(KMAland) -- The final day to get your times, jumps and throws recorded to qualify for the Drake Relays has arrived. And it’s annual rite of passage on deadline day here at the Martin Blog that we take a look at those that are sitting pretty and need some work.
100 METER DASH
The 100 meter dash qualifies the top 32 times in the state of Iowa.
Girls: The Blue Standard/automatic qualifying time is 12.50, which has been met by 10 girls across the state. Clarinda’s Jerzee Knight narrowly missed the 12.50 with a 12.53 at her home meet on April 4th. She leads KMAland with that time and is tied for 12th across the state. Others sitting pretty:
16. Leksi Gannon, Murray (12.57)
19. Carly McKeever, St. Albert (12.61)
22. Kellesse Heard, Sioux City West (12.63)
Boys: The Blue Standard time on the boys side is 10.95. There have been 17 boys across the state that have eclipsed that number and are already assured of a spot. That includes Harlan’s Wil Neuharth, who ran a 10.82 in Denison on March 30th. Logan-Magnolia’s William Anderson narrowly missed an auto qualifier with a 10.98 on April 13th at Underwood. That’s 18th in the state and will definitely get him in. At this stage of the game, Neuharth and Anderson would be the only two getting in.
100/110 METER HURDLES
The 100 and 110 meter hurdles qualify the top 32 times in the state of Iowa.
Girls: The auto qualifying time of 15.40 has been reached by 10 girls in the state, including KMAland-leader Emily Williams, who hit exactly that time this past Monday in Lenox. Clara Teigland of Treynor ran a 15.48 to rank 13th. There a couple girls that are in at this moment, but that could change with tonight’s meets:
28. Chloe Denton, Shenandoah (15.90)
30. Claire Miller, Denison-Schleswig (15.97)
Boys: The Blue Standard of 14.80 has been reached by nine hurdlers across the state. The top time in KMAland comes from CAM’s Sam Foreman, who ran a 15.00 this season. He is currently 15th and in good shape. Also in at the moment:
22. Gabe Funk, Lenox (15.08)
27. Jack Follmann, CAM (15.20)
400 METER DASH
The top 16 400 meter dash times qualify across the state of Iowa.
Girls: The automatic qualifying time of 57.80 has been met by just five girls so far. At this stage, there is not a KMAland time in the top 16. The area leader is Ava Rush of Atlantic, who ran a 59.62 10 days ago.
Boys: The automatic qualifying time of 50.20 has been eclipsed by 18(!) boys in the state. That group includes Ryce Reynolds of Mount Ayr, who ran a 48.86 at the Kansas Relays this past weekend. That’s the fourth-fastest time for an Iowa runner. Gabe Nash of Sioux City North has also reached the Blue Standard with his 49.83 on April 3rd.
400 METER HURDLES
The top 16 400 meter hurdle times qualify across the state of Iowa.
Girls: The Blue Standard of 1:06.00 has been met by 10 girls in the state. Clara Teigland of Treynor is in that group, as she ran a 1:05.20 10 days ago at her home Cardinal Relays. There are currently no other KMAland runners in the top 16.
Boys: The Blue Standard of 55.00 has been met by 10 different hurdlers in the state. That includes two KMAlanders — Ryce Reynolds of Mount Ayr (53.80) and Karson Elwood from Treynor (54.73). The final six spots are up for grabs, and right now KMAlanders Jack Follmann of CAM (55.31) and Gabe Funk of Lenox (55.44) hold the last two positions. They might need to run an even faster time tonight to hang on.
800 METER RUN
The top 16 800 meter times qualify across the state of Iowa.
Girls: A 2:18.00 gets you in automatically and there have been 16 girls that have done that. So, the field is currently full. The best time from a KMAlander this year came from St. Albert freshman Lili Denton, who has a 2:18.15 and ranks 18th.
Boys: The Blue Standard of 1:57.50 has automatically qualified 12 to this point. Sioux City North’s Gabe Nash has the top half-mile in the state this year with a 1:53.90, which is over a half-second faster than anybody else.
1500/1600 METER RUN
The top 21 runners in the 1500 and 1600 meter run will qualify for the Drake Relays.
Girls: The 4:46.00 Blue Standard has bene met by eight girls across the state. There are currently no KMAlanders within the top 21. The current cutoff time is 4:53.15.
Boys: The Blue Standard of 4:20.00 has just three automatically qualified at the moment. Gabe Nash of Sioux City North is in that group, ranking third in the state with a 4:18.42. His teammate Natnael Kifle is currently in with a 4:23.40, ranking him 17th.
3000/3200 METER RUN
The top 21 runners in the 3000 and 3200 meter run will qualify for the Drake Relays.
Girls: The Blue Standard time of 10:20.00 has been eclipsed by eight girls so far this year. There are no KMAlanders within the top 21 with the cutoff time of 10:37.28 at the moment.
Boys: The Blue Standard of 9:25.00 has been met by eight boys already this season. Gabe Nash of Sioux City North ran a 9:16.68, and his time currently ranks third in the state. His teammate Natnael Kifle is also in the group with a 9:21.90 to his name. Ethan Eichhorn of Lewis Central hopes to hang on to his spot, as he ranks 19th in the state with a 9:32.79. The cutoff time at the moment is 9:33.76, which has Landon Bendgen (9:36.39) and Treyton Schaapherder (9:36.52) of Woodbine and Clarinda, respectively, just on the outside.
4X100 METER RELAY
The top 96 4x100 times in the stat will qualify for the Drake Relays.
Girls: The Blue Standard is 51.00 and has been meet by 32 teams. Sioux City East’s 49.42 is fifth in the state at the moment while Glenwood (50.64) and Underwood (50.84) are also automatically qualified. Others in the top 96:
47. Clarinda (51.45)
54. Riverside (51.56)
58. Treynor (51.62)
59. Sioux City West (51.66)
62. Lewis Central (51.79)
66. Atlantic (51.87)
80. Nodaway Valley (52.17)
81. St. Albert (52.19)
90. Abraham Lincoln (52.31)
96. Bishop Heelan Catholic (52.47)
Boys: The Blue Standard time of 43.80 has 39 teams automatically qualified. Harlan has the fourth-fastest time in the state at 42.49 and is in. Treynor (43.67) and Lewis Central (43.76) are also automatically qualified. Others that are currently in the top 96:
42. Bishop Heelan Catholic (43.84)
58. Sioux City East (44.23)
63. Clarinda (44.29)
68. Red Oak (44.43)
69. LeMars (44.44)
80. Glenwood (44.60)
85. Mount Ayr (44.66)
96. Sioux City North (44.79)
4X200 METER RELAY
The top 24 times in the state qualify for the Drake Relays in the 4x200.
Girls: The Blue Standard of 1:45.50 has been met by eight teams so far. Underwood’s 1:46.81 leads KMAland and is currently tied for 16th. Riverside has the 21st-fastest time in the state (1:47.41) but may need to make an even faster run to hang on. Maybe.
Boys: The Blue Standard time for the boys is 1:30.00, and we’ve seen 10 teams break that time to this point. Harlan has run very fast at 1:28.63 and ranks fourth in the state. Lewis Central is on the outside looking in at the moment with a 1:30.76 to rank them 25th.
4X400 METER RELAY
The top 24 times in the state qualify for the Drake Relays in the 4x400.
Girls: The girls Blue Standard this year is 4:06.00. There have been 17 quartets beat that mark already this year. Glenwood has not met it, but they are in pretty decent shape with the 18th-fastest time in the state of 4:06.95. Atlantic has a 4:07.93 and ranks 20th.
Boys: The Blue Standard is 3:26.00 this year. There have been 12 4x400 teams across the state break that mark. Sergeant Bluff-Luton ranks 15th at the moment with a 3:26.49 while Sioux City East is 18th at 3:26.75. Other area teams have some work to do — and little time to do it.
800 MEDLEY RELAY/1600 MEDLEY RELAY
The top 24 800 medley relay times from the girls and the top 24 1600 medley relays from the boys move to the Drake Relays this year.
Girls: The Blue Standard of 1:50.00 has been reached by nine teams. Sioux City East has the fastest time in KMAland and ranks 20th in the state at 1:51.71. LeMars is 21st at 1:51.98. Atlantic is on the outside right now with a 1:52.88 that ranks them 27th.
Boys: The Blue Standard this year for the mile medley is 3:36.00. There have been 13 foursomes that have been able to reach that mark. Sioux City North has not got there, but they are 18th at the moment with their 3:37.12.
4X800 METER RELAY
The top 16 4x800 meter relay times in the state will run at the Drake Relays this year.
Girls: The Blue Standard of 9:40.00 has eight teams automatically qualified. There are no KMAland conference teams in the top 16.
Boys: The Blue Standard time of 8:06.00 has been met by nine 4x800 relay teams this year. KMAland does not have a top 16 team.
SHUTTLE HURDLE RELAY
The top 16 shuttle hurdle relay times in the state will run at the Drake Relays this year.
Girls: The Blue Standard time of 1:08.00 has been met by 16 teams. The field is full at the moment. Treynor has the best SHR time in the area at 1:08.83. It ranks 20th.
Boys: The Blue Standard of 1:01.00 has been met by four schools, including CAM, which leads KMAland with a 1:00.90. That’s the fourth-fastest time in all of the state. Lenox has the next-fastest time of 1:02.48 in 24th.
HIGH JUMP
The top 24 high jumps in the state qualify for the Drake Relays this year.
Girls: The Blue Standard here is 5-05.00, which has been reached by 12 different girls in the state. St. Albert’s Avah Underwood and Glidden-Ralston’s Vanessa Koehler are 13th right now with a jump of 5-04.
Boys: The Blue Standard for the boys this year is 6-06.00. It’s been reached by 17 athletes in Iowa. Sione Fifita of LeMars and Clarinda’s Isaac Jones have both jumped 6-07.00 to tie for fifth in the state. Marshall Knapp of Southwest Valley is tied for 10th at 6-06.50 and is also on to Des Moines. LeMars’ Wanding Hosnyang went 6-06.00 this year, too, to advance to the Relays. Kuemper Catholic’s Benjamin Gerken is in a big heap of folks tied for 22nd with a jump of 6-04.00.
LONG JUMP
The top 24 long jumps in the state qualify for the Drake Relays this year.
Girls: The Blue Standard long jump on the girl’s side of 17-06.00 has 16 already automatically qualified. That list includes Underwood’s Jordyn Reimer, who jumped 18-01.50 on April 13th. That’s the fourth-longest jump of the season in the state. Abraham Lincoln’s Aubrey Sandbothe (17-05.00) and Clarinda’s Jerzee Knight (17-04.00) are 17th and 18th, respectively, at this very moment.
Boys: The Blue Standard os 22-00.00 has been met by 20 jumpers in the state. That list includes Clarinda’s Isaac Jones (22-08.25) and Tadyn Brown (22-03.25).
SHOT PUT
The top 24 shot puts in the state qualify for the Drake Relays this year.
Girls: The Blue Standard for the girls is 41-00.00, which has been reached by just six shot putters in the state. The top KMAland throw of the year came from Emily Baker of Bedford, who ranks 18th with a 38-08.00. Payton Schermerhorn of Sergeant Bluff-Luton is 19th with a 38-06.25 to her name. LC’s Jordyn Matiyow is 26th and just outside right now with a 38-01.50.
Boys: There have been 14 boys meet the shot put Blue Standard of 54-00.00. Underwood’s Thomas Huneke is already in, ranking fifth in the state with a toss of 57-00.75. Sioux City East’s Blake Hogancamp has also qualified with his 54-05.25. Lewis Central’s Parker Matiyow (52-02.00) seems to be in good shape at the moment in 19th.
DISCUS THROW
The top 24 discus throws in the state qualify for the Drake Relays this year.
Girls: The Blue Standard of 128-00.00 has 13 girls automatically qualified. There are currently no KMAland girls in that top 24.
Boys: The Blue Standard for the boys is 166-00.00. There are 12 that have automatically qualified, including Lewis Central’s Parker Matiyow and Kuemper Catholic’s Evan Adams, who both have a 171-08.00 to rank in a tie for seventh. Shenandoah’s Tyler Laughlin is also in with a 167-00.00 to rank him 11th. Abraham Lincoln’s Aidan Perez and West Harrison’s Koleson Evansare 28th and 29th, respectively, at the moment.
That’s the list. Good luck tonight!
