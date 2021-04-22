(KMAland) -- There are plenty of differences in the sports we follow throughout the spring. Aside from the obvious, one thing you will notice about soccer versus the others is that they pretty much play through everything.
That was the case on Monday and Tuesday. While a large portion of the baseball, golf, tennis and track was wiped off the schedule, most of the soccer continued on. It’s a sport – like football – that can pretty much go on through any conditions. Today, we honor these folks with our first in-season KMAland Soccer Power Rankings.
Note: Teams eligible for these rankings are those from the Hawkeye Ten, Western Iowa and Pride of Iowa Conferences + Abraham Lincoln and Thomas Jefferson.
KMALAND GIRLS SOCCER POWER RANKINGS
1. Abraham Lincoln (6-1): According to the Varsity Bound Power Index, the Lynx are No. 2 in the state, regardless of class. Their lone loss came to Skutt Catholic – a team that is now 11-1 and were playing in their eighth game compared with AL’s third. Coach Robbie Miller’s team has wins over VB No. 7 Treynor, VB No. 12 Glenwood and VB No. 21 Dallas Center-Grimes.
2. Lewis Central (6-1): They’ve been the top of the area for years and years, and they might still be. For now, we’re going to put them in this spot. While they have the same record and have been more dominant than AL, their schedule hasn’t been nearly as challenging. Things should pick up very soon.
3. Treynor (5-1): The high-powered Cardinals lost a tight 2-1 battle with AL their last time out. Other than that, they’ve outscored their opponents 37-5, including wins over two top 23 teams on VB.
4. Glenwood (7-2): Their only losses came to AL and Scotus Catholic early in the season, and they recently nabbed a very strong win over Thomas Jefferson to add to victories over Southeast Polk and Bishop Heelan Catholic.
5. Tri-Center (5-1): The Trojans opened with a 7-3 loss to Treynor, but they’ve only come back to win their next five by a combined 26-4 tally. That includes victories over three top 50ish teams in the VB rankings.
6. Thomas Jefferson (4-2): This could prove to be a bit low with the talent that is spread throughout that roster. The Yellow Jackets have scored 32 times in their four wins. Their losses to Heelan and Glenwood? Just once.
7. Underwood (3-1): Another WIC team off to a fantastic start. The Eagles’ most eye-opening win came in a 3-2 triumph over St. Albert. Their lone loss came earlier this week to a strong Van Meter group.
8. St. Albert (3-2): The Saintes aren’t nearly as high on the VB rankings as I would have expected, but you can’t discount the fact that they have one of the best players in the state. Makenna Shepard always gives you a chance, and they’ve scored 21 combined goals in their three wins.
9. Atlantic (3-2): They’ve dropped a couple tough games to Tri-Center and Maryville, but they were plenty impressive in wins over Kuemper, Missouri Valley and Grand View Christian.
10. Kuemper Catholic (3-5): The Knights dropped their first three, won their next two and then lost two before bouncing back to beat East Sac earlier this week. A 3-2 win over Harlan puts them in the 10 spot for this week.
KMALAND BOYS SOCCER POWER RANKINGS
1. Lewis Central (5-3): The last season we had finished with the Titans as state champions. I’m going to install them in the No. 1 spot until someone proves otherwise. Their only losses have come to Elkhorn, Millard South and Sioux City North. Not a bad loss in there, and they’ve beat AL and Glenwood for some key victories.
2. Denison-Schleswig (3-1): I seriously considered the Monarchs in the No. 1 position, but I stuck with status quo for now. D-S got a huge win over St. Albert earlier this week.
3. Abraham Lincoln (2-6): The schedule has been challenging with defeats to Des Moines Hoover, Dowling, Lewis Central, Sioux City North, Sioux City West and Waukee. That’s a combined 35-10 record. They’re still among the best teams in the area.
4. St. Albert (4-1): The loss to the Monarchs was a 1-0 coin-flip of a defeat, and they’ve already nabbed wins over Treynor, Creston and Kuemper to name a few.
5. Glenwood (3-4): Three of the Rams’ losses were by one goal and the other was by two. They could easily have a 5-2 or 6-1 record at this point.
6. Creston (3-2): The combo of Aidan Anderson and Briley Hayes have been very difficult for teams to deal with. Their only losses have come to St. Albert and Denison-Schleswig.
7. Riverside (4-0): The Bulldogs blend athleticism with experience, and it spreads all throughout the field. They’ve handled the four opponents they’ve seen just as they were expected to do.
8. Treynor (2-2): Tough call between Riverside and Treynor this early in the season. The Cardinals have played the tougher slate, but they’ve dropped a couple games – to Conestoga and St. Albert. Time will tell on this one.
9. Kuemper Catholic (2-1): The Knights are an interesting case with a narrow win over Harlan and a narrow loss to St. Albert. They could easily be two or three spots higher, and they’ll take their shot at Treynor tonight.
10. Underwood (3-3): The Eagles won the Atlantic Tournament over the weekend and could easily be 4-2 with one of their losses in PKs to Van Meter. However, Treynor and Kuemper were both more competitive with St. Albert, and that’s the only real way to judge anything at this point.
As always, things are fluid in these rankings and can change rather quickly. We’ll continue to track the KMAland soccer teams throughout the rest of the season.
