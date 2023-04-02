(KMAland) -- A multi-sport athlete can be a lot of things. They can be the star player. They can be the captain or team leader. They can simply be a role player.
Today, on the Sunday Salute, I’d like to introduce you to Shenandoah junior and five-sport athlete Jenna Burdorf.
Burdorf was “merely” a four-sport athlete in her first two years of high school. That didn’t seem to be enough, though, and she has now added a fifth. The volleyball, basketball, track and softball athlete is now also on the golf team.
“I had a friend that decided to go out for golf for the first time,” Burdorf told KMA Sports. “She was nervous about going out, so I decided to go out with her. I just wanted to try something new.”
Originally, Burdorf thought she might just swap track for golf after her sophomore year of track self-admittedly “took a toll” on her knees. However, when it comes to being a multi-sport athlete, you only add. Not subtract.
“The closer I got to the season, I decided that I wanted to try to do both and be able to continue to contribute for the track team as well,” she said.
It’s important, Burdorf says, to try and contribute as much as you possibly can, especially when you live in a small community.
“I love to be able to contribute to my school,” she told me. “Play all of the sports I love to play, but also gain skills for life beyond school as well. In a school the size of Shenandoah, you are playing with the same group of people, but in different ways each season. Every season someone has a different job, and it is fun to be able to go through those changes throughout the year.”
Burdorf admits it’s not easy. There’s little time for anything other than activities and school. She’s even thought about just going out for two or three sports and focusing on those. But she’s all about the big picture.
“While it may not be MY favorite sport,” she said, “it is somebody’s favorite. If I want everyone to be out for my favorite sport so that we can be successful then why would I not want to help my teammates out during their favorite seasons as well?”
Boom, Jenna. Boom.
I’m impressed. She really does get the big picture. I wrote about it last week. If you can do it, you should do it. The more the better. You don’t have to be a star player. You can be a role player. If you raise the floor of your team, you can raise the ceiling right along with it.
And Jenna has raised the floor and the ceiling for the sports she contributes to. In volleyball, she adds to the depth of hitting for a Shenandoah team that has a couple terminators. In basketball, she does all the little things around some of the stars like Lynnae Green and Chloe Denton. In track, she is adding more and more to her repertoire and figures to be key in the hurdles this season. In golf, well…that remains to be seen! Finally, in softball, she is the pitcher and a top-of-the-order hitter. One of the most key players on the team.
“Every role is important on the team,” she said. “Whether you are in the starting lineup or part of the practice squad, each person is crucial to the success of the team. While you may not always be the best athlete on the team, you are there to help others get better as well.”
Jenna didn’t come by this all on her own. While she does seem to be very intelligent and have a good head on her shoulders, there have been some guiding lights for her in her parents.
“Having parents that were athletic and also played a wide variety of sports, I was introduced to lots of sports growing up,” Jenna said. “I was able to improve in each sport that I played. It was also easy to continue to play all of the sports I play now because I have siblings to practice with. My brothers and I are always either playing basketball in the driveway, hitting down at the field or even out at the golf course. It makes it easy to practice when you have someone to practice with.”
In addition to that, she had a role model that guided the way for her when she first arrived to Shenandoah several years ago.
“(Shenandoah alum) Logan Hughes was the type of athlete every girl wanted to be,” she said. “She was hard-working, good at every sport she played and was such a good person all while doing so. She was a great leader and role model. Being an upperclassman now, I strive to treat the younger girls in our athletic program with as much respect and kindness as she did growing up.”
That’s important, too. Be a guiding light for the rest of your school and the rest of the student body, and it might help others decide to make decisions to stick with multiple sports. Hughes, of course, was the star in every single sport she tried. I’m pretty sure she could have been the tiddlywinks star if Shenandoah athletic director Jon Weinrich would just give my petition to add tiddlywinks the seriousness it deserves.
But all joking aside, I think Jenna Burdorf stands right alongside Logan Hughes as someone to look up to in the Shenandoah student body. Because I think it’s easier — not that anything Logan did was easy — to go out for sports when you are the star. These days, it seems as though it’s become tougher and tougher to keep going out if you’re not. As I’ve chronicled, Jenna is a star in some sports. In others, she’s a role player. It’s just as important — for the team and for the individual.
“Being a multi-sport athlete helps me both mentally and physically,” Jenna said. “Each sport requires different sets of skills, so I can use different muscle groups for each sport. While it is overall physically taxing, the wear and tear on one specific group does not occur because of the diversity of the sport. Playing different positions and different roles on teams, I have to think about the game in different ways, which helps me be mentally tough.”
Jenna Burdorf is a multi-sport and dual-sport athlete that also excels in academics and participates in plenty of other school-sponsored activities. She understands why she does it, and she understands that she and the school benefit from it. She’s one of several other female athletes right now at Shenandoah that are doing the same. It’s awesome to see, and I can only hope it continues and possibly even expands to others.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.