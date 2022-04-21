Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Partly cloudy skies this morning will give way to occasional showers during the afternoon. High 72F. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 56F. Winds ESE at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of rain 70%.