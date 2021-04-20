(KMAland) -- The golf season was put on hold for the most part on Monday. Well, heck. Nearly every sport was put on hold. Other than those tough soccer guys and gals.
Even with the golf courses closed down due to this terrible joke Mother Nature is playing on us, I’ve got some updated KMAland Power Rankings. Let’s take a look...
Note: Teams and individuals eligible for these rankings are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Corner, Western Iowa, Pride of Iowa and Rolling Valley Conferences.
KMALAND GIRLS INDIVIDUAL POWER RANKINGS
1. Rylie Driskell, Senior, Creston: I didn’t even need to look at the numbers to put the Northern Iowa signee in this spot. The reigning KMAland Player of the Year, Driskell is off to a hot start with a 36 against Atlantic, a 38 against Winterset and Clarke and a win at the Shenandoah Tournament.
2. Maddie Lewis, Junior, Treynor: Lewis has proven to be the most consistent golfer not named Driskell. The Treynor junior placed second at the AL Invitational and has captured medalist honors in three 9-hole meets, posting a 43, 44 and 48.
3. Maria Groumoutis, Junior, Creston: The 92 and second-place finish at the Shenandoah Invitational gives Groumoutis an early advantage over the rest of the possibilities here. She’s also posted a 47 and a 51 in 9-hole rounds.
4. Jocelyn Cheek, Senior, Harlan: Cheek has participated in a 9-hole dual meet, posting a 44 and earning medalist honors against Lewis Central, and then went fifth with a 96 at Shenandoah’s Tournament.
5. Avery Dowling, Sophomore, Sidney: Dowling has played at three 9-hole dual meets and is undefeated with a 42, 46 and 48. She also placed 11th with a 101 at the Shenandoah Tournament.
6. Brooklyn Currin, Sophomore, Treynor: Currin has been plenty active and been a medalist or runner-up medalist in three of her 9-hole meets. She also placed fourth at AL’s 9-hole Tournament.
7. Ally Meyers, Junior, AHSTW: Meyers is 4-0 in the early season and has posted 9-hole scores ranging between 46 and 52. There are others that have gone lower, but they also haven’t played as much as Meyers.
8. Taylor Elam, Senior, Lewis Central: Elam was 7th at the AL Invitational with a 47, and she followed with a 46 and a runner-up finish against Harlan in their only dual of the young season.
9. Roni Hook, Senior, Atlantic: Hook has been a medalist twice and a runner-up medalist once in her three 9-hole dual meets. She shot a 44 and 48 to win her duals and a 47 to finish second (to Driskell).
10. Halle Wheatley, Junior, Shenandoah: Wheatley has three top 10 finishes in tournament play, finishing 4th with a 95 at her home meet, 7th at AL’s 9-hole meet and then put up a 101 at Centerville.
Just missed: Brooke Bauer, Senior, Shenandoah; Alaya Betts, Senior, Coon Rapids-Bayard; Bailey Maher, Senior, Shenandoah; Morgan McGargill, Senior, Shenandoah; Alexia Miller, Senior, Boyer Valley; Katelyn Neilsen, Senior, Boyer Vallye; Presley Pogge, Senior, Tri-Center; Kylie Powers, Sophomore, IKM-Manning; Lainey Sheffield, Junior, St. Albert; Haley Woods, Senior, Glenwood
KMALAND GIRLS TEAM POWER RANKINGS
1. Shenandoah: Shenandoah has No. 10 Halle Wheatley and at least a trio of others that could be within the top 10 and are probably within the top 15. They’ve only been getting better and better as their lineup has filled out throughout the course of the season, placing fourth in the 9-hole at AL, winning their home meet, going third at Centerville and beating Clarinda in their lone 9-hole dual meet. Their 211.27 combined/adjusted average on Varsity Bound is also the lowest number in the area.
2. Creston: The Panthers have two of the top four or five golfers in the area, and they have been putting down some of the best 9-hole dual scores in the area. They had a 197 in a win over Atlantic and a 211 in a triangular with Winterset and Clarke. They also finished second to Shenandoah at the Fillie Invitational and are second in CAAVG to Shenandoah with a 212.90.
3. Glenwood: Glenwood’s 421 was good for third in Shenandoah last week, and they have this incredible knack for simply scoring lower than their dual opponents. They’ve got two great feathers in the cap with wins over Treynor (225-227) and Atlantic (218-221). Their 218.00 CAAVG is third in the area.
4. Atlantic: The Trojans are an interesting case. I think they have a really good shot to be a strong 18-hole team, but they haven’t been able to play in a tournament just yet. They’ve posted a 198 and a 208 this year in 9-hole dual meets, but they also have a 221 to hurt their average just a bit. Their 218.87 CAAVG is right behind Glenwood – a team that did beat them in a 9-hole dual.
5. Boyer Valley: The leading team in the Rolling Valley Conference, Boyer Valley has a 206 and a 212 and two wins in those RVC meets. They also posted a 219 in a triangular with Denison-Schleswig and IKM-Manning. Their depth is a huge strength of theirs, as it usually seems to be with the Bulldogs.
6. Coon Rapids-Bayard: The Crusaders have been runner-up to Boyer Valley in both RVC meets, finishing with a 215 and a 223 for a 219.00 CAAVG.
7. Treynor: The Cardinals have been a little up and down, but they’ve been active. They had their season-best 9-hole score of 201 to win the AL Invitational, and they’ve never gone any higher than 227.
8. Audubon: I’ve got to give Audubon the props since they just beat Treynor this past Friday. The Wheelers had a 209, but they also had a 227 and could not post a team score in their other events. It’s early, and it’ll be fun to watch how the rest of the season plays out for this team.
9. Denison-Schleswig: The Monarchs were fourth at the Shenandoah Tournament, beat Kuemper with a 218 at a triangular that also included Atlantic and edged Boyer Valley with another 218 at a triangular that also included IKM-Manning.
10. St. Albert: The Saintes have placed fifth at a pair of tournaments – the 9-hole at AL and the 18-hole at Shenandoah – and they own a nice triangular win with a 228 over Sidney and TJ.
KMALAND BOYS INDIVIDUAL POWER RANKINGS
1. Coby Fink, Senior, Underwood: It’s hard to ignore the scores and the medals Fink is racking up this season already. He won the IKM-Manning Tournament with a 75 and has two other 9-hole dual meet medals with a 38 and a….33! He did have a 44, but that hasn’t hurt his 40.12 CAAVG too much. It’s still KMAland’s best.
2. Cooper Langfelt, Senior, Fremont-Mills: Langfelt has absolutely showed out in 18-hole tournaments. In three tournaments, he’s placed first (Shenandoah), second (CAM) and third (Lewis Central). That’s against a mix of outstanding opponents in all classes. He shot a 49 in the only 9-hole meet he’s played in, but when you can grind to three top 3 finishes in 18-hole tourneys then you deserve the recognition.
3. Ethan Konz, Freshman, Treynor: The freshman has had a major impact to open the year, shooting a 37, a 38 and a 41 while finishing as medalist twice and as runner-up another time.
4. Kyler Rasmussen, Senior, IKM-Manning: He’s been at his best throughout his career in 18-hole tournaments, and he proved that again this year with a 78 and a runner-up finish at his home tournament. He has also taken runner-up medalist honors at dual meets with a 41 and 42.
5. Brett Klusman, Senior, St. Albert: Klusman has played a pair of 18-hole tournaments, and he’s won one of those two. He shot a 77 to win the Lewis Central tournament before an 82 at Bellevue East.
6. Colby Burg, Senior, Creston: The runner-up finisher at Lewis Central, Burg finished that day with a 79. He also posted an 80 at the Pella Dutch Masters to take fifth, and he finished as a runner-up medalist with a 41 in a meet with Winterset and Clarke.
7. Joey Konz, Senior, Treynor: He’s been 41 or better all three times they’ve played in their 9-hole dual meets. Interestingly enough, his 38 and 39 scores were runner-up medals while his 41 nabbed him medalist honors.
8. Tyler Brandt, Senior, IKM-Manning: Brandt has been the leader for IKM-Manning in 9-hole duals, taking medalist honors in both meets with a 39 and a 40. He also finished fourth at the IKM-Manning Tournament.
9. Braden Smith, Senior, Atlantic: Smith opened the season with a 37 to take medalist honors in a dual with Kuemper Catholic. He followed with an 82 to finish seventh at the Lewis Central Tournament.
10. Kyle Beam, Junior, Sidney: Beam has also made his biggest impacts in 18-hole tournaments, finishing as runner-up with a 78 at Shenandoah and runner-up with an 82 at the Nebraska City Tournament. His 47 against Essex-Stanton gave him medalist honors while his 51 against Rock Port was good enough for a runner-up medal.
Just missed: Mitchel Badding, Senior, Kuemper Catholic; Parker Bekkerus, Senior, Denison-Schleswig; Drey Newell, Senior, Atlantic; Ethan Reicks, Senior, Riverside; Trey Petersen, Sophomore, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton; Tyler Petersen, Senior, Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton; Jackson Tennis, Freshman, Missouri Valley; Jack Tiefenthaler, Senior, Kuemper Catholic
KMALAND BOYS TEAM POWER RANKINGS
1. Kuemper Catholic: The Knights get the nod for their tight dual win over Atlantic to open the season. However, that can change quickly. Their 163 against the Trojans that day hasn’t been matched, but they’ve still hovered between 174 and 176. Pretty, pretty good.
2. Atlantic: The Trojans have the lowest CAAVG of 174.64, finishing with a championship at the Lewis Central Invitational and a second (to Maryville) in Shenandoah. Their 169 is also one of the lowest 9-hole team scores we’ve seen in dual action to this point.
3. IKM-Manning: The Wolves won their home 18-hole tournament with a 345, and they’ve been really, really good in 9-hole meets. They’ve gone 168 and 173 in their two wins to this point.
4. Treynor: The Cardinals have yet to play an 18-hole tournament, but their 9-hole scores have been brilliant. They’ve gone 160, 169 and 176 in a trio of wins to this point.
5. Clarinda: Clarinda has gone very low in 9-hole meets with a 164 and a 176, but they’ve also posted a 200 at a tough meet in Maryville. Their 201 was without some of their usual varsity players. The usual group also had a strong 348 at Shenandoah to take third.
6. Underwood: The Eagles were second at the IKM-Manning Tournament and have finished between a school-record 162 and 176 in their 9-hole meets. A tight loss to Treynor is their only dual L at the moment.
7. St. Albert: The Falcons have been on the 18-hole grind with a second-place finish at Lewis Central (352) and a sixth-place finish at Bellevue (354).
8. Tri-Center: The Trojans are yet another WIC team that has been very strong in the early going, posting 175, 185 and 193 in 9-hole dual meets with their only loss to IKM-Manning.
9. Glenwood: The Rams have posted a 183 in a 9-hole dual and shot a 356 to finish fourth at the Shenandoah Tournament last week.
10. Boyer Valley: The Bulldogs shot a 175 to win the first RVC meet of the season while also adding third-place finishes at 18-hole tournaments at IKM-Manning and Westwood.
As always, rankings like this are fluid and can change as quickly as some team dropping a 165 at a 9-hole or winning an 18-hole tournament. We’ll check back soon.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.