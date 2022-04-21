(KMAland) -- It’s a busy Thursday of KMAland Spring Sports Power Rankings!
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER POWER RANKINGS
1. Abraham Lincoln (6-3/2-0): The Lynx continued their success this past week with dominant wins over Treynor (5-0) and Sioux City West (4-1). (LW: 1)
2. Lewis Central (5-2/0-0): A full week without any matches, so there’s no where to go at this point. (LW: 2)
3. Bishop Heelan Catholic (3-3): Heelan has won a pair of games in a row after their 2-1 win over Sioux City East on Tuesday. (LW: 3)
4. Glenwood (5-2/2-0): No problem for the Rams in the last wee, as they posted a pair of shutout wins over Atlantic (3-0) and Thomas Jefferson (4-0). (LW: 4)
5. Underwood (3-2-1/1-0): Statement made. The Eagles rolled to a 7-1 win over Tri-Center on Monday, and that pretty well woke me up. What a performance. (LW: 7)
6. Tri-Center (4-4/1-1): The Trojans bounced back from their loss to Underwood with a dominant 7-0 win over AHSTW. (LW: 5)
7. Treynor (2-3-1/0-1): Treynor’s only game of the week was a loss to Abraham Lincoln. They’ll look to get back on track on Friday at Greene County. (LW: 5)
8. Thomas Jefferson (5-2/2-1): Yellow Jackets freshman Camryn Hosick has been ridiculous this season with shutout wins in five of her six matches. That included one each over Missouri Valley and Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the last week.
9. St. Albert (4-3/1-0): In their first game in 10 days, St. Albert took care of business with a win over Denison-Schleswig. Some big tests await. (LW: 9)
10. Atlantic (4-1/1-1): The Trojans took their first loss of the season when they fell to Glenwood, but they bounced back five days later for a 4-0 win over Grand View Christian. (LW: 10)
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER POWER RANKINGS
1. Sioux City North (4-2/2-1): Just when you think you have all the answers, they change the questions. Sioux City North takes over the top spot after a 1-0 win over Lewis Central during a 2-2 week. (LW: 4)
2. Lewis Central (5-2/1-1): The Titans were able to find their way back to the winning column just four days after losing to North by taking a 3-0 win over Harlan. (LW: 1)
3. Glenwood (6-1/1-0): The Rams rolled in a big way over Atlantic in their only match of the week. (LW: 2)
4. Sioux City East (4-3/1-2): A pair of losses outside the area coupled with a solid 2-0 win over Heelan during the week for the Black Raiders. (LW: 3)
5. Treynor (7-1/2-0: Treynor keeps on rolling. This week it was a 2-0 win over Creston and a 5-0 triumph over Underwood.
6. Sioux City West (2-4/1-0): One match for the week for the Wolverines, and it was a 5-1 victory over Abraham Lincoln. (LW: 6)
7. Denison-Schleswig (2-3/1-0): Only one chance for the Monarchs during the week, and it was a very solid 4-1 W over St. Albert. (LW: 7)
8. Bishop Heelan Catholic (2-1/0-1): Only one game during the week for the Crusaders, too, and it was the aforementioned 2-0 defeat to Sioux City East. (LW: 8)
9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (3-2/1-0): A second straight 1-0 week for the Warriors, which included a 6-2 victory over Thomas Jefferson. (LW: 9)
10. West Central Valley/Nodaway Valley (7-1/4-0): Its been a revolving door at No. 10, and that’s only to get as many teams highlighted as possible. However, I do think this one might just stick. NV/WCV rolled to wins over Tri-Center (9-0), Underwood (5-10, Logan-Magnolia (10-0) and Grand View Christian (10-0). (LW: NR)
KMALAND GIRLS TEAM TENNIS POWER RANKINGS
1. Kuemper Catholic (7-2/1-0): The Knights kept on rolling along with an 8-1 win over Harlan earlier this week. (LW: 1)
2. Clarinda (2-0/0-0): They didn’t have any duals, but they did put together a strong enough lineup to win the Atlantic Tournament. This continues to be a strong No. 2. (LW: 2)
3. St. Albert (4-0/0-0): They had a dual scheduled with Lewis Central earlier this week, but we’ll have to wait for the weekend to see this one. (LW: 3)
4. Red Oak (4-1/2-0): Impressive week, especially with the 7-2 win over Shenandoah on Tuesday. (LW: 6)
5. Shenandoah (2-2/1-1): The Fillies grabbed a nice 5-4 win over Abraham Lincoln before the loss to Tigers, so their drop should not be substantial. (LW: 4)
6. Sioux City East (3-0/1-0): East played just one dual, and it was a 5-4 win over Sioux City North. Their drop is due to the Shenandoah/Red Oak circumstances. (LW: 5)
7. Lewis Central (0-2/0-0): The Titans had the week off, although not due to their own choosing. They’ll get a chance to move up when they see St. Albert this weekend. (LW: 7)
8. Abraham Lincoln (4-2/1-1): The Lynx took the tight loss to Shenandoah before a 5-4 win over city rival Thomas Jefferson this past week. They also finished a tight second to Clarinda at the Atlantic Tournament. (LW: 8)
9. Sergeant Bluff-Luton (2-0/0-0): It’s been quiet in the SBL tennis world over the last week. They haven’t played, so let’s keep them right here. (LW: 9)
10. LeMars (6-5/1-0): The Bulldogs were a strong 7-2 winner over Cherokee in their only dual of the week. (LW: 10)
KMALAND GIRLS INDIVIDUAL TENNIS POWER RANKINGS
1. Le Yuan Sun, SR, Shenandoah (6-0): Tough tests for Sun this past week, and she passed them with flying colors in beating AL’s Jeena Carle and Red Oak’s Merced Ramirez. (LW: 1)
2. Coryl Matheny, SR, Glenwood (6-1): Matheny passed her only test of the week with an 8-1 win during a dual with Harlan. (LW: 2)
3. Landry Miller, JR, St. Albert (3-1): Miller didn’t play this past week, but she should have some tough duals coming up very soon. (LW: 3)
4. Samantha Tidgren, SR, Kuemper Catholic (2-0): One match, one 8-1 win for Tidgren this week in a win over Harlan. (LW: 4)
5. Mayson Hartley, JR, Clarinda (1-1): Hartley teamed up with Taylor Cole to finish second at the Atlantic Tournament’s No. 1 doubles draw. No singles matches this week, though. (LW: 5)
6. Jeena Carle, JR, Abraham Lincoln (8-2): Carle was quite active in going 4-1 for the week. She won the No. 1 singles draw at Atlantic, pushed Le Yuan Sun more than most anybody this year and got a nice win at No. 1 singles in their dual win over TJ. (LW: 6)
KMALAND BOYS TEAM TENNIS POWER RANKINGS
1. Denison-Schleswig (6-2/1-0): Coach Aaron Ratliff’s team played just once this past week, and it was another dominant win, beating Atlantic by an 8-1 count. (LW: 1)
2. Lewis Central (3-0/1-0): Lewis Central picked up one of the big wins of the week, edging past city rival and former No. 2 AL, 5-4. (LW: 3)
3. Sioux City East (3-1/1-0): East was active in just one dual this past week, and it was a dominant 8-1 win over MRC rival Heelan. (LW: 4)
4. St. Albert (3-1/0-0): No tennis this week for St. Albert, but they’ll be quite active over the next week, including a showdown with Denison-Schleswig on Monday and the City Meet one day later. (LW: 5)
5. Shenandoah (3-1/2-0): Huge week for the Mustangs to show wha they’re made of, and how about a 7-2 win over AL? They also swept through Red Oak to keep the good times rolling. (LW: 6)
6. Abraham Lincoln (6-3/1-2): They take a bit of a tumble, but that can happen early in the year as we learn more and more about teams. The Lynx did have a 9-0 win over city rival TJ after falling to LC and Shenandoah. (LW: 2)
7. Clarinda (1-2/0-1): Clarinda’s only dual of the week was a 6-3 loss to a very good team out of Missouri, Maryville. (LW: 7)
8. Glenwood (5-1/2-0): The Rams took care of Atlantic last Thursday before a 9-0 win over Harlan on Tuesday. (LW: 8)
9. LeMars (2-1/0-1): LeMars’ only loss of the week and season came to a very strong Spencer team. (LW: 9)
10. Southwest Valley (3-1/2-0): Let’s give a little boost to the Timberwolves, which won by a combined 17-1 over Audubon and Red Oak during the week. (LW: NR)
KMALAND BOYS INDIVIDUAL TENNIS POWER RANKINGS
1. Colin Reis, SR, Denison-Schleswig (6-1): Reis handled his business this week with a win against Atlantic. (LW: 1)
2. Andrew Lawrence, SO, Shenandoah (3-1): Looks like Lawrence, Chris Wailes and Carter White are playing a trick on me. Here’s my thinking: Lawrence beat Wailes 10-5, but he lost in a very close tiebreak to White. And the win over Wailes is most recent, so…look, it wasn’t an easy choice. (LW: 4)
3. Chris Wailes, SO, Abraham Lincoln (7-2): Wailes’ win over White from a couple weeks ago was 8-3. At least on that day, he was plenty dominant. (LW: 2)
4. Carter White, SR, St. Albert (3-1): White will get a shot at Wailes again soon at the upcoming City Meet, and then maybe they can make this job even tougher. (LW: 3)
5. Nathan Brown, SR, Clarinda (3-0): While Clarinda did lose to Maryville, Brown stayed unbeaten with a win over a strong No. 1 for the Spoofhounds, and he did it in 8-1 dominant fashion. (LW: 5)
6. Gabe Fuller, SR, Southwest Valley (3-0): Fuller has been dominant in his three No. 1 matchups, outscoring his opponents, 24-6. (LW: NR)
KMALAND GIRLS TEAM GOLF POWER RANKINGS
1. Treynor: The Cardinals continued their success, shooting a 202 in miserable conditions during a win over Shenandoah on Tuesday. (LW: 1)
2. Bishop Heelan Catholic: A newbie to the rankings because they hadn’t played until this past week, and they went out and beat Sioux City North by four strokes. (LW: NR)
3. Sioux City North: Their one meet this week was a solid 187, but it ended up being a loss to the Crusaders. (LW: 2)
4. St. Albert: The champions of the Fillie Invitational, shooting a 412 in an 18-hole tournament. I can’t drop them despite holding combined adjusted averages a little lower than some of the others below them. (LW: 4)
5. Sioux City East: East picked up a win in an MRC triangular with LeMars and Abraham Lincoln, shooting a 217 in some of those miserable conditions. (LW: 8)
6. LeMars: LeMars entered their triangular earlier this week with a 2-0 record, but they fell to Sioux City East by 10 strokes. Still, their 227 compared pretty favorably with the rest of the area. (LW: 6)
7. Sergeant Bluff-Luton: The Warriors lost to LeMars in a dual on April 12th, but they were a winner (and shot a 205) in a triangular with SC West and TJ on Tuesday. (LW: 7)
8. Boyer Valley: One meet this week, and they ended up shooting a 220 on Tuesday during a 13-stroke win over Tri-Center. (LW: 9)
9. Atlantic: It’s been quiet in Atlantic over the last 10 days. They haven’t played since April 11th when they shot a 218 in a win over Denison-Schleswig (LW: 10)
10. Creston: The Panthers put together a strong showing at the Fillie Invitational, too, finishing in second place. (LW: NR)
KMALAND GIRLS INDIVIDUAL GOLF POWER RANKINGS
1. Kylie Powers, JR, IKM-Manning: Powers hasn’t played since our first rankings last year, and she continues to hold down the top spot in CAAVG. (LW: 1)
2. Danielle Hurt, SR, LeMars: Hurt hasn’t played in the last week, but she ranks No. 2 in the area with a 43.40 CAAVG. (LW: 5)
3. Avery Beller, SR, Sioux City North: Beller shot a 41 in her only time out in the past week and has a 43.67 CAAVG for the season (LW: 3)
4. Maddie Lewis, SR, Treynor: Lewis shot a 45 during the aforementioned miserable conditions against Shenandoah. Her CAAVG is at 43.85. (LW: 2)
5. Anna Fenton, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Welcome Anna Fenton to the rankings after she shot a 41 and was medalist in their matchup with Sioux City North. (LW: NR)
6. Brooklynn Currin, JR, Treynor: Currin had a 46 during the dual with Shenandoah and now has a 45.35 CAAVG. (LW: 4)
7. Isabella Boyle, JR, Sioux City East: It hasn’t been updated just yet in Bound, but Boyle did shoot a 48 for a runner-up spot behind Hurt earlier this week. (LW: 6)
8. Maci Miller, SR, Boyer Valley: Miller’s 48.47 CAAVG continues to rank among the top eight in KMAland. She also nabbed another medal this last week with a 48 against Tri-Center. (LW: 8)
9. Madi Cramer, SR, Bishop Heelan Catholic: Cramer was third this week with a 45 behind Fenton and Beller’s 41. (LW: NR)
10. Lainey Sheffield, SR, St. Albert: Let’s give some love to Sheffield for her grueling 18-hole invitational championship in Shenandoah last week. Sheffield shot a 94 to take the top spot. (LW: NR)
KMALAND BOYS TEAM GOLF POWER RANKINGS
1. Lewis Central: The Titans are second in the area in combined adjusted average, but I don’t care. They won their home tournament and then took the Omaha Bryan Invitational five days later, shooting a 338 and a 299, respectively. They are rolling right now. (LW: 3)
2. Kuemper Catholic: The Knights haven’t played for 10 days, and that has helped them maintain the top combined adjusted average (170.60) in the area. (LW: 2)
3. Sidney: The Cowboys continue to roll along with impressive showings. They shot a 182 and finished second to Waverly, Nebraska in a triangular and then put down a 166 to beat Fremont-Mills and Red Oak in the past week. (LW: 5)
4. Atlantic: Atlantic finished second to Lewis Central at Fox Run last Thursday and then shot a 179 win a dual win over Denison-Schleswig. (LW: 4)
5. Glenwood: Glenwood finished third at the LC Invitational, shooting a 354. They followed that up with another low 9-hole dual score (173) in a win over Harlan. (LW: 6)
6. Treynor: The Cardinals had just one dual this past week, and it was a solid showing (179) during a win over Shenandoah. (LW: 1)
7. Bedford: The ‘Dogs have been a nice surprise this season. They were second to Sidney at the Mustang Invitational earlier in the season and went 179 and 165 in wins over Southwest Valley and East Mills. (LW: 9)
8. Boyer Valley: Another strong 9-hole score from the Bulldogs earlier this week, carding a 181 in a win over Tri-Center. (LW: 7)
9. Harlan: An underrated sleeper in the Hawkeye Ten this year? The Cyclones lost to Glenwood this week, but they still shot a solid 188. (LW: 10)
10. CAM: The Cougars didn’t play this past week, and they’ve only suffered losses to Boyer Valley and Treynor. Their 187.80 combined adjusted average continues to rank among the top 13 in the area. (LW: 8)
KMALAND BOYS INDIVIDUAL POWER RANKINGS
1. Jordan Greenwood, SR, Lewis Central: Greenwood has been on one all season. He shot a 69 for goodness sakes at the Omaha Bryan Invitational and finished with a 76 to win his home invite. (LW: 5)
2. Maverick Schwabe, SO, Kuemper Catholic: One score can really change these rankings week to week early in the year. Schwabe didn’t even golf, but he now maintains the number one CAAVG (40.40) in the area. (LW: 2)
3. Ethan Konz, SO, Treynor: Konz is still outdoing everybody head-to-head on a given night. He shot a 41 and won by five strokes during a dual win over Shenandoah. (LW: 1)
4. Payton Greenwood, JR, Lewis Central: While Jordan Greenwood was doing his thing, Payton was right there with him. He shot a 73 at the Bryan Invite and finished second at the LC Invitational. (LW: NR)
5. Tyler Auen, SR, Kuemper Catholic: Auen ranks No. 5 in the area with a 41.90 CAAVG. Again, Kuemper took the week off from golfing. They’ll be at it soon enough. (LW: 6)
6. Cole Jorgenson, SR, Sidney: Jorgenson carded a 39 and won the top medal in a star-studded triangular with Waverly and Nebraska City. He added a 42 and tied for third against Fremont-Mills and Red Oak. His 42.01 CAAVG ranks seventh in the area. (LW: NR)
7. Lane Nelson, SR, Atlantic: Nelson was the best non-Greenwood golfer at the LC Invitational. He actually shot the same as Payton (79) and then had a 45 in a dual meet with Denison-Schleswig. (LW: 4)
8. Chase Jahde, FR, CAM: Jahde didn’t hit the links this past week, but he continues to hold one of the top CAAVGs in the entire area. (LW: 9)
9. Kyle Beam, SR, Sidney: Beam has continued his consistency for the Cowboys. He shot a 45 and a 38 with the latter granting him a medal in the past week. (LW: NR)
10. Braden Sneed, JR, Glenwood: Sneed was fifth with an 84 at the LC Invitational and then was runner-up in a dual with Harlan, shooting a 42. (LW: 3)
KMALAND GIRLS TRACK & FIELD
Once again, we’ve got our All-KMAland Track & Field Team. Keep in mind, I can only use one girl one time to fill out this lineup. Here we go:
100: RaeAnn Thompson, Falls City (12.30)
200: Brooklynn Holtman, Maryville (26.20)
400: Addy Reynolds, Mount Ayr (59.49)
800: Kaia Bieker, Harlan (2:19.11)
1500: Courtney Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia (5:08.24)
1600: Danie Parriott, Conestoga (5:48.13)
3000: Mayson Hartley, Clarinda (10:58.70)
3200: Madison Sporrer, Logan-Magnolia (12:27.99)
100h: Maddax DeVault, Nodaway Valley (15.62)
300h: Macy Richardson, Sterling (47.18)
400h: Abby Hughes, Glenwood (1:06.48)
High jump: Haven Zimmerman, Conestoga (5-03.00)
Long jump: Kamdyn Stanley, Syracuse (17-02.50)
Triple jump: Kyla Davis, Palmyra (34-05.50)
Discus: Emily Jones, Wayne (132-09)
Shot put: Lily Vollertsen, Syracuse (42-01.00)
Pole vault: Kennedy Stanley, Syracuse (11-00.00)
Javelin throw: Lexi Craig, Stanberry (130-05)
CHANGES THIS WEEK:
•Kaia Bieker bettered her 800 time from 2:22.52 to 2:19.11.
•Courtney Sporrer also bettered her 1500 time from 5:13.06 to 5:08.24.
•Mayson Hartley made a huge jump in the 3000, posting a 12:27.99 to supplant Madison Sporrer as our 3000 runner.
•With Hartley moving into the 3000, that allows Sporrer to move to the 3200.
•Another shot put change with Syracuse’s Lily Vollertsen taking the spot from Emily Baker, although the two have been continually adding to their distances.
•Kennedy Stanley bettered her pole vault from 10-08.50 to 11-00.00 this week.
KMALAND BOYS TRACK & FIELD
100: Jarrett Spinnato, East Atchison (10.95)
200: Brendan Monahana, St. Albert (22.23)
400: Michael Pottebaum, Kuemper Catholic (51.14)
800: Adler Shay, Mount Ayr (2:00.95)
1600: Connor Blackford, Maryville (4:32.13)
3200: Riley Blay, Nodaway Valley MO (9:21.90)
110h: Evan Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood (14.73)
300h: Jesus Flores-Hernandez, Maryville (41.67)
400h: Ryce Reynolds, Mount Ayr (54.21)
High jump: Isaac Jones, Clarinda (6-08.00)
Long jump: Beau Lee, Lourdes Central Catholic (22-04.25)
Triple jump: Keaton Stone, Maryville (43-09.25)
Shot put: Thomas Huneke, Underwood (52-11.25)
Discus: Brogan Nachtigal, Falls City Sacred Heart (162-00)
Pole vault: Tony Osburn, Mound CIty (13-00.00)
Javelin throw: James Herr, Nodaway Valley (160-01.50)
CHANGES THIS WEEK:
•Evan Shepard pushed his 110 hurdles time down from 15.02 to 14.73.
•Jesus Flores-Hernandez also bettered his 300 hurdles time, going from 42.25 to 41.67.
•There’s a new leader in the shot put world, and it’s Huneke, who replaced Austin Colvin of Stanberry.
KMALAND BASEBALL POWER RANKINGS
1. Northeast Nodaway (10-0/1-0): They needed to make a comeback with two runs each in the final two innings, but they avoided a loss to South Holt and remain unbeaten. (LW: 1)
2. Platte Valley NE (12-5/3-0): A 3-0 week for the Patriots, and they outscored their opponents by a 23-4 counts. (LW: 2)
3. Maryville (7-5/1-1): The Spoofhounds split a pair of games in the Pony Express Tournament Benton, including a nine-run comeback against Chillicothe. (LW: 4)
4. Plattsmouth (6-5/1-2): A couple losses in the last week, but they were to strong teams. And they posted a strong win over Platteview. (LW: 5)
5. East Atchison (7-3/2-0): They’ve won four in a row, including a terrific 6-4 win at Falls City earlier this week. (LW: NR)
Send any questions, comments and/or concerns to dmartin@kmamail.com.