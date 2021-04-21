(KMAland) -- The KMA Sports Hawkeye Ten Conference Cup has reached stage three, so it’s time to put a bow on stage two.
I know this might seem a little late, but it’s been busy getting ready for and covering the spring sports season. Further, at least we aren’t handing out football awards about a half-year after the season finished. We’re not THAT crazy.
Anyway, here’s where we left off during the fall:
1 – Glenwood (41 points)
2 – Harlan (37 points)
3 – Lewis Central (34 points)
4 – Atlantic (30 points)
5 – Kuemper Catholic (23 points)
6t – Red Oak & St. Albert (20 points)
8t – Clarinda, Creston & Denison-Schleswig (16 points)
11 – Shenandoah (11 points)
Now, for the winter…
GIRLS BASKETBALL
If this is your first time reading the Hawkeye Ten Conference Cup, it’s worth explaining that ‘The Cup’ is simply awarding points for where you finish in the standings. In addition, each state qualifier receives one bonus point that only impacts where they land in the standings of their respective sport. It doesn’t actually give them a bonus point to their school’s total.
For instance, Glenwood finished first and qualified for state, so they get their initial 11 points + 1 point for a state trip. Their point total is 12, which is the highest point total. They get the top spot, which is worth 11 points. For some reason, that makes perfect sense to me. It may not to you, and maybe you didn’t want to know how the sausage was made anyway. Regardless…(I actually just copied those two paragraphs from last year’s blog. Funny how things work).
1 – Glenwood (10-0): 11 points.
2 – Harlan (8-2): 10 points. The Cyclones nabbed the bonus point with their advancement to state and land in the number two spot.
3 – Denison-Schleswig (8-2): 9 points.
4 – Lewis Central (7-3): 8 points. The Titans won their lone matchup of the season against Creston to take this position.
5 – Creston (7-3): 7 points.
6 – St. Albert (4-6): 6 points. The Saintes won both of their meetings with Atlantic this season.
7 – Atlantic (4-6): 5 points.
8 – Kuemper Catholic (3-7): 4 points. The Knights were winners in their lone meeting with Shenandoah this season.
9 – Shenandoah (3-7): 3 points.
10 – Red Oak (1-9): 2 points.
11 – Clarinda (0-10): 1 point.
BOYS BASKETBALL
1 – Glenwood (9-1): 11 points. Well, this is going to be controversial, although I’m not sure it should be. Glenwood won two of the three meetings between the two co-champions this year. Yes, Atlantic won the most important meeting, but two out of three ain’t bad.
2 – Atlantic (9-1): 10 points.
3 – Harlan (7-3): 9 points.
4 – St. Albert (6-4): 8 points. The tie breaks here with St. Albert’s win over Lewis Central in December.
5 – Lewis Central (6-4): 7 points.
6 – Creston (5-5): 6 points. Creston takes the tiebreaker here with their win over Denison-Schleswig in January.
7 – Denison-Schleswig (5-5): 5 points.
8 – Red Oak (4-6): 4 points.
9 – Kuemper Catholic (2-8): 3 points. A one-point difference here. That’s what Kuemper beat Clarinda by this year.
10 – Clarinda (2-8): 2 points.
11 – Shenandoah (0-10): 1 point.
WRESTLING
For wrestling, we use both the dual standings and the traditional wrestling tournament standings to divvy out points. For example, if you finished first in the traditional tournament and second in the dual standings you get 21 points for wrestling. Once we add all those points up, then the top scoring team gets the 11. Take a look.
1 – Creston: 11 points. They won the dual championships and traditional championship. Pretty simple.
2 – Clarinda: 10 points. The Cardinals were second in both.
3 – Glenwood: 9 points. Glenwood was third in the dual team standings and fourth in the traditional team standings. I went ahead and broke the tie with the head-to-head dual meeting.
4 – Atlantic: 8 points.
5 – Harlan: 7 points
6 – Lewis Central: 6 points. The Titans break the tie with their dual win over Kuemper this past season.
7 – Kuemper Catholic: 5 points.
8 – Red Oak: 4 points. Strangely enough, Red Oak dualed St. Albert three times this past season, and they won two of those to take the tiebreaker.
9 – St. Albert: 3 points.
10 – Denison-Schleswig: 2 points.
11 – Shenandoah: 1 point.
GIRLS BOWLING
With eight teams in the Hawkeye Ten Conference sponsoring bowling now, I have an 11-10-8-6-4-3-2-1 system for the order from this year’s conference tournament.
1 – Denison-Schleswig: 11 points.
2 – Harlan: 10 points.
3 – Lewis Central: 8 points.
4 – St. Albert: 6 points.
5 – Creston: 4 points.
6 – Clarinda: 3 points.
7 – Shenandoah: 2 points.
8 – Red Oak: 1 point.
BOYS BOWLING
1 – Denison-Schleswig: 11 points.
2 – St. Albert: 10 points.
3 – Shenandoah: 8 points.
4 – Lewis Central: 6 points.
5 – Red Oak: 4 points.
6 – Clarinda – 3 points.
7 – Harlan – 2 points.
8 – Creston – 1 point.
ADDING UP THE WINTER POINTS
Here are the winter points standings (without the benefit of the fall standings totals) and broken into points per sport since Glenwood, Kuemper and Atlantic do not bowl. PPS = Points Per Sport. In parentheses is where the school ranked after the fall.
1 -- Glenwood (72 points, 7 sports) = 10.29 PPS (1)
2 -- Harlan (75 points, 9 sports) = 8.33 PPS (2)
3 -- Lewis Central (69 points, 9 sports) = 7.67 PPS (3)
4 -- Atlantic (53 points, 7 sports) = 7.57 PPS (4)
5 -- Denison-Schleswig (54 points,9 sports) = 6.00 PPS (8t)
6 -- St. Albert (53 points, 9 sports) = 5.89 PPS (6t)
7t -- Creston (45 points, 9 sports) = 5.00 PPS (8t)
7t -- Kuemper Catholic (35 points, 7 sports) = 5.00 PPS (5)
9t -- Clarinda (35 points, 9 sports) = 3.89 PPS (8t)
9t -- Red Oak (35 points, 9 sports) = 3.89 PPS (6t)
11 -- Shenandoah (26 points, 9 sports) = 2.89 PPS (11)
AT THIS TIME LAST YEAR….
1 – Lewis Central (8.4 PPS)
2 – Glenwood (8.0 PPS)
3 – Denison-Schleswig & Harlan (7.4 PPS)
5 – Atlantic (7.0 PPS)
6 – Red Oak (6.8 PPS)
7 – Creston (5.2 PPS)
8 – Kuemper Catholic (4.33 PPS)
9 – St. Albert (4.0 PPS)
10 – Shenandoah (3.8 PPS)
11 – Clarinda (3.0 PPS)
CONCLUSION
Glenwood jumped to a commanding lead after the fall, and they continue to be right at the top after another strong winter. Actually, the top four stayed the same while Denison-Schleswig made a move into the top five. We’ll check back in after the spring.
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.