lady Ram Relays (19)
Yes, this was the fastest track of them all, and it included five new standards:
-Maddie Bergman, Lewis Central: Long jump (16-10.25)
-Abby Hughes, Glenwood: 400 meter hurdles (1:08.08)
-Emma Hughes, Glenwood: 1500 meter run (4:56.11)
-Harlan 4x400 Meter Relay (4:10.42)
-Harlan Distance Medley Relay (4:27.20)
There were six others that are now No. 2 on their respective event:
-Abbie LaSale, Abraham Lincoln: 400 meter hurdles (1:08.78)
-Taylor McCreedy, Atlantic: 3000 meter run (11:04.73)
-Abraham Lincoln Sprint Medley Relay (1:55.84)
-Atlantic 4x400 Meter Relay (4:12.71) & Distance Medley Relay (4:32.40)
-Glenwood 4x800 Meter Relay (10:21.59)
The rest of the top fives:
3. Atlantic Sprint Medley Relay (1:56.20)
4. Maddie Bergman, Lewis Central: 100 meter dash (13.03)
4. Mayson Hartley, Clarinda: 3000 meter run (11:15.88)
4. Jillian Shanks, Abraham Lincoln: 200 meter dash (26.86)
4. Harlan Shuttle Hurdle Relay (1:13.33)
5. Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia: 1500 meter run (5:18.19)
5. Atlantic 4x800 Meter Relay (10:28.37)
5. Logan-Magnolia Distance Medley Relay (4:40.48)
AL/TJ Invitational (16)
It was also a good night for the boys in Council Bluffs, but nobody had a bigger eyebrow raiser than Brayden Wollan, who ran a 10.93 in the 100. That’s the fastest time in KMAland this year and fourth in all classes (as of last night). There were two other new KMAland-best times:
-Glenwood Shuttle Hurdle Relay (1:04.29)
-Lewis Central Distance Medley Relay (3:40.75)
There were also four new No. 2s:
-Ethan Eichhorn, Lewis Central: 3200 meter run (9:57.26)
-Glenwood 4x100 meter relay (44.62)
-Red Oak distance medley relay (3:42.49)
-Underwood 4x400 meter relay (3:30.00)
The rest of the top fives from last night in CB:
3. Isaac Jones, Clarinda: high jump (6-04.00 **for third time)
3. Atlantic distance medley relay (3:42.79)
4. Ethan Eichhorn, Lewis Central: 1600 meter run (4:43.61)
4. Atlantic shuttle hurdle relay (1:06.71)
4. Underwood 4x200 meter relay (1:33.14)
5. Juan Martinez, Thomas Jefferson: 800 meter run (2:07.30)
5. Clarinda 4x200 meter relay (1:33.86)
5. Lewis Central 4x800 meter relay (8:47.39)
5. Underwood shuttle hurdle relay (1:07.38)
Scott Nisely Invitational at Syracuse (9)
It was also a big night in Syracuse for their co-ed Scott Nisely Invitational with one new KMAland-best:
-Kennedy Stanley, Syracuse: 300 meter hurdles (49.43)
And one new KMAland No. 2:
-Ellie Wilkinson, Syracuse: 1600 meter run (5:45.51)
The rest of the top fives (actually only top fours):
3. Samuel Bennett, Syracuse: 300 meter hurdles (43.51)
3. Sydney Binder, Auburn: 3200 meter run (12:38.06)
3. Dan Frary, Auburn: Long jump (20-11.50)
3. Hannah Knox, Syracuse: Long jump (16-07.75)
3. Syracuse 4x400 meter relay (4:22.45)
4. Madi Mitchell, Nebraska City: Shot put (40-09.00)
4. Syracuse 4x800 meter relay (10:26.48)
ACGC Lady Charger Relays (6)
Up next is the Lady Charger Relays in ACGC, which gave us the brand new No. 2 long jump in the area. Nodaway Valley’s Maddie Fry jumped 16-09.00. That would have tied her for first coming into the night, but Bergman went and did her thing. The rest of the top 5s:
3. J’Lyn Knutson, Melcher-Dallas: 3000 meter run (11:11.98)
3. Vanessa Koehler, Glidden-Ralston: 100 meter hurdles (16.98)
3. Lenox distance medley relay (4:37.90)
4. J’Lyn Knutson, Melcher-Dallas: 1500 meter run (5:15.72)
5. Audubon 4x400 meter relay (4:24.95)
Waukee Invitational (5)
Harlan and Treynor trekked to Waukee to drop some times, and they walked out of there with five new top 5 times, throws or jumps. Treynor’s Noah James bettered his KMAland-leading time in the 110 highs with a 15.32. The rest were either No. 3 or No. 5:
3. Noah James, Treynor: 400 meter hurdles (56.12)
3. Blake Sadr, Treynor: Discus throw (143-09)
3. Treynor 4x100 meter relay (44.74)
5. Harlan 4x100 meter relay (45.03)
Winnetonka Invitational (5)
Maryville took a trip of their own to Winnetonka, and they came out with five new top 5s. Two of those have taken the lead, and freshman Connor Blackford was involved in both. He ran a 4:38.78 in the 1600 meter run and was a member of the 4x800 meter relay team that ran an 8:32.20. Get this. Neither of those times won the event, and the 4x8? That finished fifth. Crazy good meet there in Winnetonka. The other 3:
5. Garrett Dumke, Maryville: 3200 meter run (10:12.88)
5. Ilse Flores-Hernandez, Maryville: 300 meter hurdles (52.70)
5. Beau Gillespie, Maryville: Discus throw (140-05.50)
Tri-Center Invitational (4)
On to Neola and the T-C Girls Invitational from last night. All four of the new top 5s were either fourth or fifth.
4. Lauren Williams, St. Albert: 400 meter hurdles (1:10.36)
4. Treynor 4x200 meter relay (1:54.21)
5. Denison-Schleswig 4x200 meter relay (1:54.22)
5. Underwood shuttle hurdle relay (1:13.54)
Ogden Invitational (2)
Ogden did a cool thing last night, and I’m not exactly sure how it played out. However, I believe they allowed Nodaway Valley’s girls in as a late entrant, and the Wolverines absolutely showed out. They ran a 4x100 in 52.11 and a shuttle hurdle in 1:09.40. Those are both new KMAland-bests.
Clarke Invitational (1)
Clarke saw a new top 5, and it was Central Decatur’s boys 4x800 meter relay team putting down an 8:45.70. That’s the new No. 4 time in the area.
Fillie Relays at Shenandoah (1)
Finally, Sara Morales of Shenandoah is back on the leaderboard in the shot put. She won with a toss of 39-08.75. That currently ranks fifth.
There they are. The 68 new top 5s. We could see some more tonight, but they won’t count for the Drake Relays. Regardless, we’ll continue keeping track – all pun intended.
