(KMAland) -- The week is moving along at a rapid pace, and I’m trying to keep up. Let’s see if I can keep you up on all the happenings of another busy Tuesday in KMAland spring sporting action.
TRACK & FIELD
•The Glenwood girls and Lewis Central boys won team championships at the Lewis Central Co-Ed Invitational that was moved from LC to Glenwood due to a power outage at LC. The Rams did it with depth, winning one individual event and three relays. LC, meanwhile, did it behind the exploits of Ethan Eichhorn and Parker Matiyow, who combined to win the 800, 1600, 3200, shot put and discus. I’ll let you guess on who won what.
Mayson Hartley of Clarinda was the only individual that won two running events (1500, 3000) while Elise Thramer swept the throws (shot put, discus). Speaking of Clarinda, Isaac Jones won both the high jump and the long jump in the boy’s meet.
•Falls City Sacred Heart’s boys also won a team championship at a meet they hosted that was not in Falls City. The event was actually at Syracuse. The Irish won their team champion with just one single, solitary win — from Sam Dunn in the long jump — but they will take it any way they can get it.
On the girl’s side, Macy Richardson of Sterling did her best to continue to dominate with wins in the long jump, 100 hurdles and 300 hurdles. Her teammate Lauren Harms was also a double winner in both the shot put and the discus. Also fro Sterling, Andrew Harms was outstanding in the boy’s meet with wins in the high jump, 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles. There’s also a chance he was on the winning 4x400, although the results I found did not list the relay runners. And since we’re playing guessing games, it’s my guess that Palmyra’s Drew Erhart, who won the 200, was probably on both winning 4x100 and 4x400 relays.
•The Fremont-Mills girls and Woodbine boys claimed team championships at the CAM Invitational, which was in Atlantic. The Knights got another big-time individual performance from Hannah Wilson, who won the 800, 1500 and 400 hurdles. Teagan Ewalt was also a part of three golds with a win in the 400 and as part of the distance medley relay and spring medley relay winners. Wilson added a fourth gold in running for the DMR.
As for the Woodbine boys, they spread it out very well with wins from Landon Bendgen (1600), Gunner Wagner (3200) and Andrew Thoreson (long jump). They also picked up a relay victory in the 4x800.
CAM’s Cale Maas continued to make big things happen on the track and won four golds. He took the 400 on his own and then also ran for the 4x400, sprint medley and shuttle hurdle relay winners. Jack Follmann was also a four-gold kind of guy last night in winning the 110 hurdles and 400 hurdles and ran for both the 4x400 and shuttle hurdle. Sam Foreman was on all three of their winning relays.
Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Omarion Floyd was a three-time winner, too, with a victory in the 200 while anchoring the 4x100 and 4x200 winners.
Audubon’s Madison Steckler deserves a big shoutout for her day at the meet, too, as she finished with wins in the 100, 200 and 100 hurdles.
•West Harrison’s Maclayn Houston and Koleson Evans were the only double individual winners at the West Monona Spartan Relays. Houston won the 400 hurdles and the high jump, and Evans was the champion in the discus and the shot put.
•The Melcher-Dallas girls and Lamoni boys claimed team titles at the Melcher-Dallas Invitational. Taylor Henson of Lamoni had a big performance on the girl’s side with three golds, including an individual win in the high jump and as a member of the 4x200 and 4x400. Lamoni leaned on Ambrose Savage (400, shot put, discus) and Tyson McDole (800, 1600, 3200) to make up for some big points in winning three events apiece.
Twin Cedars’ Rylee Dunkin continues to be very impressive in a number of events with wins in the 800, 1500 and long jump. Seymour’s Ashlyn Sharp was a three-time gold medal winner at the meet, running for three relays in the distance and sprint medleys and in the 4x100.
Moravia’s Riley Hawkins was involved in three wins, taking the high jump and running for the winning 4x200 and 4x400. Jackson McDanel, Wyatt Throckmorton and Shane Helmick all ran for three winning relays. Seymour’s Dylan Brennecke had a three-gold evening, too, in taking the 100 and 200 and ran for the 4x100 winner.
•Worth County’s boys won their home Tiger Relays last night. The Tigers got a big night from Levi Cassavaugh with a win in the 400, Jase Latham added a victory of his own in the shot put and the Tigers ran to a win in the 4x400.
In the girl’s event, Tommi Martin was a part of three golds in winning the 800 and the javelin throw while also running for the winning 4x400. Platte Valley’s Mya Wray pulled the distance double with wins in the mile and two mile.
Back to the boys, where Tanner Russo (110 hurdles, 300 hurdles) and Jacob Chittum (discus, javelin throw) won two individual events each. Riley Blay of Nodaway Valley did, too, in taking the 1600 and 3200.
•Maryville ended up second at the Warrior Relays in Smithville with Keaton Stone taking the long jump and triple jump.
TENNIS
•In girls tennis last night, Red Oak, Harlan, Lewis Central, Denison-Schleswig, Southwest Valley and Sergeant Bluff-Luton were among the area winners. Here are your winners in singles:
No. 1 singles — Tessa Rolenc, Red Oak; Erica Rust, Harlan; Lanee Olsen, Lewis Central; Kiana Schulz, Denison-Schleswig; Audrey Jensen, Audubon; Grace Hodge, Sioux City North
No. 2 singles — Merced Ramirez, Red Oak; Sammy Swensen, Harlan; Oasis Opheim, Lewis Central; Abby Gutierrez, Denison-Schleswig; Geralyn Anderson, Audubon; Madalyn Welp, Sioux City North
No. 3 singles — Grace Wingfield, Red Oak; Scarlett McGuinness, Harlan; Alexis Opheim, Lewis Central; Quincy Sorensen, Atlantic; Ava Slater, Audubon; Sophie Langin, Sioux City North
No. 4 singles — Auri Trowbridge, Shenandoah; Kaitlyn Mullinax, Glenwood; Mari Valdivia, St. Albert; Claire Leinen, Denison-Schleswig; Karissa Richey, Southwest Valley; Alayna Elgert, Sioux City North
No. 5 singles — Danique Dobbe, Red Oak; Kate Hughes, Glenwood; Mallory Kjeldgaard, Lewis Central; Lynnae Johnson, Denison-Schleswig; Maddie Bevington, Southwest Valley; Mia Colella, Sioux City East
No. 6 singles — Cadence Gough, Shenandoah; Anastacia Kay, Harlan; Lani Bergantzel, Lewis Central; Genevieve McCalla, Atlantic; Natalia Zimmerman, Southwest Valley; Jaden Brower, Sioux City North
•Here’s a look at my top five girl’s tennis matches of the night:
5. No. 3 doubles — Jaden Brower & Angelica Jones, Sioux City North def. Mia Colella/Mattie Wineland, Sioux City East (9-7)
4. No. 3 doubles — Brooklyn Damgaard & Lane Bergantzel, Lewis Central def. Mari Valdivia & Lily Barnes, St. Albert (9-7)
3. No. 1 singles — Carlie Streich, Norfolk def. Lilly Fries, Bishop Heelan Catholic (9-7)
2. No. 2 singles — Geralyn Anderson, Audubon def. Anjali Kathikar, Southwest Valley (9-7)
1. No. 1 singles — Audrey Jensen, Audubon def. Charlee Larsen, Southwest Valley (9-8)
•In boy’s tennis last night, Shenandoah, Glenwood and Abraham Lincoln all won by 9-0 scores while Denison-Schleswig, Southwest Valley, Sioux City North and Savannah were other area winners. The rundown of winners in singles:
No. 1 singles — Andrew Lawrence, Shenandoah; Tyler Harger, Glenwood; Carson Seuntjens, Denison-Schleswig; Evan Timmerman, Southwest Valley; Chris Wailes, Abraham Lincoln; Cale Ivener, Sioux City North; Evan Heftye, Savannah
No. 2 singles — Dylan Gray, Shenandoah; Kayden Anderson, Glenwood; Nolan Waters, Atlantic; Owen Paul, Southwest Valley; Tyler Powers, Abraham Lincoln; Lance Weerheim, Sioux City West; Noah Gould, Savannah
No. 3 singles — Lucas Sun, Shenandoah; Ben Batten, Glenwood; Kinnick Juhl, Atlantic; Sawyer Toft, Atlantic; Blake Higgins, Abraham Lincoln; Ethan Cook, Sioux City North; Brighton Kurre, Savannah
No. 4 singles — Seth Zwickel, Shenandoah; Brody Taylor, Glenwood; Gavin Hipnar, Denison-Schleswig; Logan Westlake, Southwest Valley; Luis Rodriguez, Abraham Lincoln; Carter Vogt, Sioux City North
No. 5 singles — Teagan Brunk, Shenandoah; Liam Hays, Glenwood; Isaac Henson, Atlantic; Parker Boswell, Southwest Valley; Atticus Walker, Abraham Lincoln; Tristin Thomas, Sioux City West
No. 6 singles — Drew Morelock, Shenandoah; Trice Buchanan, Glenwood; Cole Kastner, Denison-Schleswig; Matthew Means, Southwest Valley; Killian McMullen, Abraham Lincoln; Kyler Nieto, Sioux City North; Braydon Dickmeyer, Savannah
Here are my top five boy’s tennis matches of the night — and let me say, it was a lot harder to narrow these down than on the girl’s side:
5. No. 2 doubles — Mason Riecks & Jake Hausman, Kuemper Catholic def. Wes Baber & Ashton Thilges, Boone (11-9)
4. No. 2 doubles — Lucas Sun & Seth Zwickel, Shenandoah def. Braden Woods & Jonah Wemhoff, Red Oak (11-9)
3. No. 5 singles — Teagan Brunk, Shenandoah def. Jonah Wemhoff, Red Oak (11-9)
2. No. 3 doubles — Jose Valladolid & Derek Folchert, Sioux City North def. Tristin Thomas & Mycah Bell, Sioux City West (9-8)
1. No. 1 doubles — Haden Collett & Lance Weerheim, Sioux City West def. Cale Ivener & Kyler Nieto, Sioux City North (9-8)
SOCCER
•Great night for some great soccer, and St. Albert, Atlantic, Tri-Center, Abraham Lincoln, Thomas Jefferson, Sioux City North, Bishop Heelan Catholic, Auburn and Conestoga all picked up victories on the girl’s side.
•Liberty Bates was the star of the night for Abraham Lincoln and for the area, as she finished with six goals. Yes, six! Do they call that a double hat trick in soccer? If not, they should.
•Alli Smith of Abraham Lincoln was the only other player in the area (at least of those that reported stats to us) to score a hat trick.
•Ella Klusman, Lily Krohn and Kirsten Piskorski of St. Albert, Rachel Hundtofte of Tri-Center, Sioux City West’s Jaida Douch and Kenzie Womochil of Nebraska City had two goals each.
•Also of note, Jazmin Martinez Rangel had three assists in that high-scoring Abraham Lincoln victory.
•On the boy’s side, Denison-Schleswig, Kuemper Catholic, Tri-Center, Treynor, Abraham Lincoln, Sergeant Bluff-Luton and Sioux City North all won in shutout form. Bishop Heelan Catholic stayed unbeaten with a 3-2 win over Sioux City East.
•Sam Burmeister had a hat trick to lead the area last night. The Treynor star then followed it up with an interview with KMA Sports after their dominant 11-0 win over Riverside.
•Tyler Reelfs of Treynor and Dylon Schaap of Sergeant Bluff-Luton are the only other players that had multi-goal games last night.
•Danny Kinsella and Andrew Kellar of Treynor did have two assists each in their victory.
•Clean sheets: Sebastian Contreras of Denison-Schleswig vs. St. Albert, Michael Kasperbauer of Kuemper Catholic vs. East Sac County, Hayden Benson of Tri-Center vs. AHSTW, Nate Peterson of Treynor vs. Riverside, Carlos Andrade of Abraham Lincoln vs. Sioux City West, Scott Dickson of Sergeant Bluff-Luton vs. Thomas Jefferson and Caleb Cross of Sioux City North vs. LeMars.
GOLF
•In girls golf, Treynor, Red Oak, Harlan, Essex, Tri-Center, IKM-Manning, Logan-Magnolia, Martensdale-St. Marys, Sioux City East and Sergeant Bluff-Luton were all area winners in duals. Kuemper Catholic was also a team champion at Des Moines Christian.
•The top 9-hole team scores of the day:
1. IKM-Manning (204)
2. Treynor (205)
3. Harlan (206)
4. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (208)
5. Sioux City East (209)
6. Logan-Magnolia (216)
7. Red Oak & LeMars (219)
9. Shenandoah (220)
10. Glenwood (221)
•Here are the top 10 9-hole girls individual scores from Tuesday:
1. Aubrey Koch, Sioux City East (42)
2. Avery Dowling, Sidney (43)
3. Kylie Powers, IKM-Manning; Cara Ohl, Logan-Magnolia
5. Brooklynn Currin, Treynor (45)
6. Linsey Keiser, Griswold & Addison Brink, Riverside (46)
8. Cora Eckhoff, Sergeant Bluff-Luton (47)
9. Sophi Pedersen, Treynor & Macy Mueller, Harlan & Joey Reynolds, Griswold & Lilly Thomas, Tri-Center (48)
•In boys golf, Treynor, Sidney, Glenwood, Atlantic, AHSTW, Rock Port, Boyer Valley, Riverside, Woodbine, Mount Ayr, Bedford and Savannah were area dual winners.
•There were plenty of tournaments on Tuesday, too, with Palmyra winning the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament with a 339. That was led by Noah Carpenter, shooting a 73, and winning the conference crown.
Plattsmouth was 8th and Louisville 10th at the Bennington/Blair Invitational. Kasten Hellbusch of Plattsmouth and Louisville’s Sam Luellen shot a 91 and tied for 11th.
Lewis Central had a 322 and finished third at the Chieftain Invitational at Bellevue East. The Titans had three in the top 15, led by a sixth-place finish from Lucas Campbell, who had a 78.
•Top 10 9-hole team scores from Tuesday:
1. Riverside (152)
2. IKM-Manning (157)
3. Glenwood (159)
4. Harlan (164)
5. Boyer Valley (165)
6. Atlantic (166)
7. Treynor (167)
8. Mount Ayr (171)
9. Bedford (177)
10. Sidney (179)
•And the top 10 individuals in 9-hole action:
1. Keith Thompson, Hamburg (34)
2. Ethan Konz, Treynor & Gavin Schau, Glenwood (37)
4. Jade Spangler, Shenandoah; Hayden Thomson, Sidney; Evan TenEyck, Boyer Valley; Drew Ehlen, Mount Ayr
8. Drew Bladt, Harlan; Braden Sneed, Glenwood; Easton Emery, Denison-Schleswig; Tristan Hayes, Atlantic; Ben Nichols, Boyer Valley
BASEBALL
•Another big day of baseball in the area on Tuesday night, and there were some great games with one-run wins for Falls City (over East Atchison), Savannah (over Chillicothe) and Nebraska City (over Norris). Also, Albany and Plattsmouth rolled to wins.
•Special shoutout to Parker Brayley of Savannah on the walk-off hit that lifted Savannah past Chillicothe and into the Pony Express Tournament championship game.
•Jaxyn Strauss, Blakley Sells and Alijah Hernandez of Falls City, Kayden Conn of Nodaway Valley, Grant McIntyre of Northeast Nodaway and Drew Iverson of Plattsmouth all had three hits each to lead the area at the plate.
•Sells led the area and was the only player from KMAland to have three RBI last night.
•Jerrid Bunten of Albany, Lane Larabee of Nodaway Valley and Grant McIntyre of Northeast Nodaway all hit home runs.
•On the mound, Kemper Cline had 10 strikeouts in four innings for Albany while Ethan Dudeck had 10 Ks in six innings for Savannah. Also, Keston Holman of Nebraska City threw a gem in a win over Norris, striking out eight in seven innings. Falls City’s Gavin Bauer and Lane Larabee of Nodaway Valley both had six strikeouts.
THAT’S IT, THAT’S ALL
Enjoy your Wednesday.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.