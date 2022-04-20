(KMAland) -- What a night. The weather was garbage, but the spring athletes fought through it and put out one of our largest evenings of sports all season. That includes about a dozen track meets on each side (plus one from Monday), and with it came 28 top-fives in girls and 25 top-fives in boys.
Here’s a look at those new top-five times, throws or jumps between Monday and Tuesday’s track meets.
GIRLS
100: Cousin Tieler Hull of Underwood is into the top five for the first time this year with a run of 12.88. She’s currently No. 5.
200: Mount Ayr’s Addy Reynolds keeps dropping her times, as she had a 26.74 in the 200 to move to No. 2.
400: Glenwood’s Abby Hughes posted a 1:01.76 in Council Bluffs to move to No. 5 on the list.
800: Underwood’s Aliyah Humphrey posted her best time of the season in her signature event (and it might have been her first 800 of the year). She posted a 2:27.41 to rank No. 3 in KMAland.
1600: North Andrew’s Jaclyn Riedinger posted a season PR with a 6:03.19 to rank No. 4 in KMAland.
3000: Impressive work from Denison-Schleswig freshman Lola Mendlik, who ran an 11:15.81 to rank No. 3 in the area.
3200: Both Danie Parriott of Conestoga and Ella Simon of Falls City Sacred Heart posted top four times of 12:29.17 and 13:19.64, respectively. Those times rank No. 2 and 4 on the season.
100 hurdles: Anytime Macy Richardson of Sterling hits the track there’s a chance at a new top five. She ran a 15.84 to rank No. 3 in the event this season.
300 hurdles: Maryville’s Ella Schulte (50.23) and East Atchison’s Elizabeth Schlueter (51.41) bettered their times this season and rank No. 4 and 5, respectively.
400 hurdles: Abraham Lincoln’s Abby LaSale is always a threat to pop off in this event, and she did it last night in posting a 1:07.99. That’s No. 3 in KMAland at the moment.
4x200: Nearly a complete re-write. Underwood maintains the lead at 1:48.19, but Glenwood (1:49.62), Riverside (1:49.79), Mount Ayr (1:50.30) and Treynor (1:51.18) all finished with top five times.
4x400: Wayne is into the top five at No. 4 with their 4:19.56 while Harlan is tied at No. 5 after a 4:19.72.
4x800: Harlan’s 10:24.16 last night has them ranked No. 3 in KMAland.
Shuttle hurdle: Underwood bettered their time last night, posting a 1:10.54 to rank No. 2 in KMAland.
800 medley: Mount Ayr put down another impressive time with a 1:54.46 to rank No. 2 in KMAland.
1600 medley: Both Atlantic and Glenwood are in the top three here. Atlantic ran a 4:30.29 while Glenwood posted a 4:30.96 to rank No. 2 and 3, respectively.
Discus: The field events were a bit quiet the last two nights in terms of landing in the top five. However, Lewis Central’s Elise Thramer was not. Her 129-02 is now No. 2 in KMAland.
Shot put: Bedford’s Emily Baker just keeps going longer and longer in this event. Baker went 41-10.50 to continue her spot at No. 2.
Pole vault: Kennedy Stanley of Syracuse posted a new PR in the pole vault with an 11-00.00. That easily leads KMAland. Meanwhile, Mound City’s Ava Barnes went 8-06.00 for the third time this season. She is tied for fourth.
Javelin throw: Worth County’s Ali Brown has a new PR in the javelin throw after going 107-01.50 yesterday. She is still No. 4 in KMAland.
BOYS
100: In one race, Brendan Monahan of St. Albert and Harlan’s Aidan Hall and Will Neuharth ran three of the top four times in the area this year. Monahan posted a 10.91 to move to No. 1 while Hall had a 10.96 and Neuharth finished with an 11.06 to go No. 3 and 4, respectively.
200: Same place, different race and again three of the top four times in the area. Jaxon Schumacher of Treynor ran a 22.96 to move to No. 2 while Brock Sell of Glenwood is third with a 23.01 and Harlan’s Neuharth had a 23.03 in fourth. St. Albert’s Monahan won the race, but he has posted a better time this year (22.23).
400: Red Oak’s Jack Kling is back in the top five in the quarter-mile, finishing last night with a 51.72 to rank No. 5.
1600: Another Red Oak Tiger – Baylor Bergren – had a strong showing in the 1600 with a time of 4:41.41. That is the fourth-fastest time in KMAland this year.
3200: St. Albert’s Colin Lillie joined the sub-10 crew yesterday. He ranks No. 2 in KMAland with his 9:56.55. Riley Blay of Nodaway Valley continues to lead with that ridiculous 9:21.90.
110 hurdles: The first sub-15 second 110 hurdles came yesterday, and it came from Ashland-Greenwood’s Evan Shepard, who ranks No. 1 with a 14.73. Carter Davis of Underwood also jumped right up to No. 2 with a 15.31.
300 hurdles: The top two times in the area were run last night with Maryville’s Jesus Flores-Hernandez going 41.67 and Ashland-Greenwood’s Shepard running 41.79.
400 hurdles: Treynor’s Todd Pedersen is into the top five – actually top 3 – after going 56.70 yesterday. CAM’s Jack Follmann also bettered his time with a 57.20 to rank right behind Pedersen in fourth.
4x100: Abraham Lincoln’s 4x100 was impressive with a 44.93 last night to move to No. 5 on the list.
4x400: Mount Ayr’s 3:33.65 and Riverside’s 3:35.85 were both good enough to move into the top three. They are No. 2 and 3, respectively.
800 medley: Red Oak is always good for a strong medley, and they ran well last night with a 1:38.40 to rank No. 5.
High jump: Maryville’s Flores-Hernandez equaled his best high jump of the season, going over the bar at 6-03.00. That’s tied for fifth in the area.
Shot put: The top two throws of the season came last night in Council Bluffs. Thomas Huneke of Underwood threw 52-11.25 and Hunter Deyo of Lewis Central tossed it 52-08.00.
Discus: Three of the top four discus throws came over the last two nights, too. Stanberry’s Austin Colvin threw 159-04.25 to move to No. 2 on the list this year. Evan Adams of Kuemper Catholic and Shenandoah’s Tyler Laughlin went 157-01 and 152-10, respectively, to rank No. 3 and 4.
Javelin throw: Finally, North Andrew’s Jacob Chittum threw his best javelin of the season with a 136-08.00 to rank No. 4 in KMAland.
Reminder: I release the KMAland Girls and Boys Track & Field Leaderboards every Monday in my Seven Points Blog.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.