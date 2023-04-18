(KMAland) -- Another fine Tuesday has arrived. A day that has been reserved — at least for the last three Tuesdays — for thinking. And yes, I am thinking again. Here are 40 things on my mind.
1. Oh, Draymond.
2. In case you missed it, Draymond Green added another thing to his list of misdeeds in the playoffs. He was ejected after stomping on the chest of Domantas Sabonis in last nights’s Kings/Warriors Game 2. The game was eventually won by the Kings, and it’s likely that Draymond is going to have to pay a penance. This one might be in the form of suspension, and that’s exactly what the Warriors do not need right now.
3. I have different thoughts on the instance with every angle I see. For one, Sabonis was grabbing Draymond’s foot as he was trying to run to the other end of the floor. For another, you shouldn’t stomp on people. I tell myself that all the time. And finally, did Draymond even put his full weight into the stomp? I don’t think so, but there was a clear message being sent. He did say that it was the second straight game Sabonis grabbed his foot. Sometimes people get tired of having their feet grabbed. Then again, stomping is wrong. Yeah, I think he’ll be suspended for Game 3.
4. The Sixers/Nets is also 2-0 after Philadelphia outscored their counterparts 52-35 in the second half. What are the Nets doing here, really? Other than the Hawks and Celtics this is probably the least interesting series.
5. Speaking of, Hawks/Celtics get the NBA TV treatment tonight. Wow. The national brand that is the Boston Celtics relegated to NBA TV? Maybe people really don’t care about the Celtics as much as the people in New England seem to think.
6. The Knicks and Cavs and Clippers and Suns get the TNT doubleheader tonight. I like both the Cavs and Suns to even the series up at 1-1. I’d also expect two really tight and hotly-contested games.
7. The NHL Playoffs are here. I don’t usually think about them too much, but I was just curious to see how the opening night went. The Hurricanes and Bruins held serve at home, but the late night hockey went real late. The Wild and Stars went to double overtime before Minnesota left with a win. Maybe if they win the series they can get their name back? In addition, the Kings won in OT at Edmonton. It was a Kings kind of night.
8. I know you come here every Tuesday hoping to see what I think of the previous night’s Monday Night Raw, and I must say…it was fine. They got some things accomplished, they advanced some storylines and they had a monster brawl to end the show between a series of factions. That finish was pure Attitude Era stuff.
9. Max Fried is back! The star lefty for the Braves went five shutout innings, and he helped Atlanta win the opener of their meeting with San Diego. The Braves have now won seven straight.
10. Somebody break up the….Cubs? I’m just kidding. Don’t get any ideas, Ricketts family. Patrick Wisdom keeps hitting home runs, and the lovable losers can’t stop winning on the West Coast.
11. The Brewers can’t stop winning altogether. They also won on the West Coast in beating the Mariners, 7-3, to move to 12-5.
12. Meanwhile, the Cardinals are playing some horrendous early-season baseball that has them in last place of the NL Central. I wouldn’t get too excited if I were a Cardinals hater (wait, I am!). They have way too much talent to play this poorly for too long. But maybe Oli Marmol calling out one of his players publicly for supposed non-hustling in the first week of the season was a bit much? Maybe that will derail them for the entire season? Dreamers can dream.
13. The Royals….oh, nevermind.
14. The IHSAA came out with the football schedules last week, and I think you’ll be seeing a little breakdown of those schedules coming in the Football Friday blog. First, I’ll have to find some time to look at them, though.
15. Big ups to Shenandoah and LeMars boys and Denison-Schleswig and Riverside girls on winning team track championships last night. The Mustangs and Bulldogs won in Lenox while the Monarchs won their home Ace Nelson Relays, and LeMars was a winner at the Unity Christian meet in Orange City.
16. Riverside’s ability to put together six winning relays was impressive. They used Veronica Andrusyshyn, Lydia Erickson and Carly Henderson in a number of those, but they also have depth all over the place. Elly Henderson, Emma Gordon and Veronica Schechinger were on three each, and then there were eight others that ran for one. That’s insane depth that not a lot of 1A schools can tout.
17. Shenandoah’s Hailey Egbert was the only two-time individual winner at the Lenox meet, running to victories in the 1500 and the 3000.
18. LeMars’ Sienna Kass captured three golds last night in Sheldon. She won the 800 and ran for two winning relays. At the same meet, Sioux City East’s Ellie Harris was a three-time winner, including in the 100, the 4x100 and the 4x200.
19. The Shenandoah boys were led by a two-win night from Tyler Laughlin, who continues to do his thing in both the discus and the shot put. Brody Cullin was the only three-time gold medalist last night at the meet. He won both the 100 and the 200 and joined with three others in winning the 4x100. Hunter Dukes and Alex Razee were both on that relay winner, and they grabbed individual wins of their own in the long jump and 400, respectively.
20. Lenox sophomore Gabe Funk also starred in the hurdles, wowing the home crowd with wins in the 110 highs and 400 lows. He also ran for the winning shuttle hurdle relay.
21. Another two-time individual winner at Lenox that deserves a big shout is Brody Henderson of Riverside. He won both the mile and the two mile for the Bulldogs.
22. Mount Ayr’s Braydon Pierson and Ryce Reynolds ran for three winning relays each in Lenox. They were both on the 4x200, sprint medley and 4x400.
23. Finally, Eli Johnson of Bedford continues to work in the wheelchair events. He was a winner last night in Lenox in the 100, 200, 400 and 800 wheelchair races.
24. A big day for Karson Elwood of Treynor, who won the 400 hurdles in Denison and met the Drake Relays Blue Standard with a scorching time of 54.73. Elwood was also on two winning relays at the Ace Nelson Relays.
25. Patrick Heffernan of Boyer Valley pulled off the trifecta of the 800, 1600 and 3200 in Denison. That sounds tiring.
26. In Jefferson, Kuemper Catholic narrowly lost out on a team championship, finishing just three points shy of the champion, ADM. Jacob Greving (800 and 3200) and Evan Adams (discus and shot put) both had two wins apiece.
27. Behind the LeMars win, Trace Obbink won the 800 and the 3200 and Sione Fifita was the champion in the 200 and the high jump.
28. Let’s skip to tennis now, where Kuemper Catholic and Abraham Lincoln’s girls were both dominant 9-0 winners over Harlan and Thomas Jefferson, respectively. There were two tiebreak wins for the Knights — at No. 2 singles (Ella Schwarte over Sammy Swensen) and at No. 1 doubles (Sophie Rohe and Schwarte over Erica Rust and Swensen). In the AL win, No. 6 singles standout Lydia Dix won in a tiebreak over TJ’s Olivia Van Soelen.
29. There was a bit more going on in boys tennis last night. Maryville won the tightest dual, 5-4, over Trenton while St. Albert had a 6-3 win over Clarinda. Kuemper swept Harlan, and Savannah was a 7-2 victor over St. Pius X in MEC play. There were four 9-7s last night in the race for the best match of the evening. Creston No. 6 Damion Meyer beat Chariton’s Dominique Colburn, Creston No. 2 doubles team of Lucas Rushing and Carson Cooper knocked off Chariton’s Zach Poling and Gage Hart, Trenton’s No. 1 doubles squad of Trent Villacampa and Bradyn Sager edged Maryville’s Kason Teale and Jaxson Staples and St. Pius X’s No. 2 doubles squad of Clark Shields and Ryan King defeated Savannah’s Evan Heftye and Connor Herbert.
30. The stars were out in girls soccer last night. Nora Dougherty (2 goals, 1 assist) of Glenwood, Lewis Central’s Haylee Erickson (4 goals, 2 assists), St. Albert’s Ella Klusman (3 goals), Harlan’s Aubrey Schwieso (2 goals) and Jalea Price of Maryvlle (3 goals) all played major roles in helping their teams win last night.
31. The Glenwood, Lewis Central, St. Albert and Denison-Schleswig boys all pitched shutouts in boys soccer last night. Shoutout to the clean sheeters: Casey Godbout of Glenwood, Kamdyn Cross of Lewis Central, Dannie Holtz and Garrett Tarbox of St. Albert and Sebastian Contreras of Denison-Schleswig.
32. A big, big day of KMAland girls golf on Monday. The top five 9-hole team performances of the day: 1. Clarinda 198, 2. Harlan & Logan-Magnolia 208, 4. Underwood 214, 5. Kuemper Catholic 217. How about the top individual 9-hole performances of the day? Here is the top 10:
1. Addy Beiter, Kuemper Catholic; Addy Boell, Glidden-Ralston; Isabella Boyle, Sioux City East (43)
4. Shay Burmeister, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton; Tatum Watkins, Clarinda (44)
6. Adi Brink, Riverside; Kylie Kepford, Boyer Valley; Reese Miller, Boyer Valley (46)
9. Mallory Lang, East Mills; Mary Stephens, Underwood; Cara Ohl, Logan-Magnolia (47)
33. It’s also worth noting a big 18-hole performance from Belle Berg, who placed 9th at the always-loaded WDM Valley Invitational. She finished the day with an 87.
34. There were plenty of solid 9-hole team scores yesterday in KMAland boys golf. Missouri Valley and Coon Rapids-Bayard led the way with a 167 while Boyer Valley had a 168, Nodaway Valley a 169 and Maryville a 172 to round out the top five scores. Let’s give you the next five, too: East Mills 173, CAM 175, Wayne 177, Bedford 178, Mount Ayr 183.
35. Individually in boys golf, Missouri Valley’s Jackson Tennis had the top 9-hole score of the day with a 37. Here is the full top 10:
1. Jackson Tennis, Missouri Valley (37)
2. Devin Melby, Boyer Valley & Kyler Williams, East Mills (38)
4. Landon Klobnak, Nodaway Valley; Kaden Herr, Nodaway Valley (39)
6. Lincoln Palmer, East Mills; Micah Johnson, Bedford; Chase Jahde CAM; Max Shirbroun, Coon Rapids-Bayard (40)
10. Nash Buckingham, Wayne; Ben Nickols, Boyer Valley; Seth Hensley, CAM; Trey Petersen, Exira/EHK; Jack Dinsdale, Maryville; Kaleb Groomer, Maryville; Gavin Kiger, Logan-Magnolia (41)
36. Also a shoutout to Kuemper Catholic, which finished third at the 18-hole Spencer Tournament. They were led by Carter Putney’s 78, which ended up in seventh. Denison-Schleswig’s Easton Emery continued his success early on in the season with a ninth-place finish, carding a 78. Maverick Schwabe of Kuemper also shot well in 12th place with an 80.
37. Baseball! Platte Valley (NE) won the Nebraska Capitol Conference Tournament yesterday with wins over Raymond Central and Fort Calhoun. Cade Bridges threw a no-hitter with 10 strikeouts in the former while Dawson Thies had 12 Ks and allowed just one run over seven innings in the latter to lead the way.
38. Other area winners on Monday included Savannah moving on in the Pony Express Tournament, Rock Port, South Holt, Platte Valley (MO), Plattsmouth and Auburn.
39. Some of the other standouts from Monday night in KMAland baseball:
•Corbyn Jakub, Rock Port: 2 H, 4 RBI, 2 R
•Tayden Cook, Rock Port: 2 H, 3 RBI
•Hayes Weller, South Holt: 2 H, 2 RBI; 6 IP, 11 K
•Landon Weiderholt, Platte Valley: 3 H
•Wyatt Miller, Platte Valley: 4 IP, 10 K, 1 H allowed
•Lane Larabee, Nodaway Valley: 3 H
•Preston Jenkins, Nodaway Valley: 3 H, 3 RBI
•Tyler Gray, Nodaway Valley: 2 H, 3 RBI
•Truman Bodenhausen, Savannah: 3 H, 2 R
•Landon Noland, Savannah: 2 H, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R
•Parker Brayley, Savannah: 3 H, 2B, 2 RBI, 3 R
•Drew Iverson, Plattsmouth: 7 IP, 8 K, 2 R on 5 H
•Logan Sierks, Auburn: 2 H, HR, 3 RBI, 2 R
•Eli Albury, Auburn: 2 H, 3 RBI, 4 R
40. That’s it and that’s all for today. Have a great one.
