(KMAland) -- I’ve been keeping track of and tweeting about the KMAland Track and Field Leaderboard this week. There were a number of new top 5s on Monday and Tuesday. The kind of number that you can just tweet about. Last night, though? There were 101 new top 5s.
When you get a number like that, it’s worth more than a string of tweets that might get buried. It’s worth a blog. Here is that blog…
NEW KMALAND-BESTS
There were 24 new KMAland-bests spread throughout meets at Audubon, Clarke, Dowling, King City, Platteview, Norris…
Underwood sophomore Aliyah Humphrey (1) jumped to the top of the leaderboard in the 400 meter dash, running a 1:01.21 in Audubon and now holds the best time by nearly two full seconds. Also in Audubon, Peyton Pogge of Tri-Center (2) — you may have heard of her — ran a 5:11.54 in the 1500 to take over the lead from Glenwood’s Emma Hughes.
At Platteview, Chloe Schaulis of Nebraska City (3) posted the best time of the season in the 3200 meter run, finishing with a 12:31.00. That moved her over five seconds ahead of the rest of the field, but it’s still plenty early.
It was a big night in the girls 100 hurdles with ALL of the top five completely replaced. For this section, we’re focusing solely on the top time with Logan-Mangolia’s Kiera Hockstein (4) moving into the lead with a 17.36. Speaking of hurdles, Holly Hoepner of AHSTW (5) debuted with the best 400 hurdles time of the young season with a 1:11.45 — about a second and a half clear of everybody else.
There were several relays that set new standards with Platte Valley’s 4x100 (6) posting a 53.34 in King City. Harlan was incredible in the relays last night in Audubon and set a new low in the 4x200 (7) with a 1:54.40. They also posted a new best of the season in the sprint medley (8) and the distance medley (9) with times of 1:58.50 and 4:36.10, respectively. Finally, Nodaway Valley’s shuttle hurdle time of 1:12.01 at Clarke is a new best of the season (10).
The discus was active, especially in Audubon, last night with Underwood’s Haylee Seidler landing a new KMAland-high toss of 119-02 (11). Worth County’s Keelin Engel merely — yeah, “merely” — equaled her best pole vault of the year in King City, winning the event with a vault of 10-00.00 (12). And Stanberry’s Lexi Craig nabbed a new javelin throw high for the season with a toss of 101-06.50 (13).
On the boy’s side, Treynor’s Todd Pedersen made an early-season statement with a new standard in the 400 meters. The Cardinals standout ran a 51.53 at Dowling Catholic (14), but this won’t be the last you hear of Treynor’s performance last night. Actually….
Sid Schaaf had a whale of a night, including in the 110 highs where he finished with a 15.43 to take over the lead in KMAland (15). He also posted a new standard in the 400 meter hurdles, racing to a 56.34 (16).
In addition, Treynor took over the lead in three separate relays. The 4x100 ran a 45.38 (17), the 4x400 posted a 3:28.20 (18) and the sprint medley ended up with a 1:36.08 (19). Harlan and Atlantic were also at Dowling last night and posted new bests in the 4x200 (20) and distance medley (21), respectively, with times of 1:33.02 and 3:44.02.
Finally, as it pertains to relays, Louisville was in a really, really fast 4x800 at Platteview last night. Two schools — Waverly and Papillion-LaVista South — were in the 8:41s. For our purposes, though, the Lions took advantage of that fast relay and finished with a new KMAland-best 9:06.66 (22).
In the boys field events, Stanberry’s Austin Colvin had a strong night with a discus throw of 144-09.75 to take over the area lead by over seven feet (23). And Treynor’s springy senior Noah James is now the high jump leader at 6-05.00 (24).
PRETTY GOOD BUT NOT QUITE FIRST
Nodaway Valley junior Maddax DeVault had a really strong night, including running anchor for the shuttle hurdle team, and she now has the second-fastest 200 meter dash time of 27.00 (25). Her 400 time of 1:04.13 is also good for third (26).
Harlan’s Brecken Van Baale jumped out of the shadow of a dominant night of relays for the Cyclones in Audubon and finished with a 2:28.35 in the 800 (27). That’s good for second in the area. Also in Audubon, Chloe Falkena of AHSTW (28) and Grace Slater of Audubon (29) put up the third- and fourth-fastest times of the season in the 3000 with a 12:17.31 and a 12:18.06, respectively.
Ashland-Greenwood’s Darby Walsh was active at Norris last night and finished with a 12:40.90 in the two-mile race. That’s now the third-fastest time of the season (30).
Back to those 100 hurdles. As mentioned Hockstein is now the leader, but the second-place finisher in Audubon — Claire Miller of Denison-Schleswig — ran a 17.59 and ranks…well, second in the area (31). Worth County’s Morgan Beagle ran a 17.68 in King City (32), AHSTW’s Hoepner went 17.69 at Audubon (33) and CAM’s Jade Jackson went 17.76 (34), also in Audubon. All top five times now in the area.
While Hoepner is the leader in the 400 hurdles, Stanton’s Tara Peterson posted a very strong time of her own in Griswold last night. The Viqueens senior and two-time state medalist in the event is second with a 1:13.01 (35).
Some others in girls relays from last night…
-Denison-Schleswig’s girls took a close second to Harlan’s KMAland-best 4x200 team, posting a strong 1:54.47 (36). That is second in the area at the moment.
-Plattsmouth’s girls posted a new personal best time this season in the 4x800, finishing with a 10:39.42 (37). That is also second in the area.
-The shuttle hurdle relay got completely reset on the girls side last night. Nodaway Valley, as mentioned, holds the best time. Wayne (38), Harlan (39), Denison-Schleswig (40) and Audubon (41) are 2 through 5 with times of 1:13.74, 1:14.22, 1:14.51 and 1:14.85, respectively.
-Audubon’s girls sprint medley relay team put up a solid 1:59.33 (42) to land in the No. 3 spot for the moment. The Wheelers also landed the second-best time in the distance medley relay (43) — a 4:39.31.
-Speaking of the distance medley, the Lenox girls are now third after putting up a 4:43.47 at Clarke last evening (44). Martensdale-St. Marys got the boost in that race, too, finishing with a 4:45.03 to land in the fourth position (45).
Moving into the field events, where Creston’s Kelsey Fields bettered her best discus throw of the season — throwing 118-08.50 — to land in the No. 2 spot (46). CAM standout Molly Venteicher is into the top 3 of the shot put with a toss of 38-07.00 (47).
The long jump has three new jumpers in the top five, and that includes Underwood’s Humphrey, who is No. 3 with a leap of 16-02.00 (48).
On the guys side, Plattsmouth’s Rece Baker narrowly missed taking over the top spot in the 100. He settled for second, though, with an 11.29 (49). That’s .01 behind Harlan’s Aidan Hall, who ran his 11.28 in Carroll last week. Speaking of Hall, he ran a 23.45 in the 200 at Dowling to move into the third spot (50).
Moravia’s Chace Hamilton is into a top two position with a time of 52.37 in the 400 (51). Treynor’s Cole Dooley is now ranked No. 3 in the 800 (52) with a time of 2:09.03. He did himself one better in the 3200, though, thanks to his 10:17.38 (53). Plattsmouth’s Kaleb Wooten is No. 3 in the 1600 thanks to his 4:50.43 at Platteview last night (54).
Back to Nebraska for some 300 hurdles action, Dakota Minsall of Plattsmouth (55) and Evan Shepard of Ashland-Greenwood (56) may have it out at some point this season. Last night, though, Minsall went 42.98 at Platteview, and Shepard went 43.83 at Norris to rank No. 2 and 3, respectively.
In the 400 hurdles in Iowa, Treynor’s James (57) ran a 56.78 to finish second at Dowling behind Schaaf. He’s also second — behind Schaaf — on the leaderboard. Atlantic’s Colin Mullenix added a 58.45 at Dowling to move into the No. 3 position (58).
A quick rundown of other top 3 relays for the boys…
-Plattsmouth’s 4x100 relay ran a 45.83 at Platteview to take over the No. 3 spot (59).
-Worth County’s 4x200 squad is also into the No. 3 position after running a 1:37.49 (60).
-Harlan is second in the 4x400, as they finished with a 3:34.93 at Dowling (61).
-Nebraska City’s 4x800 squad got that same boost at Platteview, running a 9:11.43 (62) to rank second. Atlantic posted a 9:14.54 at Dowling (63) and are third.
Back to the individual events — and more specifically, the field events — where Harlan’s Jameson Bieker moved up the leaderboard in the discus throw after tossing it 137-01 (64). That’s good for second on the list. Stanberry’s Colvin is first in the discus, and he’s now second in the shot put with a toss last night of 46-09.50 (65).
The high jump has a new leader (James), but it also has a trio of others that moved into a tie for second with their jump of 6-02.00. That’s Randall Aguilar (66) of Plattsmouth, Shenandoah’s Riley Backus (67) and Sidney’s Matthew Benedict (68). Nebraska City’s MJ Nelson is now third in the long jump after a nice leap of 20-08.00 (69).
YES, THERE’S STILL MORE!
This is as nice a time as any to run through the final and other 32 top 5s from last evening…
70: Plattsmouth’s Savanna Berger ran a 13.04 in the 100 at Platteview to rank fourth.
71: Logan-Magnolia’s Courtney Sporrer put down a 2:31.64 in the 800 at Audubon to move into fifth.
72: Creston’s Paige Davis posted a 5:37.20 in the 1500 at Clarke and is also fifth.
73: Natalie Briggs of Plattsmouth landed in the No. 4 spot in the 1600 thanks to a 5:53.29 at Platteview.
74: Harlan standout Ally Curren finished the 400 hurdles in Audubon with a time of 1:15.31. That’s now fourth on the list.
75-80: Harlan’s 4x100 relay ran a 54.81 to move to fifth, Stanberry and Treynor ran 4x200s of 1:55.71 and 1:55.83 to take fourth and fifth and Wayne and Underwood are fourth and fifth in the 4x400 with a 4:26.70 and a 4:27.56. Additionally, AHSTW’s girls sprint medley ran a 2:01.27 at Audubon to take fourth.
81-82: Both Brooke Goshorn and Stella Umphreys threw the discus 107-04 in Audubon and are now tied for fifth overall.
83: Underwood’s Zoe Rus had a nice shot put of 38-01.00 in Audubon and ranks fourth.
84-85: The high jump for Alaina Officer was 5-01.00 in King City, and she is now locked in a three-way tie for fourth. Officer also ranks fifth in the javelin throw after a toss of 84-00.00.
86-87: In the long jump at Clarke, Nodaway Valley’s Maddie Fry put up a 16-00.50 to take fourth. In King City, Stanberry’s Katlyn James took over fifth with a 15-11.75.
88: Jumping into the boys now, where Nebraska City’s Nelson is now fourth in the 100 with a time of 11.41.
89: Harlan’s Trey Gross ran a solid 10:22.04 two-mile in West Des Moines at the Dowling meet to rank fourth this season.
90-91: At King City, Aydan Gladstone and Jace Cousatte — both of Worth County — gutted out a 44.15 and 44.16, respectively, in the 300 hurdles to rank fourth and fifth in the area.
92: Add another 100 meters and some more hurdles, and you get Connor McKee of CAM running a 58.57 at Griswold. That’s now fourth in the event.
93-99: Stanberry’s 4x200 meter relay ran a 1:38.47 at King City to take over fifth, Moravia and Atlantic’s 4x400 teams went 3:41.79 and 3:46.20 to move into fourth and fifth, respectively, and Atlantic also landed a shuttle hurdle relay (1:13.79) and sprint medley (1:41.53) fourth and fifth, respectively. Plus, Treynor’s 4:03.49 and Harlan’s 4:06.66 in the DMR at Dowling nabbed those last two spots in the top five.
100-101: Finally, Treynor’s Blake Sadr and Plattsmouth’s Minsall nabbed top 5s of their own in field events. Sadr is now fourth after a 131-04 in the discus, and Minsall is fourth after a pole vault of 11-06.00.
There it is. A grand total of 101 new KMAland top 5s. Look for the full leaderboard release on Sunday. Have a great weekend and a Happy Easter!
